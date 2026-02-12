Moscas star as Italy dismantle Nepal for first World Cup win

Italy 124 for 0 (A Mosca 62*, J Mosca 60*) beat Nepal 123 (Kalugamage 3-18) by 10 wickets

In only their second World Cup outing, Italy claimed a clinical first win, silencing a largely Nepal -supporting crowd in Mumbai. After the bowlers restricted Nepal effectively on a worn surface, Italy's opening pair, the Sydney-raised brothers, Justin and Anthony Mosca , then rampaged to the target on their own, both notching half-centuries to seal victory with more than seven overs to spare.

Nepal, having run England so close in their opening match, came in as the favoured side - in terms of both their pedigree at global events and the backing in the stands. But they struggled to get going with the bat after being inserted, with Aasif Sheikh's 27 off 24 the top score of an underpowered effort. Italy's spin attack were superb, Crishan Kalugamage Ben Manenti and JJ Smuts claiming combined figures of 6 for 49 from their 12 overs.

Needing to score at little more than a run a ball, Italy were in no mood to get bogged down. Anthony Mosca hammered his second ball for a towering six over midwicket and, after a slower start, Justin soon joined his brother in targeting the boundary. Justin was the first to 50, from 37 balls, with Anthony bringing up the milestone from just 28 balls with another blazing slog-sweep moments later. It was Anthony who completed the Italian job with a single into the covers to spark jubilation on the sidelines.

Moscas run riot The Wankhede is used to dominant displays from a team in blue, but few would have expected such a thrashing to be handed out by the Azzurri. Not least because they came into this match without their captain, Wayne Madsen, and having suffered a heavy defeat to Scotland in their opening match in Kolkata. Nepal, meanwhile, we looking to record their third win in T20 World Cups - and first since 2014.

Given their strengths, Nepal might have fancied their chances defending a low total on the same surface where spin played such a key role in Wednesday's game between West Indies and England - but any such thoughts were quickly dispelled. Anthony Mosca, the elder brother, was particularly brutal in taking apart an experienced Nepal attack, while both openers used the crease intelligently to target scoring opportunities.

Having needed a few balls to get in, Justin Mosca took 14 off Karan KC's second over, then the brothers traded sixes off Lalit Rajbanshi's only over to raise Italy's 50 at the end of the fourth over. Even the early introduction of Nepal's trump card, legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane, could not slow the Moscas' advance, as Anthony cleared long-off and then dragged past short fine leg to leave Italy 68 for 0 at the end of the powerplay.

Anthony Mosca celebrates Italy's first World Cup win • Getty Images

Record stand seals deal From there, with 56 required off 84, the Mosca brothers could tick along towards individual milestones - and by reaching the target in tandem, they recorded the highest partnership between siblings in all T20 internationals, beating the 119 added by Kathryn and Sarah Bryce for Scotland against Netherlands at the 2019 Women's T20 World Cup qualifier.

Italy's victory was a family affair, with Harry Manenti - younger brother of Ben - standing in for the injured Madsen as captain. "Our goal was always to compete at this level," Harry said afterwards. "We didn't quite nail it the other day [against Scotland] but we showed the world what we've got."

Italy keep it tight T20 isn't the format that naturally lends itself to catenaccio - the famed Italian approach to football which is focused on defence - but Italy went about restricting Nepal superbly after opting to bowl first. The surface was the same as that used for West Indies' win over England the night before, and stroke-making looked to be a challenge as Ben Manenti started with a maiden over to Kushal Bhurtel.

Bhurtel took eight balls to get off the mark, found the boundary with his ninth and then was dismissed from his tenth, miscuing a slash off Ali Hasan straight to cover point. Nepal were 10 for 1 after three overs, but got going with Aasif Sheikh picking up back-to-back boundaries in Hasan's second over. Paudel then got the crowd on their feet with sixes off JJ Smuts and Grant Stewart, as they ended the powerplay in better shape on 46 for 1.

However, Italy returned to spin and reapplied the defensive press. Paudel was dismissed in Kalugamage's first over, hoicking a googly to long-on, and two balls later both set batters were gone: Aasif Sheikh overbalanced against Manenti's arm ball, leaving his toe on the line as Gian-Piero Meade whipped off the bails.

Crishan Kalugamage was named Player of the Match for his three-for • Getty Images

Spinners maintain stranglehold A hard-running partnership of 44 off 39 ensued between Aarif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airee. Just three boundaries were scored between the end of the powerplay and the fifth ball of the 18th over as Nepal scrambled to get a score on the board. Airee had helped take down Adil Rashid as they gave England a scare, but he struggled for timing this time around before being bowled by Italy's legspinner, Kalugamage smuggling another googly through the gap to hit off stump.