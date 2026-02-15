Matches (11)
U.S.A. vs Namibia, 26th Match, Group A at Chennai, T20 World Cup, Feb 15 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
26th Match, Group A (D/N), Chennai, February 15, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
199/4
Namibia FlagNamibia
(20 ov, T:200) 168/6

U.S.A. won by 31 runs

sanjay-krishnamurthi
Player Of The Match
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
, USA
68* (33)
sanjay-krishnamurthi
Cricinfo's MVP
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
, USA
87.92 ptsImpact List
Krishnamurthi, van Schalkwyk keep USA alive

Namibia spilled chances in the field and were undone in the back-half of the chase

15-Feb-2026 • 14 hrs agoAlan Gardner
Match centre Scores :  M Venkat Raghav •  Comms :  Matt Roller
Scorecard summary
United States of America1 Inn
199/4(20 overs)
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
*68 (33)
Willem Myburgh
2/22 (4)
Monank Patel
52 (30)
Gerhard Erasmus
2/27 (3)
Namibia2 Inn
168/6(20 overs)
Louren Steenkamp
58 (39)
Shadley van Schalkwyk
2/30 (4)
JJ Smit
31 (23)
Shubham Ranjane
1/6 (1)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
USA87.9287.92-
Monank Patel
USA61.4861.48-
Louren Steenkamp
NAM61.0561.05-
Willem Myburgh
NAM60.95-2/22
Shadley van Schalkwyk
USA51.5-2/30
Over20
6 runs, 1 wicket
NAM 168/6CRR: 8.40
DO Leicher 0 (1b)R Trumpelmann 3 (2b)
Ali Khan1/43 (4)

6.22pm: Right, thank you for your company today. On behalf of Alan and Raghav, this is Matt Roller signing off.

Over in Colombo, it's nearly time for the toss in the game that was once off, but is now back on. Follow live ball-by-ball commentary of India vs Pakistan here.

Here is how the Group A table stands after that result, with USA now level on points with both India and Pakistan but behind on NRR. Their route for qualification is pretty simple: they have to hope that whichever team loses in Colombo tonight is then defeated again in their final group game, and with a big enough combined margin of defeat for their NRR to take a beating. India's NRR is far better than Pakistan's as things stand, so the most likely route for them is to hope that Pakistan mess up twice!

6.15pm: Victory for the USA, their second in a row, and their hopes of qualification are alive. Namibia are officially out after three successive defeats. Very impressive showing from the US. Monank Patel chose to bat first and set the tone at the top of the order, but it was Sanjay Krishnamurthi - 68 not out off 33 balls - who really stood out. Namibia were well placed in the chase at 99 for 1 after 10.2 overs but faded away badly after Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Louren Steenkamp's dismissals. Shadley van Schalkwyk excellent again, and extends his lead as the top wicket-taker at this tournament.

19.6
Ali Khan to Leicher, no run

another slower-ball bouncer, Leicher flaps at his attempted flash through the off side and the ball dribbles through to Jahangir

Leicher walks out to face the final ball. Net Run Rate could yet get USA through, so they won't want to concede a boundary

19.5
W
Ali Khan to Smit, OUT

slower-ball bouncer, loops up to Jahangir behind the stumps! Speared in halfway down, and Smit is through his shot very early

JJ Smit c †Shayan Jahangir b Ali Khan 31 (23b 1x4 1x6 35m) SR: 134.78
19.4
4
Ali Khan to Smit, FOUR runs

sliced down through short third! Misses his yorker, flashes hard away through the off side with an open face

19.3
Ali Khan to Smit, no run

perfect yorker, dug out via the toe-end

19.2
1
Ali Khan to Trumpelmann, 1 run

chaos! Khan misses the stumps from point-blank range! Yorker, inside-edged into his pad and deflects off his partner at the non-striker's end. He is stranded as the ball ends up in the bowler's hand, but his underarm from a yard away somehow misses the stumps!

19.1
1
Ali Khan to Smit, 1 run

full and straight, muscled down to long-on

Zane Green is the second batter to be retired out at a men's T20 World Cup. The first was also a Namibia player: Nikolaas Davin vs England at the 2024 edition.

Over19
13 runsNeed 38 from 6b
NAM 162/5CRR: 8.52  RRR: 38.00
R Trumpelmann 2 (1b)JJ Smit 26 (19b 1x6)
SC van Schalkwyk2/30 (4)
18.6
2
van Schalkwyk to Trumpelmann, 2 runs

lands the wide yorker, mistimed out to wide long-off

First ball for Trumpelmann.

18.5
1
van Schalkwyk to Smit, 1 run

yorker, swung hard down to long-off

18.4
6
van Schalkwyk to Smit, SIX runs

muscled down the ground for six! Sits up nicely from a length, and Smith uses his power. 79 metres into the sightscreen. More of those needed!

18.3
van Schalkwyk to Smit, no run

lands his yorker, Smit can't lay bat on it

18.2
2
van Schalkwyk to Smit, 2 runs

wide yorker, slapped out to deep cover for a couple more

18.1
2
van Schalkwyk to Smit, 2 runs

lands the yorker, slapped down to long-off for a couple

Last roll of the dice for Namibia: Green has been retired out. Surely too little, too late! Trumpelmann comes in at No. 7.

I'm afraid we've reached the stage where the required rate climbs slightly even after a four.

Over18
9 runs, 1 wicketNeed 51 from 12b
NAM 149/5CRR: 8.27  RRR: 25.50
JJ Smit 15 (14b)
SN Netravalkar1/27 (4)
17.6
4W
Netravalkar to Green, 4 runs, OUT

reverse-lapped over short third! Shin-high full toss angling down the leg side, Green gets into his stance early and cross-bats over the infield

Zane Green retired out 18 (13b 2x4 0x6 16m) SR: 138.46
17.5
1
Netravalkar to Smit, 1 run

lands his wide yorker, squeezed out to deep third

Four per ball required.

17.4
1
Netravalkar to Green, 1 run

low full toss, hoicked out to deep midwicket via the toe end

17.3
1
Netravalkar to Smit, 1 run

steps across his stumps, Netravalkar goes wide blockhole. Dug out towards extra cover

17.2
1
Netravalkar to Green, 1 run

steps across his stumps, struck in front as he looks to swing leg-side. Netravalkar liked it, and USA will review. And why not, with two available? But Ultra-Edge shows there was a thin inside-edge on it

17.1
1
Netravalkar to Smit, 1 run

wide outside off, sliced out to deep third where the catch is shelled! Ranjane just about made the ground, scrambling in off the rope, but couldn't scoop it up diving forwards

60 required off the final three overs. Netravalkar to finish his quota.

Over17
11 runsNeed 60 from 18b
NAM 140/4CRR: 8.23  RRR: 20.00
ZE Green 12 (10b 1x4)JJ Smit 12 (11b)
Ali Khan0/37 (3)
16.6
4
Ali Khan to Green, FOUR runs

slower-ball bouncer, upper-cut over short third! Finally a boundary, the first since the 12th over for Namibia. Dug in halfway down, Green held his shot and steered it away with an open face

16.5
2
Ali Khan to Green, 2 runs

lands his yorker, well squeezed out via the toe of the bat. Mohsin does brilliantly on the rope, sprawling to his left to cut it off

Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
SP Krishnamurthi
68 runs (33)
4 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
pull
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
68%
L Steenkamp
58 runs (39)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
85%
Best performances - bowlers
WP Myburgh
O
4
M
0
R
22
W
2
ECO
5.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
SC van Schalkwyk
O
4
M
0
R
30
W
2
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
GroundMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
TossUnited States of America, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
U.S.A.
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
Match numberT20I no. 3713
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days15 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
DRS
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
DRS
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
PointsUnited States of America 2, Namibia 0
Win Probability
USA 100%
USANAM
100%50%100%USA InningsNAM Innings

Over 20 • NAM 168/6

JJ Smit c †Shayan Jahangir b Ali Khan 31 (23b 1x4 1x6 35m) SR: 134.78
W
U.S.A. won by 31 runs
