Matches (11)
T20 World Cup (6)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)

England vs Italy, 29th Match, Group C at Kolkata, T20 World Cup, Feb 16 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
29th Match, Group C (D/N), Eden Gardens, February 16, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
England FlagEngland
202/7
Italy FlagItaly
(20 ov, T:203) 178

England won by 24 runs

will-jacks
Player Of The Match
Will Jacks
, ENG
53* (22) & 1/34
ben-manenti
Cricinfo's MVP
Ben Manenti
, ITA
82.14 ptsImpact List
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
51%
ITA Win & Bat
16%
ENG Win & Bowl
19%
ITA Win & Bowl
13%
2.1K votes
Fan rating
Fan Ratings are openRate the teams and player performance
Tap to rate now!
Jacks the star as England qualify for Super Eights with nervy win

Jacks the star as England qualify for Super Eights with nervy win

Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart kept Italy in the hunt till the very end in a 203-run chase

16-Feb-2026 • 23 hrs agoMatt Roller
Match centre Scores :  Chandan Duorah •  Comms :  Andrew Miller
Scorecard summary
England1 Inn
202/7(20 overs)
Will Jacks
*53 (22)
Crishan Kalugamage
2/41 (4)
Tom Banton
30 (21)
Grant Stewart
2/51 (4)
Italy2 Inn
178/10(20 overs)
Ben Manenti
60 (25)
Jamie Overton
3/18 (4)
Grant Stewart
45 (23)
Sam Curran
3/22 (3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Ben Manenti
ITA82.1466.591/37
Will Jacks
ENG81.0582.211/34
Sam Curran
ENG69.3314.313/22
Grant Stewart
ITA59.8139.132/51
Jamie Overton
ENG59.0714.113/18
View full list
Over20
Wicket maiden
ITA 178/10CRR: 8.90
CJPF Kalugamage 0 (1b)
J Overton3/18 (4)

6.46pm So, that was fascinating, for so many different reasons. England trod on their banana skin, skidded along it for significant periods of this match, but styled it out, just about, in the end. From Miller, Alan, Venkat, Chandan and the team, thanks for tuning in! Don't stray too far... there are banana skins everywhere, including in Pallekele, where Australia are even more up against it than England have been. They've lost the toss and will be batting first against Sri Lanka. Off you pop, go join Shashwat now!

Harry Manenti: "We always knew England would come hard, but try and take wickets, always in it for middle and back end. Will Jacks batted excellently. We were trying our best on a smallish field and against a good line-up. 200 wasn't far above par. Impressive hitting, for Ben to come out and strike the ball from the get-go, put pressure back on England. Then anything can happen. A lot of the Associates have put pressure on the big nations and that's exciting. We had no right to really. Good for the game with 20 teams in the competition. For us to come out, ranked 27th and put pressure on... I was proud of Ben, seen how hard he works. Tonight got an opportunity to show the world. One of the big components of why we were in the game tonight. Grant Stewart, usually a lower-order bat for Kent. Proud to show how good we are. Nothing to lose versus West Indies. This was the biggest game of our careers. We'll go and compete again and push them to their limits"

Harry Brook: "We haven't played our best cricket but we're heading through and going to Sri Lanka. A bit of a trend in this competition. Haven't stringed together the scores, but got to keep being brave and take our options on. We fielded excellently and never in doubt with Sam, he's been excellent. Jof's on a heater, wanted to put a big dent in in his first overs. We've played in Sri Lanka for a couple of weeks. We've got to be brave with the bat... that's been our downfall so far. We haven't been brave enough."

6.33pm Sam Curran is talking to Sky, "Cameos in T20 cricket can actually be better than they look. And if everyone's doing that, it helps. But no one's really kicked on to that 70, 80, 85. But I guess you could see that as a positive. We managed to get our first goal of getting to the next stage ... but we don't hide from the fact that we haven't been our best... "

Sidd: "Win or lose, after their performances in their 1st ever T20 WC, I believe Italy has huge potential to be the next big thing in world cricket and especially European cricket. A Euro cup between England, Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy would be spectacular to watch! " I think they'll need a lot more ICC support, and some proper venues. But an occasion like this cannot be a bad thing. Sruthi's feature on their rise is excellent and well worth a read!

6.29pm Unsurprisingly, the Player of the Match is Will Jacks: "We've been a bit static at times, and it's a fast-scoring ground. That was the intent all the way through. First fifty a long time coming but I'm settling into my role. Always aim straight and adjust from there. Manenti was playing incredibly well and striking better than any of us. Most important thing is we've qualified but we need to be better, simple as that."

James: "Questionable captaincy here. Bringing Rashid back made it much closed than necessary with Archer and Curran still having overs to bowl. " Yes, England's faith in Rashid is unblinking, but he's gone the journey against the Associates.

6.23pm Fireworks go off at Eden Gardens as England secure their place in the Super Eights. But that really is not the tale of this contest! Italy were simply magnificent! They reduced a deeply anxious England batting line-up to 105 for 5 in the 13th over, and they were ahead of the rate right up until the 15th over, thanks to Ben Manenti's 22-ball fifty, aided Justin Mosca, Grant Stewart and a cast of brawlers who came swinging for the hills. The ultimate difference was Will Jacks, whose own 21-ball fifty dragged England past 200. Anything less than his 53 not out from 22, and we might have been looking at the most extraordinary upset in T20 World Cup history.

Mustafa Moudi: "England might have qualified but they doesnt look conniving enough to do well in the Super 8. They lost to West Indies and were on the verge on losing against Nepal. Today Italy too gave them a hard time !! "

DanielAlexander: "Sam Curran bowls like Wasim Akram in T20I World Cups, but on other days, he bowls like Ashish Nehra. "

19.6
W
Overton to Ali Hasan, OUT

splat! Yorker from Overton, and that is the end of that!

Ali Hasan b Overton 0 (4b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
19.5
Overton to Ali Hasan, no run

another hard length from Overton, bouncing over the top of the stumps. No contact again

19.4
Overton to Ali Hasan, no run

backs away to the short ball, has a wipe, can't connect

Must be a temptation to block three balls now... just to bat it out

19.3
Overton to Ali Hasan, no run

backs away to the yorker, squeezed out to cover

19.2
W
Overton to Jaspreet Singh, OUT

hoisted high into the night sky, and Jacks clings on! Overton pummelled his length, with extra pace, Jaspreet had no option but to fling everything he had at it. It plopped to earth five metres from where it started. What a mighty fight they've put up!

Jaspreet Singh c Jacks b Overton 12 (10b 0x4 1x6 20m) SR: 120
19.1
Overton to Jaspreet Singh, no run

rising delivery outside off, wide but not too wide. Can't connect on the cut. Sixes needed now...

Over19
5 runs, 1 wicketNeed 25 from 6b
ITA 178/8CRR: 9.36  RRR: 25.00
CJPF Kalugamage 0 (1b)Jaspreet Singh 12 (8b 1x6)
SM Curran3/22 (3)
18.6
Sam Curran to Kalugamage, no run

superb yorker... Has Curran saved the day? Can only drill a drive into the covers. It's a big, big ask now for Jaspreet but he will go down swinging, no doubt!

A shot to nothing now. Might as well monster this...

18.5
W
Sam Curran to Stewart, OUT

Curran aims straighter from round the wicket, Stewart skews to short third! Curran's tightened line prises the wicket, straight into Dawson's hands. He was aggressively placed, inside the ring, England prepared to gamble with the boundary in return for the wicket

Grant Stewart c Dawson b Curran 45 (23b 2x4 5x6 36m) SR: 195.65
Grant Stewart made 45 off 23 balls
Sam Curran removed Grant Stewart to seal the game
Photos
18.4
1
Sam Curran to Jaspreet Singh, 1 run

that's Curran's spot... full and wide from round the wicket, Jaspreet hacks through the width, on the bounce to short third. Less bat on that and it might have skimmed away to the rope

DaWolf: "Win or lose, what a chase from Italy! "

18.4
1w
Sam Curran to Jaspreet Singh, 1 wide

too wide outside off! Curran is keeping to the plan, much as Hasan did earlier. Risking the wide can pay off if he nails the option. This time he doesn't

18.3
1
Sam Curran to Stewart, 1 run

short, wide, would have been too wide had he left it alone. But the uppercut lands short of Archer at deep point. Just the single

18.2
Sam Curran to Stewart, no run

pinned in front of the stumps! Up goes the finger but Stewart reviews. It was full and angled into the knee roll, potentially going down leg, but actually it's an inside-edge! A huge roar around the stadium! No doubt who the Kolkatans want to win tonight! Italy denied their single too, thanks to the ball being dead.

What are the options for Stewart? Curran round the wicket now

18.1
1
Sam Curran to Jaspreet Singh, 1 run

full toss, outside off and swinging away, out of the hitting arc. Pushed out to deep cover

18.1
1w
Sam Curran to Jaspreet Singh, 1 wide

fired out wide... too wide! The requirement dips again!

Cripes... Rashid goes one run worse than against Nepal... Sam Curran to save the day again?

Over18
21 runsNeed 30 from 12b
ITA 173/7CRR: 9.61  RRR: 15.00
G Stewart 44 (20b 2x4 5x6)Jaspreet Singh 10 (6b 1x6)
AU Rashid1/43 (4)
17.6
6
Rashid to Stewart, SIX runs

tossed up outside off, creamed over long-off! What a stunning onslaught! Stewart held his shape, and his nerve, and nailed the timing! It's the over Italy needed! We're heading to the wire once more!

17.5
6
Rashid to Stewart, SIX runs

makes room to leg, moosed into the night sky! Rashid followed him into his arc, pace on, and Italy keep coming!

17.4
1
Rashid to Jaspreet Singh, 1 run

googly, same ambition, different impact... a dragged slog-sweep to the leg-side

17.3
6
Rashid to Jaspreet Singh, SIX runs

skitters to the pitch and mows a wonderful slog for six! Damn right this is his match-up! Gallops and connects!

17.2
1
Rashid to Stewart, 1 run

googly, thumped firmly off the back foot, and just the single to long-on. Intriguing. Jaspreet fancies this!

17.1
1
Rashid to Jaspreet Singh, 1 run

wiped off the legs, out to midwicket. Big ambition but not perfectly lined up

Rashid returns for his last... it's got to go...

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
BAD Manenti
60 runs (25)
4 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
pull
24 runs
1 four3 sixes
Control
68%
WG Jacks
53 runs (22)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
24 runs
0 four4 sixes
Control
90%
Best performances - bowlers
J Overton
O
4
M
1
R
18
W
3
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
SM Curran
O
3
M
0
R
22
W
3
ECO
7.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundEden Gardens, Kolkata
TossEngland, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
England
Will Jacks
Match numberT20I no. 3717
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days16 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Brown
DRS
Australia
Donovan Koch
DRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
PointsEngland 2, Italy 0
Win Probability
ENG 100%
ENGITA
100%50%100%ENG InningsITA Innings

Over 20 • ITA 178/10

Jaspreet Singh c Jacks b Overton 12 (10b 0x4 1x6 20m) SR: 120
W
Ali Hasan b Overton 0 (4b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
W
England won by 24 runs
Match CoverageSee all
If you had one shot, one opportunity: Will Jacks turns spin shady

If you had one shot, one opportunity: Will Jacks turns spin shady

Harry Manenti: 'We didn't want to get dictated to by the English team'

Harry Manenti: 'We didn't want to get dictated to by the English team'

'We know we need to be a lot better' - England reflect on latest narrow escape

'We know we need to be a lot better' - England reflect on latest narrow escape

Jacks the star as England qualify for Super Eights with nervy win

Jacks the star as England qualify for Super Eights with nervy win

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions