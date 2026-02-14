England vs Scotland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - Brook falls cheaply as Scotland sense history

Scotland vs England. The sense of occasion isn't lost on Scotland captain Richie Berrington. Earlier this week, Berrington dared to dream of the headlines should his side beat England in Kolkata a matter of hours before the Scotland rugby team face England in the Six Nations with the Calcutta Cup on the line.

Both Scotland teams are underdogs but, unlike their rugby counterparts who are licking their wounds after a poor showing against Italy last weekend, Berrington's men are coming off the back of a resounding 73-run win over an Italian team making their debut at this tournament and ruffling some feathers along the way.

"That rivalry has always been there between Scotland and England, obviously a long history there between the two nations, it's there in every sport," Berrington said. "But yeah, next Saturday's going to be exciting. We've also got the Scotland rugby team taking on England the same day, so it would make quite a nice headline if Scotland has two wins on the Saturday."

As banana skins go, this should be one England back themselves to avoid. But it will be no easy stroll, especially with another unexpected obstacle down the road in Italy, surprise 10-wicket winners against Nepal, who had themselves pushed England to the max in their opening match of this T20 World Cup.

Both of England's remaining group-stage opponents pose an element of the unknown, a point noted at the start of the tournament by Mark Watt, Scotland's veteran left-arm spinner making his fifth World Cup appearance. "Quite funny thinking about the England analysis team trying to find club cricket games of some of our youngsters," Watt said. "We've all had a laugh about that." England have never played Italy and, in their only previous T20I meeting with Scotland - at the last World Cup in Barbados - George Munsey and Michael Jones staged an unbroken opening partnership worth 90 before the match was washed out.

Only Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid remain from the bowling line-up which took the field that day, the latter going at 13 runs an over from his two overs. And while those figures are reminiscent of Rashid's three wicketless overs at 14.00 against Nepal, he turned that around against West Indies, where he was easily the pick of England's bowlers in a losing cause on a turning Wankhede pitch.

If they trip up in their first outing in Kolkata, where Scotland have already played their first two matches of this World Cup, England's last group encounter with Italy becomes crucial. So too does Scotland's final clash with Nepal. On paper, England's progression to the Super 8s should be assured, but they absolutely cannot take their Associate opponents lightly.