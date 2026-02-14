England vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - Brook falls cheaply as Scotland sense history

Live
England vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - Brook falls cheaply as Scotland sense historyBy Vithushan Ehantharajah
Banton moves to fifty, England 108 for 4
33 deliveries for Tom Banton's fifty
A fine innings after a tough start for Tom Banton, and not just in this match.
After 2 and 2 against Nepal and West Indies, England's No.4 was under his own pressure upon arriving to the crease at 13 for 2 at the end of the second over of the chase. It took time for the Somerset batter to get going - 6 off 10 before his first boundary - but his positivity has England just about favorites at this juncture, with 44 needed from the final six overs.
He brought up his fourth T20I half-century with a cross-batted slap down the ground off the returning Brad Currie, his sixth boundary of what looks like a match-winning innings.
Brook out for 4! England 91 for 4, 62 needed from 54
Oh Harry, that was awful.
The England captain becomes the sixth batter to fall sweeping in this match - and his is comfortably the worst of the lot.
For some reason, he decides to drop to one knee and lap Michael Leask's tame off breaks over his left shoulder. The fielder is up in the ring, sure, but the lack of pace means Brook and only scuff it up to Brad Wheal, who trusts to his left to take a simple catch.
A mess of a shot, particularly after Jacob Bethell had got out in similar fashion the over before to Oliver Davidson. Banton or bust...
BANG-ton
Harry Brook lamented England's batters for being too careful against West Indies. Well Tom Banton has certainly heeded those words...
All in, 22 was taken from Mark Watt's first over. The first two sixes were launched down the ground - bringing up the fifty stand from 38 deliveries - before a shorter ball was slammed over midwicket.
Powerplay done - England 43 for 2, chasing 153
Jacob Bethell has more or less rectified England's poor start, ahead of where Scotland were after the first six overs of their innings (42 for 3).
Here's a nugget from our statto Sampath Bandarupalli: "4.3 overs is the second-longest wait for England to hit their first boundary in a men's T20I. The longest is 4.5 overs against Pakistan back in 2010 in Dubai."
Bethell punches back
27 No. of balls for England's first boundary
Jacob Bethell finally gives Scotland something to think about, as Brandon McMullen drops short and gets hammered over wide long on for a flat six. A crisp glide inside short third off the next delivery brings another before hammering a third successive boundary through point.
The blows have alleviated the pressure on England, and may have dented Scotland, particularly given how the over began. On 7, Bethell toed an edge off the fingers of keeper Matthew Cross, standing up to the stumps.
It was an incredibly tough chance, perhaps not even a half.
Scotland's medium pacers have England in a tizz. And they could have
Buttler falls! England 13 for 2
Excellent by Brandon McMullen, running back from mid off to take a tough chance over his shoulder after Jos Buttler attempted to lift Brad Currie down the ground.
Scotland are up and about!
Salt in the wounds...
A devastating batter on his day... but not today. Phil Salt has been sent back by Brandon McMullen for just 2, skewing a drive to cover.
Did he have to go so hard at the ball? Particularly with no pace on it? To re-up a tired cliche, it really is how he plays... as he explained to Sky Sports yesterday
Scotland 152 all out
A career-best 20 not out from Oliver Davidson has lifted Scotland just beyond 150. But England are the happier of the two sides as they walk off following the run out of Brad Currie with two deliveries to spare, and will fancy this chase of 153.
Scotland's total looks under par on this pitch, and they will rue leaving runs out there. Particularly having been 113 for 3 midway through the 13th over. They lost all verge once Richie Berrington (49) and Tom Bruce (24) were dismissed in the space of four deliveries,
Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson did the majority of the hounding after that fourth wicket stand of 71 from 41 deliveries, assisted by some poorly executed sweep shots and safe hands in the deep.
The seamers sandwiched this period, notably Jofra Archer whose 2 for 24 was a return to form after expensive displays against Nepal and West Indies.
"It slid on quite a bit and I think we used that to our advantage today," said Archer on the Eden Gardens surface at the innings break. "I think this is the type of wicket we bat really well on, so over to the batters."
Death By Sweeps - Scotland 127 for 8
A beauty from Adil Rashid, floating up a delivery to the left-handed Mark Watt, turning it into middle and off between bat and pad. Through the gate, emphatically.
Watt trudges off but he may take solace in the fact that at least he did not fall to a botched sweep. Two balls earlier, Matthew Cross became the fourth Scotland batter to be dismissed caught out in the leg side playing that shot.
It is always a risky stroke, and runs have come from it today, but it has also brought about top-edges landing into the hands of England's outfielders, who have been immaculate.
Spinners strike back
Just as Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce had Harry Brook's spinners sweating, both have fallen in quick succession...
Liam Dawson's dismissal of Bruce was slightly fortuitous, whipped away to Sam Curran at backward square leg. Had the batter gone up through the shot instead of turning his wrists, he'd have probably nailed it for the second six of the over.
Nevertheless, a fourth wicket stand of 71 off 41 created a launching pad for the final few overs. However that will now have to come without Berrington. A run away from his 12th fifty or more score in T20Is, he was trapped in front by Adil Rashid attempting to sweep around the corner. Given out on the field, the Scotland skipper reviewed only for DRS to uphold the decision with an "Umpire's Call" on the impact into leg stump.
While England's wily spinners have been expensive, both going at double-figure economy rates, they have made crucial interventions.
Scotland on the charge
48 runs in four overs after the powerplay
Richie Berrington is seizing back the initiative out of the Powerplay. In the space of four overs, the Scotland captain's 36 from 23 has more than doubled what his side managed in the the first six (42 for 3) for no loss. The stand with Tom Bruce raced to 48 from 25 at the halfway stage of the innings.
After taking 18 off Adil Rashid's second over, including a couple of gorgeous straight sixes from both batters, a brace of Berrington fours off Liam Dawson at the end of the 10th over has subsequently forced Brook to revert to pace with Sam Curran.
Curran gets Jones! Scotland 42 for 3
Michael Jones was the straight man in a 126-run stand against West Indies, with George Munsey striking 84 off 54. With Munsey back in the hutch, the onus was on the Lancashire batter to take the lead.
With the introduction of Sam Curran for the final powerplay over, Jones sensed a moment. A charging loft over extra cover was followed by a cute guide beyond point, utilising the pace of the surface and the outfield to great effect.
When a top-edge hack across the line went for six over the keeper's head, Curran was under pressure. But he followed up with a better directed short ball - a cutter, in fact - which flummoxed Jones into an awkward pull that was safely pouched by Jacob Bethell at deep square leg.
Archer strikes twice! Scotland 18 for 2
The decision to give Jamie Overton the new ball is intriguing. It is something he does not do regularly, this being only the third time he has done so in his 20 T20Is. He has been preferred to Sam Curran.
One imagines the pace and bounce he offers over Curran was a factor, particularly on this flat Eden Gardens deck. And he may claim an assist for the wickets that have tumbled in the third over...
Jofra Archer has had a tough time of it at this World Cup, with 2 for 90 from his eight overs across the matches against Nepal and West Indies. But he has cased in with his second over to remove the dangerous George Munsey and Brandon McMullen with strong back-of-a-length deliveries, utilising the bounce on offer. The brace sees Archer move to 50 international T20 wickets.
TOSS: England opt to bowl first
Harry Brook has opted to chase against Scotland as England look to put their defeat against West Indies behind them and push towards the Super Eights.
Both teams come into this match on two points, with Scotland ahead (second) of England (fourth) by virtue of Net Run Rate following their dominant win over Italy. Both have their destiny in their own hands, needing to win their final two matches to qualify out of Group C.
England are favorites for this clash. An unchanged XI from their defeat to West Indies suggests a level of confidence that England expect they are tapering in this campaign, even if they were out thought and outgunned a few days ago after sneaking past Nepal in their opener.
"We just fancy chasing," said Brook at the toss. "It’s quite a quick outfield and it’s a good wicket.
"We were a little bit too careful with the bat chasing (against West Indies). I felt like we could have taken more aggressive options. Hopefully we can improve on that today."
Scotland, too, are also unchanged, and have the advantage of conditions having played their first two matches at Eden Gardens. Skipper Richie Berrington revealed he would have chosen to bat first in any case given how the deck has played so far. His side were the first to breach 200 in this tournament.
"It’s been really good for us to get a feel of conditions here," said Berrington. "In general it has been a good batting track. The key will be how we play spin in that middle period.
"We’re obviously up against a very good team. They’re used to traveling and having to adapt to different conditions. It’s a new day, a new wicket."
This will be the first completed T20I between England and Scotland after their meeting in Bridgetown during 2024's T20 World Cup was washed out.
Former skipper Jos Buttler plays his 150th T20I, having moved ahead of James Anderson last week as England's most capped cricketer across all formats.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Harry Brook (capt), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Jamie Overton, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Adil Rashid
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Michael Leask, 7 Matthew Cross (wk), 8 Mark Watt, 9 Oliver Davidson, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Brad Currie
Lay of the land...
As far as both XIs are concerned, England have stuck to their guns while Scotland have opted to wait until the toss before showing their hand.
England announced an unchanged team ahead of time, with allrounder Jamie Overton retaining his spot after coming in for the West Indies match in place of left-arm quick Luke Wood.
As far as conditions are concerned, the Eden Gardens pitch has shown that there are runs on offer, even if in lopsided results, with a good batting surface improving into the evening. Scotland reached 207 for 4 before bowling Italy out for 134 and West Indies made 182 for 5 before a five-wicket haul from seamer Romario Shepherd kept Scotland to 147 all out.
In the IPL, it has been a high-scoring ground in recent years, too. The weather forecast is perfectly pleasant for this day-night game; mostly sunny, up to 30 degrees Celsius, with low humidity.
Trip down memory lane
Andrew Miller : In a deeply unusual confluence of circumstance, England and Scotland are about to extend their sporting rivalry back to Kolkata, the city where it all began (or certainly where it started to get serious) more than 150 years ago.
And, given their Kolkata World Cup clash is happening on the very same day that their rugby counterparts are set to compete for the actual Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield, my own family history feels as though it is of passing interest.
My father’s side of the family were of Scottish descent, and lived and worked in Calcutta for generations. My own father was born in Lahore in 1942, and only moved to Britain for the first time at Partition.
Ten years ago, ahead of England’s last T20 World Cup appearance at Eden Gardens (yes, that match…), I took a clutch of documents down to the Lower Circular Road Cemetery in the east of the city, to hunt down the legend of my family vault.
It didn’t take long to find it. In literally the second plot of the cemetery, I found the tomb, with the help of the cemetery’s sexton, who – within minutes - was able to dig out the handwritten details of each interment, dating back at least to my earliest confirmed connection to the plot, in 1850.
The headstone’s inscription listed every subsequent burial, up to and including my own great grandfather, John Reginald Miller, who died in 1932. But the first name was the most poignant:
“Sacred to the memory of Lizzie Crawford, the much loved & eldest child of John and Eliza Miller, who died 9th August 1872, aged 2 yrs and 4 months.”
That date, 1872, rang a bell. I don’t know for certain whether any of my family members were involved, four months later, in the Christmas Day knockabout between 20 men of England and 20 representing Scotland, Wales and Ireland that would spawn the Calcutta Cup, but I wouldn’t bet against it.
From that fixture, the Calcutta Rugby Football Club was formally established the following year. When, in 1878, the enthusiasm for such frolics waned and the remaining members withdrew their funds, a total of 270 silver rupees were melted down to make the very same trophy that was subsequently presented to the RFU, and will be up for grabs for the 132nd time in Edinburgh this afternoon.
By then, of course, the fate of their two cricket teams will already have been decided.
In the spotlight
Three consecutive single-figure scores across this tournament and the Sri Lanka series that preceded it leave Tom Banton searching for runs, particularly amid calls for Harry Brook to leapfrog him into the No. 4 spot. An unbeaten 54 in a Player-of-the-Match performance against Sri Lanka in the second of their three games in the lead-up suggests the touch is there. Now he must rediscover it at a time when his side needs it most.
Having managed just one run against West Indies as Munsey too departed cheaply after a promising start, Michael Jones further highlighted the importance of Scotland's opening duo with a 30-ball 37 in a 126-run stand - Munsey struck 84 off 54 - that set up victory over Italy. With the quality of the opposition now magnified, it is imperative that he supports his partner with an even bigger contribution to a union that could prove critical in getting enough runs on the board against England.
No room for an England slip-up
Scotland vs England. The sense of occasion isn't lost on Scotland captain Richie Berrington. Earlier this week, Berrington dared to dream of the headlines should his side beat England in Kolkata a matter of hours before the Scotland rugby team face England in the Six Nations with the Calcutta Cup on the line.
Both Scotland teams are underdogs but, unlike their rugby counterparts who are licking their wounds after a poor showing against Italy last weekend, Berrington's men are coming off the back of a resounding 73-run win over an Italian team making their debut at this tournament and ruffling some feathers along the way.
"That rivalry has always been there between Scotland and England, obviously a long history there between the two nations, it's there in every sport," Berrington said. "But yeah, next Saturday's going to be exciting. We've also got the Scotland rugby team taking on England the same day, so it would make quite a nice headline if Scotland has two wins on the Saturday."
As banana skins go, this should be one England back themselves to avoid. But it will be no easy stroll, especially with another unexpected obstacle down the road in Italy, surprise 10-wicket winners against Nepal, who had themselves pushed England to the max in their opening match of this T20 World Cup.
Both of England's remaining group-stage opponents pose an element of the unknown, a point noted at the start of the tournament by Mark Watt, Scotland's veteran left-arm spinner making his fifth World Cup appearance. "Quite funny thinking about the England analysis team trying to find club cricket games of some of our youngsters," Watt said. "We've all had a laugh about that." England have never played Italy and, in their only previous T20I meeting with Scotland - at the last World Cup in Barbados - George Munsey and Michael Jones staged an unbroken opening partnership worth 90 before the match was washed out.
Only Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid remain from the bowling line-up which took the field that day, the latter going at 13 runs an over from his two overs. And while those figures are reminiscent of Rashid's three wicketless overs at 14.00 against Nepal, he turned that around against West Indies, where he was easily the pick of England's bowlers in a losing cause on a turning Wankhede pitch.
If they trip up in their first outing in Kolkata, where Scotland have already played their first two matches of this World Cup, England's last group encounter with Italy becomes crucial. So too does Scotland's final clash with Nepal. On paper, England's progression to the Super 8s should be assured, but they absolutely cannot take their Associate opponents lightly.
So far, this campaign has shown England need more consistency from their enviably deep batting line-up. Half-centuries to Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook still required the back-up of Will Jacks' 18-ball 39 against Nepal and, even then, it took Sam Curran's sublime death bowling to let them escape with victory. Against West Indies, it was Curran who ran out of partners and captain Brook believed his charges were "too careful" chasing. For Scotland, they need more than just the few plucky moments they produced in a 35-run loss to West Indies. They need everything to fire, as it did against Italy, and then some, to be in with a shot.
