Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket. The way they (Tilak, Dube and Rinku) batted, it is commendable. (On what he felt was par) Difficult to tell when batting first. As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing. (On how they intend to keep this run going) We think about that tomorrow. We go back, have some good time together as a team (tonight) and think about that when we reach Ahmedabad.