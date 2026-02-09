2:22pm That will be a wrap from us for this game. But the action keeps on coming at the T20 World Cup, with Oman and Zimbabwe set to open their campaigns in a little more than half an hour. Follow that game live here. But until next time, from Vairavan and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye!
Before that, here is a stat by Sampath to sign off on. Ben Manenti and Harry Manenti's partnership of 73 is the second highest between siblings in T20 World Cups, behind Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal's 96-run stand in 2014 against Australia.
Richie Berrington, Scotland captain: Really important for us to bounce back strong. Really pleased to get our first win. In the end, it was a comprehensive win but had to work hard for it. (On Munsey) He is such an important player at the top of the order and sets a tempo. Hard batter to bowl at when he gets going. That partnership was so important. Really pleasing to see after the previous game. Important we got over 200 on that pitch. We knew they had good players in the line-up. Early wickets were key and it put us on the front. Pleased with how the bowlers stuck to their plans, and kept taking wickets. It is great we have had two outings (here). Two different wickets as well. We will enjoy this win and then we will start preparing for the game against England. (On the short prep period) Guys have really embraced it. Had really good prep since being here. Lots of positive energy.
Harry Manenti, Italy vice-captain: (On Madsen) Wayne obviously had a tough fall and he dislocated his shoulder. Hopefully he is alright. He is our leader. Sad to see what is happening to him. (On the bowling challenges) We thought going into the break that they got just about par, and that if we batted well, had a good powerplay and then kick on, we could get there. When you are chasing 200, you have to go pretty hard and sometimes, it does not come off. When you are playing against a quality outfit like Scotland, who stay in the game at all times, it is tough. (On batting with his brother) That was pretty special. Got caught up in the match situation (and could not fully realize the moment while batting). Hopefully we will sit down, reflect on the partnership we had. Would have been nice to have contributed in a win. But growing up, playing backyard cricket and dreaming of playing the World Cup (together). I imagine everyone will be flat in the dressing room and disappointed. We wanted to show the world what we have. We get another chance in a few days' time and hopefully we can bounce back.
Michael Leask, Player of the Match: (What pleased him most) Just the full team performance. Been a lot of hard work. Did not have a lot of prep time. Shows the dedication we have (to be ready and prepped at such short notice). (On his batting) Similar to the other day. If it is in my arc, it has to go. That is my role. If the first ball is there, I will try to hit it for six. We learnt a lot more from game one. A bit more back of a length and trying to drive it into the surface (with the ball) and trying to shut off one area. We have two more matches to go to get to the Super Eight and we have given ourselves a good chance.
2:03pm A fairly one-sided contest in the end. Italy showed signs of promise when Smuts found the fence a few times in the powerplay but it was only when the Manenti brothers got together that they mustered any sort of momentum. Both struck the ball well and while they were at the crease, it felt Italy could give this score a proper rattle. They fell close to each other, though, and that signaled the beginning of the end for Italy.
Scotland will be thrilled with their bowling display. They held their nerve, stuck to their plans and held onto almost every catch that came their way. Leask was the star of the show, bagging a four-wicket haul. Currie was not shabby either, with Watt at his usual economic best. Scotland may have anyway expected to win this game but with the matches coming up, this might just be the ideal confidence-booster for them.