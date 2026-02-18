NAM vs PAK LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Final Super Eight spot on the line

Live
NAM vs PAK LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Final Super Eight spot on the lineBy Danyal Rasool
Pakistan qualify for the Super 8s
Tariq induces an edge from the batter through to Usman, gets his fourth, and Pakistan have railroaded Namibia here. They seal a 102-run win, their biggest ever at a T20 World Cup. They are now through to the Super 8s, where they will join England, New Zealand and hosts Sri Lanka. They needed to win today, and they've done that at an absolute canter.
11
21
6
2
Splendid catch from Saim Ayub as Namibia's eighth falls
Shadab Khan is among the wickets, but he gets his third thanks to a fabulous catch diving forward by Saim Ayub. Zane Green swept aerially to square leg, but Ayub ran in and threw himself forward, plucking the ball inches off the grass to complete one of the catches of the tournament. Namibia in a battle now to even reach three figures.
The first over, next ball, Tariq, too, gets his third. A googly that the batter completely Scholtz completely misreads, and it bursts through the gap between pad and bat, and knocks back the stumps. Pakistan one wicket away
4
2
1
Pakistan continue to chip away as Super 8 beckons
•
1
1
1
1
•
1
2
W
•
1
1
W
•
W
13
20
15
11
Namibia's 50 comes up but their slide accelerates
Shadab gets his first wicket as captain Gerhard Erasmus nicks off to Usman Khan, while Louren Steenkamp skies one and brings about his downfall. Namibia 50 for four in eight.
4
14
1
4
Meanwhile, some more shots of Sahibzada Farhan's century
5
10
3
4
Pakistan on top at the end of the Powerplay
In pursuit of a high target, Namibia have failed to get off to the start that they required with the fielding restrictions in play. Some of it has been Pakistan's discipline, but Namibia's lack of ambition will disappoint their fans. They've also begun to lose wickets, with Frylinck cleaned up by Salman Mirza, and a needless run-out sending Loftie-Eaton back, too
3
3
3
2
Nawaz drops a sitter to reprieve Frylinck
Faheem Ashraf should have had a wicket in his first over this tournament, but the little jab from Frylinck found Nawaz at midwicket. He made up what little ground there was to make up, only to spill it onto the grass beneath. Pakistan's catching has been good this tournament, but that was a shocker
1
4
1
2
Pakistan give Namibia 200 to chase
199 Pakistan's second highest score in T20 World Cup history
21
43
19
10
100 for Sahibzada Farhan!
Sahibzada Farhan becomes the second man in T20 World Cup history to get a hundred for Pakistan. It has taken just 57 balls to get there
39
64
21
11
17th and 18th overs really doing for Namibia here
1
1
6
4
1
4
2
6
4
1
6
1
8
16
4
10
Nagraj in Colombo worries Pakistan's sedate start may come back to haunt them
"After a cautious Powerplay where only 47 runs came, Namibia understood Pakistan would be desperate," he writes in. "There was a not a single six in the first six overs wherein Pakistan hit eight fours. After a 15-ball lull stretching from the final half of the sixth over until the end of eighth, Salman Agha and Farhan decided to charge the legspin of Myburth for three sixes to offset the slow start somewhat. But Namibia came up with smart counter.
"Initially, JJ Smit (in the 11th over) and then Jac Brassell went wide outside of off stump challenging Agha and Farhan to hit over the mid-off fielder placed wide. Agha hit straight to fielder and banged his bat on the turf exasperated at being sucked into playing a false stroke. One wicket led to another. Khwaja Nafay, brought in for leg spinner Babar Azam, to provide aggression to the middle order, started with a four but was out soon trying to hit a straight boundary but Gerhard Erasmus picked a good catch running backwards. The slow start could come back bit Pakistan if they fail to finish powerfully."
3
8
3
Babar continues to be dropped down the order
For the first time this World Cup, Pakistan have decided Babar doesn't absolutely have to come in at number four come what may. With Pakistan up and running nicely in the 13th over, Salman Agha's fall saw them send for Khawaja Nafay, and then Shadab Khan. The cameras show Babar looking askance at Salman as Nafay gets out cheaply, but for now, Pakistan appear to have decided it's not a phase of the innings Babar needs to come in for. Even now, it's Usman Khan who's padded up and ready to go
4
4
1
11
Nafay falls as Namibia try and come back into the game
W
4
•
1
4
2
•
W
5
8
3
8
Brassell again as Salman Agha departs
Really good cameo from the Pakistan captain - 38 off 23, but Brassell returns, and gets another with a wide, full delivery. Salman Agha moved across and tried to pick him up over mid-off, only to spoon it into the fielder's hands. And then Nafay comes out and times his first ball through point for four!
3
1
1
Pakistan off and running now
85 One short of Pakistan's highest 10-over T20 World Cup score
1
3
3
22 off Myburgh as Pakistan finally up and running
6
2
1
1w
6
6
2
9
2
3
Shaheen's "andhadhun" net practice, as seen by our man in Colombo
Nagraj, our man in Colombo, was observing Shaheen Afridi in the nets yesterday, and had some thoughts.
Andhadhun is an Urdu/Hindi word that literally means reckless. On Tuesday, as soon as he walked in to bat in the open nets in the middle of SSC, Shaheen Afridi swung his bat andhadun. Consequence be damned. In any case there are no consequences in a training session, but Shaheen’s attitude suggested he was angry about something. And one way to vent the inner frustration possibly was by just trying to blindly hit everything.
Probably Shaheen was told Tuesday itself he was not playing against Namibia after a forgetful performance against India last weekend where he went for 31 runs in two overs while picking one wicket. Afridi has struggled for rhythm this Wrodl Cup with critics pin pointing his drop in speeds as a significant factor in the thin tank concerned about their best fast bowler. On Wednesday, he bowled tirelessly for about an hour before the start of the match working on his lengths as well as spend. Afridi, no doubt, will be hurting and angry but self-introspection might allow him to make a stronger comeback. Pakistan need a focussed Shaheen if they make the Super Eights, not one going helter-skelter.
1
2
1
3
Jack Brassell makes an impact as Saim falls
20-year old Jack Brassell, built a little like Peter Crouch with his tall lanky frame, strikes with a full wide one off the first ball of his second. Saim, who struggled today, reaches for one and gets an outside edge, and this one's an easy catch for Green. Brassell sat out the first three games, but he's given Namibia a much-needed breakthrough just before the end of the Powerplay.
1
1
3
Circumspect start from Pakistan, but Namibia wicketless
Saim Ayub was fortunate to survive a thick outside edge that Zane Green couldn't quite clasp his mitt around. And Sahibzada Farhan was similarly fortunate when his outside edge flew over the keeper's head. It's been a slowish start for the top order, though, but with the middle order struggling, it looks like they'd rather not lose a hatful of wickets up top.
2
1
1
Pakistan win the toss and bat first, Shaheen and Abrar out
Salman Agha denies he is under pressure, saying Pakistan have been in this situation "previously as well". Two changes to the side, with Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay playing, Shaheen Afridi and ABrar sit out.
Two changes from Namibia, too, with 20-year old Jack Brassell coming into the side for 17-year old Max Heingo.
Pakistan: 1 Sahibzada Farhan (wk), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Salman Agha (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Khawaja Nafay, 7 Shadab Khan , 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Salman Mirza, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Usman Tariq
Namibia: 1 Jan Frylinck, 2 Louren Steenkamp, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 Alexander Busing-Volschenk, 6 JJ Smit, 7 Zane Green (wk), 8 Ruben Trumpelmann, 9 Willem Myburgh, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Jack Brassell
1
3
1
5
Team news - Shaheen, Babar spots in question
Pakistan are expected to ring in the changes after a widely panned performance against India. At least three are certain to happen, with quick bowlers Naseem Shah and Salman Mirza set to come in, while one, or even both, of Fakhar Zaman and Khawaja Nafay being called up for their first games this tournament would not be a surprise. Shaheen looks certain to drop to the bench, with Babar Azam similarly precarious.
Pakistan: 1 Sahibzada Farhan (wk), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Salman Agha (capt), 4 Babar Azam/Khawaja Nafay, 5 Shadab Khan/Fakhar Zaman, 6 Usman Khan (wk), 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Salman Mirza, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Usman Tariq, 11 Abrar Ahmed
Namibia made a couple of changes to their side for the game against USA, and may make one more here. Fast bowler Max Heingo has endured a difficult start, bowling four wicketless overs across three matches and conceding 52. Jack Brassell is the obvious replacement.
Namibia: 1 Jan Frylinck, 2 Louren Steenkamp, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Zane Green (wk), 7 Dylan Leicher, 8 Ruben Trumpelmann, 9 Willem Myburgh, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Jack Brassell
5
6
1
In the spotlight - Saim Ayub and Louren Steenkamp
Saim Ayub has established his all-round T20 credentials, but as yet, a standout innings with the bat at an T20 World Cup remains elusive. He came into this tournament in imperious form, but three matches in Sri Lanka have seen him restricted to cameos at best, with 49 runs in three innings. That built on from the 2024 World Cup, where he couldn't kick on in the two games he played. It has amounted to a T20 World Cup average of 14.40 at a strike rate just above 118, both well below his overall career numbers. Against Namibia, Pakistan may require him to settle nerves, whether it's with a blistering start that bats the opposition out of the game, or breaks the back of a target. It is, after all, what Pakistan's continued participation in the tournament could come down to.
Louren Steenkamp may be relatively new to the Namibian side, but he is already among their most explosive run-scorers. With a strike rate of just under 133, only Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has scored at a higher rate through his Namibian career. A failure against Netherlands, he has taken charge of the Namibian innings, facing the first ball and getting them off to flyers against both India and the USA. He was particularly tough on Arshdeep Singh, taking 22 runs off nine balls against him, and following up with 58 off 39 against USA. Namibia will need him to bat through the powerplay, and possibly longer, against a Pakistan attack short on confidence, piling pressure on them in a game where the stakes are already high.
1
1
3
3
Can Namibia cause an upset?
The loss against India, and the magnitude of the defeat, is likely to have shaken confidence. The one-dimensional bowling plans were clearly exposed by India, with Pakistan in possession of no credible seam option bar a struggling Shaheen Afridi. With the bat, the failure of the top order effectively killed off the game inside the first two overs.
There is likely to be a sweep of changes after the loss against India for Pakistan, with a tweak to their bowling combination that allows more pace. However, they will be aware they need to do a little more than was required of them against USA last week, when a clinical - if not overwhelming - performance proved too much for the Americans.
Namibia do not possess anywhere near the same quality, but, already eliminated, they go into the game with a level of freedom Pakistan do not possess. Their strength lies at the top of the batting order, where they caused discomfort to both the USA and the Netherlands, though not for long enough to convert it into points. They will need to play the perfect game, and for long enough, to cause the upset of the tournament and do their fellow Associates a big favour.
1
4
1
2
Pakistan's one goal against Namibia: do not lose
After the reality check of the India game, Pakistan have only one goal for this final group match against Namibia - do not lose.
Victory - or a washout - will secure them a Super Eight berth, which they famously failed to qualify for in 2024, at USA's expense. Should Namibia spring a surprise, it will once more be USA that progress at Pakistan's expense, and condemn them to a third straight first-round exit at a men's ICC event.
Pakistan should comfortably have enough to overcome a Namibian side that is winless in Group A. But frayed nerves can play havoc should the Namibians find a way to turn this into a scrap. Against Netherlands in the tournament opener, Pakistan found themselves on the brink of defeat after a couple of wickets during a routine chase saw them dramatically lose their way.
4
5
2
5