6:33pm Right, that's it from here. Congratulations to Pakistan for making it through to the Super Eight. All quite straightforward in the end here in Colombo. That's all from here, but hop on over to India versus Netherlands in Ahmedabad. India are batting first...
6:25pm Unsurprisingly, Sahibzada Farhan is the player of the match for his 100 not out off 58 deliveries. It's his first in T20Is but fifth in all T20s since 2025, the most of any batter. Wasim Akram is with Farhan to translate in the post-match presentation:
"He has been playing domestic cricket for the last four years on a regular basis. He doesn't miss a match! His hard work has paid off particularly for what he was doing in first-class cricket in Pakistan.
"Early on, the wicket wasn't that easy to bat on. He realised it, he told his captain as well. We'll play normal cricket and then I'll play my own game."
On the 81-run stand with Shadab Khan that propelled Pakistan to 199 for 3: "We lost a couple of wickets in succession so the idea was to build a partnership and then get going."
6:17pm "Procrastinator... seems more lethal," adds Ali to the suggestions for Usman Tariq's nickname. Like it, though he's wasted no time this afternoon, polishing off Namibia who were rarely in the chase, and finish with a 0 and 4 record in Group A.