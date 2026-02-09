Matches (11)
Scotland vs Italy, 7th Match, Group C at Kolkata, T20 World Cup, Feb 09 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
7th Match, Group C, Eden Gardens, February 09, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Scotland FlagScotland
207/4
Italy FlagItaly
(16.4/20 ov, T:208) 134

Scotland won by 73 runs

michael-leask
Player Of The Match
Michael Leask
, SCOT
22* (5) & 4/17
michael-leask
Cricinfo's MVP
Michael Leask
, SCOT
102.08 ptsImpact List
Munsey and Leask spoil Italy's T20 World Cup debut

It was a tough outing for Italy, who also lost their captain Wayne Madsen to a shoulder injury early in the game

09-Feb-2026 • 12 hrs agoS Sudarshanan
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Shashwat Kumar
Scorecard summary
Scotland1 Inn
207/4(20 overs)
George Munsey
84 (54)
Ali Hasan
1/21 (4)
Brandon McMullen
*41 (18)
JJ Smuts
1/38 (4)
Italy2 Inn
134/9(16.4 overs)
Ben Manenti
52 (31)
Michael Leask
4/17 (4)
Harry Manenti
37 (25)
Mark Watt
2/24 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Michael Leask
SCOT102.0833.184/17
George Munsey
SCOT86.5386.53-
Ben Manenti
ITA69.964.60/20
JJ Smuts
ITA62.1738.681/38
Ali Hasan
ITA49.18- 0.251/21
View full list

2:22pm That will be a wrap from us for this game. But the action keeps on coming at the T20 World Cup, with Oman and Zimbabwe set to open their campaigns in a little more than half an hour. Follow that game live here. But until next time, from Vairavan and myself (Shashwat), it is goodbye!

Before that, here is a stat by Sampath to sign off on. Ben Manenti and Harry Manenti's partnership of 73 is the second highest between siblings in T20 World Cups, behind Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal's 96-run stand in 2014 against Australia.

Richie Berrington, Scotland captain: Really important for us to bounce back strong. Really pleased to get our first win. In the end, it was a comprehensive win but had to work hard for it. (On Munsey) He is such an important player at the top of the order and sets a tempo. Hard batter to bowl at when he gets going. That partnership was so important. Really pleasing to see after the previous game. Important we got over 200 on that pitch. We knew they had good players in the line-up. Early wickets were key and it put us on the front. Pleased with how the bowlers stuck to their plans, and kept taking wickets. It is great we have had two outings (here). Two different wickets as well. We will enjoy this win and then we will start preparing for the game against England. (On the short prep period) Guys have really embraced it. Had really good prep since being here. Lots of positive energy.

Harry Manenti, Italy vice-captain: (On Madsen) Wayne obviously had a tough fall and he dislocated his shoulder. Hopefully he is alright. He is our leader. Sad to see what is happening to him. (On the bowling challenges) We thought going into the break that they got just about par, and that if we batted well, had a good powerplay and then kick on, we could get there. When you are chasing 200, you have to go pretty hard and sometimes, it does not come off. When you are playing against a quality outfit like Scotland, who stay in the game at all times, it is tough. (On batting with his brother) That was pretty special. Got caught up in the match situation (and could not fully realize the moment while batting). Hopefully we will sit down, reflect on the partnership we had. Would have been nice to have contributed in a win. But growing up, playing backyard cricket and dreaming of playing the World Cup (together). I imagine everyone will be flat in the dressing room and disappointed. We wanted to show the world what we have. We get another chance in a few days' time and hopefully we can bounce back.

Michael Leask, Player of the Match: (What pleased him most) Just the full team performance. Been a lot of hard work. Did not have a lot of prep time. Shows the dedication we have (to be ready and prepped at such short notice). (On his batting) Similar to the other day. If it is in my arc, it has to go. That is my role. If the first ball is there, I will try to hit it for six. We learnt a lot more from game one. A bit more back of a length and trying to drive it into the surface (with the ball) and trying to shut off one area. We have two more matches to go to get to the Super Eight and we have given ourselves a good chance.

2:03pm A fairly one-sided contest in the end. Italy showed signs of promise when Smuts found the fence a few times in the powerplay but it was only when the Manenti brothers got together that they mustered any sort of momentum. Both struck the ball well and while they were at the crease, it felt Italy could give this score a proper rattle. They fell close to each other, though, and that signaled the beginning of the end for Italy.

Scotland will be thrilled with their bowling display. They held their nerve, stuck to their plans and held onto almost every catch that came their way. Leask was the star of the show, bagging a four-wicket haul. Currie was not shabby either, with Watt at his usual economic best. Scotland may have anyway expected to win this game but with the matches coming up, this might just be the ideal confidence-booster for them.

16.4
W
Wheal to Ali Hasan, OUT

there it is! Another high ball pouched, and Scotland put one past Italy to get on the board! Banged in short just outside off. Hasan has a wild swish at it and the ball goes straight up. Berrington turns around at extra cover, takes a few paces and then completes the catch. A convincing display in the end, and Scotland will be very pleased with that!

Ali Hasan c Berrington b Wheal 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
Scotland beat Italy comfortably in the end
Michael Leask celebrates after the win
Artemis: "Might? His 84 completely knocked the wind out of Italy. A few early wickets or slow start and Italy would have a spring in their step. And 4 catches to boot in the field. It's no question " -- Leask is a close contender, but kind of get what you are saying.

16.3
Wheal to Ali Hasan, no run

hard length just outside off. A bit of extra kick off the surface and the ball rolls off the splice into the off side

16.2
1
Wheal to Kalugamage, 1 run

shortish and angling into the hips. Kalugamage fends it into the square leg region

16.1
Wheal to Kalugamage, no run

dug into the track just outside off. Kalugamage gauges it early and sways out of the way

Hasan is the last batter in. Madsen, remember, will not bat after dislocating his left shoulder. Wheal back on

Over16
2 runs, 1 wicketNeed 75 from 24b
ITA 133/8CRR: 8.31  RRR: 18.75
CJPF Kalugamage 2 (4b)
MRJ Watt2/24 (4)
15.6
W
Watt to Draca, OUT

Italy running out of steam! Watt throws up the invitation on a full length on off. Draca chances his luck but does not generate the requisite power. Easiest of catches for McMullen at long on, and Italy's historic day now on the brink of ending in defeat!

Thomas Draca c McMullen b Watt 2 (5b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 40
15.5
1
Watt to Kalugamage, 1 run

very full outside off. Kalugamage digs it out towards long off

15.4
Watt to Kalugamage, no run

tossed up full on off. Kalugamage presses forward and defends

15.3
1
Watt to Draca, 1 run

fired in full on leg stump. Draca tucks it off his pads towards deep backward square leg

15.2
Watt to Draca, no run

slower on a length on leg stump. Draca looks for the sweep and makes a meal of it

15.1
Watt to Draca, no run

back of a length just outside off. Draca has a stab at it and jams it off the inside edge into his body

Abhilash : "So who would be your PotM ??? " -- Might still lean towards Munsey. Watt returns

Over15
2 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 77 from 30b
ITA 131/7CRR: 8.73  RRR: 15.40
CJPF Kalugamage 1 (2b)TJ Draca 1 (1b)
MA Leask4/17 (4)
14.6
Leask to Kalugamage, no run

much fuller on middle and off. Kalugamage prods it into the off side

14.5
1
Leask to Draca, 1 run

back of a length outside off. Draca goes back and jabs it towards sweeper cover

Draca on strike now. Slip comes in.Here is his story

14.4
W
Leask to Meade, OUT

Meade chips it straight down long on's throat, and Italy falling apart rather quickly now! Tossed up on a fullish length on leg stump. Meade does not get close enough to the ball and does not display enough conviction either. Catching practice for McMullen, and Leask has four!

Gian-Piero Meade c McMullen b Leask 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
14.3
Leask to Meade, no run

back of a length on the stumps. Meade goes back and taps it towards mid wicket

14.2
1
Leask to Kalugamage, 1 run

back of a length outside off. Kalugamage dabs it towards backward point and gets off the mark

Kalugamage in now

14.1
W
Leask to Stewart, OUT

another high ball, and another Leask scalp! Italy in free-fall now. On a back of a length on middle and off. Stewart tries to muscle it into the sightscreen off the back foot but he cannot free his arms enough. Munsey races in from long off, and sends Stewart on his way. Scotland can sense it now!

Grant Stewart c Munsey b Leask 2 (6b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 33.33

usama: "Italy need to press hard now. They have been good in chase. Hoping for them to clinch this " -- Both Manenti brothers tried, but could not sustain it for long enough. What to Meade and Stewart have for us now?

Over14
14 runs, 1 wicketNeed 79 from 36b
ITA 129/5CRR: 9.21  RRR: 13.16
G Stewart 2 (5b)
O Davidson1/39 (3)
13.6
W
Davidson to Ben Manenti, OUT

oh no, says Ben the moment the ball leaves the bat, and he is now back in the shed! Flighted up full outside off and this drops on the batter late. Ben wanted to go inside out but he had to reach out in front, meaning he chipped it rather tamely towards long off. Davidson with a celebration that seems to have irked Ben, but this might just be the game!

Ben Manenti c Jones b Davidson 52 (31b 5x4 1x6 38m) SR: 167.74
13.5
2
Davidson to Ben Manenti, 2 runs

shorter and wider outside off. Ben punches it behind point and has oodles of time to canter back for a brace

13.4
6
Davidson to Ben Manenti, SIX runs

dispatched again, and another piece of history for Italy! Ben's maiden fifty in T20Is, and Italy's first half-century at a World Cup! Dragged down outside off. Ben lines it up and boshes it over long on!

13.3
1
Davidson to Stewart, 1 run

length ball on leg stump. Stewart stays back and stabs it towards long on

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
HG Munsey
84 runs (54)
13 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
14 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
78%
BAD Manenti
52 runs (31)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
81%
Best performances - bowlers
MA Leask
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
4
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
MRJ Watt
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundEden Gardens, Kolkata
TossItaly, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Scotland
Michael Leask
Match numberT20I no. 3690
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days9 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Allahuddien Paleker
New Zealand
Chris Brown
TV Umpire
Australia
Sam Nogajski
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Donovan Koch
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
PointsScotland 2, Italy 0
Win Probability
SCOT 99.53%
SCOTITA
100%50%100%SCOT InningsITA Innings

Over 17 • ITA 134/10

Ali Hasan c Berrington b Wheal 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 0
W
Scotland won by 73 runs
Munsey shows yet again why he's Scotland's trump card

Italy continue to believe after tough initiation to World Cup cricket

Munsey and Leask spoil Italy's T20 World Cup debut

Italy captain Wayne Madsen injures shoulder in T20 World Cup opener

