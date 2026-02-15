USA vs Namibia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - USA look to stay alive in Super Eights race

Live
Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 12:50 PM (15 hrs ago)•Published Feb 15, 2026, 6:37 AM
USA vs Namibia LIVE, T20 World Cup 2026 - USA look to stay alive in Super Eights raceBy Alagappan Muthu
USA win
That's two from three for Monank Patel's men and they remain in with an outside chance of making the Super Eights. Namibia, with three losses in three games, are out of contention.
Monank and Sanjay Krishnamurthi hit half-centuries to carry USA to 199 for 4 but both men could've been dismissed a lot earlier if Namibia's fielding had been on point.
In the chase, Namibia were going pretty well for the first 10 overs or so. But after that, they fell away. Louren Steenkamp scored a fifty.
1
Zane Green retired out
Namibia have retired out Zane Green, who had made 18 runs off 13 balls. He is the second player to be retired out in T20 World Cups. The first was also a Namibian - Nikolaas Davin in 2024
2
1
1
Namibia fading
They need 75 off the last 30 balls.
Their captain Gerhard Erasmus, who dropped Sanjay Krishnamurthi on 32 before he went on to make 68, has just been caught spectacularly by the USA keeper Shayan Jahangir. Fielding has been a difference maker today.
Steenkamp fifty
2 fifties for Louren Steenkamp in T20Is. It's come in 33 balls. You'd think he'll need to bat through the 20 overs for Namibia to stay in the chase
But he falls for 58 in 39 balls. Shubham Ranjane striking in his first over. According to ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster, that's a 9% swing in win probability. USA go from 68% favourites to 77% favourites.
2
Loftie-Eaton gone
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton just pulled off an amazing reverse sweep to end the 10th over bowled by spinner Milind Kumar. USA sensing trouble went to one of their big guns and Saurabh Netravalkar delivers. Loftie Eaten goes for the reverse sweep again and if he'd been able to clear the man at short third, it would've been another well-worked boundary - so you can see the logic there. Just that he gets the execution wrong and finds the fielder.
1
2
Runs are coming
Namibia need 103 in 60 balls.
Conditions haven't actually dampened run-scoring. There was a little period of play in the middle of the USA innings (between overs 7 and 14) where it seemed like the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. But since then, it's been pretty free flowing.
Namibia have taken 10, 8, 11 and 11 runs off the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th overs. Pretty steady. Pretty good.
Crowd work
World Cup cricket is a pretty serious thing but it's always fun when players coming down to field at the boundary engage with the crowd. There are 20,968 at Chepauk when the count was taken at 5.15pm local time and Harmeet Singh had the fans eating out of his hands. A wave gets a cheer. A drill of his bowling action gets an even louder cheer. It's not quite Merv Hughes at the MCG but it's still great to see
1
1
A little setback
Namibia went into the fourth over 28 for 0. They nearly doubled that score over the course of the fifth over from Ali Khan.
1w
4
1
1
4
3w
•
6
The bedding in method seems to be working for them, though signs of how tough this chase is going to be eventually comes to pass when Jan Frylinck is dismissed of a slower ball
11 wickets for USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk, the most by any bowler at this T20 World Cup. Seven of those wickets, curiously enough, have come in the last over of the powerplay including the latest one of Frylinck
1
Namibia's method
Namibia appear to be going the way of keeping their wickets intact to make a big push later. They've not been tempted by the field restrictions in the powerplay. Three boundaries in four overs.
1
1
1
USA 199 for 4
2 USA have recorded the second-highest total by an Associate team at the men's T20 World Cup
Sampath Bandarupalli has more.
207/4 - Scotland vs Italy, 2026
199/4 - USA vs Namibia, Today
197/3 - USA vs Canada, 2024
196/6 - USA vs Netherlands, 2026
199/4 - USA vs Namibia, Today
197/3 - USA vs Canada, 2024
196/6 - USA vs Netherlands, 2026
USA finish on 199 for 4 on the back of fifties from their captain Monank Patel and their finisher Sanjay Krishnamurthi. Namibia had their chances - one as early as the first over, but their fielding let them down. Both half-centurions could have been dismissed earlier if Leicher (dropped Monank on 0) and Erasmus (dropped Krishnamurthi on 32) had been a little more alert.
This looks like a new-ball wicket, runs flow as long as it's hard and new but once it starts getting soft and the spinners come into the game, hitting boundaries wasn't an easy proposition. Namibia have a bit of a mountain to climb.
Attendance for the game in Chennai: 19,165
1
Carnage
Look at how the momentum swung from Namibia to USA. This is the sequence from the middle of the 12th over, when Mukkamalla fell and these two got together, to the end of the 17th over.
W
1
•
1
1lb
1
1
2
1
1
•
•
1
1
2
2
1
6
6
1
4
1
1
•
4
1
6
1w
1
1
4
6
7nb
6
Krishnamurthi and Milind going gangbusters.
2
Namibia's fielding
Gerhard Erasmus seems to have pulled off a lovely catch, running to his left from long-off. He seems to claim it. Which is why Sanjay Krishnamurthi started walking back. It would've been a huge blow to USA, because both these batters had somehow overcome the challenges of starting well on this pitch and were going really well.
Except the umpires came together to check the catch and replays made it clear that Erasmus had shelled it while he was gathering his balance again after diving. Maybe the way he chucked the ball wasn't a celebration but an expression of disgust.
In any case, Krishnamurthi and Milind have put on a 50-run partnership in 29 balls and USA are looking good for a big score
USA slow down
4 boundaries in eight overs since the powerplay
Then Sanjay Krishnamurthi got hold of Bernard Scholtz. Beautiful batting, all about holding his shape long enough before unleashing. It's been real hard to come in and start hitting with no pace on the ball.
2
1
6
6
1
4
1
Namibia fight back
USA in the first 10 overs: 88 for 1
The first two overs of the back ten look like this
1
W
1
•
1
1
6
1
4
W
1
•
This is starting to look like the classic Chennai game. Runs up front. Then spin comes in. Boundaries dry up. Wickets start to fall. Chasing doesn't look like it'll be easy here
1
1
What will USA score?
167 USA's projected score according to ESPNcricinfo's forecaster. This is after the Monank wicket, which caused a 10 run drop.
1
Monkank fifty
Monank Patel was the highest scorer at the most recent Major League Cricket season finishing with 478. That run took MI New York all the way to the title. Seven months later, at a World Cup and as USA captain, Monank brings up a 27-ball fifty showcasing all the skills necessary for first-innings batting. Once you're set, you need to keep pushing for runs, need to keep taking risks and trust your team-mates if the risk doesn't pay off.
After 10 overs, a Monank big hit is miscued and Namibia who haven't been great in the field redeem themselves by taking this catch. Willem Myburgh brought back into the XI for today has picked up two wickets and on the back of that, his team could try to control the back 10 after giving up control in the front 10.
Monank's record
1000 Monank Patel, who could have been out for a duck, has now become the first USA batter to score 1000 runs in T20Is. He's made 41 of USA's 65 runs in the powerplay
2
Early trends
There's a bit of a trend developing in this game.
Pace: 5-0-59-0
Spin: 1-0-5-0
Namibia tried to wise up to it with left-arm quick Smit bringing the keeper up and going pace-off. But USA, well aware that it is in the final over of the poweprlay, took calculated risks and all of them came off.
2
6
4
2
4
1
1
Free flowing
Once more the conditions are favouring rapid run-scoring in Chennai.
1
6
•
•
2
2
•
4
6
•
•
2
1
•
1
1
1
1
Any time the batter can trust the pace and bounce on a pitch, they'll find ways to have fun. But in the middle of all these boundaries, there was one off-pace ball from left-armer Trumpelmann that misbehaved and Monank Patel, who found himself way too early on his shot, is lucky he wasn't caught off it.
2
Toss: USA bat
The coin falls in favour of Monank Patel and he does the only thing to do in a day game and it's sweltering. Bat. USA have made one change from their win over Netherlands with Saurabh Netravalkar returning to the XI. Andries Gous, one of their best batters, remains on the sidelines with illness. Nosthush Kenjige who had a lovely day out on Friday with many of his family in at the ground has been benched.
Namibia are searching for their first win of this T20 World Cup and to that end have brought in Dylan Leicher and Willem Myburgh for Malan Kruger and Ben Shikongo.
USA: 1 Monank Patel (capt), 2 Shayan Jahangir (wk), 3 Saiteja Mukkamalla, 4 Sanjay Krishnamurthi , 5 Shubham Ranjane, 6 Milind Kumar, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan
Namibia: 1 Louren Steenkamp, 2 Jan Frylinck, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Zane Green (wk), 7 Dylan Leicher, 8 Willem Myburgh, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Max Heingo.
Vibes
There's all the usual fanfare surrounding a cricket match at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Bunches of people arm in arm discussing the game. Kids sweet-talking their parents into getting their faces painted. Replica t-shirts for as far as the eye can see.
Except what they're talking about is how one of their own - Varun Chakravarthy - will play against Pakistan later today. And what they're getting are India flags painted on their faces. And what they're buying are CSK and RCB and India shirts.
Erasmus front and centre
Namibia are winless in the competition but they are making quiet gains outside of it. They’re at the T20 World Cup for the third time and on the back of that their infrastructure is getting better back home. Coach Craig Williams made a mention of how their current squad includes players who have been through their High Performance Programme.
The front man of this team though is their captain, Gethard Erasmus. Williams had coached him since he was 13. He’s captained him, then been captained by him. There’s a pretty cool story behind their bond.
1
2
Hello Chennai
Twenty thousand people flooded to Chepauk the last time USA were here, creating an unexpected, festive atmosphere as they beat Netherlands and recorded their first win of this T20 World Cup. Will the place be packed again, given the treat on offer later this evening??
1
In the spotlight - Frylinck and Ranjane
Jan Frylinck made the highest score by a Namibia batter in T20Is when he hit 134 in the Africa Region Qualifier against Nigeria in September 2025. He showed good form in the World Cup warm-up matches last week, scoring 88 against Scotland in Bengaluru. At the tournament proper, he's made 30 off 26 and 22 off 15 and will want to do more.
Shubham Ranjane followed up a half-century against Pakistan with an unbeaten 48 off 24 against Netherlands. He exemplifies how the year-round T20 league version of cricket can pull players up. The allrounder who couldn't break through with Mumbai now has contracts in SA20, ILT20 and MLC and came to the World Cup on the back of a playoffs run with Joburg Super Kings.
1
Illness and injury play havoc with USA's plans
Dealing with a quick turnaround between matches, USA are hoping batter Andries Gous recovers from an illness that's been sweeping the camp, and is ready to play against Namibia on Monday.
"You can see my throat also [is bad]," head coach Pubudu Dassanayake said after USA got past Netherlands in Chennai less than 24 hours ago. "The whole team is struggling basically. Everybody is struggling for the last few days. Andries was not fit to play. The last couple of days, he was throwing up and struggling with fever. Hopefully, he'll get through.
"But it's not only him. The whole group has a few things. Like Ali [Khan], we played him today, but he's also not 100%. Slowly, I'm hoping that things will get better for the next game."
USA with an outside chance
Whoever wins India vs Pakistan will go through to the Super Eights, which has implcations for the rest of Group A, in particular USA. They'll want whoever slips up in that match to slip up again. If that happens, a most unlikely team might just find a way through to the next round. In this Valentine's season, even the T20 World Cup is playing a bit of will they, won't they.
USA are at the centre of the drama. They came into this tournament with enough administrative upheaval that the ICC had to step in and take charge of their selection. Then they lost one of their batters after he was linked to a corruption incident. Romcom wisdom is ironclad. You always have to be careful around bad boys. India almost weren't, Netherlands certainly weren't, and now we have a situation where USA are side-eying the Super Eights. But first they have to beat Namibia, who have played two and lost two and will be looking to channel that hurt into something tangible on the field.
1