Harry Manenti, Italy vice-captain: (On Madsen) Wayne obviously had a tough fall and he dislocated his shoulder. Hopefully he is alright. He is our leader. Sad to see what is happening to him. (On the bowling challenges) We thought going into the break that they got just about par, and that if we batted well, had a good powerplay and then kick on, we could get there. When you are chasing 200, you have to go pretty hard and sometimes, it does not come off. When you are playing against a quality outfit like Scotland, who stay in the game at all times, it is tough. (On batting with his brother) That was pretty special. Got caught up in the match situation (and could not fully realize the moment while batting). Hopefully we will sit down, reflect on the partnership we had. Would have been nice to have contributed in a win. But growing up, playing backyard cricket and dreaming of playing the World Cup (together). I imagine everyone will be flat in the dressing room and disappointed. We wanted to show the world what we have. We get another chance in a few days' time and hopefully we can bounce back.