India vs Pakistan, 27th Match, Group A at Colombo, T20 World Cup, Feb 15 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
27th Match, Group A (N), Colombo (RPS), February 15, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India FlagIndia
175/7
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(18/20 ov, T:176) 114

India won by 61 runs

ishan-kishan
Player Of The Match
Ishan Kishan
, IND
77 (40)
ishan-kishan
Cricinfo's MVP
Ishan Kishan
, IND
118.52 ptsImpact List
On a slow turner at the Premadasa, Ishan Kishan rose above the conditions to take India to a total that proved well beyond Pakistan

Match centre Scores :  M Venkat Raghav •  Comms :  Shashwat Kumar
Scorecard summary
India1 Inn
175/7(20 overs)
Ishan Kishan
77 (40)
Saim Ayub
3/25 (4)
Suryakumar Yadav
32 (29)
Salman Agha
1/10 (2)
Pakistan2 Inn
114/10(18 overs)
Usman Khan
44 (34)
Hardik Pandya
2/16 (3)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
*23 (19)
Varun Chakravarthy
2/17 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Ishan Kishan
IND118.52118.52-
Saim Ayub
PAK95.9315.023/25
Usman Khan
PAK65.8665.86-
Salman Agha
PAK45.544.331/10
Usman Tariq
PAK40.9301/24
Over18
8 runs, 1 wicketNeed 62 from 12b
PAK 114/10CRR: 6.33  RRR: 31.00
Shaheen Shah Afridi 23 (19b 2x4 1x6)
HH Pandya2/16 (3)

10:35pm India march into the Super Eight and do so courtesy another clinical performance. Pakistan still have some work to do to qualify, and they will now have to beat Namibia in their last game. Lots to come before it, though, with another triple-header lined up tomorrow. Until then, from Chandan, Raghav and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye!

Suryakumar Yadav, India captain: This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket. The way they (Tilak, Dube and Rinku) batted, it is commendable. (On what he felt was par) Difficult to tell when batting first. As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing. (On how they intend to keep this run going) We think about that tomorrow. We go back, have some good time together as a team (tonight) and think about that when we reach Ahmedabad.

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan captain: We went with four spinners, they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts. With the bat, we did not start well. If you lose 3-4 wickets in the powerplay, you are always chasing the game. In the first innings, it was a bit tacky and the ball was gripping too. The pitch played better in the second innings but we did not bowl according to the situation and we did not apply ourselves with the bat. In these games, the emotions are always going to be high, we just need to deal with it. We have played enough (of these games), we have a game in a couple of days and we have to look forward to it. We need to win that and qualify. Then it is a new tournament.

Ishan Kishan, Player of the Match: The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you just have to believe and focus on your strengths. Was just watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and making them run as much as possible. I did work a lot on my off-side game, so then I can have them bowl where I want them to bowl. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps. Trying to hit the gaps, trying to take two runs. Knew we had to put up a total like 160-170, which would be a good total for us. India-Pakistan, always a special game, not just for us but our country as well. They had pretty good spinners in their side. Winning this against Pakistan, it will give us confidence going forward. (On Bumrah and Hardik) They bowled tremendously well. Pace bowlers, when I was batting, did not feel like it was doing much for pacers. We know how Jassi can bowl, whether with the new ball or at the death. Credit goes to Hardik for bowling in tight areas and for executing his plans.

10:17pm At the half-way stage, it felt Pakistan had their work cut out. And by the time the powerplay ended, the game was probably beyond them. India rocked them early, with Pakistan lending the defending champions a helping hand with their shot selection. Usman impressed during his vigil but that was about it for Pakistan.

As for India, they will be pleased with their bowling outing. Bumrah and Hardik set the tone, before Axar bagged Babar. He returned to remove Usman soon, and once those wickets had fallen, an Indian victory seemed a matter of when, rather than if. A shoutout to Kuldeep too, who was playing his first game this World Cup but rarely missed a beat.

17.6
W
Hardik to Usman Tariq, OUT

middle stump pegged back, and India's unbeaten streak goes on! Pakistan brushed aside with minimal fuss, and this has been a comprehensive win! Back of a length, zoning into middle stump. Tariq backs away and then makes a feeble attempt at a back-foot punch. The ball breezes past the outside edge and then rattles into the stumps. A fitting end to a commanding display, and Pakistan simply had no answers to India's bowling incision!

Usman Tariq b Pandya 0 (3b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 0
17.5
1
Hardik to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 1 run

dug into the track on off. Shaheen opens up his stance and hoicks it towards deep mid wicket

17.4
Hardik to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

full toss just outside leg. Shaheen drills it to long on and he denies the single too

17.3
Hardik to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

short and slanting across the batter outside off. Shaheen swings himself off his feet but still does not make contact

17.2
6
Hardik to Shaheen Shah Afridi, SIX runs

Kuldeep drops a catch now! Banged half-way down and the ball sits up. Shaheen gives himself lots of room and smears it towards wide long on, where Kuldeep tries to take it near his left shoulder and ends up parrying it over the fence!

17.1
Hardik to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

shortish and down leg. Shaheen, having backed away, swings like a rusty gate. Seems like the ball has grazed the bat or the glove, but Kishan shells it!

My colleague Dustin says, "Tilak and Rinku bowling... my prediction for the next over: SKY to bowl with Tariq's action."

17.1
1w
Hardik to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 1 wide

short ball, attempting to follow the batter outside leg. Too short, though, and Shaheen ducks under it. Gets the wide too

70 off 18. Hardik back on

Over17
9 runsNeed 70 from 18b
PAK 106/9CRR: 6.23  RRR: 23.33
Shaheen Shah Afridi 16 (14b 2x4)Usman Tariq 0 (2b)
RK Singh0/9 (1)
16.6
1
Rinku Singh to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 1 run

fired in full outside off. Shaheen gives himself a bit of room before hacking it down to long on

16.5
Rinku Singh to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

back of a length outside off. Shaheen winds up and drags it towards long on

16.4
Rinku Singh to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

floated up fuller outside off. Shaheen backs away and swings at it with all his might. Only connects with the fresh Colombo air

16.3
4
Rinku Singh to Shaheen Shah Afridi, FOUR runs

four more! Fullish on middle and off. Shaheen gets down on one knee and hoicks it past short fine leg!

16.2
Rinku Singh to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

darted in on a length on leg. Shaheen swings and chunks it of the inside edge into his pad

16.1
4
Rinku Singh to Shaheen Shah Afridi, FOUR runs

welcomed with a thump past extra cover! Half-tracker outside off. Shaheen backs away and hammers it past extra cover!

India running through their bowling catalogue now. Rinku Singh here. Around the wicket

Over16
3 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 79 from 24b
PAK 97/9CRR: 6.06  RRR: 19.75
Usman Tariq 0 (2b)Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 (8b)
CV Varun2/17 (3)
15.6
Varun to Usman Tariq, no run

back of a length outside off and Tariq watches this go through to the keeper. Tariq did not move a muscle there

15.5
Varun to Usman Tariq, no run

thumped on the pad, but that was sliding down, perhaps! Incoming ball on a length on middle and off. Cuts back in and Tariq, trying to play some French cricket, misses it. No chance of bat being involved but Ball Tracking, as expected, shows the ball to be sneaking down leg.

Tariq to face the hat-trick ball. Slip remains. Lots of other close-in fielders too

15.4
W
Varun to Abrar Ahmed, OUT

plumb with a capital P, and Abrar is outta here too! Googly on a back of a length just outside off. Abrar has no clue about it nd gets caught on the crease. The ball jams him on the pad right in front and not sure if he is going to be saved by the review here. No bat involved. Ball Tracking comes up and it says the ball is missing off. And leg stump. Because it is crashing into middle. Chakravarthy on a hat-trick!

Abrar Ahmed lbw b Varun 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Abrar to wield the willow now. Slip in place

15.3
W
Varun to Faheem, OUT

straight off the toe-end, and Rinku was never going to drop that! Darted in on a back of a length on middle and off. Faheem chances his arm but comes up second-best. Comfortably too. Clinks it and Rinku, well inside the deep mid wicket fence, sends Faheem on his way!

Faheem Ashraf c Singh b Varun 10 (14b 1x4 0x6 18m) SR: 71.42
Varun Chakravarthy struck twice in two balls
Photos
15.2
2
Varun to Faheem, 2 runs

on a length on middle and off. Faheem winds up and drags it between deep mid wicket and deep square leg for a brace

Around the wicket to Faheem

15.1
1
Varun to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 1 run

googly on a full length on middle and leg. Shaheen gets down on one knee and slugs it down the ground to long on

Chakravarthy back on

Over15
5 runsNeed 82 from 30b
PAK 94/7CRR: 6.26  RRR: 16.40
Faheem Ashraf 8 (12b 1x4)Shaheen Shah Afridi 6 (7b)
NT Tilak Varma1/11 (2)
14.6
Tilak Varma to Faheem, no run

pushed in on a length on off. Faheem stays back and punches it to the bowler's left. Tilak chases after it and ensures it is a dot

Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Ishan Kishan
77 runs (40)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
24 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
63%
Usman Khan
44 runs (34)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
off drive
14 runs
1 four1 six
Control
76%
Best performances - bowlers
Saim Ayub
O
4
M
0
R
25
W
3
ECO
6.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
HH Pandya
O
3
M
1
R
16
W
2
ECO
5.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
TossPakistan, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
India
Ishan Kishan
Match numberT20I no. 3715
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days15 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
DRS
England
Richard Illingworth
DRS
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsIndia 2, Pakistan 0
Win Probability
IND 100%
INDPAK
100%50%100%IND InningsPAK Innings

Over 18 • PAK 114/10

Usman Tariq b Pandya 0 (3b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 0
W
India won by 61 runs
