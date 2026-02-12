Nepal vs Italy Live, T20 World Cup 2026 - Italy spinners halt Nepal's charge

Live
Nepal vs Italy Live, T20 World Cup 2026 - Italy spinners halt Nepal's chargeBy Shashank Kishore
Nepal need a Karan KC cameo
41 Karan KC breaks the boundary draught after 41 deliveries as he muscles Ali Hasan down the ground for six. He was instrumental in Nepal getting ODI status in 2018. Now, he needs to deliver a big finish.
Nepal on freefall mode
Kalugamage gets his third wicket.
And Nepal have lost their third wicket to a mistimed pull.
Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, now Gulshan Jha.
From 93 for 4, Nepal are now 102/8 and in danger of not lasting the 20 overs.
It's on KC Karan now to haul Nepal to a respectable total.
Lokesh Bam falls; Nepal slowdown
His stunning takedown of Jofra Archer and Luke Wood ignited Nepal's dreams in their chase against England three days ago. But Lokesh Bam can't recreate that same magic today. He's holed out to deep midwicket to leave Nepal on a sticky wicket - 97 for 5 in 15 overs.
Spin has been tough to score of. Nepal have managed just 44 off 10 overs for the loss of four wickets. This should also encourage Nepal, because they're spin-heavy too. Anything around 150 could be tough for Italy.
Kalugamage breaks threatening partnership
Dipendra Airee and Aarif Sheikh were just beginning to step on the gas, having put together 44 off 39. They'd largely played percentage cricket and were increasingly looking comfortable as Kalugamage ends up foxing Airee with a wrong'un that sneaks through his inside edge to crash into the stumps.
Nepal 93/4 in the 14th over.
1 Only one batter has scored over 2000 T20I runs for Nepal - Dipendra Airee. They'll look up to him for the middle-overs impetus
Nepal rocked with twin strikes
Paudel first, Aasif Sheikh next.
Kudos to the wicketkeeper for that dismissal. Ben Manenti got this to drift away to beat Aasif's defence in trying to turn the ball to the leg side. Gian-Pearo Meade, the wicketkeeper, waited for a split-second for Aasif to drag his feet out and broke the bails in the nick of time to perhaps catch the batter off guard.
Nepal now have two batters, Dipendra Airee and Aarif Sheikh, on nought. They need to rebuild.
Kalugamage removes dangerous Paudel
Crishan Kalugamage can make a mean pizza. But when he's not busy hand-tossing dough at the pizzeria he works at in Lucca, in the heart of Tuscany, he's giving the ball a rip on an astroturf ground in Rome, fine-tuning his legspin with the same precision.
Many miles away in Mumbai, Kalugamage has given Italy their second breakthrough, sending back Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel, who holes out to long-on for a 13-ball 22.
Nepal 49/2 in 7 overs.
The Paudel punch
One of the feedbacks Paudel has worked on over the past few months is his powerplay strike rate.
There was a theory that he struggles early on against spin. Watching him take on Adil Rashid in the previous game, you could see the spin-off from the back room work in Vapi, Gujarat, where he's trained specifically on red-soil surfaces that aid bounce and spin.
So far today, he's raced to 22 off 10, courtesy two sixes. One off JJ Smuts, the left-arm spinner, and the other - a hack over cow corner - against Grant Stewart, the medium pacer.
Aasif Sheikh breaks the shackles
Nepal have somewhat caught up, courtesy the two boundaries in the fourth over.
The first of those was fortuitous. Aasif Sheikh merely dug out a ripper of a yorker from Ali Hasan that squeezed off the inside-edge to the fine leg fence. The second, a lot more convincing - a neat, little leg glance to a leg-stump half-volley.
Nepal 23/1 in 4 overs
Ali Hasan strikes early for Italy
Not the kind of start Kushal Bhurtel gave against England, where he went after Jofra Archer to kickstart Nepal's chase of 185.
Today, he seemed just a tad edgy after making 1 off 8. He stepped out off his ninth ball to slap Ali Hasan, the left-arm seamer, over cover for a boundary. And attempted a repeat off his 10th, only to toe-end it to extra cover.
Nepal are 8/1 in 2 overs
Tight first over from Ben Mannenti
There's good bounce and some fizz for spinners, if that first over from off spinner Ben Mannenti is anything to go by.
Italy win toss; opt to bowl
Harry Manenti called correctly as Italy elected to bowl against Nepal in a Group C fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Manenti is standing in for the injured Wayne Madsen, who dislocated his shoulder during their tournament opener against Scotland in Kolkata three days ago.
Madsen going out meant one forced change, with Marcus Campopiano coming in. The other change was fast bowler Jaspreet Singh replacing Thomas Draca in a like-for-like change.
“We have to be brave, that’s been our focus point,” Manenti said. “We’re playing teams well above us in the rankings. We’re like the outsiders. We just have to be brave and take the game on.”
Rohit Paudel, the Nepal captain, too wanted to bowl first. But believes, from experience of having played England on the same surface, that there’ll be some turn on offer that his spinners can capitalise on in the second half.
They made one change, with mystery spinner Sher Malla being replaced by left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi. Malla proved a touch expensive against England, conceding 35 in his three overs while picking up the wicket of Phil Salt.
Paudel underlined the importance of playing better in the death overs in both innings. Against England, Nepal conceded 21 off the final over; they lost by just four runs after failing to score the 10 runs they needed off the final over.
“That’s one area we can improve,” he said of the death overs. “Both while batting and bowling. It’s about holding our nerves, absorbing pressure and be present in those moments.”
More than 15,000 Nepal fans cheered the team on against England, it’s likely there’ll be a similar crowd on Thursday, which Paudel hoped they could feed off.
“Great to have fans like them,” he said. “They motivate us a lot. After the England game, we saw on social media how a lot of people are watching us live in Nepal. It gives motivation to the boys.”
Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry ManentI (capt), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wK), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (capt), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
The Kushal Bhurtel story
Rapid Fire with Nepal players
Players in focus - Ben Manenti, Lokesh Bam
Batting at No. 5, Ben Manenti was one of the positives for Italy in their loss to Scotland. He started with only seven runs off seven balls, but went on to smash 52 in 31. The majority of his runs came against spinners (45 runs in 25 balls) with shots all around: behind square, through cover, and over the bowler's head. Italy will hope Ben Manenti carries that confidence against Lamichhane and co.
Lokesh Bam threw everything he had at England when they needed 54 in 21 balls, but fell agonisingly short. Facing quality and experienced bowlers, he smacked back-to-back fours off Sam Curran and successive sixes off Jofra Archer as England searched for answers. Bam's 39 not out was not enough on the day, but he gave solid proof of his big-hitting ability, something the format demands.
The Kalugamage story - tossing pizza to legbreaks
Crishan Kalugamage can make a mean pizza. But when he's not busy hand-tossing dough at the pizzeria he works at in Lucca, in the heart of Tuscany, he's giving the ball a rip on an astroturf ground in Rome, fine-tuning his legspin with the same precision.
Cricket, for Kalugamage, has never been a casual pursuit. It's been a sustained commitment alongside his day job, fuelled by little more than love for the game and a stubborn belief that it could take him somewhere someday. It has now carried him to the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he wears the Azzurri blue with pride, representing Italy on the global stage.
Here's more on the Sri Lanka-born legspinner, who wants to play a role in deepening the sport's roots in Italy.
All-Associate clash
Nepal enter the contest against Italy, a team they have never faced before, on the back of falling short by just one big blow against England on Sunday. Nepal will look to bring that same brand of cricket in Mumbai again and will believe they hold the edge and momentum against their fellow Associates, who are playing their first big tournament.
Emerging from the shadows of the globetrotting legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane are batters Dipendra Singh Airee and Lokesh Bam, who all but took their side over the line in front of loud and energetic fans. But with the ball, Nepal conceded 33 runs in the last two overs of the first innings in that game, and that turned out to be the difference.
However, two points - and a possible big margin of victory - against Italy will open Nepal's group up before they face West Indies; Nepal had beaten West Indies 2-1 last September.
Italy, meanwhile, had a tough initiation at the T20 World Cup with a 73-run defeat against Scotland. They also lost their captain Wayne Madsen to injury inside four overs of their T20 World Cup debut. He will not feature against Nepal either.
Italy coach John Davison said after the loss that the "occasion may have got big on us". With nothing to lose and experience to gain, Italy have another chance to have fun and potentially upset some calculations, before facing stronger oppositions England and West Indies.
Form guide
Italy LWLLL (last five matches, most recent first) Nepal LWWWW
3