India vs Netherlands, 36th Match, Group A at Ahmedabad, T20 World Cup, Feb 18 2026 - Live Cricket Score

36th Match, Group A (N), Ahmedabad, February 18, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India FlagIndia
(14.4/20 ov) 116/4
Netherlands FlagNetherlands

India chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 7.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 44/1 (8.80)
Live Forecast:IND 179
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Hardik Pandya* rhb
450080.002 (3b)3 (4b)
Shivam Dube lhb
251812138.884 (5b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Bas de Leede rfm
2.402007.503010.4 - 0 - 3 - 0
Kyle Klein rm
301715.665101 - 0 - 5 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
133213271*28.05
598316528.66
MatWktsBBIAve
49443/1719.25
20314/1616.81
Partnership
6 Runs, 7 B (RR: 5.14)  
Last Bat
Suryakumar Yadav 34 (28b) 
 FOW
110/4 (13.3 Ov)
India - 2 of 2, Netherlands - 2 of 2
1
1
1
14th
5Runs
1
1
1
W
2
13th
19Runs
1
1
1w
6
4
6
12th
13Runs
6
1
1
1
1
1w
1
1w
11th
2Runs
1
1
14.4
1
de Leede to Hardik, 1 run

off-pace again and dug in short outside off. Hardik takes a step down the track before dabbing it towards backward point

14.3
1
de Leede to Dube, 1 run

slower ball on a length outside off. Dube comes forward and punches it to long off

14.2
1
de Leede to Hardik, 1 run

slower short ball wide outside off. Hardik gets up on his toes and cuts it towards deep point

14.1
de Leede to Hardik, no run

slower ball on a fullish length on off. Hardik reaches out in front and pokes it towards extra cover

Satya: "Either the pitches have become slower and lower or India has aborted the all out approach after the first game where there batting collapsed." -- Could be a combination of the two as well. de Leede back on

Over14
5 runs, 1 wicket
IND 113/4CRR: 8.07
HH Pandya 2 (2b)S Dube 24 (17b 1x4 2x6)
K Klein1/17 (3)
13.6
1
Klein to Hardik, 1 run

slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Hardik slaps it towards sweeper cover

13.5
1
Klein to Dube, 1 run

banged into the track outside off. Dube fetches it and pulls it towards deep mid wicket

Ryan: "Why isn't van der Merve bowling?! " -- Might have something to do with Dube's presence.

13.4
1
Klein to Hardik, 1 run

full and slanting into off stump. Hardik plants his front foot and drives it crisply to long on to open his account

Hardik is the new batter in

Arun Prakash: "So far in this series, a sub par batting performance from India with bat but on paper it doesn't look like it due to fielding errors from associate nations. If they had taken the catches they were supposed to, the true struggle would've reflected on the scorecard as well." -- Might have been a different story had Levitt and/or Shubham Ranjane (in the Ind-USA game) held on.

13.3
W
Klein to Suryakumar, OUT

straight to fine leg, and the India captain is outta here! This is a full ball on leg and there to be hit. SKY moves across and laces it too. But the problem is that he hits it flat and straight to the sweeper, stationed a little squarer than usualy. Simple enough catch, and India's captain has to walk back!

Suryakumar Yadav c sub (T van der Gugten) b Klein 34 (28b 2x4 1x6) SR: 121.42
13.2
2
Klein to Suryakumar, 2 runs

back of a length on middle and leg. SKY stands up on his toes and punches it between long on and deep mid wicket. Back for a brace as deep mid wicket reins it in

13.1
Klein to Suryakumar, no run

off-pace on a back of a length on off. Not a great deal of bounce and SKY dabs it straight to backward point

Over-rate has not been great so far, although there have been a few delays along the way. Klein returns

Over13
19 runs
IND 108/3CRR: 8.30
SA Yadav 32 (25b 2x4 1x6)S Dube 23 (16b 1x4 2x6)
CN Ackermann0/36 (3)
12.6
1
Ackermann to Suryakumar, 1 run

tossed up on a length outside off. SKY pushes it enough to extra cover's left and keeps strike

12.5
1
Ackermann to Dube, 1 run

almost a yorker outside off. Dube clinks it out towards long off

12.5
1w
Ackermann to Dube, 1 wide

speared in very full but also down leg. Dube lets it go and the umpire has to indulge in some more exercise

12.4
6
Ackermann to Dube, SIX runs

watch this ball fly too! Lobbed up right into the slot on middle and leg. Dube gets his front foot out of the way and clubs it over wide long on!

12.3
4
Ackermann to Dube, FOUR runs

four more! Dube on the move! Floaty half-volley laced with width. Dube gets his hands through the ball and scorches it to extra cover's left!

12.2
Ackermann to Dube, no run

into the blockhole outside off. Dube jams down on it and digs it out into the off side

12.1
6
Ackermann to Dube, SIX runs

length ball on middle and leg, and pounded! Dube can use his long levers. He picks this ball up from middle stump and deposits it over cow corner!

Ackermann again. Dube might look to tee off now. Around the wicket

Jay : "This is looking like a 160-170 turning pitch rather than a 200 belter" -- It is not turning as such, may just be a little sluggish.

MW: "The top of the tournament runs leaderboard has changed hands 3 times today, Markram passing Seifert by 1 run, then Farhan passing Markram by 1 run, and now Ishan passing Farhan by 1 run. Can SKY become the 4th? Needs to get to 49 to get 1 run ahead of Ishan." -- India will hope he can. This innings might struggle if he fails to.

Over12
13 runs
IND 89/3CRR: 7.41
SA Yadav 31 (24b 2x4 1x6)S Dube 6 (11b)
BFW de Leede0/17 (2)
11.6
6
de Leede to Suryakumar, SIX runs

going, going, gone! de Leede errs in line and length, and pays the price. Full on the pads and SKY dumps it over the long leg fence!

11.5
1
de Leede to Dube, 1 run

dug in short just outside off. Dube rides the bounce and short-arm-jabs it towards deep mid wicket

11.4
1
de Leede to Suryakumar, 1 run

slower ball on a full length on middle and leg. SKY flicks it out to deep mid wicket

Worm
India
Current batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
HH Pandya
4 runs (5)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
2 runs
0 four0 six
Control
100%
S Dube
25 runs (18)
1 four2 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
85%
Current bowlers
BFW de Leede
O
2.4
M
0
R
20
W
0
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
K Klein
O
3
M
0
R
17
W
1
ECO
5.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoIndia
Ishan KishanAbhishek Sharma
0 (0)
0 (3)
0 (3)
Ishan KishanNT Tilak Varma
18 (7)
39 (23)
21 (16)
SA YadavNT Tilak Varma
19 (17)
30 (28)
10 (11)
SA YadavS Dube
15 (11)
41 (27)
23 (16)
HH PandyaS Dube
4 (5)
6* (7)
2 (2)
View more stats
Match details
GroundNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TossIndia, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3723
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days18 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
DRS
Australia
Sam Nogajski
DRS
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Brown
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Donovan Koch
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Win Probability
IND 62.42%
INDNED
100%50%100%IND InningsNED Innings

Current Over 15 • IND 116/4

Live Forecast: IND 179
Scoring Breakdown
IndiaIndia
NetherlandsNetherlands
51/2
Power Play
-
65/2
Middle Overs
-
5
Sixes
-
8
Fours
-
62
Runs In Boundaries
-
35%
Dot balls
-
4
Runs In Extras
-
