11.02pm Right, that's all from us here. England face Scotland in Kolkata on Saturday before West Indies face Nepal on Sunday here in Mumbai. Plenty more World Cup action to come between now and the weekend, starting with Sri Lanka vs Oman tomorrow morning!
10.57pm: West Indies captain Shai Hope: "We've ben playing some good cricket in patches. We got more of a complete game today."
England captain Harry Brook: "We probably through it was chaseable for sure. It probably didn't dew up as much as we were expecting, it probably didn't skid onto the bat as much as we were expecting.
"Thank god we won against Nepal the other night otherwise we'd be in a tricky situation."
10.46pm Chopper: "Feels like 2016 over again".
Sherfane Rutherford is Player of the Match for his unbeaten 76: "For me, I've been putting in a lot of work coming into the World Cup. Once I'm in, I can always score in the end."
He says he thought West Indies were 10 runs short before their bowlers - particularly Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie - cut off England's scoring options. Rutherford also confirms his finger injury sustained in the chase should be good for the next fixture against Nepal on Sunday.
10.41pm: A real statement performance from West Indies, there. They were 55 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay and dug deep to reach 196 thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's career-best 76*. And their bowlers held firm, even after an early onslaught from Phil Salt. A bruising defeat for England.