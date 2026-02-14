2:27pm Ireland earn their first points of the men's T20 World Cup 2026. They were thoroughly tested with both bat and ball but have managed to come back really well. First they lost three wickets inside the powerplay after being asked to bat. Tucket, Delany and then Dockrell ensured they finished really strongly, thanks to their power-hitting. Tucker, the stand-in captain, led from the front with an unbeaten 94, his joint-highest T20I score.
And then Oman came out firing with the bat with Kaleem leading the charge. But once the field restrictions were lifted, Ireland found their lengths, Little had a big impact after the initial phase. He finished with three wickets after being the fifth bowler to be introduced. Oman couldn't find another wind after that Kaleem-Mirza partnership and collapsed quite quickly after that.
Lorcan Tucker, Player of the Match: "Felt like we had a mixed-bag, hit a lot of boundaries but lost a lot of wickets. A little bit tougher than batting at the start. Had to put in a lot of work on batting against spin. It was about keeping my tempo and capitalising on bad balls for boundaries. We got through the tricky middle period and came back strongly with Dockrell as well."
Jatinder Singh, Oman captain: "Since it was a new track, we wanted to bowl first. When we took the two wickets, we were in the game. They built a partnership after ten overs. Credit to Tucker. We tried to execute our plans but failed. The message in the chase was simple, go and chase the target. Had to play some strokes. Lost too many wickets for some 25 runs at the end. Have to keep our heads high. We lack experience and exposure, and we can gain that by playing the top sides."
Lorcan Tucker, Ireland captain: "One of our best days. Turned up and played some positive cricket. We have played against them before. It was about respecting the oppistion. They bowled well through the first ten and then we had the opportunity to come back stronger. We had talked about batting first, happy to do either. We needed to come here and win. Got a boost to our net run rate as well."
That's all from Colombo for today. Do hop over to Kolkata where England have asked Scotland to bat first. Till the next time, take care. Ciao, aficionados!