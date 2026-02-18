Matches (12)
T20 World Cup (5)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA Women vs PAK Women (1)
AUS Women vs IND Women (1)

Pakistan vs Namibia, 35th Match, Group A at Colombo, T20 World Cup, Feb 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
35th Match, Group A (D/N), Colombo (SSC), February 18, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Pakistan FlagPakistan
199/3
Namibia FlagNamibia
(17.3/20 ov, T:200) 97

Pakistan won by 102 runs

sahibzada-farhan
Player Of The Match
Sahibzada Farhan
, PAK
100* (58)
sahibzada-farhan
Cricinfo's MVP
Sahibzada Farhan
, PAK
98.21 ptsImpact List
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Jack Brassell* rhb
1100100.001 (1b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Usman Tariq ob
3.311644.5712003.3 - 1 - 16 - 4
Shadab Khan lb
401934.7511101 - 0 - 2 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
1985*8.00
MatWktsBBIAve
6164/167.94
1211234/823.80
Last Bat
Willem Myburgh 8 (14b) 
 FOW
97/10 (17.3 Ov)
W
1
W
17th
2Runs
1
W
1
16th
11Runs
3
3
2
3
15th
2Runs
1
1
14th
0Runs
W
W
Fan rating
Fan Ratings are openRate the teams and player performance
Tap to rate now!
Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  Vithushan Ehantharajah
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Sahibzada Farhan
PAK98.2198.21-
Shadab Khan
PAK64.8132.593/19
Salman Agha
PAK36.3736.37-
Gerhard Erasmus
NAM33.544.31/25
Usman Tariq
PAK27.72-4/16
View full list

6:33pm Right, that's it from here. Congratulations to Pakistan for making it through to the Super Eight. All quite straightforward in the end here in Colombo. That's all from here, but hop on over to India versus Netherlands in Ahmedabad. India are batting first...

6:25pm Unsurprisingly, Sahibzada Farhan is the player of the match for his 100 not out off 58 deliveries. It's his first in T20Is but fifth in all T20s since 2025, the most of any batter. Wasim Akram is with Farhan to translate in the post-match presentation:

"He has been playing domestic cricket for the last four years on a regular basis. He doesn't miss a match! His hard work has paid off particularly for what he was doing in first-class cricket in Pakistan.

"Early on, the wicket wasn't that easy to bat on. He realised it, he told his captain as well. We'll play normal cricket and then I'll play my own game."

On the 81-run stand with Shadab Khan that propelled Pakistan to 199 for 3: "We lost a couple of wickets in succession so the idea was to build a partnership and then get going."

6:17pm "Procrastinator... seems more lethal," adds Ali to the suggestions for Usman Tariq's nickname. Like it, though he's wasted no time this afternoon, polishing off Namibia who were rarely in the chase, and finish with a 0 and 4 record in Group A.

17.3
W
Usman Tariq to Myburgh, OUT

Edged behind! A hurried cut nestles into the gloves of Usman Khan and that's four wickets for Tariq! Unless this appeal overturns the standing umpire's decision... which it doesn't! Spike confirms and that's Namibiba all out for 97! Pakistan triumph comprehensively by 102 runs. Tariq, on from the 12th over, finishes the job with new career-best T20I figures of 4 for 16.

Willem Myburgh c †Usman Khan b Usman Tariq 8 (14b 0x4 0x6 18m) SR: 57.14
Babar Azam and Salman Agha embrace after the win
Photos
17.2
1
Usman Tariq to Brassell, 1 run

Another one moving into the right-hander, short in length though, allowing Brassell to rock back and punch a single down to long on

No.11 batter Jack Brassell, who stated he thought 200 was par at the halfway stage, for the final throe

17.1
W
Usman Tariq to Scholtz, OUT

Another to The Delayer! Bowled through the gate, easy as you like. Back of the hand, spinning in between the huge gap between bat and pad as Scholtz tried to go high down the ground

Bernard Scholtz b Usman Tariq 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50

Tariq with his final over

Over17
2 runs, 1 wicketNeed 104 from 18b
NAM 96/8CRR: 5.64  RRR: 34.66
WP Myburgh 8 (13b)BM Scholtz 1 (1b)
Shadab Khan3/19 (4)
16.6
Shadab to Myburgh, no run

Full on off stump, defended - well, jammed down with the cue-end of the bat, dribbles back down the pitch

16.5
Shadab to Myburgh, no run

Rushed, skips off a length, pushed back to the bowler

16.4
Shadab to Myburgh, no run

Beaten! How has that missed the stumps? Sharp googly, back of the hand, spins between bat and pad but bounces above the sticks

16.3
1
Shadab to Scholtz, 1 run

Full, dipping on off stump, skewed into the leg side for a single

Bernard Scholtz, come on down... but Shadab aborts the next delivery as the batter wasn't quite ready

Saeed: "Don't look now, but Shadab could be crashing Farhan's player of the match party - handy runs, 3 wickets and a catch"

16.2
W
Shadab to Green, OUT

Stunning catch from Ayub at deep backward square! A powerful slog sweep goes flat and Ayub, charging in, puts in a forward dive, gets his fingers under the ball and takes it just above the ground. Fingers look under the ball - out for my money - but the umpires are sending it upstairs... and confirmed!

Zane Green c Saim Ayub b Shadab Khan 7 (9b 0x4 0x6 20m) SR: 77.77

Stays over to the left-hander

16.1
1
Shadab to Myburgh, 1 run

Tight to the stumps, was that a hint of a googly? On off stump, full, worked off the inside half of a flowing blade, through midwicket

Shadab with his final over

Over16
11 runsNeed 106 from 24b
NAM 94/7CRR: 5.87  RRR: 26.50
WP Myburgh 7 (9b)ZE Green 7 (8b)
Usman Tariq2/15 (3)
15.6
3
Usman Tariq to Myburgh, 3 runs

A hat-trick of threes, what a time to be alive... This work bristly worked beyond Babar Azam at short fine, another sliding stop down at fine leg, this time by Faheem Ashraf, well-appreciated by the supporters in the crowd

15.5
Usman Tariq to Myburgh, no run

Wide on the crease, length, on with the arm with a touch of bounce, defended off the back foot by Myburgh

15.4
3
Usman Tariq to Green, 3 runs

Another three! Another worked behind square, well-stopped by Nawaz charging and sliding down at deep fine leg

15.3
2
Usman Tariq to Green, 2 runs

Rounder arm, tossed up outside off, well-worked by Green, getting low and sweeping between the two fielders patrolling the midwicket fence

15.2
Usman Tariq to Green, no run

Delay on this one, flighted full, into the front pad, but sliding down after pitching in front of middle

Around the wicket to the left-hander

15.1
3
Usman Tariq to Myburgh, 3 runs

Fired in, into middle and leg, inside edge around the corner and there's plenty of room for a few runs... and they race back for a third! Leg slip had to chase that down, getting there at the same time as deep square had made the distance up

Tariq with his third on the spin

Over15
2 runsNeed 117 from 30b
NAM 83/7CRR: 5.53  RRR: 23.40
ZE Green 2 (5b)WP Myburgh 1 (6b)
Mohammad Nawaz1/22 (4)
14.6
Nawaz to Green, no run

Mid-crease again, across the left-hander, inside edge attempting a drive dribbles into midwicket

14.5
1
Nawaz to Myburgh, 1 run

Mid-crease, flighted full, lands in front of middle and leg, punched nicely into deep cover

Micah: "That has to be the worst review of the tournament "

14.4
Nawaz to Myburgh, no run

Wider on the crease, arm ball, almost sneaks through! Bat down quick enough to clamp that out into the off side. Nawaz reckons it's pad first but Salman Agha isn't sure... reviews anyway... and regrets it! Bat first. Move on.

14.3
Nawaz to Myburgh, no run

Full on leg stump again, this time pushed back to the bowler

Around the wicket to the right hander

14.2
1
Nawaz to Green, 1 run

Tight to the stumps, Green opts for the switch hit... in the air, more top-edge than middle, but lands safe behind square, tidied up by the man on the fence

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Sahibzada Farhan
100 runs (58)
11 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
21 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
90%
Salman Agha
38 runs (23)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
sweep shot
8 runs
1 four0 six
Control
71%
Best performances - bowlers
Usman Tariq
O
3.3
M
1
R
16
W
4
ECO
4.57
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
4W
LEGOFF
LHB
Shadab Khan
O
4
M
0
R
19
W
3
ECO
4.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundSinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
TossPakistan, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan
Match numberT20I no. 3722
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days18 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
DRS
England
Richard Illingworth
DRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsPakistan 2, Namibia 0
Win Probability
PAK 100%
PAKNAM
100%50%100%PAK InningsNAM Innings

Over 18 • NAM 97/10

Bernard Scholtz b Usman Tariq 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50
W
Willem Myburgh c †Usman Khan b Usman Tariq 8 (14b 0x4 0x6 18m) SR: 57.14
W
Pakistan won by 102 runs
Match CoverageSee all
Stats - Pakistan's biggest T20 World Cup win

Stats - Pakistan's biggest T20 World Cup win

Pakistan into Super Eight after Farhan ton sinks Namibia

Pakistan into Super Eight after Farhan ton sinks Namibia

Pakistan complete Super Eight line-up for T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan complete Super Eight line-up for T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan bat first, drop Shaheen Afridi in must-win encounter against Namibia

Pakistan bat first, drop Shaheen Afridi in must-win encounter against Namibia

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions