Shai Hope: "[How do you feel?] It's very pleasing. This is what we set out to do when we got here; that's one hurdle crossed, and now it's on to the next stage. [Thoughts on the bowling performance] The guys put the ball in the right areas. Matthew Forde has been doing that very well at the start of the innings, putting them under pressure for the entire powerplay. Throughout the innings, it was about limiting the flow of runs and picking up wickets. We didn't get as many as we wanted at the back end, but I'm very happy with the bowlers. [How crucial was winning the toss?] As I said at the toss, the surface had a bit of moisture and I felt we could exploit it better by bowling first. I've been struggling with tosses lately - I don't think I've won one in about six months - so it was nice to actually decide what I wanted to do for once. [Batting performance] It's good to contribute. I wouldn't say I was out of form, but it's nice to contribute to wins. This is crunch time, so I'm happy to get some runs on the board. [One game left in the group stage] We want to continue the brand of cricket we've been playing. We'll focus on the little details we tend to neglect and ensure we are hitting our straps. We've been playing really good cricket over the last few games and series; we just need to bring it all together and carry it through to the back end of the tournament. [Forde bowling four overs on the reel] You must give him credit. He's been hitting his areas and making it very difficult for batters at the top. He isn't express pace, but he moves the ball just enough. He exploits as much movement as he possibly can, which is exactly what you need in this phase. It's great to see the bowlers firing along with the batters; it was complete cricket for us today."