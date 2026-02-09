Italy vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey 84 and all-round Leask hand Italy a thrashing

Munsey has raced to 41 off just 26 balls inside the powerplay. He has already hit eight fours, not all of them off the meat of the blade. But that is enough to help Scotland get off to a fine, wicketless start. Munsey has kept up with his reputation of getting the team off to a flying start in the powerplay. His strike rate in the first six overs of T20Is is close to 140. Among those Scotland batters who have faced at least 100 balls in the powerplay, no one strikes at a higher rate. Since the start of 2024, he averages over 36 and has a strike rate above 147 in T20Is.