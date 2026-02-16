6.46pm So, that was fascinating, for so many different reasons. England trod on their banana skin, skidded along it for significant periods of this match, but styled it out, just about, in the end. From Miller, Alan, Venkat, Chandan and the team, thanks for tuning in! Don't stray too far... there are banana skins everywhere, including in Pallekele, where Australia are even more up against it than England have been. They've lost the toss and will be batting first against Sri Lanka. Off you pop, go join Shashwat now!
Harry Manenti: "We always knew England would come hard, but try and take wickets, always in it for middle and back end. Will Jacks batted excellently. We were trying our best on a smallish field and against a good line-up. 200 wasn't far above par. Impressive hitting, for Ben to come out and strike the ball from the get-go, put pressure back on England. Then anything can happen. A lot of the Associates have put pressure on the big nations and that's exciting. We had no right to really. Good for the game with 20 teams in the competition. For us to come out, ranked 27th and put pressure on... I was proud of Ben, seen how hard he works. Tonight got an opportunity to show the world. One of the big components of why we were in the game tonight. Grant Stewart, usually a lower-order bat for Kent. Proud to show how good we are. Nothing to lose versus West Indies. This was the biggest game of our careers. We'll go and compete again and push them to their limits"
Harry Brook: "We haven't played our best cricket but we're heading through and going to Sri Lanka. A bit of a trend in this competition. Haven't stringed together the scores, but got to keep being brave and take our options on. We fielded excellently and never in doubt with Sam, he's been excellent. Jof's on a heater, wanted to put a big dent in in his first overs. We've played in Sri Lanka for a couple of weeks. We've got to be brave with the bat... that's been our downfall so far. We haven't been brave enough."
6.33pm Sam Curran is talking to Sky, "Cameos in T20 cricket can actually be better than they look. And if everyone's doing that, it helps. But no one's really kicked on to that 70, 80, 85. But I guess you could see that as a positive. We managed to get our first goal of getting to the next stage ... but we don't hide from the fact that we haven't been our best... "
Sidd: "Win or lose, after their performances in their 1st ever T20 WC, I believe Italy has huge potential to be the next big thing in world cricket and especially European cricket. A Euro cup between England, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy would be spectacular to watch! " I think they'll need a lot more ICC support, and some proper venues. But an occasion like this cannot be a bad thing. Sruthi's feature on their rise is excellent and well worth a read!
6.29pm Unsurprisingly, the Player of the Match is Will Jacks: "We've been a bit static at times, and it's a fast-scoring ground. That was the intent all the way through. First fifty a long time coming but I'm settling into my role. Always aim straight and adjust from there. Manenti was playing incredibly well and striking better than any of us. Most important thing is we've qualified but we need to be better, simple as that."
James: "Questionable captaincy here. Bringing Rashid back made it much closed than necessary with Archer and Curran still having overs to bowl. " Yes, England's faith in Rashid is unblinking, but he's gone the journey against the Associates.
6.23pm Fireworks go off at Eden Gardens as England secure their place in the Super Eights. But that really is not the tale of this contest! Italy were simply magnificent! They reduced a deeply anxious England batting line-up to 105 for 5 in the 13th over, and they were ahead of the rate right up until the 15th over, thanks to Ben Manenti's 22-ball fifty, aided Justin Mosca, Grant Stewart and a cast of brawlers who came swinging for the hills. The ultimate difference was Will Jacks, whose own 21-ball fifty dragged England past 200. Anything less than his 53 not out from 22, and we might have been looking at the most extraordinary upset in T20 World Cup history.
Mustafa Moudi: "England might have qualified but they doesnt look conniving enough to do well in the Super 8. They lost to West Indies and were on the verge on losing against Nepal. Today Italy too gave them a hard time !! "
DanielAlexander: "Sam Curran bowls like Wasim Akram in T20I World Cups, but on other days, he bowls like Ashish Nehra. "