Ireland vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Tucker, Little star in dominant Ireland win

Mohammad Nadeem was impressive with the bat for Oman against Sri Lanka • Getty Images

Two games, two defeats, virtually out of the tournament. A blanket sentence that covers both Ireland's and Oman's fortunes at this 2026 T20 World Cup, as their ambitions of Super Eight qualification give way to insistence that they have been better than their results.

"We should have won at least one match, because as I [said], we are not as bad a team as we played," Mohammad Nadeem said after Oman's 105-run loss to Sri Lanka.

"The other day was so disappointing because actually for 65-70% of that game I thought we were the better side," was Gary Wilson's assessment of Ireland's opening-game defeat to the same opponents.

Whatever the reason, neither Oman nor Ireland have put their best foot forward so far in this tournament. Their net run rates (NRR) tell the tale, with Ireland's at -2.175, and Oman's even worse at -4.306.

So, as they say, it's mainly pride at stake at the SSC on Saturday. Recent form skews in favour of the Irish, who boast a 4-2 win-loss record over Oman in T20Is, and have won each of their last three encounters. But Oman won the last World Cup meeting between the two sides in 2016.

Both teams come with severe problems to address. Oman's bowlers have been ragged, particularly against Sri Lanka who scored 225 against them, and their batters have managed totals of 103 all out and 120 for 9.

Ireland have shown more promise in both departments but have been badly let down in the field, dropping nine catches across their two games. They will also be without their captain Paul Stirling , who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury.

But while problems abound, Saturday will give these sides the chance to chase a significant target: points on the board.

Form guide