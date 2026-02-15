That wraps things up here in Mumbai. Join Matt Roller in Chennai for the USA vs Namibia clash, starting in about half an hour. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub signing off on behalf of Ranjith P, Vairavan Karuppiah and the rest of the crew. Ta-ta!
Shai Hope: "[How do you feel?] It's very pleasing. This is what we set out to do when we got here; that's one hurdle crossed, and now it's on to the next stage. [Thoughts on the bowling performance] The guys put the ball in the right areas. Matthew Forde has been doing that very well at the start of the innings, putting them under pressure for the entire powerplay. Throughout the innings, it was about limiting the flow of runs and picking up wickets. We didn't get as many as we wanted at the back end, but I'm very happy with the bowlers. [How crucial was winning the toss?] As I said at the toss, the surface had a bit of moisture and I felt we could exploit it better by bowling first. I've been struggling with tosses lately - I don't think I've won one in about six months - so it was nice to actually decide what I wanted to do for once. [Batting performance] It's good to contribute. I wouldn't say I was out of form, but it's nice to contribute to wins. This is crunch time, so I'm happy to get some runs on the board. [One game left in the group stage] We want to continue the brand of cricket we've been playing. We'll focus on the little details we tend to neglect and ensure we are hitting our straps. We've been playing really good cricket over the last few games and series; we just need to bring it all together and carry it through to the back end of the tournament. [Forde bowling four overs on the reel] You must give him credit. He's been hitting his areas and making it very difficult for batters at the top. He isn't express pace, but he moves the ball just enough. He exploits as much movement as he possibly can, which is exactly what you need in this phase. It's great to see the bowlers firing along with the batters; it was complete cricket for us today."
Rohit Paudel: "[Batting first in the morning] It was a challenge, especially the way Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jason Holder were bowling in the powerplay. They used the conditions really well. As a batting unit, we failed again and we need to step up. We are missing out on batting partnerships. We are getting stands of 20 or 30 but not stretching them. As batters, those of us getting starts are not converting them into big scores. Those are the areas where we need to improve. [Airee's half-century] He took his time and played really well. He accelerated at the end, but early on when the wicket was difficult, he managed to wait for his opportunity and then cashed in. We all need to learn from that. [Isolate the outside noise] Keeping outside noise outside is very important. If players listen to it, it will be hard for them to perform. When the team is losing, it is vital to keep everyone positive, and we are trying to do that."
Player of the Match, Jason Holder: "It was a different game, obviously a day game. I thought the ball did a little bit more and held in the surface up front, making it more difficult to hit through the line. We were able to get better movement, which was key. I also thought our bowlers bowled a really tight line to them, which was essential for our execution. Credit not only to me but to Matthew [Forde] as well; I thought he bowled an outstanding spell up front to set the tone, and we were able to adjust from there. [Death over bowling] It's something I've been practicing for a while. I'm comfortable enough in the game now to go around the wicket at times and change the angles. For me, it's about trying not to be predictable by varying my position at the crease. I'm trying to execute more yorkers, maybe on the wide line as well, and understanding when to change the angle for a particular player. [What's your role in the team?] One of my key roles is to help the guys as much as possible, especially when we're under pressure. I try to share as much information as I can. I don't know it all, but I've played enough cricket to offer some insights and suggestions. Our bowlers have been very receptive. Daren Sammy has spoken about things at length which helped our planning. It's also important to listen to the other guys and hear what they are seeing out there, rather than just telling them everything."
Cricsam: "This WI side is surely now team to beat and among favourites like 2012-2016 team"
SD: "The core of Nepal's batting line up weakness is that they can't keep going whenever they lose one or two early wickets within the powerplay, like other teams. This problem stands always for Nepal not only for this match. They need to learn that wickets and runs must go side by side as there is only 20 overs to bat."
2:06 pm West Indies put in a really solid all-round performance to keep their winning run going in this World Cup. The chase never quite felt out of their control. They began sensibly, cashing in on anything loose and nudging the singles to keep things moving. The opening stand grew to 43 before King mistimed a pull to mid-on, which brought Hetmyer in at number three. From there, the tempo shifted. Hetmyer looked positive straight away, finding the boundary regularly and clearing the ropes a couple of times to put the pressure back on Nepal. Alongside Hope, he kept things simple - rotating the strike, picking the right balls to attack, and making sure the required rate never became an issue. Hope stayed unbeaten on 61, and the 91-run stand between the pair, which came off just 59 balls, effectively sealed the game. Nepal's bowlers had their moments but couldn't string enough of them together, and a few lapses in the field made life tougher. The Nepalese fans never stopped backing their team, but the performance itself came in bursts rather than sustained pressure. We'll have the post-match presentations shortly.
West Indies won by 9 wickets