World Cup debutants Italy look to make more history in Kolkata

Big picture

Italy 's first men's World Cup appearance arrives with a level of attention the team has rarely experienced. Coverage back home has widened and television exposure is expected to follow as matches go out live. This T20 World Cup, there are lots of eyes on them, helped by the novelty of the occasion and the promise of their squad.

Former South Africa international JJ Smuts brings firepower and experience. Ben Manenti comes in after a strong BBL campaign with Sydney Sixers and a frugal economy rate of under six . His brother Harry can go big. The Mosca brothers - Justin and Anthony - as openers have a strong understanding of each others' games. Thomas Draca has the potential to be an X-factor. And 42-year-old captain Wayne Madsen has decades of experience under his belt across different cultures to hold it all together.

On the eve of the game, Madsen said that they're done soaking in the occasion. It's action time now, and standing in front of Italy are Scotland , a team they took down during the Europe Qualifier for the World Cup.

Scotland's opening-day defeat to West Indies showed promise but also frustration. They threatened to gain control in phases but they missed their opportunities along the way. The positive is the turnaround for the Italy game is under 48 hours, and they have the advantage of being able to brush that defeat off. They are also familiar with Eden Gardens.

Scotland - also the higher-ranked T20I side - possibly start off as favourites since former captain Joe Burns and batter Emilio Gay are not part of this squad, but Italy won't back down from turning a historic game into an unforgettable one.

Form guide

Italy WLLLW

Scotland LLLWW

In the spotlight

JJ Smuts is possibly Italy's biggest batting trump card. His clean-hitting can travel far at Eden Gardens, and his years between 2017 and 2021 bring an experience that is irreplaceable in the Italy camp. At 37, he couldn't even fathom playing another World Cup, but his Former South Africa internationalis possibly Italy's biggest batting trump card. His clean-hitting can travel far at Eden Gardens, and his years between 2017 and 2021 bring an experience that is irreplaceable in the Italy camp. At 37, he couldn't even fathom playing another World Cup, but his qualification via marriage to play for Italy has given a late boost to his motivations, and he wants to leave a mark in India.

George Munsey, occasionally called the reverse-sweeping demon, always finds a way to score runs. His crisp shots with the new ball always makes him dangerous in the powerplay, and he is threatening against the spinners with his sweeps. Against West Indies, he dazzled with three fours in a quick-fire start of 19, and looked good for more on that pitch, but his innings was cut short courtesy a magical catch from Shimron Hetmyer. A strong start from Munsey makes Scotland an even more dangerous side.

Richie Berrington was in fine form against West Indies • ICC/Getty Images

Team news

Italy are expected to field both sets of brothers. After the Moscas up top, Smuts and Wadsen will follow. The Manentis will look to finish the innings. Crishan Kalugamage could be their attacking right-arm wristspinner.

Italy (possible): 1 Anthony Mosca, 2 Justin Mosca, 3 JJ Smuts, 4 Wayne Madsen (capt), 5 Harry Manenti, 6 Ben Manenti, 7 Gian-Piero Meade (wk), 8 Marcus Campopiano, 9 Jaspreet Singh, 10 Crishan Kalugamage, 11 Ali Hasan

Could 19-year-old seamer Zainullah Ihsan get a debut for Scotland? Otherwise, Scotland are likely to field the same XI, barring any last-minute niggles.

Scotland (possible): 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Matthew Cross (wk), 7 Mark Watt, 8 Michael Leask, 9 Oliver Davidson, 10 Safyaan Sharif, 11 Brad Currie

Pitch and conditions

A late morning start in cool conditions could make for some seamer-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens. The sun's effect in the afternoon could help the spinners. Otherwise, Kolkata is always full of runs with its small boundaries.

Stats and trivia

Italy will be the 25th team to feature at the T20 World Cup. They qualified for the World Cup by finishing second, behind Netherlands, in the Europe qualifier. The two teams have a 1-1 record in T20Is. Scotland won by 155 runs in 2023 while Italy won by 12 runs in 2025.