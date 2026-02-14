Tom Banton 63* sets up nervy win for England

England 155 for 5 (Banton 63*, Bethell 32, Davidson 1-12) beat Scotland 152 (Berrington 49, Rashid 3-36, Archer 2-24) by five wickets

It was another nervy affair against an associate nation. But England 's Super Eight hopes remain on course after a five-wicket victory over Scotland in Eden Gardens, moving them up to second in Group C of this T20 World Cup with a game to play.

Tom Banton 's unbeaten 63 off 41 deliveries - his fourth T20I fifty - ultimately quelled a testy chase of 153, which began with openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler falling inside the first two overs to nibbling seamers Brandon McMullen and Brad Currie.

Banton's arrival triggered a vital 66-run stand with Jacob Bethell, and he was similarly engaging with Sam Curran for their partnership of 46 which brought the runs required below the number of balls remaining. Having managed just 4 from nine deliveries across knocks against Nepal and West Indies, Banton, who struck four fours and three sixes, watched on as Will Jacks smashed Brad Wheal for a six down the ground and then pulled the quick behind square to seal victory with 10 balls to spare.

Much like Nepal in England's opening victory, Scotland will rue missed opportunities with the bat. They were dictating terms midway through the 13th over, with skipper Richie Berrington leading a 71-run stand with Tom Bruce. Berrington's hard-hitting against spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson which made amends for a stuttering powerplay of 42 for 3 after losing the toss. Jofra Archer was the key aggressor in those first six overs, finishing with 2 for 24 as he ticked over to 50 T20I dismissals.

When Dawson pocketed Bruce (24) and Rashid did for Berrington (49) in the space of four balls, England did not relent. Only four boundaries were scored in the remainder of the innings, with three of them to Oliver Davidson, which included a towering six over cow corner off Archer on his way to a T20I career-best 20 not out.

Having left runs out there, Scotland were always going to be up against it. Though they were gifted wickets, such as Harry Brook's dismal flick over his shoulder to short fine leg for just 4, Banton's brutal striking took England home in this first completed T20I between these Auld enemies.

Jofra Archer made the breakthrough • ICC via Getty Images

Banton to the four

Much has been made of Banton's position at No.4 in this England batting line-up. An opener by trade, he returned to the national side as a finisher before sitting out for Ben Duckett, and then replacing the left-hander in the pre-World Cup tour of Sri Lanka. But after scores of 2 from five balls and 2 from four against Nepal and West Indies, the Somerset batter was in the spotlight, particularly with many feeling Brook was slotting himself a spot too low at five.

That pressure was ramped up when Banton walked out at 13 for 2 at the end of the second over against Scotland. And certainly when he found himself on 6 off ten deliveries, half of them unwitting dot balls, as he negotiated tricky medium-pace nibble. But after leaning on Jacob Bethell early on in their partnership, the right-hander came into his own and dominated their eventual stand of 66, with 36 runs of his own.

Few English batters hit as crisply down the ground, and it was left-arm spinner Mark Watt who bore the brunt of this trait; his first two balls was sent booming back of his head, before a third six hoicked over cow corner. The strikes settled England and Banton, who finally looked liked he belonged at this tournament.

Perhaps the biggest sign of that was the fact that Banton did not play a single sweep to any of his 41 deliveries. He loves the shot - both orthodox and reverse - but took heed of the six batters undone by playing it, including Bethell and Brook, without looking like he was lacking a scoring option.

Adil Rashid picked up three quick wickets • Getty Images

Form temporary, class permanent

Archer arrived in Kolkata distinctly out of sorts. His first eight overs of this World Cup, all in Mumbai, had reaped 90 runs for just two wickets. His usual threat seemed dulled, perhaps the result of coming back too early from the side injury that ruled him out of the final two Ashes Tests.

It is not like England do not have previous experience of rushing back prized assets. But the risks taken are because Archer is the most incisive fast bowler available to them. That was underlined on a good batting track at Eden Gardens.

The two wickets in his second over - the third of the match - were invaluable. George Munsey's destructive qualities have already been showcased at this tournament with a brutal 84 in the victory over Italy, but he was rushed for pace off a length, skewing a top edge to Banton at midwicket. Bounce then did for McMullen, second ball - he was rushed and uncontrolled - as he found Salt at deep square leg. Archer's three overs in the first six went for just 13 runs.

Pace up, strong through the crease, even a few smiles, particularly when Oliver Davidson kept out a searing yorker for his final over at the death. On a number of fronts, this was a welcome return for Archer, and he seemed to enjoy it too.

Richie Berrington carried the fight for Scotland with 49 off 32 • AFP/Getty Images

Another Associate Element

Another near-miss for one of the big boys. For the neutral, it is a frustrating theme of the group stages of this World Cup. England have now had two of them. Their escape against Nepal was tenser than this one here in Kolkata, with their opening opponents needing 13 from nine balls. But Scotland will be as gutted that they botched their own piece of history, even if there was more of the race to run.

Berrington and Bruce had more than doubled the powerplay score in the four overs through to the midway point of their first innings. The Scotland captain was proving a handful for Rashid, taking 17 off eight deliveries and hinting at another tough day for the wily leg spinner.