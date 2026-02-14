Jatinder Singh, Oman captain: "Since it was a new track, we wanted to bowl first. When we took the two wickets, we were in the game. They built a partnership after ten overs. Credit to Tucker. We tried to execute our plans but failed. The message in the chase was simple, go and chase the target. Had to play some strokes. Lost too many wickets for some 25 runs at the end. Have to keep our heads high. We lack experience and exposure, and we can gain that by playing the top sides."