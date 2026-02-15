India vs Pakistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Kishan's sensational 77 makes it 8-1 against Pakistan

Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 4:58 PM (11 hrs ago)•Published Feb 15, 2026, 9:16 AM
India vs Pakistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Kishan's sensational 77 makes it 8-1 against PakistanBy Sidharth Monga
That's it then
It went down the expected route. Ishan Kishan was superb followed by error-free bowling from all the bowlers. We leave you with a teaser from our final report. Thanks for joining us.
A sensational 77 off 40 from Ishan Kishan on a slow, spin-friendly pitch helped India make it 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. The surface was so tacky that Pakistan bowled 18 overs of spin after sticking India in, but Kishan rose above the surface to take India to what looked like 30 above par. With three wickets in the first two overs, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah vindicated that feeling as India registered their biggest win against Pakistan.
The impact of Kishan’s innings - after Salman Agha opened the bowling to get Abhishek Sharma for a duck - was clear from plain numbers. The rest of the India innings, including extras, managed just 98 off 80 balls, which was much closer to being representative of the conditions. As was Pakistan’s innings, which went at over a run a ball only thanks to Usman Khan’s 44 off 34.
Ishan Kishan is Player of the Match
No surprises there. Ishan Kishan speaks of what a pressure match this was even though it doesn't have any bearing on qualification. He says it was important to bat well against Pakistan spinners, and even though he hit a lot of boundaries, he says it was not all about boundaries but also running twos.
India dominant at ICC events
16 Number of consecutive matches India have won at ICC events in limited-overs cricket since the defeat to Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023. That is now the longest streak.
Last rites performed
After Varun Chakravarthy takes two in two, Hardik Pandya is frustrated by two dropped catches before he bowls Usman Tariq middle stump to seal the win. India win by 61, easily their biggest win over Pakistan in T20Is. As has been customary since the Asia Cup, no handshakes between the players.
All ending in a rush
It is a procession now. Tilak Varma has joined the party after Kuldeep Yadav got Mohammad Nawaz with a full toss. Tilak has a wicket first ball with Shadab Khan caught at long-off. Just a desperate attempt now. Pakistan 78 for 7 in 12.1 overs.
Axar has the last laugh against Usman
Usman Khan took 27 off 15 Axar Patel deliveries, but that no-boundary 10th over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, meant he had to play lower percentages against Axar in the 11th. Axar saw him coming, fired one in and had him stumped for 44 off 34. This should e the game.
Usman Khan keeps Pakistan alive
He certainly looks like the best T20 batter in Pakistan's line-up, and Usman Khan is keeping them alive in this contest. He has hit a six off Hardik Pandya and five fours off Axar Patel to reach 43 off 31, but still an uphill task for Pakistan to chase 105 in the last 10 overs.
Babar falls inside powerplay
Pakistan's innings is going nowhere. After Usman Khan gives them some impetus with two lovewly inside-out boundaries off Axar Patel in the fifth over, Babar Azam is bowled on the slog-sweep. They are 34 for 4 in 4.5 overs.
Agha falls too
A nothing shot. High on ambition, low on conviction. Salman Agha looks to whip Jasprit Bumrah's hard length from outside off. Easy catch for mid-on. Pakistan 13 for 3 in two overs.
Six and out for Ayub
Saim Ayub looks to attack Jasprit Bumrah first ball, gets a leading edge to an awayswinger, takes six over third, but then Bumrah completely does him in with the inswinger to trap him plumb lbw. Memories of Keaton Jennings in that 2018 summer of England. He takes a review with him. Pakistan 6 for 2 in 1.2 overs.
Pandya sends Farhan back for duck
Hardik Pandya takes the new ball and offers Sahibzada Farhan nothing. The pitch also has no pace to work with. After three dots, Farhan takes on a short ball but he has to drag it from outside off and skies it to mid-on. Another four-ball duck in this match. He follows it up by beating the outside edge of Salman Agha. A wicket-maiden to start off with after he himself scored a golden duck.
It is all Kishan
This will have to be the third-highest successful chase at Premadasa Stadium if Pakistan are to win here. If there is no dew, I am going to stick my neck out and say that is not going to happen. All thanks to Ishan Kishan's sensational 77 off 40 balls. That means the other 80 balls produced 98 runs including extras. We saw certain balls turned square. It showed in how 18 overs of spin were used, the joint-highest in a T20 World Cup innings.
Good bowling from Saim Ayub, Usman Tariq, Salman Agha and Mohammad NawaZ, but questionable tactics. Bowling Shadab Khan to two left-hand batters, bringing Abrar Ahmed back on a stinker of a night that he is having, and then providing Rinku Singh pace in the last over. Between them, these three bowlers went for 86 in six overs. If Pakistan lose, that is where they lost. Not to mention some incredible hitting from Kishan.
Rinku takes India to 175
A curious choice to give pace to Rinku Singh pace to work with in the last over. And that Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had gone for 15 in his first. India take him down for 16 runs in the last over and reach 175, which is the highest score in India-Pakistan encounters in T20 World Cups.
Tariq gets Surya
Usman Tariq has had the better of the mini battle against Suryakumar Yadav after having been hit for a four first ball. In the 19th over, he has the India captain caught at deep midwicket off a high-arm wrong'un. He ends up with 4-0-24-1. India 159 for 5 in 19 overs. This is now the joint-most spin bowled in a T20 World Cup innings.
Dube gets India going again
India had scored 52 off 50 balls since Ishan Kishan's dismissal when Shivam Dube got stuck into Abrar Ahmed in the 18th over. Hit a four and a six. Abrar has had an ordinary night: 3-0-38-0 on this pitch. India 154 for 4 in 18 overs.
Ayub gets Varma and Pandya just after drinks
Saim Ayub has been the bonus bowler for Pakistan this match. He stopped the bleeding with the wicket of Ishan Kishan, and has now come back to get rid of Tilak Varma just when India would have been looking to time their final assault. Beaten on the sweep and gone for 25 off 24.
Hardik Pandya walks in and tries to impose himself on the game immediately as he has been doing these days. Ayub gets a thick outside edge on this attempted six with a carrom ball, and Pandya is caught at long-off for a golden duck. It's 126 for 4 in 14.3.
And how has he missed out on a hat-trick here? What a delivery on the hat-trick ball. Nice loop, dip, pitches, leg, turns past Shivam Dube's defensive bat and bounces over the stumps. How has he missed it? He has had half a foot of extra bounce. Pakistan waste a review on the catch at the wicket, but this has missed the edge by a lot.
Read more on Pakistan's accidental allrounder.
India playing within themselves
Tilak Varma is 25 off 23, Suryakumar Yadav 21 off 77. That they are playing within themselves tells you India don't think this is a 200 surface. They look like they are happy to ensure 180-185 and then take whatever else comes as bonus. Thanks to the Ishan Kishan special, they can do it at their own pace. Only the second time that more than 12 overs of spin has been bowled in the first 14 overs of a T20 World Cup. And yet India are scoring at about nine an over: 125 for 2.
Welcome Tariq
Suryakumar Yadav has welcomed Usman Tariq with a punch wide of long-on for four. Just a touch too short first ball. He has picked the carrom ball there. Only six off the over, though, as Tilak Varma doesn't quite get a hang of his bowling.
Spin, spin, spin
4 Only four times at the World Cup that nine out of first 10 overs have been bowled by spin. India 92 for 2 in 10
Finally Pakistan see the back of Kishan
Ishan Kishan has played a superb knock on a difficult pitch, scoring 77 off 40, and has fallen trying to manufacture a shot. The risk of holding back Usman Tariq has worked. A ball after reverse-pulling Saim Ayub for four, Kishan backs away to try to hit the regulation way, but the ball is a touch too full and kisses the top of leg. Still azn innings that has put India about 20 above par for these conditions at the moment: 77 out of 88 for 2 in 8.4 overs.
Kishan's rampage continues
Seven overs of spin in the first eight, and still no Usman Tariq. Pakistan seem to be waiting for a wicket to fall before they introduce Tariq for maximum impact, but so far the maximum impact has belonged to Kishan, who is 72 off 37 out of India's 82 for 1 in eight overs. He has been burtal on all spinners: offies from Salman Agha, all sorts from Abrar Ahmed, and not-turning leggies from Shadab Khan. But he seems to have hurt himself trying to hit a reverse sweep, landing on his back. A longish treatment on the right leg.
Fifty for Kishan
The spreading of the field hasn't stopped Ishan Kishan. He has hit three boundaries off three balls outside the powerplay. And he is taking down Abrar Ahmed. The second of these brought up his fifty, off just 27 balls. India 64 for 1 in 5.3 overs.
India win the powerplay
Abhishek Sharma might have been dismissed for his second World Cup duck out of two innings, but Ishan Kishan has made sure India don't miss a beat. He is 42 off 25 at the end of the powerplay as India have reached 51 for 1. This is big because this is not a high-scoring pitch by the looks of it. A sign of it is that Pakistan have bowled five overs of spin in the powerplay. Only the 13th time that a fifth over has been bowled inside a World Cup powerplay.
More spin for Pakistan
After Salman Agha has bowled two overs for 10 runs and a wicket, Saim Ayub has been asked to bowl the fourth. There is a lot of turn on offer. the only boundary comes from a drag-down arm ball. India 30 for 1 in four overs, and it is time for Abrar Ahmed.
Kishan welcomes Afridi with a six
Abhishek falls to Agha
0 Number of runs Abhishek Sharma has in World Cup cricket. Early signs of low bounce in the pitch, and Salman Agha has provided India no pace to work with. With just one on the board after five balls, Abhishek tries to go downtown but he has found Shaheen Shah Afridi at mid-on. India 1 for 1 in 1 over.
First surprise: Salman Agha opens the bowling
5 Only the fifth time in all T20s and only the second time in T20Is that Salman Agha is bowling the first over
Unchanged Pakistan bowl; Abhishek, Kuldeep come in
Salman Ali Agha won the toss for Pakistan and decided to bowl first on what he felt was a "tacky" surface. If tacky to begin with, pitches tend to get better as the temperature comes down in the night. India read the game differently. They loaded another spinner into the XI, and their captain Suryakumar Yadav said they would have batted first anyway. That suggests they expect the pitch to slow down enough to counter any disadvantage that possible dew might bring on later in the night. As has been the case since the Asia Cup in September, the captains didn't shake hands at the toss.
While Pakistan remained unchanged, India welcomed back their regular opener Abhishek Sharma, who sat out of the last game with a stomach illness. He took Sanju Samson's place, making it two left-hand batters at the top, and Kuldeep replaced left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.
Agha might have chosen to chase, but he did say the pitch overall was expected to be slower than SCC, which is where they have been playing in this World Cup so far.
The result at the toss meant we were not far away from the anticipated clash between India's powerhouse batting and Pakistan's latest mysteryspinner Usman Tariq, who bowls without a run-up, whose height of release varies massively from ball to ball, and whose pause in the delivery stride has been discussed endlessly. Four international matches old, Tariq averages under eight per wicket and has conceded less than a run a ball.
India 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Salman Agha (capt.), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Usman Khan (wk), 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Usman Tariq, 11 Abrar Ahmed
Can Pakistan hope despite 7-1?
India are firm favourites we all know, but Pakistan have only improved since they last played India. They have reason to hope for an upset. Danyal Rasool has more.
And, of course, Pakistan retain the freedom of the underdog. They know they are much less fancied, and while two points are on the line for both teams, India have more to lose. They haven't lost a World Cup game since 2022, and by the time the lights turn off in Colombo, it would be a shock to see that change. But Pakistan tend to play up or down to the level of opposition they face, and when that elasticity allows them to compete with the very top, it can be a sight to behold. 2021 showed that, and 2022 and 2024 demonstrated why we still tune in, in our hundreds of millions.
Weather is fine
So far the weather is fine. We don't promise you anything but it looks good for cricket right now. A lot will depend on the pitch. RPS is usually slow, which should make for batting first, but the possibility of dew makes it a much less straightforward decision.
The importance of India's middle order
Nagraj Gollapudi, one of our correspondents in Colombo now, tells us both teams have arrived at the ground.
Pakistan, spin, Colombo
Asymmetry at the Premadasa
Pitch No. 4 will be in use today, and this means one square boundary will be significantly more distant than the other. If a right-hand batter is facing at the Maligawatte End, the point boundary would be roughly 75m away and the extra-cover boundary 79m while the square leg boundary would be 68m away and the midwicket boundary 69m away.
These dimensions could definitely shape some of the tactics we see today - the ends the bowlers choose, the lines they bowl to different batters etc.
How's the weather looking?
That was the R Premadasa Stadium at 4pm or thereabouts, and things remain more or less the same for now.
The Usman Tariq pause
Everyone has had their say about Usman Tariq's unique action, and Andrew Fidel Fernando suggests he could be a key player tonight:
Whatever the case, this paused Usman Tariq - who stands poised and still in his load-up, left knee raised, elbows cocked, fingers squeezing tightly on the ball - has this week become the pole upon which the India-Pakistan universe spins. Almost everyone has had their say: analysts, commentators, youtubers, comedians, social-media trolls, long-term broadcasters, writers. Because a Pakistan-India match must have the overspun attendant conversation, and because the cricketing facts of this rivalry's importance are so thin on the ground, the guy with the unusual action has put at its centre.
Tactical match-ups that could shape the fate of the game
It will be 11 vs 11 on Sunday, but the result could hinge on these four one-on-ones:
- Bumrah vs Farhan: Will it go viral again?
- Shaheen vs Abhishek: Who will win the first over?
- Ayub vs Kishan: Spin in the powerplay?
- Abrar vs Suryakumar: the tussle for middle-overs control
To dive deep into each of those match-ups, check Nagraj's feature here.
Whisper it, but Pakistan have reason to believe
India have a 7-1 head-to-head win-loss record against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. But Pakistan's recent form, and the last three T20 World Cup meetings between these teams, give them reason to feel hopeful.
Over their last three T20 World Cup meetings, Pakistan have a better collective batting average than India (28.26 vs 18.69) and have scored marginally quicker too (7.33 per over vs 7.28). Pakistan's bowlers have taken 21 wickets to India's 15. On net run rate, there's a pretty clear winner.
It doesn't matter, of course. India won two of those three games, and a slew of others in between. They go into Sunday's game with a better side. But Pakistan have reason to believe they can beat India.
More on this from Danyal Rasool here.
Hardik Pandya - India's point of difference in every avatar
In a video game, Hardik Pandya would be a character with many avatars.
The current one - a 32-year-old veteran at this T20 World Cup - has already slammed a 28-ball 52 as India scored 209 against Namibia despite the pitch. He also opened the bowling, finished with 2 for 21, and was Player of the Match. Still, in this India set-up, Hardik has been at the periphery of the spotlight. Newer-age players like Ishan Kishan - a blistering 61 in the same match - and Varun Chakravarthy - 3 for 7 with his mystery spin - have taken the headlines instead.
However, against Pakistan on a big stage, Pandya often brings that final boss aura, writes Abhijato Sensarma.
Read more here.
In Colombo, cricket is everywhere again
Nagraj may have found the surroundings quiet but that might be the calm before the storm, because in the lead-up to India vs Pakistan, it has been the centre of the cricketing universe. Here's what Andrew Fidel Fernando wrote:
On Friday night, Colombo splashed a warm, pastel sunset across the western sky as Pakistan's men trained under lights. On Saturday, a rainbow twinkled into existence at twilight, as India's evening training at Khettarama began. Colombo is far from the biggest metro among this World Cup's destinations, but it is the only city boasting two separate venues. This week, in the lead-up to India vs Pakistan, it has been the centre of the cricketing universe. The city, and its elements, have revelled in it.
You can read the full story here.
More positive news
Madushka Balasuriya is a local and he brings more good news: A couple of kilometres out from the Khettarama and still no rain as of 2.45pm - though the sun hasn't been out for quite some time. Bit of smog about as well, but nothing to be concerned about on that front.
Dry in Colombo at the moment
Nagraj Gollpudi kicks things off: If you just arrived in Colombo and were strolling around, like I did this afternoon, around the Kollupitya high street, a long road stretch running parallel to the railway line which skirts the ocean, you would not know that India and Pakistan are playing at the T20 World Cup this evening just about a few kilometres northeast. Empty streets mean you can stroll comfortably while taking in the amazingly fragrant Frangipani, blooming in all their different hues.
In the two-hour-long stroll I took in the neighbourhood, which houses some of the high-end hotels and hangouts, the streets are empty, the shops mostly shut, and the popular Liberty Plaza and Crescat Mall barely seeing any footfall early afternoon. Based on the team shirts they were wearing, I managed to count four fans – one Pakistani and three Indians. FYI: the match is a sellout.
Still, what matters to the cricket fan is weather and the good news, about four hours from toss is – it is dry. While the temperature has hovered this afternoon in the early 30 degree centigrade, the gentle ocean breeze is refreshing. I am no local, so am not sure if the forecast can change dramatically, but fingers crossed.
