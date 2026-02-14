Matches (12)
Ireland vs Oman, 22nd Match, Group B at Colombo, T20 World Cup, Feb 14 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
22nd Match, Group B, Colombo (SSC), February 14, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Ireland FlagIreland
235/5
Oman FlagOman
(18/20 ov, T:236) 139

Ireland won by 96 runs

T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Shah Faisal* lhb
9610150.002 (2b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Barry McCarthy rfm
3032210.668411 - 0 - 3 - 1
Mark Adair rfm
3036012.004511 - 0 - 12 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
14349*8.50
MatWktsBBIAve
69734/3029.29
1001424/1319.80
Last Bat
Sufyan Mehmood 10 (11b) 
 FOW
139/10 (17.6 Ov)
W
1
1
1
17th
12Runs
4
1
4
1w
1
1
16th
8Runs
2
1
W
4
1
15th
2Runs
1w
W
1
W
14th
4Runs
1
1W
1
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  S Sudarshanan
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Lorcan Tucker
IRE87.5487.54-
Aamir Kaleem
OMA79.9147.371/29
Shakeel Ahmed
OMA73.832.063/33
Gareth Delany
IRE56.2852.020/13
George Dockrell
IRE53.3543.461/6
View full list
Over18
3 runs, 1 wicketNeed 97 from 12b
OMA 139/10CRR: 7.72  RRR: 48.50
Shah Faisal 9 (6b 1x4)
BJ McCarthy2/32 (3)

2:27pm Ireland earn their first points of the men's T20 World Cup 2026. They were thoroughly tested with both bat and ball but have managed to come back really well. First they lost three wickets inside the powerplay after being asked to bat. Tucket, Delany and then Dockrell ensured they finished really strongly, thanks to their power-hitting. Tucker, the stand-in captain, led from the front with an unbeaten 94, his joint-highest T20I score.

And then Oman came out firing with the bat with Kaleem leading the charge. But once the field restrictions were lifted, Ireland found their lengths, Little had a big impact after the initial phase. He finished with three wickets after being the fifth bowler to be introduced. Oman couldn't find another wind after that Kaleem-Mirza partnership and collapsed quite quickly after that.

Lorcan Tucker, Player of the Match: "Felt like we had a mixed-bag, hit a lot of boundaries but lost a lot of wickets. A little bit tougher than batting at the start. Had to put in a lot of work on batting against spin. It was about keeping my tempo and capitalising on bad balls for boundaries. We got through the tricky middle period and came back strongly with Dockrell as well."

Jatinder Singh, Oman captain: "Since it was a new track, we wanted to bowl first. When we took the two wickets, we were in the game. They built a partnership after ten overs. Credit to Tucker. We tried to execute our plans but failed. The message in the chase was simple, go and chase the target. Had to play some strokes. Lost too many wickets for some 25 runs at the end. Have to keep our heads high. We lack experience and exposure, and we can gain that by playing the top sides."

Lorcan Tucker, Ireland captain: "One of our best days. Turned up and played some positive cricket. We have played against them before. It was about respecting the oppistion. They bowled well through the first ten and then we had the opportunity to come back stronger. We had talked about batting first, happy to do either. We needed to come here and win. Got a boost to our net run rate as well."

That's all from Colombo for today. Do hop over to Kolkata where England have asked Scotland to bat first. Till the next time, take care. Ciao, aficionados!

17.6
W
McCarthy to Sufyan, OUT

A very good catch running back from midwicket and Ireland have sealed the win. Another short ball on middle and leg, Mehmood gets the pull high on the bat. As he finds out, that is not enough to clear Ross Adair running back from the ring. A 96-run win for Ireland

Sufyan Mehmood c GR Adair b McCarthy 10 (11b 1x4 0x6 20m) SR: 90.9
Ireland celebrate their win over Oman
BJ McCarthy
Barry McCarthy in death overs (in T20Is)
BALLS
361
WKTS
27
4s/6s
56/36
ECON
11.58
AVE
25.81
17.5
1
McCarthy to Faisal, 1 run

Slower bouncer on leg, directed to long leg

17.4
1
McCarthy to Sufyan, 1 run

Short ball on leg, pulled to deep midwicket all along the ground

17.3
McCarthy to Sufyan, no run

Short and angling away, he misses the cut

17.2
McCarthy to Sufyan, no run

Length ball angling away, punched straight to backward point

17.1
1
McCarthy to Faisal, 1 run

Slower short ball wide outside off, just taps it in front of cover for a quick single

McCarthy back on, over the wicket

Over17
12 runsNeed 100 from 18b
OMA 136/9CRR: 8.00  RRR: 33.33
Sufyan Mehmood 9 (7b 1x4)Shah Faisal 7 (4b 1x4)
MR Adair0/36 (3)
16.6
4
Adair to Sufyan, FOUR runs

Another bouncer, Mehmood gets this one away. Gets inside the line to play the pull. But gets a top edge that takes it fine down leg. Deep backward square leg couldn't get around, as a result. Adair has continued to be expensive

16.5
1
Adair to Faisal, 1 run

Short and angled in, pulled to deep backward square leg, who loses the ball because of a bad bounce. Does not concede an extra run

16.4
4
Adair to Faisal, FOUR runs

Lofted back over the bowler. Took Adair by surprise. Length ball on off and middle, Faisal is hanging back but hits it on the up and gets the desired result

16.4
1w
Adair to Faisal, 1 wide

Sprays the slower ball down leg, he watches it go through to the keeper

16.3
1
Adair to Sufyan, 1 run

Short and angled in, pulled to deep midwicket on the bounce

16.2
Adair to Sufyan, no run

Offcutter on a shorter length outside off, he is early into his attempted pull and is beaten comprehensively

16.1
1
Adair to Faisal, 1 run

Back of a length angled in, he nudges it through forward square leg

Adair back on

Over16
8 runs, 1 wicketNeed 112 from 24b
OMA 124/9CRR: 7.75  RRR: 28.00
Sufyan Mehmood 4 (4b)Shah Faisal 1 (1b)
MJ Humphreys2/27 (4)

Deepankar DM: "Ireland last 4 overs - 86/1Oman last 5 overs (till now) - 25/7"

15.6
2
Humphreys to Sufyan, 2 runs

Backs away to the flighted ball and lofts it inside out over extra cover for a couple. Doesn't have enough legs to run away

15.5
1
Humphreys to Faisal, 1 run

Over the wicket, on a length on middle and leg, clipped through square leg

Shah Fairsal is the last man in

15.4
W
Humphreys to Shakeel, OUT

Well-judged catch from Humphreys running backl. Tosses it up from around the stumps, Shakeel gets down to slog it across the line but top-edges it. Humphreys runs back towards mid-off, eyes on the ball, and takes it safely

Shakeel Ahmed c & b Humphreys 4 (5b 1x4 0x6 5m) SR: 80
15.3
Humphreys to Shakeel, no run

Fuller outside off, hit to point

15.2
4
Humphreys to Shakeel, FOUR runs

Tossed up full outside off, Shakeel clears his front leg and slogs it to the deep midwicket boundary

15.1
1
Humphreys to Sufyan, 1 run

Full on leg, clipped through midwicket

Over15
2 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 120 from 30b
OMA 116/8CRR: 7.73  RRR: 24.00
Shakeel Ahmed 0 (2b)Sufyan Mehmood 1 (2b)
JB Little3/16 (4)
14.6
Little to Shakeel, no run

Length ball on off, punched towards backward point. Little's done for the day - 3 for 16 from his four

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
LJ Tucker
94 runs (51)
10 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
sweep shot
15 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
85%
GJ Delany
56 runs (30)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
straight drive
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
94%
Best performances - bowlers
JB Little
O
4
M
0
R
16
W
3
ECO
4
Shakeel Ahmed
O
4
M
0
R
33
W
3
ECO
8.25
View more stats
Match details
GroundSinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
TossOman, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker
Match numberT20I no. 3708
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days14 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
DRS
England
Richard Kettleborough
DRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsIreland 2, Oman 0
Win Probability
IRE 100%
IREOMA
Over 18 • OMA 139/10

Sufyan Mehmood c GR Adair b McCarthy 10 (11b 1x4 0x6 20m) SR: 90.9
W
Ireland won by 96 runs
How one lapse from Oman turned things around for Tucker and Ireland

How one lapse from Oman turned things around for Tucker and Ireland

Tucker 94* headlines Ireland's thrashing of Oman

Tucker 94* headlines Ireland's thrashing of Oman

Oman make two changes and field; Little comes in for Ireland

Oman make two changes and field; Little comes in for Ireland

Ireland vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Tucker, Little star in dominant Ireland win

Ireland vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Tucker, Little star in dominant Ireland win

