India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Nifty Netherlands keep India in check

Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 2:43 PM (5 mins ago)•Published Feb 18, 2026, 10:40 AM
India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Nifty Netherlands keep India in checkBy Sidharth Monga
Surya falls
Suryakumar Yadav was looking dangerous and set for a USA-like assault after hitting that six. Sometimes bowling to someone's strength can also work. I am not sure this is a good ball. On a length, on the pads, and Suryakumar gladly plays the flick. Doesn't get elevation. Caught at long leg. Gone for 34 off 28. India 110 for 4 in 13.3 overs,
Dube gets stuck into Ackerman
India went 19 balls without a boundary. Then Suryakuamr Yadav hit a six, and Shivam Dube hit two. Dube is India's spin disruptor, and nIndia will be glad to see he has managed to muscle spin. Not sweep, not anything cute, just lovely swing of bat and big hits down the ground. They need that badle. India 108 for 3 after 13 overs.
Surya's first six
Has he finally got going? Gets a length ball on the pads, and Suryakumar Yadav has monstered a pick-up six over long leg. Is this the hit that turns it around for Surya? He is now 31 off 24. India 89 for 3 in 12 overs.
Dutt 4-0-19-2
Three overs inside the powerplay. Against this mighty Indian line-up. Wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. And nearly that of Shivam Dube in the 11th over. Denied by an umpire's call on the leg stump. Just 19 runs in four overs. India 76 for 3 in 11 overs.
Levit drops Suryakumar, but van der Merwe takes Varma
Netherlands have been good with their plans for the conditions: into the pitch, no room, no pace to work with. Logan van Beek has Suryakumar Yadav pulling straight to long leg, but Michael Levit is never really sure how he wants to go about catching it. He goes reverse-cup initially and then chooses to go the regulation route at the last moment. Drops it.
Fret not. Roelof van der Merwe makes up for it later in the over. Tilak Varma has hit well wide of long-off, but van der Merwe goes running, dives to his right and overhead, goes reverse-cup, pouches it, and then cushions the fall to make sure the ball doesn't pop out. What a competitor. India 69 for 3 in nine overs.
Is this a slow surface?
Netherlands have focused on denying India any pace to work with, and their lines have denied them room. So please don't expect a mammoth score. India are just 60 for 2 after eight overs.
Dutt has two
As we were saying. Ishan Kishan is also bowled by Aryan Dutt. Again no room, high pace, pinned to the crease, and Kishan tries to manufacture a pull. Hit on the pad, then on the forearm, and then it rolls on to the wicket. India 39 for 2 in 4.2 overs.
India up and running
There hasn't been anything on offer from Aryan Dutt, the tall offspinner who is quick and has been denying India room. I am a little disappointed that India didn't try to break up the left-hand batters by promoting Suryakumar Yadav as soon as the first wicket fell. After so much talk about flexibility, it is a little meh.
India have found runs at the other end, though, and have reached 35 for 1 in four overs. They might be fine against Netherlands, but should they have an offspinner shutting them down in a knockout, such lack of flexibility can hurt them.
Nearly a wicket-maiden
That should have been a wicket-maiden but for a misfield last ball off a bad bounce from a side strip. All six balls denied batters room.
Abhishek is 0, 0, 0
Zero. Zero. Zero. Will you believe it? The best batter in the world has not gone the whole first round without scoring a run. Aryan Dutt, as expected, has opened the bowling against a three-leftie top order. He has denied Abhishek any room. Two dots, and Abhishek looks to go over mid-on. He misses. He is bowled.
This is now the joint-highest ducks in a single T20 World Cup. Also the joint-highest ducks for India in a single year.
One thing I will say. This is good T20 batting. Out three times but always out trying to hit a boundary. I hope they are telling him just that. I hope he doesn't listen to media and TV shows, who just have airtime to fill.
Abhishek in Siraj's shirt
There has been a wardrobe malfunction already. Abhishek Sharma doesn't have his shirt. He tries to wear Arshdeep Singh's but realises Arshdeep is in the XI. So he has gone with Mohammed Siraj's. I just hope he doesn't score a century in this short because you know how cricketers are. He will forever want to stick with Siraj's wardrobe.
Washington gets a game, India bat first
India won their first toss in four in the T20 World Cup and decided to bat first, wanting to flex their batting muscle and also preparing the bowlers for the worst-case scenario of bowling in the dew against South Africa in their Super Eights match on Sunday.
Unlike India's opponents in the first three matches, Netherlands would have batted first had they the toss so India have won the one that really mattered because in the first three matches they got what they wanted even after losing the toss.
Back from the slower surface of Colombo, India went back to Arshdeep Singh in place of Kuldeep Yadav, but also chose to rest Axar Patel to give some game time to the offspin allrounder Washington Sundar.
Netherlands made one change, strengthening their batting by bringing in Noah Croes for fast bowler Fred Klaasen.
India were already through to the Super Eights, and Netherlands, with one win out of three, didn't have any chance to go through.
India 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
Netherlands (probable): 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Noah Croes, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Roelof van der Merwe, 11 Kyle Klein
Win toss and?
We know India want to bat. But what should Netherlands do? Evenly matched sides in a night game at Ahmedabad? You always chase. But when you are up against such an imposing side, do you want to avoid that big score that ends the game? Do you just bat first score, stay in the game and then hope to work something out? We will soon see how Netherlands are thinking.
Ahmedabad expects
India's caravan of entertainers has pulled into Ahmedabad, and is today the day when they finally deliver the big score expected of them? No disrespect to Zimbabwe, but they have good news already that Australia haven't made it to the Super Eights.
The pitch has been flat, the weather is fine, and India will want to bat first. Netherlands will want to prove they are no props. They will want to hurt India like the USA did. One final stop before the Super Eights.
Ishan Kishan 2.0
All eyes on Abhishek
Pitch and conditions
Ahmedabad has lived up to its reputation for runs. There have been two night matches there so far. South Africa posted 213 in one, New Zealand looked good to get there but collapsed twice to end with 175, which proved to be grossly inadequate.
Team news: Arshdeep to replace Kuldeep?
Outside of Harshit Rana's last-minute injury and withdrawal from the tournament, all other availability issues that India faced are now sorted. The only change they will likely make is go back to Arshdeep Singh ahead of Kuldeep Yadav on the quicker Ahmedabad surface.
India (probable): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
Netherlands have been alternating between Timm van der Gugten and Kyle Klein in their first three matches. Paul van Meekeren has played only one of their three matches, making way for left-arm quick Fred Klaasen. It will eventually come down to two of three quicks.
Netherlands (probable): 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 and 11 two out of Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.
In the spotlight: Abhishek Sharma and Aryan Dutt
He is the best T20 batter in the world, but Abhishek Sharma's initiation to the World Cup has been an inauspicious one: golden duck, stomach illness, four-ball duck. And it doesn't say anything about Abhishek's skill or temperament. It is just one of those things. But Abhishek will want to get it out of the way so it doesn't weigh on him in the Super Eights.
Netherlands will look to borrow from Abhishek's first two dismissals in the World Cup. As it is, they like to open the bowling with offspinner Aryan Dutt. After Salman Agha tied Abhishek down for three balls and got him out off the fourth, this belief will be reaffirmed. Do mind, though, that Ahmedabad is no Colombo. You can trust yourself to clear the infield on this batting paradise.
Distraction over, India set eyes on fireworks
No matter how good you are or how likely you are to win or how forgiving the schedule is, a World Cup brings its own unique challenges and stakes, especially at home, especially given the current geopolitics of the region this home is in. India have been comfortable victors in all three matches so far but haven't yet been able to unleash the style of play that they want to.
The last of these three matches was one in which India had all to lose. Nothing rode on the match against Pakistan in terms of progression or whom they face in the Super Eights, yet they couldn't afford to lose. Such overwhelming favourites losing to underdogs in the current geopolitical climate would have been massive outside the purview of this tournament. A win, however, merely reaffirmed their status as the favourites.
Now India will look to go back to try to score big. They haven't yet scored more than 209 despite batting first in all three games. Ahmedabad at night is the perfect scenario for them. Four of the last five first innings in Ahmedabad in the night have been over 210.
Netherlands will want to prove they are not mere props, a vehicle to see how much India can push the limits of what scores are absurd. They were within one catch of beating Pakistan, they beat Namibia, and will want to show they are no pushovers.
India will want to bat first should they win the toss, but it will be interesting to see whether Netherlands want to avoid an impossible target or do what teams do to give themselves the best chance to win in the night in Ahmedabad.
