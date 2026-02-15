10:35pm India march into the Super Eight and do so courtesy another clinical performance. Pakistan still have some work to do to qualify, and they will now have to beat Namibia in their last game. Lots to come before it, though, with another triple-header lined up tomorrow. Until then, from Chandan, Raghav and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye!
Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket. The way they (Tilak, Dube and Rinku) batted, it is commendable. (On what he felt was par) Difficult to tell when batting first. As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing. (On how they intend to keep this run going) We think about that tomorrow. We go back, have some good time together as a team (tonight) and think about that when we reach Ahmedabad.
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan captain: We went with four spinners, they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts. With the bat, we did not start well. If you lose 3-4 wickets in the powerplay, you are always chasing the game. In the first innings, it was a bit tacky and the ball was gripping too. The pitch played better in the second innings but we did not bowl according to the situation and we did not apply ourselves with the bat. In these games, the emotions are always going to be high, we just need to deal with it. We have played enough (of these games), we have a game in a couple of days and we have to look forward to it. We need to win that and qualify. Then it is a new tournament.
Ishan Kishan, Player of the Match: The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you just have to believe and focus on your strengths. Was just watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and making them run as much as possible. I did work a lot on my off-side game, so then I can have them bowl where I want them to bowl. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps. Trying to hit the gaps, trying to take two runs. Knew we had to put up a total like 160-170, which would be a good total for us. India-Pakistan, always a special game, not just for us but our country as well. They had pretty good spinners in their side. Winning this against Pakistan, it will give us confidence going forward. (On Bumrah and Hardik) They bowled tremendously well. Pace bowlers, when I was batting, did not feel like it was doing much for pacers. We know how Jassi can bowl, whether with the new ball or at the death. Credit goes to Hardik for bowling in tight areas and for executing his plans.
10:17pm At the half-way stage, it felt Pakistan had their work cut out. And by the time the powerplay ended, the game was probably beyond them. India rocked them early, with Pakistan lending the defending champions a helping hand with their shot selection. Usman impressed during his vigil but that was about it for Pakistan.
As for India, they will be pleased with their bowling outing. Bumrah and Hardik set the tone, before Axar bagged Babar. He returned to remove Usman soon, and once those wickets had fallen, an Indian victory seemed a matter of when, rather than if. A shoutout to Kuldeep too, who was playing his first game this World Cup but rarely missed a beat.