Nepal vs Italy, 17th Match, Group C at Mumbai, T20 World Cup, Feb 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
17th Match, Group C (D/N), Wankhede, February 12, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Nepal FlagNepal
(19.3/20 ov) 123/10
Italy FlagItaly

Italy chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.30
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 27/6 (5.40)
Win Probability
NEP 17.39%ITA 82.61%
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Karan KC* rhb
181111163.630 (0b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jaspreet Singh rfm
1.30815.334000.3 - 0 - 0 - 1
Grant Stewart rmf
3032010.661211 - 0 - 7 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
874874514.76
MatWktsBBIAve
28244/920.67
22183/2123.22
Last Bat
Lalit Rajbanshi 0 (2b) 
 FOW
123/10 (19.3 Ov)
W
W
19th
7Runs
1
1
2
1
1
1
18th
14Runs
4
6
1
1
1
1
17th
1Run
W
W
1
16th
4Runs
1
W
1
1
1
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Vithushan Ehantharajah •  Ground time: 16:30
19.3
W
Jaspreet Singh to Rajbanshi, OUT

Run out! Superb from Italy to dismiss Nepal for 123! And it's Harry

Lalit Rajbanshi run out (HJ Manenti) 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
19.2
Jaspreet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run

He's left it! Sharp, outside off, and watched through to the keeper when he needs to get his partner on strike..

Lalit Rajbanshi on strike

19.1
W
Jaspreet Singh to Lamichhane, OUT

Caught at cover! Lamichanne tries to hammer a leg cutter into the stands at midwicket but ends up scuffing it high to Harry Manenti in the circle. Why not just try and get Karan KC on strike??

Sandeep Lamichhane c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh 5 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 71.42

Jaspreet with the final over

Over19
7 runs
NEP 123/8CRR: 6.47
S Lamichhane 5 (6b)Karan KC 18 (11b 1x4 1x6)
G Stewart0/32 (3)
18.6
1
Stewart to Lamichhane, 1 run

Good yorker from Stewart, following Lamichanne again, who will keep the strike for the start of the final over with a single down to long on

18.5
1
Stewart to Karan KC, 1 run

Low full toss, lifted towards long on but falls well short of stand-in skipper Henry Manenti

Bill: "I wouldn't be too hard on Nepal. Italy has yet to bat and they're not the strongest side. "

18.4
2
Stewart to Karan KC, 2 runs

Full, on middle and leg, tucked away between the two fielders at cow corner, two taken easily

18.3
1
Stewart to Lamichhane, 1 run

Lamichanne moves early to leg, Stewart follows him with a full delivery, driven out to long off

18.2
1
Stewart to Karan KC, 1 run

Guided through point for a single as Stewart, pace off again, looks for a wide yorker

18.1
1
Stewart to Lamichhane, 1 run

Full toss, which dips late and means Lamichhane can only scuff it down to long on, but does get Karan KC back on strike

Huge over. Grant Stewart, 0 for 25 from 2 overs so far, on to bowl

Over18
14 runs
NEP 116/8CRR: 6.44
Karan KC 14 (8b 1x4 1x6)S Lamichhane 2 (3b)
Ali Hasan1/34 (3)
17.6
4
Ali Hasan to Karan KC, FOUR runs

Brilliant touch play! Hasan finishes pace on and Karan uses it, guiding beyond point's depserate dive and the off-side boundary rider

17.5
6
Ali Hasan to Karan KC, SIX runs

That's more like it! Slower ball in the slot, across Karan KC enough to allow the right-hander to free his arms and launch straight as a die back over the bowler's head!

Anish Rijal: "Blunder by Nepal batters going after spinner as 3 overs of pacers were still left. "

17.4
1
Ali Hasan to Lamichhane, 1 run

Dug in short, Lamicchane makes room to leg and smears across the line, but not timed and fielded with ease by the man at deep midwicket

Kiran: "On pitches like these, we need someone who bats for longer period. For new batters life is difficult. SKY did it for India. But Nepal lost wickets from both ends."

17.3
1
Ali Hasan to Karan KC, 1 run

Another cutter, this one full on about middle and off, punched down to log on

17.2
1
Ali Hasan to Lamichhane, 1 run

Bit more pace behind this one into a length, but on the hip again. Lamichhane hopes across and pushes a single into mid on which the bowler has to field

17.1
1
Ali Hasan to Karan KC, 1 run

Pace off to start, orthodox cutter, on the hip which allows a single to be worked away behind square

Right Nepal. Three overs. On this surface, I'm gauging that 120+ is defendable. Ali Hasan returns with some left-arm pace

Over17
1 run, 2 wickets
NEP 102/8CRR: 6.00
S Lamichhane 0 (1b)Karan KC 2 (4b)
CJPF Kalugamage3/18 (4)
16.6
Kalugamage to Lamichhane, no run

Convetional leggie, fired into the surface, Lamichhane back and hacks back to the bowler. Another exceptional spell of spin bowling comes to an end

Sandeep Lamichhane, time to step up with the bat

16.5
W
Kalugamage to Yadav, OUT

And now a run out! Utterly comical from Nepal... Italy have them in a spin. Pushed into the off side, Karan KC calls and his partner obliges, but then decides to abort and head back to his end. It's an awful mix up with both batters headed back to the same end. Shoddy cricket as Yadav leaves livid

Nandan Yadav run out (J Mosca/†Meade) 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
16.4
Kalugamage to Yadav, no run

Slowed down, skids on with the arm, defended into the covers in front of off stump

Nandan Yadav is the new batter, still 3.3 overs left in the innings. Slip in

Kiran: "Whenever they try to hit in the air, it went straight to fielders." Not ideal, is it?

16.3
W
Kalugamage to Gulsan Jha, OUT

Length delivery, sits up, pumped... to Henry Manenti at wide long on! Nepal are circling the drain. Gulshan was right to go after that delivery but could and should have gone more towards midwicket. A third for Kalugamage

Gulsan Jha c HJ Manenti b Kalugamage 3 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
16.2
1
Kalugamage to Karan KC, 1 run

Dragged down, but does not bounce at all, Karan quick on the pull but scuffed into the ground and dribbles into midwicket

Worm
Nepal
Current batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Karan KC
18 runs (11)
1 four1 six
Productive shot
straight drive
6 runs
0 four1 six
Control
100%
Current bowlers
Jaspreet Singh
O
1.3
M
0
R
8
W
1
ECO
5.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
G Stewart
O
3
M
0
R
32
W
0
ECO
10.66
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoNepal
K BhurtelAasif Sheikh
5 (10)
8 (12)
2 (2)
Aasif SheikhRK Paudel
18 (16)
41 (30)
23 (14)
DS AireeAasif Sheikh
0 (0)
0 (2)
0 (2)
Aarif SheikhDS Airee
26 (21)
44 (39)
17 (18)
Aarif SheikhLokesh Bam
0 (0)
3 (5)
3 (5)
Aarif SheikhGulsan Jha
1 (3)
4 (6)
3 (3)
Karan KCGulsan Jha
2 (4)
2 (5)
0 (1)
Karan KCNK Yadav
0 (0)
0 (2)
0 (2)
Karan KCS Lamichhane
16 (7)
21 (14)
5 (7)
Karan KCLN Rajbanshi
0 (0)
0 (2)
0 (2)
View more stats
Match details
GroundWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TossItaly, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3702
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days12 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Donovan Koch
Australia
Sam Nogajski
TV Umpire
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Brown
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Win Probability
ITA 82.61%
NEPITA
100%50%100%NEP InningsITA Innings

Current Over 20 • NEP 123/10

Sandeep Lamichhane c HJ Manenti b Jaspreet Singh 5 (7b 0x4 0x6) SR: 71.42
W
Lalit Rajbanshi run out (HJ Manenti) 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Live Forecast: NEP 123
Scoring Breakdown
NepalNepal
ItalyItaly
46/1
Power Play
-
55/5
Middle Overs
-
22/4
Final Overs
-
3
Sixes
-
7
Fours
-
46
Runs In Boundaries
-
37%
Dot balls
-
2
Runs In Extras
-
Match CoverageSee all
