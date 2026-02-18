NAM vs PAK LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Final Super Eight spot on the line

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz reacts to Pakistan's big loss against India • S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images

The loss against India, and the magnitude of the defeat, is likely to have shaken confidence. The one-dimensional bowling plans were clearly exposed by India, with Pakistan in possession of no credible seam option bar a struggling Shaheen Afridi. With the bat, the failure of the top order effectively killed off the game inside the first two overs.

There is likely to be a sweep of changes after the loss against India for Pakistan, with a tweak to their bowling combination that allows more pace. However, they will be aware they need to do a little more than was required of them against USA last week, when a clinical - if not overwhelming - performance proved too much for the Americans.