Scotland vs England, 23rd Match, Group C at Kolkata, T20 World Cup, Feb 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
|27
|17
|1
|2
|158.82
|11 (3b)
|12 (4b)
|57
|38
|3
|3
|150.00
|22 (8b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|1.4
|0
|34
|0
|20.40
|1
|1
|4
|0.4 - 0 - 12 - 0
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|4
|2
|1
|3 - 0 - 24 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|70
|601
|58
|21.46
|30
|602
|73
|27.36
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|80
|91
|5/27
|21.71
|77
|56
|4/17
|20.89
round the wicket, tossed up on leg, 53mph and worked through midwicket
fired down leg, flicked away... goes quickly to deep backward square leg for one
gets tagged again, over long-on! Drops short from over the wicket and Curran opens his stance up to hammer it into the crowd
Watt returns, having conceded 22 from his first over
short, 64mph/102kph, Curran swipes at a pull. There's a groan audible on the stump mic, not sure from bowler or batter... Just one to deep midwicket on the bounce
"Given England's passion with entertaining cricket, I sense either a wicket or 2 in the next couple of overs or complete carnage," says Aakash, optimistically
fired down outside off, Curran guides it to backward point
driven into the surface, fended away through midwicket
dragged down and swung away flat, just a single to the left of long-on
splatted into the stands! Leask drops short and Curran is quickly back to seize on the opportunity, hitting low to high, sends it a long way back
round the wicket, Banton looks to come down. Doesn't get hold of it but an inside skews away for one
Leask to bowl out, 44 from 36 the requirement for England
On come drinks, Scotland need something with girders in it. Forecaster still 85% with England
Here's Prisha: "@AK - either you've never seen England play before or you're just a Scotland fan and trying to jinx England"
full and driven down to long-off. Seven off the over, England require 7.33 from here
"Excellent effort on the field from Scotland," cheers Mike. "Easily have saved around 20 runs by now."
tucked off the pads, can't beat short fine leg
whacked straight, that's fifty for Banton! Slightly uppish drive but it bounces away through long-off. Brings up a 33-ball half-century, a vital knock in the circumstances - and a return to form after two low scores
shortish outside off, Bantons forces the ball straight to cover
"Even if England win (and it's a big if), not exactly a commanding performance. I doubt anyone's going to be worried about facing them." Well, that's a different matter, Andy. But probably fair!
over the wicket, length ball on the stumps, squirted off the inside edge behind square
pace off, 68mph, pushed through mid-off
Back to seam, Currie for a third
AK: "7 an over in T20 with 6 wickets and a deep batting line up. Why would England struggle - am I missing something here!" Pressure, for one, given England must win this game. And you might also want to factor in HISTORY!!
flat on the pads, worked away square for another single
goes back and punched down to long-off
another dot as Curran can't shovel a shorter ball back past the bowler
floated up, comes off the inside edge to leg and Leask scurries after it
That's the England 100 up
1W
Current Over 16 • ENG 131/4ENG needed 22 runs from 26 balls