ENG vs WI Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - West Indies beat England by 30 runs

Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 5:34 PM (17 hrs ago)•Published Feb 11, 2026, 12:06 PM
ENG vs WI Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - West Indies beat England by 30 runsBy Valkerie Baynes
West Indies celebrate
A long time after their glories of 2016, West Indies land another big blow on England with a 30-run victory at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium, set up by Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 76 and completed with a spin squeeze led by Gudakesh Motie’s 3 for 33.
West Indies had slumped to 8 for 2, later 77 for 4, and struggled against Adil Rashid’s 2 for 16 off four overs. But Rutherford’s 42-ball knock included crucial partnerships with Jason Holder and Rovman Powell to raise West Indies to a good total.
Phil Salt launched a quickfire pursuit with 30 off 14 balls to help England reach 67 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay but then a steady stream of wickets to West Indies' spinners turned the match. Motie was well supported by fellow spinners Roston Chase, with 2 for 29, and Akea Hosein’s 1 for 32 which negated the inclusion of Jamie Overton for extra firepower down the order.
Two wickets in the penultimate over sealed the result as Holder and Shamar Joseph combined to run out Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid sent Joseph's low full toss towards deep square leg, where Roston Chase took a superb diving catch.
West Indies win by 30 runs
Two wickets in four balls seal victory for West Indies by 30 runs with an over to spare.
Adil Rashid works Shamar Joseph's low full toss towards deep square leg, where Roston Chase dives forward to take the catch close to the ground, the umpires confirming victory after checking the catch was taken cleanly. England are all out for 166 chasing 196.
Moment's earlier, Jason Holder had a hand in another run out as Sam Curran launched another low full toss from Joseph to vacant space at long-on where it plugged in the surface. Holder over-ran it initially, gathered at the second attempt and fired it in to the bowler, who removed the bails to beat Liam Dawson's dive.
England's big ask
36 runs needed off nine balls as another run-out leaves England nine wickets down
Holder's brilliance
Jason Holder had been terribly expensive in his first over. In his second, the 18th of the innings, he was brilliant. A yorker speared in at Jofra Archer's feet had the batter tripping over as partner Sam Curran called him through. With Archer slow to react, Holder gathered the ball, turned and launched a direct hit at the non-striker's end with Archer a long way off making his ground. From conceding 24 runs off his first over to delivering a brutal blow to England, it was quite the turnaround.
Hosein, Powell team up to press England
Akeal Hosein adds himself to West Indies' wicket-taking spin ranks with the important wicket of Jamie Overton, who was brought in by England to deepen their batting against this opposition. Hosein had some brilliant fielding by Rovman Powell to thank for removing Overton for just 5. Powell took the catch at deep extra cover and had to parry it into the air as he stepped over the boundary rope before calmly hopping back inside to gather the ball again - he made it look so easy.
WI spin squeeze
Roston Chase makes it five wickets for West Indies' spinners, trapping Will Jacks plumb lbw. Chase's 2 for 29 combined with Gudakesh Motie's 3 for 33 has put England in a spot of bother at 135 for 6, needing 62 more off the last five overs.
That man, Motie
Gudakesh Motie continues to make life difficult for England. This time he dismisses Harry Brook with a return catch as England lurch to 131 for 5.
Having removed Tom Banton in his first over and Jacob Bethell in his second, he gets Brooke with a bit of dip and more turn which takes the leading edge for a fairly regulation caught-and-bowled diving forwards. Motie ends his four-over allocation with 3 for 33 and having put a scare into England.
Motie chimes in
Make that three crucial strikes in quick succession by West Indies as Gudakesh Motie is introduced into the attack and picks up the wicket of Tom Banton with the last ball of his opening over. Two wickets in as many overs puts England at 85 for 3 after eight. Motie's full-length ball tossed up on middle stump skews off Banton's attempted drive and pops to cover.
Then Motie makes it 90 for 4 in his next over, bowling Jacob Bethell with a gem that fizzed off the pitch and into off-stump. England have lost three wickets for 16 runs in 18 balls.
Chase gets Buttler
Roston Chase was brought into this West Indies team today to help "counteract" England's left-handers, according to captain Shai Hope. But, with his fourth delivery of the match, he accounts for a dangerous right-hander in Jos Buttler. Agaisnt impeccable line and length, Buttler mistimes it to long-on looking to go over.
England Powerplay
67 for the loss of one wicket as England close out the second-highest Powerplay of the tournament so far
Shepherd removes Salt after quickfire 30
Romario Shepherd, West Indies' five-wicket star of their first match against Scotland, removes England opener Phil Salt after a fast start of 30 runs from 14 balls. Salt advances down the pitch but gets cramped up and fails to connect cleanly, picking out Sherfane Rutherford at cover.
Adil Rashid's thoughts
Adil Rashid gives his thoughts to the host broadcaster at the innings break, first on England’s prospects:
“Pretty good to get 197 but I think obviously it depends now when we go out to bat, see how it plays then... I'm sure we're pretty confident that we could hopefully get these runs."
Then on passing 400 T20 wickets today:
“It's nice getting these little milestones, but obviously the ultimate aim is to win games of cricket. It's nice to get them and hopefully by me getting that today, we can win the game, will be even better.”
Rutherford's 76* helps set England 197 target
Sherfane Rutherford's six-laden innings helps to set England a target of 197. Rutherford's unbeaten 76 came off just 42 deliveries, with seven sixes and two fours. That came after West Indies had lurched to 8 for 2 within the first seven balls of the innings and 77 for 4 later. He shared in partnerships worth 61 with Jason Holder, who struck four sixes on his way to 33 off 17, and 51 with Rovman Powell.
Adil Rashid was excellent for England, getting some devastating turn on his way to 2 for 16 from his four overs. It was the perfect reposte to his punishment at the hands of Nepal, against whom he went wicketless and conceded 14 runs an over.
Jamie Overton, brought into England's starting XI at the expense of Luke Wood to add some firepower with ball and bat, contributed 2 for 33 while Jofra Archer and Sam Curran took one wicket apiece.
Holder lets loose
The 17th is the most expensive over of the match so far as Sam Curran concedes 20 and Jason Holder helps himself to 18 of those in sixes:
Half-century for Rutherford
50 runs for Sherfane Rutherford off 29 balls, in style too, with a four then six off Jamie Overton
Adil Rashid strikes again
Rovman Powell doubles over and hangs his head before the ball even drops from the sky. Jamie Overton is sitting underneath at long-off and makes no mistake as Adil Rashid celebrates his second wicket of the match, deceiving Powell in-flight with a slow leg-spinner that the batter launches down the ground to his peril. Rashid has 2 for 11 from three overs.
West Indies get moving
Jofra Archer concedes 17 runs off the 13th over as West Indies get a move on, Rovman Powell's fours bookending a six by Sherfane Rutherford. It wasn't the match-up we expected between Rutherford and Adil Rashid as Rashid leapt into the air at third, clasped the ball in his hand and attempted to push it back in-field as he toppled over the rope, only to see the ball bounce off the tip of the boundary sponge for a maximum.
100 up for West Indies
100 runs up for West Indies as Rovman Powell launches Jofra Archer over extra cover for four
Adil Rashid removes Roston Chase
Adil Rashid removes Roston Chase with a gem of a googly that strikes the back knee-roll right in line with leg stump. Chase reviews in vain and he has to go, deepening West Indies' woes at 77 for 4.
Rashid entered this match under the spotlight after some harsh treatment at the hands of Nepal, against whom he went wicketless for the first time in 25 T20I innings and went at a rate of 14 runs an over.
Now he has 400 T20 wickets to his name. And Vishal points out that Rashid vs Sherfane Rutherford is a match-up worth keeping an eye on too.
400 T20 wickets for Adil Rashid
400 wickets in all T20s as Adil Rashid pins Roston Chase lbw with a perfect googly
Hetmyer gone
Jamie Overton makes an impact early to remove danger man, Shimron Hetmyer. Having rescued his side with a blistering half-century in their opening game agianst Scotland, he struggled against Overton, brought into the England line-up to hit the deck hard and he does just that before Hetmyer top-edges a cutter to backward square and Sam Curran does the rest. West Indies are 55 for 3.
Chase that!
19 runs conceded from Will Jacks' first over as Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer get to work
England's early strikes
A rash of wides blotted the start of Jofra Acher's opening over - the first of the match - but he strikes with the penultimate ball, removing Shai Hope for a three-ball duck with a short, wide one smacked staright to Tom Banton at cover.
In contrast, Sam Curran gets a wicket with his first ball as Brandon King picks out a diving Phil Salt at deep point. West Indies are 10 for 2 after 2 overs.
Here we go!
England win toss, bowl first
England win toss, bowl vs West Indies
England have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in their T20 World Cup match against West Indies in Mumbai.
Harry Brook, England’s captain, has done some research and figured that’s the way to go. “We had a look at the stats and it favours the team batting second so we’d like to have a chase tonight,” he said.
England have already named their starting XI, with one change from the side which eked out a four-run win over Nepal in their tournament opener, left-arm seamer Luke Wood making way for right-arm quick Jamie Overton, whose pinch-hitting ability at the end could come in handy.
West Indies, meanwhile, made one change, a “tactical” one as Shai Hope, their skipper, described it with Matthew Forde out and Roston Chase coming in to “counteract” England’s left-handers.
"We would have bowled first, but have to set the tone with the bat,” Hope said. “It can be a blessing and a curse when you play an opposition you’ve played against so many times. We’ve got to bring our A game".
England’s first-up win came down to Will Jacks' unbeaten 39 off 18 and, ulitmately, the superb death bowling of Sam Curran, who conceded just five runs off the last over with Nepal needing 10.
West Indies were arguably more convincing in their first match, a 35-run win against Scotland, although it took a Shimron Hetymyer half-century to steer them out of danger at 58 for 2 before Romario Shepherd sealed the result with a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick amid a four-wicket over at the death.
England and West Indies return to the scene of great history between these sides, where Chris Gayle smashed a 47-ball hundred to win their opening match of the 2016 event, in which West Indies eventually beat them to the trophy in another memorable clash at Kolkata in the final.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Harry Brook (capt), 6 Sam Curran, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Jamie Overton, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Adil Rashid.
West Indies:: 1 Brandon King, 2 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Romario Shepherd, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Akeal Hosain, 10 Shamar Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie.
Time for old mates to catch up
Vishal, our man on the ground at the Wankhede, reports:
Nasser Hussain and Marcus Trescothick. Daren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite. Brendon McCullum and Daren Sammy. Samuel Badree and Akeal Hosein. It’s all a massive mingling party in the middle at Wankhkede as we countdown for the toss. Remember, it’s a catch-up of two T20 powerhouses who last faced off in Mumbai 10 years ago in the 2016 edition when Chris Gayle took down England with his scintillating century. And then these two met again in Kolkata in the grand finale…remember the game?
The teams are warming up nicely amidst all the socializing as the light roller goes to and fro on what looks like a fresh pitch. England said they've made just the one change and going by the West Indies bowlers who've marked their run-ups, looks like they won't do much tinkering too. Hardly any crowd so far after two packed games here a few days ago. Let's hope we get more people coming in soon from the offices South Bombay is known for.
How they're tracking so far
England have already named their starting XI, with one change from the side which eked out a four-run win over Nepal in their tournament opener. Left-arm seamer Luke Wood makes way for right-arm quick Jamie Overton, whose pinch-hitting ability at the end could come in handy against West Indies.
That first-up win came down to Will Jacks' unbeaten 39 off 18 and, ulitmately, the superb death bowling of Sam Curran, who conceded just five runs off the last over with Nepal needing 10.
West Indies were arguably more convincing in their first match, a 35-run win against Scotland, although it took a Shimron Hetymyer half-century to steer them out of danger at 58 for 2 and Romario Shepherd’s five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick amid a four-wicket over at the death to secure the result.
A rematch, a decade in the making
A clash of England and West Indies in a T20 World Cup is an inevitable opportunity to revisit one of the greatest finales of all time. Ten years ago in Kolkata, not quite to the month, Carlos Brathwaite launched Ben Stokes into the stratosphere time and time again to swipe the 2016 trophy from England's grasp, almost as the engraver was getting to work.
But if the raw aggression of that moment left England feeling robbed, they could not say that they hadn't been warned. For it was at the Wankhede, in their very first match of that same campaign, that they came a cropper in the face of an even more ferocious beating, as the mighty Chris Gayle blitzed 11 massive sixes in his 47-ball hundred.
