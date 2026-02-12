Run out! Superb from Italy to dismiss Nepal for 123! And it's Harry
Nepal vs Italy, 17th Match, Group C at Mumbai, T20 World Cup, Feb 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
He's left it! Sharp, outside off, and watched through to the keeper when he needs to get his partner on strike..
Lalit Rajbanshi on strike
Caught at cover! Lamichanne tries to hammer a leg cutter into the stands at midwicket but ends up scuffing it high to Harry Manenti in the circle. Why not just try and get Karan KC on strike??
Jaspreet with the final over
Good yorker from Stewart, following Lamichanne again, who will keep the strike for the start of the final over with a single down to long on
Low full toss, lifted towards long on but falls well short of stand-in skipper Henry Manenti
Bill: "I wouldn't be too hard on Nepal. Italy has yet to bat and they're not the strongest side. "
Full, on middle and leg, tucked away between the two fielders at cow corner, two taken easily
Lamichanne moves early to leg, Stewart follows him with a full delivery, driven out to long off
Guided through point for a single as Stewart, pace off again, looks for a wide yorker
Full toss, which dips late and means Lamichhane can only scuff it down to long on, but does get Karan KC back on strike
Huge over. Grant Stewart, 0 for 25 from 2 overs so far, on to bowl
Brilliant touch play! Hasan finishes pace on and Karan uses it, guiding beyond point's depserate dive and the off-side boundary rider
That's more like it! Slower ball in the slot, across Karan KC enough to allow the right-hander to free his arms and launch straight as a die back over the bowler's head!
Anish Rijal: "Blunder by Nepal batters going after spinner as 3 overs of pacers were still left. "
Dug in short, Lamicchane makes room to leg and smears across the line, but not timed and fielded with ease by the man at deep midwicket
Kiran: "On pitches like these, we need someone who bats for longer period. For new batters life is difficult. SKY did it for India. But Nepal lost wickets from both ends."
Another cutter, this one full on about middle and off, punched down to log on
Bit more pace behind this one into a length, but on the hip again. Lamichhane hopes across and pushes a single into mid on which the bowler has to field
Pace off to start, orthodox cutter, on the hip which allows a single to be worked away behind square
Right Nepal. Three overs. On this surface, I'm gauging that 120+ is defendable. Ali Hasan returns with some left-arm pace
Convetional leggie, fired into the surface, Lamichhane back and hacks back to the bowler. Another exceptional spell of spin bowling comes to an end
Sandeep Lamichhane, time to step up with the bat
And now a run out! Utterly comical from Nepal... Italy have them in a spin. Pushed into the off side, Karan KC calls and his partner obliges, but then decides to abort and head back to his end. It's an awful mix up with both batters headed back to the same end. Shoddy cricket as Yadav leaves livid
Slowed down, skids on with the arm, defended into the covers in front of off stump
Nandan Yadav is the new batter, still 3.3 overs left in the innings. Slip in
Kiran: "Whenever they try to hit in the air, it went straight to fielders." Not ideal, is it?
Length delivery, sits up, pumped... to Henry Manenti at wide long on! Nepal are circling the drain. Gulshan was right to go after that delivery but could and should have gone more towards midwicket. A third for Kalugamage
Dragged down, but does not bounce at all, Karan quick on the pull but scuffed into the ground and dribbles into midwicket
1W
Current Over 20 • NEP 123/10