Nepal vs West Indies, 25th Match, Group C at Mumbai, T20 World Cup, Feb 15 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
25th Match, Group C, Wankhede, February 15, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Nepal FlagNepal
133/8
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(15.2/20 ov, T:134) 134/1

West Indies won by 9 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)

jason-holder
Player Of The Match
Jason Holder
, WI
4/27
jason-holder
Cricinfo's MVP
Jason Holder
, WI
50.03 ptsImpact List
Holder, Hope seal WI's Super Eights spot; Nepal knocked out

Holder starred with a four-wicket haul while Hope scored an unbeaten 61

15-Feb-2026 • 19 hrs agoAbhimanyu Bose
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Nepal1 Inn
133/8(20 overs)
Dipendra Singh Airee
58 (47)
Jason Holder
4/27 (4)
Sompal Kami
*26 (15)
Matthew Forde
1/10 (4)
West Indies2 Inn
134/1(15.2 overs)
Shai Hope
*61 (44)
Nandan Yadav
1/24 (3)
Shimron Hetmyer
*46 (32)
Dipendra Singh Airee
0/19 (3.2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Jason Holder
WI50.03-4/27
Shai Hope
WI47.0247.02-
Shimron Hetmyer
WI39.4239.42-
Dipendra Singh Airee
NEP38.1435.520/19
Matthew Forde
WI35.16-1/10
That wraps things up here in Mumbai. Join Matt Roller in Chennai for the USA vs Namibia clash, starting in about half an hour. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub signing off on behalf of Ranjith P, Vairavan Karuppiah and the rest of the crew. Ta-ta!

Shai Hope: "[How do you feel?] It's very pleasing. This is what we set out to do when we got here; that's one hurdle crossed, and now it's on to the next stage. [Thoughts on the bowling performance] The guys put the ball in the right areas. Matthew Forde has been doing that very well at the start of the innings, putting them under pressure for the entire powerplay. Throughout the innings, it was about limiting the flow of runs and picking up wickets. We didn't get as many as we wanted at the back end, but I'm very happy with the bowlers. [How crucial was winning the toss?] As I said at the toss, the surface had a bit of moisture and I felt we could exploit it better by bowling first. I've been struggling with tosses lately - I don't think I've won one in about six months - so it was nice to actually decide what I wanted to do for once. [Batting performance] It's good to contribute. I wouldn't say I was out of form, but it's nice to contribute to wins. This is crunch time, so I'm happy to get some runs on the board. [One game left in the group stage] We want to continue the brand of cricket we've been playing. We'll focus on the little details we tend to neglect and ensure we are hitting our straps. We've been playing really good cricket over the last few games and series; we just need to bring it all together and carry it through to the back end of the tournament. [Forde bowling four overs on the reel] You must give him credit. He's been hitting his areas and making it very difficult for batters at the top. He isn't express pace, but he moves the ball just enough. He exploits as much movement as he possibly can, which is exactly what you need in this phase. It's great to see the bowlers firing along with the batters; it was complete cricket for us today."

Rohit Paudel: "[Batting first in the morning] It was a challenge, especially the way Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jason Holder were bowling in the powerplay. They used the conditions really well. As a batting unit, we failed again and we need to step up. We are missing out on batting partnerships. We are getting stands of 20 or 30 but not stretching them. As batters, those of us getting starts are not converting them into big scores. Those are the areas where we need to improve. [Airee's half-century] He took his time and played really well. He accelerated at the end, but early on when the wicket was difficult, he managed to wait for his opportunity and then cashed in. We all need to learn from that. [Isolate the outside noise] Keeping outside noise outside is very important. If players listen to it, it will be hard for them to perform. When the team is losing, it is vital to keep everyone positive, and we are trying to do that."

Player of the Match, Jason Holder: "It was a different game, obviously a day game. I thought the ball did a little bit more and held in the surface up front, making it more difficult to hit through the line. We were able to get better movement, which was key. I also thought our bowlers bowled a really tight line to them, which was essential for our execution. Credit not only to me but to Matthew [Forde] as well; I thought he bowled an outstanding spell up front to set the tone, and we were able to adjust from there. [Death over bowling] It's something I've been practicing for a while. I'm comfortable enough in the game now to go around the wicket at times and change the angles. For me, it's about trying not to be predictable by varying my position at the crease. I'm trying to execute more yorkers, maybe on the wide line as well, and understanding when to change the angle for a particular player. [What's your role in the team?] One of my key roles is to help the guys as much as possible, especially when we're under pressure. I try to share as much information as I can. I don't know it all, but I've played enough cricket to offer some insights and suggestions. Our bowlers have been very receptive. Daren Sammy has spoken about things at length which helped our planning. It's also important to listen to the other guys and hear what they are seeing out there, rather than just telling them everything."

Cricsam: "This WI side is surely now team to beat and among favourites like 2012-2016 team"

SD: "The core of Nepal's batting line up weakness is that they can't keep going whenever they lose one or two early wickets within the powerplay, like other teams. This problem stands always for Nepal not only for this match. They need to learn that wickets and runs must go side by side as there is only 20 overs to bat."

2:06 pm West Indies put in a really solid all-round performance to keep their winning run going in this World Cup. The chase never quite felt out of their control. They began sensibly, cashing in on anything loose and nudging the singles to keep things moving. The opening stand grew to 43 before King mistimed a pull to mid-on, which brought Hetmyer in at number three. From there, the tempo shifted. Hetmyer looked positive straight away, finding the boundary regularly and clearing the ropes a couple of times to put the pressure back on Nepal. Alongside Hope, he kept things simple - rotating the strike, picking the right balls to attack, and making sure the required rate never became an issue. Hope stayed unbeaten on 61, and the 91-run stand between the pair, which came off just 59 balls, effectively sealed the game. Nepal's bowlers had their moments but couldn't string enough of them together, and a few lapses in the field made life tougher. The Nepalese fans never stopped backing their team, but the performance itself came in bursts rather than sustained pressure. We'll have the post-match presentations shortly.

West Indies won by 9 wickets

15.2
1
Airee to Hope, 1 run

West Indies secure their place in the Super Eights, while Nepal's tournament comes to an end following three consecutive defeats! Quicker ball fired in on the stumps, 105.6 kph, opens the face of the bat and drills it to long on for a single. Handshakes are being exchanged between the players, and Hetmyer looks absolutely over the moon. He's sporting a massive smile and doesn't seem to have any regrets about being stranded on 46 runs.

15.1
Airee to Hope, no run

widish yorker ball toe-ends it back to the bowler

Over15
17 runsNeed 1 from 30b
WI 133/1CRR: 8.86  RRR: 0.20
SD Hope 60 (42b 5x4 3x6)SO Hetmyer 46 (32b 4x4 2x6)
S Lamichhane0/38 (3)

Paritosh : "That narrow defeat against England seem to have broken Nepalese team's spirit. I hope they don't get disheartened and turn up strong again in next tournament."

14.6
1
Lamichhane to Hope, 1 run

back of a length ball glanced away to square leg area. Scores Level

14.5
2
Lamichhane to Hope, 2 runs

floated fuller length ball driven with intent towards the widish long off fielder for a couple

14.4
6
Lamichhane to Hope, SIX runs

Hope goes downtown! Looped up a fuller length ball, gets down on one knee and smashes this straight over the bowler's head and hits the lower part of the sight screen.

14.3
1
Lamichhane to Hetmyer, 1 run

widish googly ball slashes it hard to deep cover

14.2
1
Lamichhane to Hope, 1 run

googly ball plays with soft hands and beats Lamichhane for a single

14.1
6
Lamichhane to Hope, SIX runs

Just evades the long on fielder! Tossed up a fuller length ball on middle-leg, picks up the length early and whacks it flat towards long on, had enough power and elevation to clear the ropes and the fielder too. Brings up his 50 off 38 balls, 10th T20I 50.

Lamichhane in

Over14
4 runsNeed 18 from 36b
WI 116/1CRR: 8.28  RRR: 3.00
SD Hope 44 (37b 5x4 1x6)SO Hetmyer 45 (31b 4x4 2x6)
DS Airee0/18 (3)

Drinks Break

13.6
1
Airee to Hope, 1 run

similar line and length ball, Hope works it away to long off

13.5
Airee to Hope, no run

offers width outside off, driven firmly to the cover fielder inside the ring

13.4
1
Airee to Hetmyer, 1 run

quicker and fuller on the stumps, drills it down the track to long on

13.3
Airee to Hetmyer, no run

good length ball angling in on the stumps, defends on the track

13.2
1
Airee to Hope, 1 run

full toss ball works it away to long off

13.1
1
Airee to Hetmyer, 1 run

quicker and fuller wide outside off from around the wicket, forces it to long on with the toe-end of the bat, Hetmyer screams in disappointment after striking the ball.

Over13
12 runsNeed 22 from 42b
WI 112/1CRR: 8.61  RRR: 3.14
SD Hope 42 (34b 5x4 1x6)SO Hetmyer 43 (28b 4x4 2x6)
K Bhurtel0/18 (2)
12.6
Bhurtel to Hope, no run

length ball on the pads, glances it to square leg

12.5
Bhurtel to Hope, no run

flighted fuller length ball around off, plays the front foot drive and under-edges onto the pitch, awkward bounce and struck the helmet grill of the wicketkeeper. The physio is in for the mandatory concussion check.

12.4
6
Bhurtel to Hope, SIX runs

swings it away! Back of a length ball on the stumps, clears the front leg and Hope picks it up nicely over square leg

12.3
4
Bhurtel to Hope, FOUR runs

short of a length ball hammers it straight to the long on fielder, a lapse of concentration and Gulshan Jha fumbles, allowing the ball to roll towards the ropes. Stuart Law gives a stern look from the dug-out.

12.2
1
Bhurtel to Hetmyer, 1 run

full on middle-off, steers it down the track to long on

12.1
1
Bhurtel to Hope, 1 run

tossed up fuller length ball driven to deep cover

Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
SD Hope
61 runs (44)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
86%
DS Airee
58 runs (47)
3 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cut shot
18 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
81%
Best performances - bowlers
JO Holder
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
4
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
2W
MW Forde
O
4
M
1
R
10
W
1
ECO
2.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Match details
GroundWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TossWest Indies, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
West Indies
Jason Holder
Match numberT20I no. 3712
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days15 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Alex Wharf
DRS
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
DRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
PointsWest Indies 2, Nepal 0
Win Probability
WI 100%
NEPWI
100%50%100%NEP InningsWI Innings

Over 16 • WI 134/1

West Indies won by 9 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)
