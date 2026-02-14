Matches (12)
T20 World Cup (5)
Rising Stars (4)
AUS Women vs IND Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (2)

Scotland vs England, 23rd Match, Group C at Kolkata, T20 World Cup, Feb 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Live
23rd Match, Group C (D/N), Eden Gardens, February 14, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Scotland FlagScotland
152
England FlagEngland
(15.4/20 ov, T:153) 131/4

England need 22 runs in 26 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 8.36
 • Required RR: 5.07
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/1 (9.00)
Win Probability
ENG 96.66%SCOT 3.34%
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Sam Curran* lhb
271712158.8211 (3b)12 (4b)
Tom Banton rhb
573833150.0022 (8b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mark Watt sla
1.4034020.401140.4 - 0 - 12 - 0
Michael Leask ob
403318.254213 - 0 - 24 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
706015821.46
306027327.36
MatWktsBBIAve
80915/2721.71
77564/1720.89
Partnership
45 Runs, 30 B (RR: 9)  
Last Bat
Harry Brook 4 (4b) 
 FOW
86/4 (10.4 Ov)
Reviews Remaining:
 
Scotland - 2 of 2, England - 2 of 2
DRS
4
1
1
6
15th
10Runs
1
1
1
6
1
14th
7Runs
1
4
1
1
13th
5Runs
1
1
2
1
12th
6Runs
1
2
1
2
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Alan Gardner •  Ground time: 18:04
15.4
4
Watt to Sam Curran, FOUR runs
15.3
1
Watt to Banton, 1 run

round the wicket, tossed up on leg, 53mph and worked through midwicket

15.2
1
Watt to Sam Curran, 1 run

fired down leg, flicked away... goes quickly to deep backward square leg for one

15.1
6
Watt to Sam Curran, SIX runs

gets tagged again, over long-on! Drops short from over the wicket and Curran opens his stance up to hammer it into the crowd

Watt returns, having conceded 22 from his first over

Over15
10 runsNeed 34 from 30b
ENG 119/4CRR: 7.93  RRR: 6.80
SM Curran 16 (14b 1x6)T Banton 56 (37b 3x4 3x6)
MA Leask1/33 (4)
14.6
1
Leask to Sam Curran, 1 run

short, 64mph/102kph, Curran swipes at a pull. There's a groan audible on the stump mic, not sure from bowler or batter... Just one to deep midwicket on the bounce

"Given England's passion with entertaining cricket, I sense either a wicket or 2 in the next couple of overs or complete carnage," says Aakash, optimistically

14.5
Leask to Sam Curran, no run

fired down outside off, Curran guides it to backward point

14.4
1
Leask to Banton, 1 run

driven into the surface, fended away through midwicket

14.3
1
Leask to Sam Curran, 1 run

dragged down and swung away flat, just a single to the left of long-on

14.2
6
Leask to Sam Curran, SIX runs

splatted into the stands! Leask drops short and Curran is quickly back to seize on the opportunity, hitting low to high, sends it a long way back

14.1
1
Leask to Banton, 1 run

round the wicket, Banton looks to come down. Doesn't get hold of it but an inside skews away for one

Leask to bowl out, 44 from 36 the requirement for England

Over14
7 runsNeed 44 from 36b
ENG 109/4CRR: 7.78  RRR: 7.33
T Banton 54 (35b 3x4 3x6)SM Curran 8 (10b)
BJ Currie1/21 (3)

On come drinks, Scotland need something with girders in it. Forecaster still 85% with England

Here's Prisha: "@AK - either you've never seen England play before or you're just a Scotland fan and trying to jinx England"

13.6
1
Currie to Banton, 1 run

full and driven down to long-off. Seven off the over, England require 7.33 from here

"Excellent effort on the field from Scotland," cheers Mike. "Easily have saved around 20 runs by now."

13.5
Currie to Banton, no run

tucked off the pads, can't beat short fine leg

13.4
4
Currie to Banton, FOUR runs

whacked straight, that's fifty for Banton! Slightly uppish drive but it bounces away through long-off. Brings up a 33-ball half-century, a vital knock in the circumstances - and a return to form after two low scores

13.3
Currie to Banton, no run

shortish outside off, Bantons forces the ball straight to cover

"Even if England win (and it's a big if), not exactly a commanding performance. I doubt anyone's going to be worried about facing them." Well, that's a different matter, Andy. But probably fair!

13.2
1
Currie to Sam Curran, 1 run

over the wicket, length ball on the stumps, squirted off the inside edge behind square

13.1
1
Currie to Banton, 1 run

pace off, 68mph, pushed through mid-off

Back to seam, Currie for a third

Over13
5 runsNeed 51 from 42b
ENG 102/4CRR: 7.84  RRR: 7.28
T Banton 48 (30b 2x4 3x6)SM Curran 7 (9b)
MA Leask1/23 (3)

AK: "7 an over in T20 with 6 wickets and a deep batting line up. Why would England struggle - am I missing something here!" Pressure, for one, given England must win this game. And you might also want to factor in HISTORY!!

12.6
1
Leask to Banton, 1 run

flat on the pads, worked away square for another single

12.5
1
Leask to Sam Curran, 1 run

goes back and punched down to long-off

12.4
Leask to Sam Curran, no run

another dot as Curran can't shovel a shorter ball back past the bowler

12.3
Leask to Sam Curran, no run

floated up, comes off the inside edge to leg and Leask scurries after it

That's the England 100 up

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
Scotland
England
Current batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
SM Curran
27 runs (17)
1 four2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
20 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
100%
T Banton
57 runs (38)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
straight drive
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
89%
Current bowlers
MRJ Watt
O
1.4
M
0
R
34
W
0
ECO
20.4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
MA Leask
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
1
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoScotland
HG MunseyMA Jones
4 (6)
18 (15)
12 (9)
B McMullenMA Jones
0 (2)
0 (2)
0 (0)
RD BerringtonMA Jones
3 (7)
24 (18)
21 (11)
RD BerringtonTC Bruce
45 (23)
71 (41)
24 (18)
RD BerringtonMA Leask
1 (2)
2 (3)
1 (1)
MA LeaskMH Cross
0 (3)
9 (9)
8 (6)
MH CrossMRJ Watt
0 (3)
2 (6)
2 (3)
MRJ WattO Davidson
0 (1)
1 (2)
1 (1)
BTJ WhealO Davidson
2 (3)
21 (13)
17 (10)
BJ CurrieO Davidson
2 (5)
4 (9)
2 (4)
Team LogoEngland
JC ButtlerPD Salt
0 (0)
2 (3)
2 (3)
JC ButtlerJG Bethell
3 (4)
11 (9)
3 (5)
T BantonJG Bethell
36 (22)
66 (45)
29 (23)
T BantonHC Brook
3 (3)
7 (7)
4 (4)
SM CurranT Banton
27 (17)
45* (30)
18 (13)
View more stats
Match details
GroundEden Gardens, Kolkata
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3709
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days14 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
DRS
New Zealand
Chris Brown
DRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Donovan Koch
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Win Probability
ENG 96.66%
SCOTENG
100%50%100%SCOT InningsENG Innings

Current Over 16 • ENG 131/4

ENG needed 22 runs from 26 balls
Scoring Breakdown
ScotlandScotland
EnglandEngland
42/3
Power Play
43/2
85/5
Middle Overs
88/2
25/2
Final Overs
-
5
Sixes
6
15
Fours
6
90
Runs In Boundaries
60
41%
Dot balls
33%
7
Runs In Extras
6
Match CoverageSee all
England bowl against Scotland, both teams unchanged

England bowl against Scotland, both teams unchanged

England vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - Brook falls cheaply as Scotland sense history

England vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - Brook falls cheaply as Scotland sense history

England, Scotland face must-win contest in cricket's Calcutta Cup at Eden Gardens

England, Scotland face must-win contest in cricket's Calcutta Cup at Eden Gardens

Salt backs England to bring their 'best version' for Scotland clash

Salt backs England to bring their 'best version' for Scotland clash

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions