6.15pm: Victory for the USA, their second in a row, and their hopes of qualification are alive. Namibia are officially out after three successive defeats. Very impressive showing from the US. Monank Patel chose to bat first and set the tone at the top of the order, but it was Sanjay Krishnamurthi - 68 not out off 33 balls - who really stood out. Namibia were well placed in the chase at 99 for 1 after 10.2 overs but faded away badly after Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Louren Steenkamp's dismissals. Shadley van Schalkwyk excellent again, and extends his lead as the top wicket-taker at this tournament.