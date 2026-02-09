Italy vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey 84 and all-round Leask hand Italy a thrashing

Updated: Feb 9, 2026, 8:32 AM (12 hrs ago)•Published Feb 9, 2026, 2:49 AM
Italy vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey 84 and all-round Leask hand Italy a thrashingBy S Sudarshanan
Scotland beat Italy by 73 runs
Scotland show who's the boss by brushing aside Italy by 73 runs. If it was Munsey and McMullen who set the tone early with the bat, it was Leask's all-round effort that truly derailed Italy. He followed his 5-ball 22 not out with 4 for 17 to give Scotland first points at this T20 World Cup.
I leave you with a teaser of the report:
Scotland may have suffered a blip the last time they faced Italy in a T20I but left nothing to chance in a thoroughly dominant outing at Eden Gardens. George Munsey’s 54-ball 84 followed by invaluable batting cameos from Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask, followed by Leask’s four-for helped Scotland spoil Italy’s debut at the men’s T20 World Cup. The 73-run win gave Scotland first points in this tournament after their opening defeat to West Indies in Kolkata two days ago.
Having Italy on a Leask!
Leask has now officially derailed Italy in their tall chase. After striking on the first ball of the innings, he returned and picked up three more in his last two overs. He first broke a threatening partnerhip between the Manenti brothers by having Harry caught at long-off. Then in his last over, with Italy trying to attack in order to keep up with the ask, he had both Grant Stewart and Gian-Piero Meade caught at the deep boundary down the ground to finish with 4 for 17. All of his after his 5-ball 22 not out in the last over shifted the momentum in Scotland's favour.
Ben Manenti, fifty and out!
Ben Manenti became the first Italy batter to score a half-century at the men's T20 World Cup. After his brother was dismissed, Ben hit Davidson for a four and a six to get to fifty off just 29 balls. But two balls later, he holed out to long-off to leave Italy on the back foot, with the asking rate over 13 an over.
Keeping up with the ask
With an asking rate of 12.1, Italy managed to score 13 of each of the 11th and 12th overs. Harry hit McMullen straight over his head on the free hit ball, with both the Manentis managing to take score seven from the other deliveries. Then Ben scored back-to-back fours off Watt in the next over to keep up with the asking rate.
However, Leask returned for his third over in the 13th to end the 73-run stand between the Manenti brothers that took only 46 balls. Harry looked to go downtown but found Munsey stationed at long-off.
Manenti brothers lead the Italian recovery
Ben and Harry Manenti joined forces after Italy lost three wickets in the first 28 balls. Harry has forced the pace in the partnership, hitting Oliver Davidson for a six in each of his first two overs. Ben has been brisk in scoring, and has hit two fours thus far. Italy aren't too far off from their asking rate but still have a mountainous task in front of them. They are going at 8.7 per over, and the need has just nudged 12 an over. At the 10-over mark, Scotland were 91 for 0, Italy are 87 for 3
Watt a strike!
It does not take long for left-arm spinner Mark Watt to get on the board. He dismisses Anthony Mosca with his fourth ball, with once again a diving Munsey at backward point assisting. Mosca drove at a floated up ball, but ended up slicing it towards backward point. So both of Italy's six-hitters in this T20 World Cup so far are out of here.
Italy's joy.... is shortlived
A 23-run third over has brought cheers for Italy. JJ Smuts hit the first six for them in T20 World Cup. He pulled a shortish ball from Brad Wheal over deep backward square leg, and then a four on the next ball. He completed the sequence of 6, 4, 6 with another cross-bat shot over deep backward square leg. On the last ball of the over, Anthony Mosca also heaved him over deep midwicket.
Just when it looked like Italy could make merry in favourable conditions, Smuts falls at the start of the fourth over. He drives Brad Currie straight to short cover to depart for 22 off 11
First-ball strike for Scotland
Justin Mosca's stay with the bat lasts just one ball on T20 World Cup debut. Leask, who scored 22 off the last five balls of the Scotland innings, takes the first over and delivers. He bowls a slightly short ball outside off. Mosca's eyes lit up and he slashed hard. Munsey at backward point dived to his right to take it safely. Just what Italy did not want chasing a huge total.
Italy need 208 to win against Scotland
207 Scotland's total against Italy, the highest by an Associate at a men's T20 World Cup game. The previous highest was USA's 197 for 3 against Canada in 2024
George Munsey set the tone early. Brandon McMullen took on the mantle towards the end of the middle-overs. Michael Leask ran riot in the last five balls of the innings. The result? A mountainous task for Italy on their T20 World Cup debut.
Munsey was at his fluent best and added 126 with Michael Jones for the opening wicket. Then Italy struck twice in two overs, Grant Steward and JJ Smuts striking in successive overs. But McMullen kept coming hard, hit Crishan Kalugamage for back-to-back sixes, setting the tone for a tall finish at the death. Scotland scored 54 off the last four overs, 22 of them in the last over.
McMullen's death-over blitz
Italy picked up two wickets in two overs after Scotland's 126-run opening stand. But in the three overs after that, Scotland managed to wrest back control by scoring 45. Brandon McMullen was at the thick of it all, hitting three sixes in that period
Italy's first T20 World Cup wicket!
It is the big wicket of Munsey, who departs for 84 off 53 balls. Grant Stewart provides the much-needed breakthrough - note the name for all the trivia questions!
A short ball angled in from around the wicket. Munsey pulls it straight down long-on's throat. Stand-in captain Harry Manent makes no mistake. The opening partnership ends at 126.
100 Munsey and Jones have added Scotland's first century stand in men's T20 World Cups
Scotland continue to surge
After Ben Manenti's went for a four and a six, thanks to Munsey, his brother Harry Manenti suffered a similar fate. Munsey greeted him by slamming him back over his head before Michael Jones played the pick-up over deep square leg for six.
Crishan Kalugamage delivers a quiet over after that. His legspin being taken for just seven from the first over. Italy's search for a breakthrough continues.
Munsey's powerplay
Munsey has raced to 41 off just 26 balls inside the powerplay. He has already hit eight fours, not all of them off the meat of the blade. But that is enough to help Scotland get off to a fine, wicketless start. Munsey has kept up with his reputation of getting the team off to a flying start in the powerplay. His strike rate in the first six overs of T20Is is close to 140. Among those Scotland batters who have faced at least 100 balls in the powerplay, no one strikes at a higher rate. Since the start of 2024, he averages over 36 and has a strike rate above 147 in T20Is.
Soon after the powerplay, Munsey takes on JJ Smuts' left-arm spin and Ben Manenti's offspin to race away to a 30-ball fifty.
Munsey tears into Draca
Draca's first over at the T20 World Cup has gone for 15, thanks to Munsey. He started from around the wicket and dug it short, which was easy fodder for Munsey, pulling it through midwicket. Then Draca overcompensated by bowling a half-volley which was creamed through covers. When Munsey saw a short and wide one next, he thrashed it through cover-point to inflict more misery on Italy, who saw Madsen walk off clutching his left arm in the over.
Madsen in trouble
First T20 World Cup match for Italy and their captain Wayne Madsen is in pain. When Munsey pulled Draca through midwicket, Madsen ran to his left from mid-on and dived on one of the practice pitches and immediately clutched his left hand. The physio rushed out, and soon Madsen was seen walking off with his left-arm needing support. A possible shoulder dislocation? We'll know soon...
Munsey and Scotland underway
George Munsey has got going in typical fashion. He is known to score at a quick pace inside the powerplay. He hit two fours in the opening over from Ali Hasan and then one in the next over from Grant Stewart. He slashed one between short third and backward point, got a thick leading edge over short third, before lofting one over mid-off.
In the spotlight: Thomas Draca
In an unofficial three-day game in the UK, Draca dismissed Tom Banton twice in the same innings and castled James Rew while playing against Somerset's first-XI team in 2024 and suddenly popped up on the radar of T20 scouts. Since then, he has featured in the Canada T20 league and Nepal Premier League, been a reserve player at MI Emirates in the ILT20, trained with Barbados Royals in the CPL and even made the longlist of the IPL auction ahead of the 2025 season.
Who is Draca, really? What is his story? Alagappan and Deivarayan Muthu have us covered
Italian football great Christian Vieri sends across his wishes
Toss: Italy opt to bowl vs Scotland
Wayne Madsen calls heads. It lands heads. Italy will bowl on their T20 World Cup debut.
Italy chose to field vs Scotland
Wayne Madsen called it right at the toss in Italy’s men’s T20 World Cup debut and opted to chase against Scotland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Italy qualified by virtue of finishing second in the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, and Madsen said that their camps in Dubai and then in Chennai have made them ready for the big stage. The Mosca brothers - Anthony and Justin - will open the batting for them with the Manenti brothers - Harry and Ben - lining up at Nos. 5 and 6.
Crishan Kalugamage, one of those key players in Italy’s pathway to qualification, will provide heft to the bowling with Thomas Draca providing the X-factor with his right-arm fast. They start their T20 World Cup journey against Scotland, a side they beat at the Europe Qualifier.
Scotland showed spurts of brilliance in their opening game against West Indies a couple of days ago, but couldn’t sustain it for long. They made one change to their team, bringing in experienced quick Brad Wheal in place of Safyaan Sharif.
A new pitch was being used for this game with one square boundary (57m) being significantly shorter than the other (69m). Samuel Badree observed the pitch and said there could be a bit of “preparation moisture” which could assist seam but there was an even covering of grass which could make the track a belter.
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Matthew Cross (wk), 7 Mark Watt, 8 Michael Leask, 9 Oliver Davidson, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Brad Currie
Italy: 1 Anthony Mosca, 2 Justin Mosca, 3 JJ Smuts, 4 Wayne Madsen (capt), 5 Harry Manenti, 6 Ben Manenti, 7 Grant Stewart, 8 Gian-Piero Meade (wk), 9 Crishan Kalugamage, 10 Thomas Draca, 11 Ali Hasan
Minutes away from toss
People in Italy are just waking up but they will do so to see history being created. Italy will be the 25th team to play the men's T20 World Cup and what a journey they have had. They had to take a long road to qualification and their captain Wayne Madsen and head coach John Davison shed light on what this moment means for the entire nation.
In front of them are Scotland, who themselves have not had an ideal prep for this tournament. They showed glimpses of brilliance against West Indies in their opening match but couldn't sustain it for long. They would believe that today's game is a must-win for them - from the points table point of view but also by virtue of being the higher-ranked side. But, but, but... Italy beat them in their last meeting. A exciting morning game awaits us in Kolkata.
In the spotlight
Former South Africa international JJ Smuts is possibly Italy's biggest batting trump card. His clean-hitting can travel far at Eden Gardens, and his years between 2017 and 2021 bring an experience that is irreplaceable in the Italy camp. At 37, he couldn't even fathom playing another World Cup, but his qualification via marriage to play for Italy has given a late boost to his motivations, and he wants to leave a mark in India.
George Munsey, occasionally called the reverse-sweeping demon, always finds a way to score runs. His crisp shots with the new ball always makes him dangerous in the powerplay, and he is threatening against the spinners with his sweeps. Against West Indies, he dazzled with three fours in a quick-fire start of 19, and looked good for more on that pitch, but his innings was cut short courtesy a magical catch from Shimron Hetmyer. A strong start from Munsey makes Scotland an even more dangerous side.
Scotland look to hit back after loss
On the eve of the game, Madsen said that they're done soaking in the occasion. It's action time now, and standing in front of Italy are Scotland, a team they took down during the Europe Qualifier for the World Cup.
Scotland's opening-day defeat to West Indies showed promise but also frustration. They threatened to gain control in phases but they missed their opportunities along the way. The positive is the turnaround for the Italy game is under 48 hours, and they have the advantage of being able to brush that defeat off. They are also familiar with Eden Gardens.
An even contest in Kolkata?
Debutants Italy eye more history
Italy's first men's World Cup appearance arrives with a level of attention the team has rarely experienced. Coverage back home has widened and television exposure is expected to follow as matches go out live. This T20 World Cup, there are lots of eyes on them, helped by the novelty of the occasion and the promise of their squad.
Former South Africa international JJ Smuts brings firepower and experience. Ben Manenti comes in after a strong BBL campaign with Sydney Sixers and a frugal economy rate of under six. His brother Harry can go big. The Mosca brothers - Justin and Anthony - as openers have a strong understanding of each others' games. Thomas Draca has the potential to be an X-factor. And 42-year-old captain Wayne Madsen has decades of experience under his belt across different cultures to hold it all together.
1