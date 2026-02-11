T20 World Cup (3)

West Indies vs England, 15th Match, Group C at Mumbai, T20 World Cup, Feb 11 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
15th Match, Group C (N), Wankhede, February 11, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
West Indies FlagWest Indies
196/6
England FlagEngland
(19/20 ov, T:197) 166

West Indies won by 30 runs

sherfane-rutherford
Player Of The Match
Sherfane Rutherford
, WI
76* (42)
roston-chase
Cricinfo's MVP
Roston Chase
, WI
98.57 ptsImpact List
33

Adil Rashid has become the top wicket-taker for ENG in Men's T20 World Cup with 33 wickets, going past Chris Jordan's 31

Rutherford, spinners lead West Indies to second straight win

Rutherford scored an unbeaten fifty, while Motie and Chase shared five wickets between them as England went down to West Indies at Wankhede again

11-Feb-2026 • 17 hrs agoAndrew Miller
Match centre Scores :  Chetan Kumar •  Comms :  Vithushan Ehantharajah
Scorecard summary
West Indies1 Inn
196/6(20 overs)
Sherfane Rutherford
*76 (42)
Adil Rashid
2/16 (4)
Roston Chase
34 (29)
Jamie Overton
2/33 (4)
England2 Inn
166/10(19 overs)
Sam Curran
*43 (30)
Gudakesh Motie
3/33 (4)
Jacob Bethell
33 (23)
Roston Chase
2/29 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Roston Chase
WI98.5728.152/29
Sherfane Rutherford
WI95.0795.07-
Gudakesh Motie
WI90.05-3/33
Adil Rashid
ENG73.44- 0.052/16
Jamie Overton
ENG50.27- 2.662/33
View full list
Over19
6 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 31 from 6b
ENG 166/10CRR: 8.73  RRR: 31.00
SM Curran 43 (30b 3x4 2x6)
S Joseph1/30 (4)

11.02pm Right, that's all from us here. England face Scotland in Kolkata on Saturday before West Indies face Nepal on Sunday here in Mumbai. Plenty more World Cup action to come between now and the weekend, starting with Sri Lanka vs Oman tomorrow morning!

10.57pm: West Indies captain Shai Hope: "We've ben playing some good cricket in patches. We got more of a complete game today."

England captain Harry Brook: "We probably through it was chaseable for sure. It probably didn't dew up as much as we were expecting, it probably didn't skid onto the bat as much as we were expecting.

"Thank god we won against Nepal the other night otherwise we'd be in a tricky situation."

10.46pm Chopper: "Feels like 2016 over again".

Sherfane Rutherford is Player of the Match for his unbeaten 76: "For me, I've been putting in a lot of work coming into the World Cup. Once I'm in, I can always score in the end."

He says he thought West Indies were 10 runs short before their bowlers - particularly Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie - cut off England's scoring options. Rutherford also confirms his finger injury sustained in the chase should be good for the next fixture against Nepal on Sunday.

10.41pm: A real statement performance from West Indies, there. They were 55 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay and dug deep to reach 196 thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's career-best 76*. And their bowlers held firm, even after an early onslaught from Phil Salt. A bruising defeat for England.

18.6
W
Shamar Joseph to Rashid, OUT

And Roston Chase has won it with a stunning grab at deep square leg! Or has he? A low full toss is worked wristily over to the leg side, and Chase tumbles forward to take a catch diving forward, low to the ground. The umpires want another look... and it's confirmed! West Indies win by 30 as England are dismissed for 166 with an over to spare. Comprehensive

Adil Rashid c Chase b Joseph 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0

One ball at Rashid, who needs even number runs here...

18.5
1
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, 1 run

Full on off stump, excellent again, guided out to deep point

18.4
4
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, FOUR runs

Lifted over cover! Lovely strike, the first one in the slot from Joseph, outside off and nailed

Adil Rashid is the last man...

18.3
1W
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, 1 run, OUT

Low full toss on off stump, lifted in the air to long on... well short of Holder... but the throw, after a fumble, is right above the stumps and Joseph has the bails off. Is that out? Dawson, having picked himself up from a dive, thinks so... and the umpire confirms! Curran is back on strike at least.

Liam Dawson run out (Holder/Joseph) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 100
18.2
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, no run

Full toss, wide of off stump.... but Curran has made so much room to leg that he is nowhere near it. Not a wide - closer to the stumps than the tramline

18.1
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, no run

Fast, full, into the pads, with late movement meaning Curran's attempt to bludgeon down the down fails. Wears it instead

KL: "Feels like England have been nowhere near aggressive enough against spin. Too many nudges and insufficient six attempts." 37 needed from 12. All on Curran, with Joseph returning for his final over...

Over18
10 runs, 1 wicketNeed 37 from 12b
ENG 160/8CRR: 8.88  RRR: 18.50
SM Curran 37 (25b 2x4 2x6)LA Dawson 1 (1b)
JO Holder0/34 (2)
17.6
1
Holder to Sam Curran, 1 run

Cutter, on leg stump, another yorker, Curran walks at it and guides a single wide of where a mid on would have been to keep the strike

17.5
6
Holder to Sam Curran, SIX runs

Curran gets a hold of one! Curran's second six - and just England's sixth - is hammered gloriously over wide long off, into the stands. Holder missed his yorker slightly, and Curran, having made room on the leg side, did the rest

Fergie: "As a Scot who supports England in cricket, other than versus Scotland, the prospect of Scotland eliminating England on Saturday is intriguing."

17.4
1
Holder to Dawson, 1 run

Wide of the crease around the wicket to Dawson, on leg stump, worked down to long on

17.3
1
Holder to Sam Curran, 1 run

Full, on middle and leg, dug out to midwicket once more. Curran wanted two but is made to settle for one

Neel: "West Indies showing they are a serious contender this year. Refreshing to see this type of play from the Windies." It has been a ruthless display of, well, nous. Something England have lacked after their early success in the first innings. Liam Dawson at the nonstriker's end

17.2
W
Holder to Archer, OUT

Holder gets Archer! Archer yorker is worn on the foot, Curran calls through but Archer, ambling at first, turns to see he's in trouble as Holder gathers and throws at the nonstriker's stumps. The batter's late sprint is no match for Holder's accuracy... England are falling apart

Jofra Archer run out (Holder) 6 (4b 1x4 0x6 7m) SR: 150
17.1
1
Holder to Sam Curran, 1 run

Cutter just outside the slot, Curran swings but mistimes out to deep midwicket

Holder, who conceded 24 off his first over, has the ball...

Over17
9 runsNeed 47 from 18b
ENG 150/7CRR: 8.82  RRR: 15.66
SM Curran 28 (21b 2x4 1x6)JC Archer 6 (3b 1x4)
S Joseph0/24 (3)
16.6
1
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, 1 run

Nails the final yorker, tight to the stumps, dug out into point quite well in the end

16.5
1
Shamar Joseph to Archer, 1 run

Wide of the crease, nails a leg stump yorker, hammered off the toe down to long on

16.4
4
Shamar Joseph to Archer, FOUR runs

Ingenious from Archer! Joseph on yorker repeat, Archer steps across and flicks over fine leg

16.3
1
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, 1 run

Another low full toss, picked up by Curran... but short of Powell, who fields after the bounce

16.2
1
Shamar Joseph to Archer, 1 run

Low full toss, punched by Archer but straight to his mate Jason Holder at mid off. No one behind Holder... Joseph gets away with that one

16.1
1
Shamar Joseph to Sam Curran, 1 run

Full, outside off, almost a wide yorker really, dug out down to Powell at long on

Naseef: "I want England to lose by 4 runs so that they can feel Nepal's pain". They'd do well to get that close at this juncture. Archer in ahead of Dawson to have a heave... Shamar Joseph back into the attack with Curran on strike

Over16
6 runs, 1 wicketNeed 56 from 24b
ENG 141/7CRR: 8.81  RRR: 14.00
SM Curran 25 (18b 2x4 1x6)
AJ Hosein1/32 (4)
15.6
W
Hosein to Overton, OUT

Brilliantly taken by Rovman Powell balancing on the boundary! Overton shimmies down, goes high to deep extra cover... enticed by Motie... but finds Powell who steps back to take the catch, takes another step beyond the sponge to re-establish his balance before returning to complete the catch off his own toss up.

Jamie Overton c Powell b Hosein 5 (6b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 83.33
15.5
1
Hosein to Sam Curran, 1 run

Scuffed in the air.... but lands between cover and long off! Smart from Hosein, who knew Curran was looking to leg and had to fetch it from well outside off stump. Brandon King was the fielder running back who probably could have done with a call from the on-rushing Holder

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
SE Rutherford
76 runs (42)
2 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
77%
SM Curran
43 runs (30)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
67%
Best performances - bowlers
G Motie
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
3
ECO
8.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
AU Rashid
O
4
M
0
R
16
W
2
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
West Indies
Sherfane Rutherford
Match numberT20I no. 3700
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days11 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
DRS
Australia
Donovan Koch
DRS
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Brown
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
PointsWest Indies 2, England 0
Win Probability
WI 100%
WIENG
100%50%100%WI InningsENG Innings

Over 19 • ENG 166/10

Liam Dawson run out (Holder/Joseph) 1 (1b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 100
W
Adil Rashid c Chase b Joseph 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
W
West Indies won by 30 runs
Chase comes for the lefties but takes down the righties

England 'too careful' says Harry Brook

Rutherford, spinners lead West Indies to second straight win

England bowl first and bring in J Overton, WI include Chase

