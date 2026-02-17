IRE vs ZIM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Persistent rain delays start

When Ireland arrived in Kandy on Sunday afternoon, with just two points after three games, their chances of qualifying for Super Eights may have seemed fanciful. But courtesy an outstanding Sri Lankan chase against Australia on Monday night, the possibilities for Group B have been thrown wide open.

Sri Lanka have qualified, but Ireland now know that a win against Zimbabwe on Tuesday will keep them in with a very real chance of qualification - provided Sri Lanka also beat Zimbabwe in their final match.

If those very specific set of circumstances - including Australia beating Oman - occur, then Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland could all end on four points each, separated solely by net run-rate.

But that might be getting ahead of ourselves. Zimbabwe simply need to win against Ireland to end all speculation, and considering they're coming off a stunning 23-run victory over Australia, it would take a brave person to back against them.

Captain Sikandar Raza is also not one to allow his team to let their guard down. He has emphasised the need to maintain focus, warning that earlier performances will "count for nothing" if the team slips up now.

Ireland, meanwhile, have lost to Sri Lanka and Australia earlier in the tournament but their dominant 96-run win over Oman - including a tournament-high of 235 - will have provided a timely boost in confidence. They also come in with a chip on their shoulder, over constant comparisons to Associate nations, something they will be keen to put right with a win over Zimbabwe.

Lending more unpredictability to this game is that the historical rivalry is remarkably balanced, with both sides having won eight apiece of their 18 T20I meetings.

