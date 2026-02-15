6.22pm: Right, thank you for your company today. On behalf of Alan and Raghav, this is Matt Roller signing off.
Over in Colombo, it's nearly time for the toss in the game that was once off, but is now back on. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary of India vs Pakistan here.
Here is how the Group A table stands after that result, with USA now level on points with both India and Pakistan but behind on NRR. Their route for qualification is pretty simple: they have to hope that whichever team loses in Colombo tonight is then defeated again in their final group game, and with a big enough combined margin of defeat for their NRR to take a beating. India's NRR is far better than Pakistan's as things stand, so the most likely route for them is to hope that Pakistan mess up twice!
6.15pm: Victory for the USA, their second in a row, and their hopes of qualification are alive. Namibia are officially out after three successive defeats. Very impressive showing from the US. Monank Patel chose to bat first and set the tone at the top of the order, but it was Sanjay Krishnamurthi - 68 not out off 33 balls - who really stood out. Namibia were well placed in the chase at 99 for 1 after 10.2 overs but faded away badly after Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Louren Steenkamp's dismissals. Shadley van Schalkwyk excellent again, and extends his lead as the top wicket-taker at this tournament.