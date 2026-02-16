ENG vs ITA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England win by 24 runs to reach Super Eights

Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 1:03 PM (23 hrs ago)•Published Feb 16, 2026, 8:03 AM
ENG vs ITA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England win by 24 runs to reach Super EightsBy Matt Roller
England secure Super 8 spot
England 202 for 7 (Jacks 53*, Banton 30) beat Italy (B Manenti 60, Stewart 45, J Mosca 43, Overton 3-18, Curran 3-22) by 24 runs
At least there is no danger of England peaking too early. This latest nervy win over Associate opposition – punctuated by a heavy defeat to West Indies – ensured their progress from Group C, but Harry Brook’s side will have to play far better than this to stand a chance of becoming the first team to win the men’s T20 World Cup three times.
Italy ran them far too close for comfort at Eden Gardens, eventually bowled out for 178 in pursuit of 203. They were 1 for 2 after Jofra Archer’s first over, but destructive innings from their Australian-born allrounders Ben Manenti and Grant Stewart – who hit 11 sixes between them – made England sweat throughout the second innings.
For the second time in four matches, England were indebted to a fine hand from Will Jacks at No. 7. Against Nepal, Jacks launched 38 not out off 19 balls – including three final-over sixes – in a four-run win; against Italy, he belted the fastest half-century by an England player at a T20 World Cup, an innings that proved vital in another tight defence.
They had stumbled to 105 for 5 when Jacks walked in, England’s top order again misfiring after Brook had won his fourth toss of the tournament and chosen to bat. But thanks to Jacks – and with help from Sam Curran and Jamie Overton – England thrashed 78 runs off the final five overs, leaving Italy with an imposing target to chase.
It looked miles off at 22 for 3, but Manenti and Justin Mosca added 92 for the fourth wicket to keep Italy in the hunt. Both men fell in quick succession during a collapse of 4 for 24 through the middle overs, but Stewart’s late blows – including consecutive sixes during a 21-run Adil Rashid over – took the game deep.
That left Italy needing 30 off the final two overs – an equation that looked possible if Stewart could land a few more blows off their seamers. But he sliced Curran to short third to end the game as a contest, before Overton struck twice in the final over to seal England’s passage to Sri Lanka for the second phase.
Overton closes out, England win by 24 runs
No final-over dramas for England in Kolkata this time. Jamie Overton produces a double-wicket maiden, seeing off Jaspreet Singh and Ali Hasan, for a 24-run margin of victory and progression to the Super 8 stage of the competition. Italy, nevertheless, gave it a proper go - especially after being 22 for 3 - and end up with their highest T20I score batting second!
Sixes and out... Stewart falls
England edge closer with the wicket of Stewart. He was given out earlier in the over, but DRS revealed the presence of an inside edge as he shuffled across to Sam Curran bowling round the wicket. Italy needed a boundary or two, with Curran looking to bowl full and wide. He conceded a couple of wides in the process, but from the fifth legitimate ball, a thick outside edge skewed to Dawson at short third and Stewart has to go this time.
Italy need 25 off six
Italy surge again!
Grant Stewart keeps Italy in this, hitting the last two balls of Adil Rashid's over into the crowd to make it 30 needed from the last two! His partner, the No. 9 Jaspreet Singh, also smashed Rashid just over the ropes at long-on, as 21 came from the over. Carlos Brathwaite is on commentary. He knows the game is never over until it's over at this ground...
Stewart keeps swinging...
Jofra Archer is none too happy as his final over goes for 13, Stewart nailing him down the ground and then top-edging six more over fine leg. But it's still a long shot for Italy from here.
Italy need 51 from 18 balls
Italy collapse
W
W
1
Two wickets in two balls for Sam Curran, dismissing Marcus Campopiano (miscuing a full toss to long-on) and Gian-Piero Meade (nicking behind), and Italy's lower order are folding quickly. No hat-trick for Curran - who managed one in Pallekele last month - but his double-strike means that the game is pretty much safely.
Mosca picks out long-on
Justin Mosca has anchored the Italian innings but his resistance ends as he drags a loopy legbreak from Adil Rashid down to long-on, falling for 43 off 34 balls. Italy need 67 off the last five overs but are nearly out of full-time professionals: Marcus Campopiano, the new man at No. 7, has a day job as Surrey women's assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Manenti falls
Jacks breathes a sigh of relief
21 runs off Will Jacks' second over, but Ben Manenti picks out long-on looking to hit a fifth consecutive boundary and falls for 60 off 25. It's a good sliding catch by Tom Banton, and that had to stick: Manenti was threatening to take the game away from England, and a drop would have extended that sense.
Manenti doesn't exactly have much pedigree with the bat - he has scored 120 runs in his Big Bash career across 42 matches, averaging 9.23 and striking at less than a run a ball - but has put England to the sword tonight at Eden Gardens.
Manenti reaches 50
Ben Manenti keeps on swinging! He reaches a 22-ball 50 by pumping Jacks over wide mid-on for a 91-metre six, then hauls a freebie on the pads around the corner for six more.
1
Manenti goes massive
Ben Manenti is on a tear. He was furious at the lack of support he had from his deep fielders in his final over, and is taking that anger out on Sam Curran, hitting his slower balls over long-on and fine leg for back-to-back sixes.
Italy are 79 for 3 after nine overs - three runs ahead of where England were at the same stage!
Spinners under pressure
6
1
1
•
1
•
6
1
1
1
•
•
Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson both start their spells by dropping short, and Ben Manenti gratefully heaves both of them over cow corner for six. But both men then drag things back nicely as their first overs progress, and neither concedes another boundary. The required rate is still up at 11.50 runs per over, which looks like a stiff ask, but England have not been on it with the ball since those early wickets fell.
Mosca gets going
4
•
•
4
•
4
Jofra Archer is ticking. Harry Brook keeps him on for a third over but Justin Mosca, the man in form after his success against Nepal, is lining him up. Mosca bookends the over with cuts through point for four, and successfully takes on a short ball which he smears through square leg. Three boundaries in the over to put a small dent in the required rate.
2
2
1
1
Buttler blinder
Fantastic athleticism from Jos Buttler behind the stumps to pluck the ball out of the air!
He may be one of England's senior statesmen at 35, but he is still a serious athlete. Jamie Overton digs a short ball in at 88mph/142kph, and Harry Manenti steps across his stumps to scoop. Buttler sees him go and is anticipating an opportunity, and takes the ball in his right hand at full stretch as he flings himself across to his left, goalkeeper-style.
Buttler looked furious after another cheap dismissal a couple of hours ago, but allows himself a grin after that spectacular effort.
Boom or bust
Archer strikes twice
W
Jofra Archer takes two balls to achieve what Nepal's bowlers failed to do in 12.4 overs: separate the Mosca brothers. He digs one in at 91mph/146kph which AJ Mosca has a swipe at, but his fat top edge skews up towards mid-off. Harry Brook sets off early to cover the ground, then steadies himself to complete a good catch.
He strikes again four balls later with a ball that wouldn't have looked out of place in the Ashes, inducing a thick outside edge from JJ Smuts who edges to Overton at slip for a four-ball duck. Italy in a world of pain!
Fast to 50
21 Will Jacks' half-century is England's fastest 50 at men's T20 World Cups, coming off 21 balls. The record was previously 25 balls, held jointly by Eoin Morgan (vs West Indies, 2012) and Jos Buttler (vs Australia, 2021).
Jacks' new best
Will Jacks has finally surpassed his highest T20I score, the 40 that he made on his debut in the format way back in 2022 against Pakistan. He has had a strange run of things since, only rarely getting the opportunity to open the batting (as he does in most franchise cricket) and losing his spot midway through the last World Cup in the Caribbean.
He is still getting used to the new role at No. 7 that Harry Brook has carved out for him since he became captain last summer, but has now played two very handy innings at this World Cup after hitting 39 not out off 18 balls against Nepal in Mumbai.
He reaches a maiden T20I fifty by clearing midwicket off the penultimate ball of the innings, and takes England past 200 in the process. Jofra Archer bizarrely declines to even attempt to run a bye to the keeper off the final ball of the innings - which wouldn't have stood in Eoin Morgan's day - and the target is 203 to win.
Curran goes after acceleration
Sam Curran follows Jacks' lead, swinging Kalugamage's legbreaks for two sixes over the leg side, and all of a sudden England have a score on the board to defend - as well as their first 50-run partnership.
Curran falls to yet another sharp catch, this time by Smuts at cover, and becomes the fifth England batter dismissed for a score between 14 and 30, but has played a useful stabilising hand to drag them up towards 160.
Three overs left for Jacks and Jamie Overton to try and get England's total up towards 200.
Jacks tees off
1
2
1
4
6
6
Ben Manenti is furious. He had figures of 1 for 21 with three balls left in his fourth and final over after using all of his experience to shut England's batters down through the middle of the innings.
But he is let down by a Kalugamage misfield in the deep at cover, which turns a single into a boundary and means Will Jacks retain the strike against him, and Jacks thumps the next two balls - including an ugly full toss - over midwicket for consecutive sixes.
England's middle muddle
23.7 England's runs per wicket in the middle overs (7-16) at this T20 World Cup - only the 14th highest average among the 20 teams at the tournament
Italy strike again!
England really are wobbling now! Gian-Piero Meade misses a stumping chance as Sam Curran lifts his back foot while pushing forwards at a Kalugamage googly, but Tom Banton falls off the very next ball. He swings a drag-down towards Ben Manenti at deep midwicket, who takes a good catch diving forwards, and England are five down in the 13th over.
There's still plenty of batting to come, as Will Jacks walks out at No. 7, but this has been another utterly unconvincing effort from England with the bat. Italy's catching has been very impressive: I can think of two misfields and that missed stumping, but they have held several tough chances in the deep that many more established teams might well have put down.
Brook nicks off!
4
6
W
Three balls to sum up Harry Brook's winter. He shimmies down to crunch JJ Smuts' left-arm spin through mid-off for four, then hauls him over midwicket for a mis-hit, 67-metre six. But he can't resist another bite as Smuts tosses one up above the eyeline, wide outside his off stump, and he gets a thin edge through to Gian-Piero Meade.
Meade takes a sharp catch and Italy celebrate, and England lose another. They are in a bit of strife at 92 for 4, as Sam Curran walks in at No. 6. It was there to hit, though Eoin Morgan on commentary suggests that Brook could easily have pressed it through cover for four with a checked drive, rather than throwing the kitchen sink at it with no control.
Manenti gets Bethell
England's batters refuse to learn from their mistakes. Identical dismissals for Jos Buttler against Scotland and Italy, and now the same for Jacob Bethell as, for the second time in three days, he hauls a fingerspinner straight to deep backward square leg on the slog-sweep.
Jaspreet Singh takes it cleanly in the deep, and Ben Manenti has a wicket with his third ball.
Bethell was flying at 18 off 11 balls but seemed to lose his way completely thereafter, and was looking to force the pace. His eventual 23 off 20 is his lowest score of the World Cup to date.
Streaky Banton
1
1
1
2
4
1
This pitch doesn't look like a belter. Legspinner Crishan Kalugamage's first over costs 10 runs, but the only boundary in it is unfortunate from an Italian perspective: his legbreak keeps very low, and Tom Banton's toe-ender narrowly evades his off stump before sneaking through Gian-Piero Meade's legs and away to the rope.
Salt holes out!
Superb catch at deep square leg. Phil Salt gets another ball on his hip which he looks to drag over the leg side, but he picks out AJ Mosca in the deep and he scoops it up just above the turf as he tumbles forwards. England have lost both openers in the Powerplay, and neither has really fired since they arrived in India.
I might have given Salt and Buttler the kiss of death when I wrote, shortly before the World Cup, that their opening partnership was the one area in which England could reasonably claim to be the best in the world. Since then, they have scored 114 runs between them across eight innings, with Salt's quickfire 30 against West Indies the highest score that either man has managed.
England need more from them when - or if - they reach Sri Lanka for the Super Eight stage.
England motoring
6
1
2w
1
6
1
•
England are right on top despite that early wicket, reaching 50 in the fifth over.
Grant Stewart, the Kent seamer, concedes 17 in his second over and is yet to adjust to the characteristics of the surface at Eden Gardens, dropping short and getting punished on the pull by Phil Salt after Jacob Bethell's straight launch earlier in the over.
Buttler's quiet weekend
Stewart gets Buttler!
Jos Buttler just can't get going at this World Cup! He miscues Grant Stewart straight to mid-off, where Harry Manenti takes a simple enough catch running back, and looks furious as he marches off towards the dugout. The bat turns in his hands as the ball shapes away, and it's a very similar dismissal to his one on Saturday, again miscuing to a back-pedalling mid-off fielder.
53 Jos Buttler's run tally across the group stages of the T20 World Cup, with scores of 26, 21, 3 and 3.
Smuts vs Buttler
JJ Smuts will bowl the first over, and spears a couple of balls into Jos Buttler in the process as he concedes nine runs - a first-ball boundary for Phil Salt, then five singles.
Smuts has bowled at Buttler before in the SA20 - but also in the Champions League T20, all the way back in October 2011. Buttler made 30 off 23 in that encounter, batting at No. 5, as Somerset snuck past the Warriors.
Upset watch
Kevin O'Brien, Italy's assistant coach, has been speaking to Sky Sports in their build-up this morning, charting the team's journey from sub-regional qualifiers in Finland four years ago to the world stage. There's a man who knows a thing or two about turning England over on Indian soil!
England bat, both teams unchanged
England won the toss and chose to bat first vs Italy
England will seal their qualification for the second phase of the T20 World Cup if they beat Italy on Monday afternoon in Kolkata, and chose to bat first after winning their fourth successive toss.
It means an opportunity for their batting line-up to fully click for the first time since they arrived in India, after an unconvincing start to the World Cup. Asked whether England had played their best cricket yet, captain Harry Brook smiled and said: “I think everybody knows that we haven’t, but we’ve managed to scrape through.”
They are unchanged from the team that beat Scotland on Saturday, with Jamie Overton retained as the third seamer ahead of Luke Wood. Brook called on his team to be “fearless” and explained his decision to bat first by saying: “There isn’t much in it stats-wise, we just fancy having a bat today.”
Italy, fresh from their remarkable 10-wicket win over Nepal in Mumbai, were happy to bowl first, which stand-in captain Harry Manenti said was the plan all along. Manenti said that his team has calmed back down after the elation of that victory, Italy’s first at a T20 World Cup.
“The vibes have been excellent. Everyone has been up and about…. Coming off a win gives us a bit of confidence,” he said, while confirming an unchanged team.
Wayne Madsen remains sidelined with the dislocated shoulder that he sustained while fielding against Scotland in Italy’s opening match, but is targeting their final group game. “He’s tracking well,” Manenti said. “He’s going to try again in a few days against West Indies, so fingers crossed.”
Italy can still qualify for the Super 8s if they win their final two group games, but would need to overcome both England and West Indies.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Harry Brook (capt), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Jamie Overton, 9 Liam Dawson, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Adil Rashid.
Italy: 1 AJ Mosca, 2 Justin Mosca, 3 JJ Smuts, 4 Harry Manenti (capt), 5 Ben Manenti, 6 Grant Stewart, 7 Marcus Campopiano, 8 Gian-Piero Meade (wk), 9 Jaspreet Singh, 10 Crishan Kalugamage, 11 Ali Hasan.
Can LA28 transform Italian cricket?
The introduction of cricket as an Olympic sport in 2028 looms as a transformational moment for many smaller cricketing nations, with expectations that it could unlock both visibility and, crucially, additional funding.
"Cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic programme represents a historic turning point," Luca Bruno Malaspina, the chief executive of the Italian Cricket Federation, told the Telegraph recently. "This recognition provides immediate institutional legitimacy that elevates cricket’s status in Italy."
Sruthi Ravindranath has been delving into the history of Italian cricket, with the help of some key figures in their story.
England's European woes
6 England's win over Scotland on Saturday was their first against European opposition at the men's T20 World Cup. They had previously lost to Netherlands (2009 and 2014) and Ireland (2022) and suffered no-results against Ireland (2010) and Scotland (2024).
Meet the Moscas
When Italy stunned Nepal
Before anything else, though, we have to revisit Italy's momentous victory over Nepal in their previous T20 World Cup match. This - Italy's 'momento storico' engulfs Wankhede - is from Sruthi Ravindranath, who was groundside witnessing history unfold.
England face unexpected test of nerve in Italy showdown
In any other context, this would be an ideal palate-cleanser for England as they reset their campaign and cast their eyes forward to next week's Super Eights in Sri Lanka. Saturday's five-wicket win over Scotland has put Harry Brook's team on the brink of progression, alongside the Group C leaders West Indies, and it would take perhaps the most embarrassing defeat in their international history for that to fail to come to pass.
But, in the context of what we've witnessed of England's campaign so far, is anyone willing, categorically, to rule it out? Not after the sensational scenes that the Azzurri set in motion in Mumbai last week, they won't.
If England's anxieties had been all too apparent in their last-ball victory over Nepal, then Italy's clinical dismembering of the same opponents four days later showcased an entirely different mindset. Their joy was infectious: simply to be part of the conversation at their first cricket World Cup was one thing, but to flood the occasion with talent, optimism and courage was quite another.
By the end of that ten-wicket win, with the Mosca brothers accelerating over the finish line with a combined haul of nine sixes in 76 balls, Italy were playing with a freedom and focus that England simply haven't been able to locate since the Ashes went south in December.
Twenty-four hours earlier, England themselves had slipped to a meek defeat against West Indies, after which Brook declared his batters had been "too careful". But as he's been demonstrating all winter long - including with his impetuous dismissal against Scotland - that boundary between aggression and recklessness remains hard for the skipper and his team to locate.
What an irony it would be, then, if Italy's willingness to "run towards the danger" proves their best means to close the gap on their illustrious opponents. On paper, it is clearly not a fair contest, and a big-game performance from one of England's big guns could yet leave us wondering what all the fuss has been about: between Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Brook himself, there are at least three batters who have yet to produce the statement performance that we all know lurks within them.
It certainly shouldn't require the sort of lion-hearted, backs-to-the-wall qualification bid that has come to epitomise England's football World Cup clashes with Italy. If Brook emerges in a bloodied headband, Paul Ince-style, to grind his team to their target, they might as well pack their bags and call it quits now. But so much of England's long winter campaign has been played in the head. Right now, they seem a little stuck inside their own thoughts.
Form guide
England: WLWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
Italy: WLWLL
Italy: WLWLL