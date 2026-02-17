5.49pm Good afternoon and welcome to the beginning of the end of a gripping Group C round-robin. After an awful lot of angst and upset, principally from England in the first instance and Italy in the latter, we are down to the penultimate contest. Nepal versus Scotland in Mumbai. A clash of two teams who have had their peaks and troughs in the past couple of weeks but are now officially out of the Super Eights running. But, there's plenty pride at stake between two very evenly matched teams. Three of their last four games across formats came down to margins of two wickets, two runs and one wicket. More of the same today would be a fun way to bow out!