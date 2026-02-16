Harry Manenti: "We always knew England would come hard, but try and take wickets, always in it for middle and back end. Will Jacks batted excellently. We were trying our best on a smallish field and against a good line-up. 200 wasn't far above par. Impressive hitting, for Ben to come out and strike the ball from the get-go, put pressure back on England. Then anything can happen. A lot of the Associates have put pressure on the big nations and that's exciting. We had no right to really. Good for the game with 20 teams in the competition. For us to come out, ranked 27th and put pressure on... I was proud of Ben, seen how hard he works. Tonight got an opportunity to show the world. One of the big components of why we were in the game tonight. Grant Stewart, usually a lower-order bat for Kent. Proud to show how good we are. Nothing to lose versus West Indies. This was the biggest game of our careers. We'll go and compete again and push them to their limits"