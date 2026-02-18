West Indies look to advance unbeaten; Italy aim to finish on a high

Willget a go? His selection had divided opinion among West Indies fans, but he could get a taste of World Cup cricket on Thursday. Against a strong Afghanistan side, he made a promising debut, scoring 30 with two sixes against Rashid Khan in Dubai. But in his other two T20I appearances, he made just 2 and 3 against the same opponents. His captain Shai Hope said before the T20 World Cup that Sampson was "among the cleanest hitters", and the Italy fixture presents a great opportunity to not only test him but also for West Indies to find another batting option, should they need one in the Super Eight.