Zimbabwe take on Ireland with clarity about Super Eights path

Big picture - A win will take Zimbabwe into Super Eights

Sri Lanka have qualified, but Ireland now know that a win against Zimbabwe on Tuesday will keep them in with a very real chance of qualification - provided Sri Lanka also beat Zimbabwe in their final match.

If those very specific set of circumstances - including Australia beating Oman - occur, then Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland could all end on four points each, separated solely by net run-rate.

But that might be getting ahead of ourselves. Zimbabwe simply need to win against Ireland to end all speculation, and considering they're coming off a stunning 23-run victory over Australia, it would take a brave person to back against them.

Captain Sikandar Raza is also not one to allow his team to let their guard down. He has emphasised the need to maintain focus, warning that earlier performances will "count for nothing" if the team slips up now.

Blessing Muzarabani has been Player of the Match in each of Zimbabwe's two matches at the T20 World Cup 2026 so far • AFP/Getty Images

Ireland, meanwhile, have lost to Sri Lanka and Australia earlier in the tournament but their dominant 96-run win over Oman - including a tournament-high of 235 - will have provided a timely boost in confidence. They also come in with a chip on their shoulder, over constant comparisons to Associate nations , something they will be keen to put right with a win over Zimbabwe.

Lending more unpredictability to this game is that the historical rivalry is remarkably balanced, with both sides having won eight apiece of their 18 T20I meetings.

Form guide

Ireland WLLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Zimbabwe WWLLW

In the spotlight - seamers from both teams

With the extra bounce on offer, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is one of the rare Sri Lanka grounds where more wickets have fallen to seam (201) than spin (154). It would be no surprise if seamers from both teams prove to be the difference on Tuesday.

In Richard Ngarava Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans , Zimbabwe have a pace triumvirate that can be the envy of any side in this tournament. They've taken 16 wickets amongst them, and managed to brush past Australia even with Ngarava out of the XI. Moreover, Muzarabani has won two Player-of-the-Match awards.

Mark Adair could be key for Ireland in Pallekele • Getty Images

In Mark Adair , Ireland have the quintessential work horse. Despite making his debut after Josh Little and Barry McCarthy, he's played more T20Is - 100 - than the other two and managed to pick up 142 wickets. He also loves bowling against Zimbabwe; his 24 wickets are the most he has taken against an opposition. With Little finding his form last time out with a first three-for since March 2024, Ireland will know any chance of success depends on how quick their seam-bowling unit find their rhythm.

Team news - Ngarava likely to return for Zimbabwe

Ireland are unlikely to change a winning combination after their exploits against Oman.

Ireland (probable XI): 1 Tim Tector, 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (capt & wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Josh Little 10 Barry McCarthy, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Zimbabwe would have had a close eye on the pitch Sri Lanka played Australia on, but the only expected change is the return of Richard Ngarava who missed out last time as a precaution.

Zimbabwe (probable XI): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tashinga Musekiwa, 7 Brad Evans, 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Graeme Cremer, 10 Blessing Muzarabani 11 Richard Ngarava

Pitch and conditions

Rain has threatened right throughout this tournament, but that threat is yet to manifest. The forecast for Tuesday is familiarly dicey, with some showers possible in the morning and evening. As for the pitch, Mark Adair labelled it "Sri Lanka's best wicket" and in terms of contest between bat and ball, you'd be hard-pressed to argue. It will however be a used track, with Australia and Sri Lanka having played on it the night prior.

Stats and trivia

Ngarava's 15 wickets is the second-most by any seamer against Ireland in T20Is, behind Paul van Meekeren's 18

Only Rashid Khan (34) and Mustafizur Rahman (27) have more T20I wickets against Zimbabwe than Mark Adair (24)

Sikandar Raza needs 87 more to become the first Zimbabwean to reach 3,000 runs in T20Is

Quotes

"The beauty of these ICC events are that every game you practically feel is a knockout game. And I think it's great for our own mental toughness and growth as well, how well we handle our own expectations rather than what the world wants from us. The biggest challenge is to try and stay with the present and just not get too excited with what lies ahead."

Sikandar Raza is reveling in the pressure