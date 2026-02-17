6.07pm Just over 20 minutes until the toss. Here's Vish's preview to bring you up to speed.
Shadow-Shell: "After six straight matches, including a washout, that led a team being qualified, we have two stakeless matches now before we find out the final qualifying team." To be fair, that's fewer dead-rubbers than sometimes crop up. It's been a compelling group stage, and remember, Scotland weren't meant to be here until Bangladesh's withdrawal. No doubt they'll savour the occasion again.
Bivek: "Nepal should seriously think of some big changes in their team. You can't always be proud of the Digital fan engagement award. Fans have given you so much but never got anything in reward from the team." Yes, there must be a temptation to shake things up and give some squad players an outing. What might have been had Nepal got over the line against England? That loss rather knocked the stuffing out of their challenge.
6pm Mustafa Moudi writes in to point out that T20 international cricket is now old enough to buy a beer in the USA (with ID of course...): "Off-Topic: Wishing a Very Happy 21st Anniversary to this Entertaining Format that Begin with Australia vs New Zealand back in 2005. And Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to AB De Villiers, who was Born exactly 21 years before the First T20I was played. so today AB's Age is exactly double than T20I cricket !!"
Judging by Australia's downfall, they've perhaps been celebrating that birthday too much already...
5.54pm A reminder of how the land lies across the Groups. Ireland's clash with Zimbabwe has been washed out in Pallekele, which means Zimbabwe progress to the Super Eights at the expense of Australia! What a turn-up that has been. Alex Malcolm has been trying to make sense of their dramatic fall in this format.
5.49pm Good afternoon and welcome to the beginning of the end of a gripping Group C round-robin. After an awful lot of angst and upset, principally from England in the first instance and Italy in the latter, we are down to the penultimate contest. Nepal versus Scotland in Mumbai. A clash of two teams who have had their peaks and troughs in the past couple of weeks but are now officially out of the Super Eights running. But, there's plenty pride at stake between two very evenly matched teams. Three of their last four games across formats came down to margins of two wickets, two runs and one wicket. More of the same today would be a fun way to bow out!