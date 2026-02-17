IRE vs ZIM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Persistent rain delays start

Live
IRE vs ZIM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Persistent rain delays startBy Danyal Rasool
Sikandar Raza: We'll celebrate, but for a short time
An emotional Sikandar Raza keeps the group on message with stirring words.
" “We’ll celebrate, but for a very short time. The group stays focused, and we’ve got a few big games coming up. We’ve got to keep our focus on those.
"Myself and the coach will sit down, and asses the Sri Lanka game. We’ve got to try and win this game. We’ve got other goals to achieve, and everyone loves an underdog.
"Richard Ngarava led the singing. He’s the headmaster of our music group. But I go back to the subregional qualifiers. We played the Kenyas, Rwandas and Ugandas there. I said to the team we’re in this mess because of us because there’s no one else to blame. We’re the only ones we can get us out of it."
He thanks the travelling Zimbabwean fans. "Any ground they're at, any corner they're in, they'll be the loudest. These guys travel from their own pockets. I hope this is just a start. We'll try our best to raise the Zimbabwean flag high"
Zimbabwe take their place among the elite
In a few days time, Zimbabwe will line up in a group alongside India, South Africa and the West Indies with the top two qualifying for the semi-finals. This is the company Zimbabwe want to keep, and here in the subcontinent, it is no less than they deserve.
Zimbabwe can finally celebrate, and Sikandar Raza has a huge smile on his face
The game has been called off, Zimbabwe are through, Australia are out!
Well that's that, then! There are handshakes, and jubiliation from Zimbabwe!
Still raining, I'm afraid
You may see some cover movement, but Andrew tells us it's little more than a covers-drying exercise with water pooling on them. The drizzle has never really stopped
The drizzle lingers with no start in prospect
Some movement, Andrew reports, from the groundstaff. But he suspects they're just trying to get some of the watrer off the covers, because it's still drizzling anyway.
Cut-off time is 6:15 local
That's when we must start to get a 5-over game. It's still 2 hours and 45 minutes away
The rain is light, but the covers are soaked
Our man at the ground, Andrew Fidel Fernando, sends us an update from Kandy.
"The funny thing is that the drizzle is so light that we could probably play a T20 in this. It would make the ball wetter and wetter as the match goes on, but we would at least get a game. I guess they are protecting the square at Pallekele for the matches coming up. But there's something a bit off about not playing cricket in what feels like very playable weather. For now, though, the drizzle keeps on falling the the water continues to pool on the cobalt-coloured covers."
The covers are in place and the toss is delayed
Rain has led to a delay in the toss. We're sure Zimbabwe, who would qualify with a washout, won't mind
Zimbabwe's golden chance draws near
Welcome to our coverage of Zimbabwe against Ireland in Pallekle. Australia's defeat to Sri Lanka simplifies matters for Zimbabwe, who need to win just one game to qualify for the Super Eight round of a World Cup for the first time. This, you would think, represents their best chance.
In the spotlight - seamers from both teams
With the extra bounce on offer, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is one of the rare Sri Lanka grounds where more wickets have fallen to seam (201) than spin (154). It would be no surprise if seamers from both teams prove to be the difference on Tuesday.
In Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, Zimbabwe have a pace triumvirate that can be the envy of any side in this tournament. They've taken 16 wickets amongst them, and managed to brush past Australia even with Ngarava out of the XI. Moreover, Muzarabani has won two Player-of-the-Match awards.
In Mark Adair, Ireland have the quintessential work horse. Despite making his debut after Josh Little and Barry McCarthy, he's played more T20Is - 100 - than the other two and managed to pick up 142 wickets. He also loves bowling against Zimbabwe; his 24 wickets are the most he has taken against an opposition. With Little finding his form last time out with a first three-for since March 2024, Ireland will know any chance of success depends on how quick their seam-bowling unit find their rhythm.
Team news - Ngarava likely to return for Zimbabwe
Ireland are unlikely to change a winning combination after their exploits against Oman.
Ireland (probable XI): 1 Tim Tector, 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (capt & wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Josh Little 10 Barry McCarthy, 11 Matthew Humphreys
Zimbabwe would have had a close eye on the pitch Sri Lanka played Australia on, but the only expected change is the return of Richard Ngarava who missed out last time as a precaution.
Zimbabwe (probable XI): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Brad Evans, 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Graeme Cremer, 10 Blessing Muzarabani 11 Richard Ngarava
Zimbabwe take on Ireland with clarity about Super Eights path
When Ireland arrived in Kandy on Sunday afternoon, with just two points after three games, their chances of qualifying for Super Eights may have seemed fanciful. But courtesy an outstanding Sri Lankan chase against Australia on Monday night, the possibilities for Group B have been thrown wide open.
Sri Lanka have qualified, but Ireland now know that a win against Zimbabwe on Tuesday will keep them in with a very real chance of qualification - provided Sri Lanka also beat Zimbabwe in their final match.
If those very specific set of circumstances - including Australia beating Oman - occur, then Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland could all end on four points each, separated solely by net run-rate.
But that might be getting ahead of ourselves. Zimbabwe simply need to win against Ireland to end all speculation, and considering they're coming off a stunning 23-run victory over Australia, it would take a brave person to back against them.
Captain Sikandar Raza is also not one to allow his team to let their guard down. He has emphasised the need to maintain focus, warning that earlier performances will "count for nothing" if the team slips up now.
Ireland, meanwhile, have lost to Sri Lanka and Australia earlier in the tournament but their dominant 96-run win over Oman - including a tournament-high of 235 - will have provided a timely boost in confidence. They also come in with a chip on their shoulder, over constant comparisons to Associate nations, something they will be keen to put right with a win over Zimbabwe.
Lending more unpredictability to this game is that the historical rivalry is remarkably balanced, with both sides having won eight apiece of their 18 T20I meetings.
Form guide
Ireland WLLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
Zimbabwe WWLLW
