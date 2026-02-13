Stirling-less Ireland hope the catches stick against fellow strugglers Oman

Big picture

Two games, two defeats, virtually out of the tournament. A blanket sentence that covers both Ireland 's and Oman 's fortunes at this 2026 T20 World Cup , as their ambitions of Super Eight qualification give way to insistence that they have been better than their results.

"We should have won at least one match, because as I [said], we are not as bad a team as we played," Mohammad Nadeem said after Oman's 105-run loss to Sri Lanka.

"The other day was so disappointing because actually for 65-70% of that game I thought we were the better side," was Gary Wilson's assessment of Ireland's opening-game defeat to the same opponents.

Whatever the reason, neither Oman nor Ireland have put their best foot forward so far in this tournament. Their net run rates (NRR) tell the tale, with Ireland's at -2.175, and Oman's even worse at -4.306.

So, as they say, it's mainly pride at stake at the SSC on Saturday . Recent form skews in favour of the Irish, who boast a 4-2 win-loss record over Oman in T20Is, and have won each of their last three encounters. But Oman won the last World Cup meeting between the two sides in 2016.

Both teams come with severe problems to address. Oman's bowlers have been ragged, particularly against Sri Lanka who scored 225 against them, and their batters have managed totals of 103 all out and 120 for 9.

Ireland have shown more promise in both departments but have been badly let down in the field, dropping nine catches across their two games. They will also be without their captain Paul Stirling, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury.

But while problems abound, Saturday will give these sides the chance to chase a significant target: points on the board.

Recent form

Ireland LLWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Oman LLWWL

Mohammad Nadeem scored an unbeaten 53 against Sri Lanka • Getty Images

In the spotlight

Harry Tector is widely regarded as the cornerstone of Ireland's middle order and a potential future captain. Against Oman, his importance will lie in his ability to navigate the conditions in Colombo - particularly against Oman's spate of spin options. With Stirling out, even more will depend on Tector. He began the tournament promisingly with a 40 against Sri Lanka, and he will want to get back among the runs after falling for a duck against Australia. is widely regarded as the cornerstone of Ireland's middle order and a potential future captain. Against Oman, his importance will lie in his ability to navigate the conditions in Colombo - particularly against Oman's spate of spin options. With Stirling out, even more will depend on Tector. He began the tournament promisingly with a 40 against Sri Lanka, and he will want to get back among the runs after falling for a duck against Australia.

Forty-three-year-old Mohammad Nadeem became the oldest half-centurion at a World Cup with his unbeaten 53 against Sri Lanka, which will no doubt have cemented his place in Oman's middle order after missing out on their first game. With Oman's top order showing fragility across their opening two games, his ability to anchor an innings could prove vital.

Team news

Sam Topping has been approved as Stirling's replacement in Ireland's squad, and could be in line for an international debut, though Tim Tector is also in consideration. Josh Little could potentially come back into the XI as well, in light of Oman's struggles against pace.

Ireland (probable): 1 Tim Tector, 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (capt & wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Ben Calitz, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Gareth Delany, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Barry McCarthy/Josh Little, 11 Matthew Humphreys.

Offspinner Jay Odedra didn't bowl against Zimbabwe, then bowled the second over against Sri Lanka, went for 14, and didn't bowl again. Oman, though, don't have an in-form bowler to pick in his place: left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed, who was left out against Sri Lanka, went for 27 in his two overs against Zimbabwe.

Oman (probable): 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Wasim Ali, 5 Mohammad Nadeem, 6 Jiten Ramanandi, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Sufyan Mehmood, 9 Nadeem Khan, 10 Shah Faisal, 11 Jay Odedra/Shakeel Ahmed.

Pitch and conditions

The SSC has provided a fair contest between bat and ball thus far, and it's expected to be more of the same come Saturday. Some early seam movement, before the pitch flattens out and perhaps takes some turn later.

Stats and trivia

Oman's win over Ireland in the 2016 T20 World Cup was their first-ever win in a World Cup tournament.

It was also their first-ever World Cup match. They've won just one of their next 10 games in World Cups.

George Dockrell's 156 T20I appearances make him the third-most capped player in the format behind Stirling (163) and Rohit Sharma (159).

Quotes

"I think it's made a significant difference [to] my own career. The professionalism, dedication, preparation that he puts into every game. Just shows what it means to be a professional and captain who wants to work hard and give everything for his team."

Lorcan Tucker, who will take over Ireland's captaincy from the injured Stirling