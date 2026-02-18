off-pace again and dug in short outside off. Hardik takes a step down the track before dabbing it towards backward point
India vs Netherlands, 36th Match, Group A at Ahmedabad, T20 World Cup, Feb 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|2 (3b)
|3 (4b)
|25
|18
|1
|2
|138.88
|4 (5b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|2.4
|0
|20
|0
|7.50
|3
|0
|1
|0.4 - 0 - 3 - 0
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.66
|5
|1
|0
|1 - 0 - 5 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|133
|2132
|71*
|28.05
|59
|831
|65
|28.66
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|49
|44
|3/17
|19.25
|20
|31
|4/16
|16.81
slower ball on a length outside off. Dube comes forward and punches it to long off
slower short ball wide outside off. Hardik gets up on his toes and cuts it towards deep point
slower ball on a fullish length on off. Hardik reaches out in front and pokes it towards extra cover
Satya: "Either the pitches have become slower and lower or India has aborted the all out approach after the first game where there batting collapsed." -- Could be a combination of the two as well. de Leede back on
slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Hardik slaps it towards sweeper cover
banged into the track outside off. Dube fetches it and pulls it towards deep mid wicket
Ryan: "Why isn't van der Merve bowling?! " -- Might have something to do with Dube's presence.
full and slanting into off stump. Hardik plants his front foot and drives it crisply to long on to open his account
Hardik is the new batter in
Arun Prakash: "So far in this series, a sub par batting performance from India with bat but on paper it doesn't look like it due to fielding errors from associate nations. If they had taken the catches they were supposed to, the true struggle would've reflected on the scorecard as well." -- Might have been a different story had Levitt and/or Shubham Ranjane (in the Ind-USA game) held on.
straight to fine leg, and the India captain is outta here! This is a full ball on leg and there to be hit. SKY moves across and laces it too. But the problem is that he hits it flat and straight to the sweeper, stationed a little squarer than usualy. Simple enough catch, and India's captain has to walk back!
back of a length on middle and leg. SKY stands up on his toes and punches it between long on and deep mid wicket. Back for a brace as deep mid wicket reins it in
off-pace on a back of a length on off. Not a great deal of bounce and SKY dabs it straight to backward point
Over-rate has not been great so far, although there have been a few delays along the way. Klein returns
tossed up on a length outside off. SKY pushes it enough to extra cover's left and keeps strike
almost a yorker outside off. Dube clinks it out towards long off
speared in very full but also down leg. Dube lets it go and the umpire has to indulge in some more exercise
watch this ball fly too! Lobbed up right into the slot on middle and leg. Dube gets his front foot out of the way and clubs it over wide long on!
four more! Dube on the move! Floaty half-volley laced with width. Dube gets his hands through the ball and scorches it to extra cover's left!
into the blockhole outside off. Dube jams down on it and digs it out into the off side
length ball on middle and leg, and pounded! Dube can use his long levers. He picks this ball up from middle stump and deposits it over cow corner!
Ackermann again. Dube might look to tee off now. Around the wicket
Jay : "This is looking like a 160-170 turning pitch rather than a 200 belter" -- It is not turning as such, may just be a little sluggish.
MW: "The top of the tournament runs leaderboard has changed hands 3 times today, Markram passing Seifert by 1 run, then Farhan passing Markram by 1 run, and now Ishan passing Farhan by 1 run. Can SKY become the 4th? Needs to get to 49 to get 1 run ahead of Ishan." -- India will hope he can. This innings might struggle if he fails to.
going, going, gone! de Leede errs in line and length, and pays the price. Full on the pads and SKY dumps it over the long leg fence!
dug in short just outside off. Dube rides the bounce and short-arm-jabs it towards deep mid wicket
slower ball on a full length on middle and leg. SKY flicks it out to deep mid wicket
1W
Current Over 15 • IND 116/4Live Forecast: IND 179