Nepal vs Scotland, 33rd Match, Group C at Mumbai, T20 World Cup, Feb 17 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
33rd Match, Group C (N), Wankhede, February 17, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Nepal FlagNepal
Scotland FlagScotland
Today, 1:30 PM
45m
Summary
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Preview
Points Table
Group C
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
ScotlandScotland
312020.359
5
NepalNepal
30300-1.942
Recent Performance
Match centre 

6.07pm Just over 20 minutes until the toss. Here's Vish's preview to bring you up to speed.

Shadow-Shell: "After six straight matches, including a washout, that led a team being qualified, we have two stakeless matches now before we find out the final qualifying team." To be fair, that's fewer dead-rubbers than sometimes crop up. It's been a compelling group stage, and remember, Scotland weren't meant to be here until Bangladesh's withdrawal. No doubt they'll savour the occasion again.

Bivek: "Nepal should seriously think of some big changes in their team. You can't always be proud of the Digital fan engagement award. Fans have given you so much but never got anything in reward from the team." Yes, there must be a temptation to shake things up and give some squad players an outing. What might have been had Nepal got over the line against England? That loss rather knocked the stuffing out of their challenge.

6pm Mustafa Moudi writes in to point out that T20 international cricket is now old enough to buy a beer in the USA (with ID of course...): "Off-Topic: Wishing a Very Happy 21st Anniversary to this Entertaining Format that Begin with Australia vs New Zealand back in 2005. And Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to AB De Villiers, who was Born exactly 21 years before the First T20I was played. so today AB's Age is exactly double than T20I cricket !!"

Judging by Australia's downfall, they've perhaps been celebrating that birthday too much already...

5.54pm A reminder of how the land lies across the Groups. Ireland's clash with Zimbabwe has been washed out in Pallekele, which means Zimbabwe progress to the Super Eights at the expense of Australia! What a turn-up that has been. Alex Malcolm has been trying to make sense of their dramatic fall in this format.

5.49pm Good afternoon and welcome to the beginning of the end of a gripping Group C round-robin. After an awful lot of angst and upset, principally from England in the first instance and Italy in the latter, we are down to the penultimate contest. Nepal versus Scotland in Mumbai. A clash of two teams who have had their peaks and troughs in the past couple of weeks but are now officially out of the Super Eights running. But, there's plenty pride at stake between two very evenly matched teams. Three of their last four games across formats came down to margins of two wickets, two runs and one wicket. More of the same today would be a fun way to bow out!

Read full commentary
Commentary
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
K Bhurtel
10 M281 Runs28.1 Avg119.06 SR
DS Airee
9 M235 Runs29.38 Avg124.33 SR
HG Munsey
10 M331 Runs33.1 Avg143.91 SR
RD Berrington
8 M211 Runs30.14 Avg133.54 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
S Lamichhane
9 M13 Wkts6.41 Econ15.61 SR
NK Yadav
9 M9 Wkts7.33 Econ16 SR
MA Leask
9 M15 Wkts6.45 Econ11.6 SR
CN Greaves
5 M9 Wkts7.17 Econ12 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
NEP
SCOT
Rohit Paudel (c)
Batting Allrounder
Aarif Sheikh 
Top order Batter
Aasif Sheikh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dipendra Singh Airee 
Middle order Batter
Basir Ahamad 
Middle order Batter
Kushal Bhurtel 
Opening Batter
Gulsan Jha 
Allrounder
Sundeep Jora 
Middle order Batter
Karan KC 
Allrounder
Sandeep Lamichhane 
Bowler
Lokesh Bam 
Middle order Batter
Sher Malla 
Bowler
Lalit Rajbanshi 
Bowler
Sompal Kami 
Bowling Allrounder
Nandan Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
GroundWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3720
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days17 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Alex Wharf
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
