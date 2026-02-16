ENG vs ITA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England win by 24 runs to reach Super Eights

In any other context, this would be an ideal palate-cleanser for England as they reset their campaign and cast their eyes forward to next week's Super Eights in Sri Lanka. Saturday's five-wicket win over Scotland has put Harry Brook's team on the brink of progression, alongside the Group C leaders West Indies, and it would take perhaps the most embarrassing defeat in their international history for that to fail to come to pass.

But, in the context of what we've witnessed of England's campaign so far, is anyone willing, categorically, to rule it out? Not after the sensational scenes that the Azzurri set in motion in Mumbai last week, they won't.

If England's anxieties had been all too apparent in their last-ball victory over Nepal, then Italy's clinical dismembering of the same opponents four days later showcased an entirely different mindset. Their joy was infectious: simply to be part of the conversation at their first cricket World Cup was one thing, but to flood the occasion with talent, optimism and courage was quite another.

By the end of that ten-wicket win, with the Mosca brothers accelerating over the finish line with a combined haul of nine sixes in 76 balls, Italy were playing with a freedom and focus that England simply haven't been able to locate since the Ashes went south in December.

Twenty-four hours earlier, England themselves had slipped to a meek defeat against West Indies, after which Brook declared his batters had been "too careful". But as he's been demonstrating all winter long - including with his impetuous dismissal against Scotland - that boundary between aggression and recklessness remains hard for the skipper and his team to locate.

What an irony it would be, then, if Italy's willingness to "run towards the danger" proves their best means to close the gap on their illustrious opponents. On paper, it is clearly not a fair contest, and a big-game performance from one of England's big guns could yet leave us wondering what all the fuss has been about: between Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Brook himself, there are at least three batters who have yet to produce the statement performance that we all know lurks within them.

It certainly shouldn't require the sort of lion-hearted, backs-to-the-wall qualification bid that has come to epitomise England's football World Cup clashes with Italy. If Brook emerges in a bloodied headband, Paul Ince-style, to grind his team to their target, they might as well pack their bags and call it quits now. But so much of England's long winter campaign has been played in the head. Right now, they seem a little stuck inside their own thoughts.

