Ireland vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Tucker, Little star in dominant Ireland win

Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 8:58 AM (3 hrs ago)•Published Feb 14, 2026, 3:18 AM
Ireland vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Tucker, Little star in dominant Ireland winBy Shashank Kishore
Ireland get the win they were after
Ireland muscled the competition’s highest score yet en route to a dominating win over Oman in Group C to keep their Super Eights hopes alive, at least mathematically.
Lorcan Tucker, standing in for the injured Paul Stirling, muscled 94 not out as Ireland walloped 235 for 5. They hammered eight sixes in their last three overs alone - more than Oman had in the tournament until then; the last five overs producing 94.
In response, Oman were bowled out for 139 with two overs left unused, the innings characterised by a rush of wickets following an early turbocharge from 44-year-old Aamir Kaleem, who muscled 50 off 29 balls.
Sensational collapse
They were 85 for 2 in 10 overs, with Kaleem and Mirza going great guns. Mirza began the 11th when he muscled McCarthy over deep midwicket for six. Then Kaleem was out attempting a pull that he hit straight to long leg. That proved to be the beginning of the end. Shukla hit one straight to cover, Nadeem gave catching practice to deep square leg and Mirza was out to a terrible mix-up with Ramanandi. There's been no looking back for Ireland since. From around the 13th over, this chase has been one-way traffic.
Little leaves his mark
Wickets tumble
From 107/3, Oman have slumped to 108/5.
Kaleem, Shukla and Nadeem all gone.
Kaleem: T20 World Cup's oldest half-centurion
The left-hander gets to his half-century off just 28 deliveries. At 44, he nearly didn't make this competition after being left out of the original squad. On the eve of the squad's departure, an injury to Hassnain Shah opened doors for his entry. And here he is now, inspiring Oman's chase, much like he did against India at last year's Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. At the other end, Hammad Mirza, who put together a monumental stand against India that night, is alongside him, punching away. Oman 97/2 in the 11th over.
Aamir reprieved
He slapped a short ball from Josh Little straight to deep point where Gareth Delany shells a sitter. Aamir was on 36. Can he csh in?
Kaleem takes the attack to Ireland
Aamir Kaleem is taking the attack to the spinners in particular. At the end of the powerplay, Oman are marginally ahead, at 63 for . Kaleem has raced to 35 off 16.
Odedara's bizarre run out
Not the kinda dismissal that'll impress the coach; not certainly if it's your first game of the comp.
Ashish Odedara taps the ball to short cover, takes a few steps down and takes ages to turn back and get to the crease after being turned down by his 44-year old batting partner, Aamir Kaleem.
A direct hit from Harry Tector nails him.
Jatinder's slump continues
After scores of 5 and 1, the Oman captain is out for 7, out lbw trying to switch hit left-arm spinner Matt Humphreys. Oman 22/1 in the third over, fuelled by Aamir Kaleem's exhilarating first over.
The end overs carnage
Ninety-three off the last five overs. Tucker finishes 94 not out, Dockrell ends 35 off nine. Oman are just happy to get off the park. Absolute carnage in the last five.
Tucker went past Curtis Campher's 72 (against Scotland at Hobart in 2022) to now have the highest score by an Irish batter at a men's T20 World Cup.
Delany gets to fifty
And it takes him just 28 balls to get there.
He's injected momentum with his scoops and paddles, but there's clearly more to him than just deft touches.
He welcomes Shah Faisal, the left-arm seamer, by backing away to slap him mercilessly through the covers. And then a ball later, he clears his front leg to flat-bat him over long-on for six to raise his half-century.
Having seen the short of length deliveries disappears, he goes full and wide Yorker. But this time Delany is deep inside his crease as he scythes this over extra cover. Some of the cleanest striking.
But in trying to keep picking runs, Delany has holed out to long-off as Faisal gives him a send-off. Delany has done his job though. 56 off 30.
Ireland 165/5 in 16.5 overs.
Expensive Ramanandi
With their left-arm spinners all done, Oman have to rely on pace for the rest of the innings, and the 15th gets taken for 18 as Delany gets stuck into left-arm seamer Jiten Ramanandi.
Can Tucker's knock result in an Irish win?
2 Tucker's is only the second half-century by an Irish captain at a men's T20 World Cup. Andy Balbirnie's 62 v England in a winning cause at MCG in 2022 was the only other occasion.
Tucker injects momentum
And he does so with some deft touches.
Pace-off seems to be Oman's mantra. So Tucker decides his boundary options are behind the wicket, as he welcomes medium pacer Sufyan Mehmood with two neat-little ramps over the wicketkeeper's head.
The half-century stand between Tucker and Delany has come off just 32 deliveries. Tucker brings his half-century off 35 deliveries with a ferocious sweep behind square off Kaleem.
Nadeem's fourth gets taken apart
Ireland 94/4. Delany has raced to 15 off 10, Tucker is on 32.
The Tucker reprieve
What happened?
Tucker is deceived in the air as he advances, with Vinayak Shukla seemingly effecting a leg-side stumping.
Why was it given not out?
The third umpire, Ahsan Raza, felt Shukla broke the bails with the hand in which he didn't have the ball.
Was that actually the case?
Not going by replays made available to us. It seemed both gloves were in contact with each other. Shukla being imbalanced as he gathered the ball made it appear as if that was the case. I suspect Raza jumped the gun there.
What was Tucker's score?
Tucker was on 18; Ireland would've been 65/5 in the 8th over.
Aamir Kaleem: going strong at 44
In October 2024, Aamir Kaleem's playing days seemed behind him. He was 42, and he had found his calling as a coach, steering Oman to the title at the Under-19 World Cup Division 2 Asia Qualifiers in Thailand a few months earlier. And then, out of the blue, he was called in to the Oman Cricket headquarters after 11 top players had withdrawn from the squad hours before their campaign at the Emerging Asia Cup in Muscat.
At last year's Asia Cup, he made the world sit up and take note when he struck an increasable 46-ball 64 to give Oman hopes of upsetting India.
Yet, strangely enough when the squad for the ongoing T20 WC was announced, he found himself left out until an SOS literally hours after departure had him board the flight as a late replacement.
In the first two games, he didn't have the kind of impact he would've liked. But in his first over today, he's struck with the big wicket of Curtis Camper, who is lbw to an arm-ball. It could've been a second wicket, but for a missed stumping by Vinayak Shukla to reprieve Lorcan Tucker.
Incredibly, this is only the third time he's bowling in a T20 World Cup. The last time was way back in 2016.
More joy for Shakeel
His effervescent celebration tells you a story.
His third wicket is the best of the lot. There's gentle drift, slight turn, zip off the pitch and bounce to beat Harry Tector's tentative forward prod.
Tector played for the arm-ball that Shakeel has bowled quite frequently.
Five of the six Powerplay overs have been bowled by the spinners. The strangle is on: Ireland 47/3
Ross Adair: hit and miss
Belts seamer Shah Faisal for three boundaries.
The first is streaky, a sliced drive between cover and point. But there's authority and timing with the next two: a lofted hit over the bowler's head and slap between backward point and short third.
But his adventurous streak ends in the third over, with Shakeel sending him back for a second wicket. One ball after surviving an lbw shout through DRS, he's out attempting to hack one down the ground.
Ireland 25/2 in the third over
Shakeel gets into the act immediately
He strikes with the fifth delivery of the match with a cross-seam delivery that cramps Tim Tector for room, as he's bowled attempting a cut. The skid off the pitch did him in. Even the lone boundary he scored was quite streaky, as it came off a thick edge that brushed the keeper's gloves and ran away to the boundary. Tector's first game of the tournament ends in disappointment; Shakeel's begins with ecstasy.
Oman opt to bowl
Jatinder Singh called correctly as Oman elected to bowl against Ireland in a Group B fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Oman made one change each in the batting and bowling departments: Ashish Odedara replacing Wasim Ali, and left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed coming in for Jay Odedara.
Ireland, led by Lorcan Tucker, also made two changes; one of it forced in the wake of Paul Stirling's knee-ligament injury that has ruled him out of the competition. The team management handed Tim Tector and Josh Little, the left-arm seamer, their first games in the competition.
Little came in for Ben Calitz.
Both sides are winless after two games; Oman are coming in on the back of a pounding against Sri Lanka on Thursday (at SSC), while Ireland were crushed by Australia (at the R Premadasa Stadium).
Playing XIs
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (capt,wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
An equal contest?
Team news
Sam Topping has been approved as Stirling's replacement in Ireland's squad, and could be in line for an international debut, though Tim Tector is also in consideration. Josh Little could potentially come back into the XI as well, in light of Oman's struggles against pace.
Ireland (probable): 1 Tim Tector, 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (capt & wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Ben Calitz, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Gareth Delany, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Barry McCarthy/Josh Little, 11 Matthew Humphreys.
Offspinner Jay Odedra didn't bowl against Zimbabwe, then bowled the second over against Sri Lanka, went for 14, and didn't bowl again. Oman, though, don't have an in-form bowler to pick in his place: left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed, who was left out against Sri Lanka, went for 27 in his two overs against Zimbabwe.
Oman (probable): 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Wasim Ali, 5 Mohammad Nadeem, 6 Jiten Ramanandi, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Sufyan Mehmood, 9 Nadeem Khan, 10 Shah Faisal, 11 Jay Odedra/Shakeel Ahmed.
Pitch and conditions
The SSC has provided a fair contest between bat and ball thus far, and it's expected to be more of the same come Saturday. Some early seam movement, before the pitch flattens out and perhaps takes some turn later.
In the spotlight
Harry Tector is widely regarded as the cornerstone of Ireland's middle order and a potential future captain. Against Oman, his importance will lie in his ability to navigate the conditions in Colombo - particularly against Oman's spate of spin options. With Stirling out, even more will depend on Tector. He began the tournament promisingly with a 40 against Sri Lanka, and he will want to get back among the runs after falling for a duck against Australia.
Forty-three-year-old Mohammad Nadeem became the oldest half-centurion at a World Cup with his unbeaten 53 against Sri Lanka, which will no doubt have cemented his place in Oman's middle order after missing out on their first game. With Oman's top order showing fragility across their opening two games, his ability to anchor an innings could prove vital.
Stirling-less Ireland hope the catches stick
Two games, two defeats, virtually out of the tournament. A blanket sentence that covers both Ireland's and Oman's fortunes at this 2026 T20 World Cup, as their ambitions of Super Eight qualification give way to insistence that they have been better than their results.
"We should have won at least one match, because as I [said], we are not as bad a team as we played," Mohammad Nadeem said after Oman's 105-run loss to Sri Lanka.
"The other day was so disappointing because actually for 65-70% of that game I thought we were the better side," was Gary Wilson's assessment of Ireland's opening-game defeat to the same opponents.
Whatever the reason, neither Oman nor Ireland have put their best foot forward so far in this tournament. Their net run rates (NRR) tell the tale, with Ireland's at -2.175, and Oman's even worse at -4.306.
So, as they say, it's mainly pride at stake at the SSC on Saturday. Recent form skews in favour of the Irish, who boast a 4-2 win-loss record over Oman in T20Is, and have won each of their last three encounters. But Oman won the last World Cup meeting between the two sides in 2016.
Both teams come with severe problems to address. Oman's bowlers have been ragged, particularly against Sri Lanka who scored 225 against them, and their batters have managed totals of 103 all out and 120 for 9.
Ireland have shown more promise in both departments but have been badly let down in the field, dropping nine catches across their two games. They will also be without their captain Paul Stirling, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury.
But while problems abound, Saturday will give these sides the chance to chase a significant target: points on the board.
Form guide
Ireland LLWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
Oman LLWWL
