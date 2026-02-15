West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: West Indies brush aside Nepal to reach Super Eights

Live
West Indies vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: West Indies brush aside Nepal to reach Super EightsBy Abhimanyu Bose
West Indies through to the Super Eights
A clinical display helps West Indies dispatch Nepal by nine wickets, as they continue their perfect record in this World Cup. They are through to the Super Eights, while Nepal are now left with only pride to play for.
Nepal's fans were loud and proud through the tournament, and will be disappointed after these last two defeats, after having run England so close.
For West Indies, a repeat of 2016 now looks much more real a prospect than at the start of this tournament. A commanding display, right from the first over of the game till the last.
Hope hits fifty
Shai Hope lofts Sandeep Lamichhane to bring up his half-century. It's only his second fifty in T20 World Cups, and it's an important one. He hits another six down the ground and the 15th over ends with scores level
Hetmyer tops sixes charts
10 Shimron Hetmyer's sixes this World Cup
Shimron Hetmyer has hit two sixes today, which has made him the leading six-hitter in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford and Shubham Ranjane are behind him with eight big hits each.
Hetmyer on a roll
Ever since Brandon King's wicket, Shimron Hetmyer has come in and hit three fours and a six to ensure West Indies don't come under any pressure. All the boundaries you see here, they were all hit by Hetmyer.
Yadav breaks the partnership
Nepal will have the solace now of knowing they won't be suffering two 10-wicket defeats in a row, if that's a positive. West Indies have not looked to be too explosive, and the openers almost saw out the powerplay, but fast bowler Nandan Yadav gets a breakthrough as Brandon King miscues one to a mid-on fielder standing quite deep.
King goes for 22, with four boundaries in his 17-ball stay.
West Indies finish the powerplay on 44 for 1.
Hope's chance to step up
3 Number of openers from Full Member nations with fewer runs than Shai Hope in this World Cup
Coming into this game, only Paul Stirling and Tim Tector of Ireland, and India's Abhishek Sharma, had scored fewer runs than Shai Hope's 19 among openers from Full Member nations at the T20 World Cup 2026. Of these, Abhishek and Tector have played just one game each, compared to Hope's two.
With the Super Eights coming up, West Indies will hope their captain can find some form today against a team that failed to take a wicket against Italy. He started watchfully today, and found a boundary with a glorious back-foot punch through the covers.
West Indies need 134
Nepal score 60 runs in the last five overs to get to 133 for 8, a score they would happily have taken when they slumped to 23 for 4 in the seventh over. Dipendra Singh Airee scored a half-century - Nepal's second fifty in a T20 World Cup - and Sompal Kami, in for Lalit Rajbanshi, played a crucial knock as well, with an unbeaten 26 off 15.
But West Indies know they have every chance now to make it three wins in three. Akeal Hosein struck in the first over, and then Matthew Forde quite literally swung the powerplay West Indies' way. He returned figures of 4-1-10-1 as Nepal registered the slowest powerplay of this World Cup. Jason Holder picked up two wickets early in the innings as well, and then picked up two in the final over to finish with a four-wicket haul.
Shamar Joseph got a wicket, but he was West Indies' most expensive bowler, conceding 38 runs in his four overs, while Gudakesh Motie was the only bowler to go wicketless.
Fifty for Airee
Dipendra Singh Airee has played a very handy knock here, ensuring Nepal get to a respectable score. He gets to his half-century by taking on a short and wide delivery from Shamar Joseph and going up and over backward point. He finishes the 19th over with another six, slogged over midwicket, making it the most expensive over of the innings - with 18 runs coming off it. That also brings up the fifty-run stand between Airee and Sompal Kami.
Nepal find some solace
4
4
Nepal fans have suddenly found their voice in the stands, with Dipendra Singh Airee and Sompal Kami taking Nepal over 100. They both picked a boundary each off Shamar Joseph in the 17th over and then Kami thrashed Jason Holder for three back-to-back boundaries on the off side. The 18th over, which went for 16 runs, has been the most expensive one of the game so far.
And here is what Vishal Dikshit, who is at the Wankhede, has to say about the atmosphere:
"If you close your eyes for a bit at the groud right now, there's no way you'll think Nepal are six down for about 100. Every single is being cheered, every boundary coming off Sompal Kami's bat met with boisterous applause and screams. The Nepali fans are pretty much all over the ground - most of them in the jerseys of red and blue - waving the unique flag and dancing to every tune that is played between overs. They're refusing to sit down in the death overs."
Nepal need death overs boost
Nepal were 82 for 6 entering the final four overs, and they need a strong finish to make this even slightly challenging a chase for a powerful West Indies lineup. Of course, they will be up against the likes of Shamar Joseph, who was very accurate with his yorkers against England, and Jason Holder, a veteran of the game.
They have started the death overs well, with both Airee and Sompal Kami picking up a boundary each off Joseph in the 17th over.
Airee clears the ropes
It's taken them 68 deliveries, but Nepal have their first six of the game courtesy Dipendra Singh Airee. Taking on Gudakesh Motie, Airee lofts one over long-off for a much-needed boundary. Motie concedes just two more runs in the over, however, to keep the run rate down to 4.5.
West Indies dominate first 10 overs
West Indies have dominated the first half of this innings, keeping Nepal down to 42 for 4 at the 10-over mark. Oman were 38 for 5 after 10 overs in their defeat to Zimbabwe, and that's the only lower score after 10 overs in this World Cup than Nepal's today.
Nepal have no answers for Forde
10 Runs conceded by Forde today
Matthew Forde bowls out in the eighth over, with figures of 4-1-10-1. He is playing today because West Indies decided to rest Romario Shepherd, and the move has paid great dividends at the Wankhede. Nepal couldn't counter the swing and seam movement Forde generated with the new ball, slipping in a wicket maiden while at it.
Nepal lose another
There is a large contingent of travelling Nepal fans at the Wankhede Stadium, and it's hands-on-head time for most of them. With the run rate pressure building, Aarif Sheikh looks to take on Jason Holder with a swipe across the line. He ends up skying it and Matthew Forde at midwicket holds on to leave Nepal four down.
Holder has now dismissed both the Sheikh brothers, in consecutive overs.
WI keep it tight in the powerplay
22 Fewest runs scored by a team in the powerplay in this World Cup
Nepal's 22 for 3 is the lowest powerplay score in the T20 World Cup 2026. The previous lowest score in the first six overs in this World Cup was Oman's 24 for 4 against Zimbabwe.
Holder strikes first ball
Nepal are unravelling in the powerplay here! Jason Holder begins his spell with a slot ball on the stumps. Aasif Sheikh on most days would deposit that over the boundary, but today, his flick picks out a safe pair of hands in Shimron Hetmyer at deep backward square, and Nepal are in all sorts of trouble here.
Nepal lose their captain
In a big blow to Nepal's hopes, their captain goes for just 5 off 7. Matthew Forde, in today for Romario Shepherd, traps him in front with a lovely inswinger. Paudel went for the flick and missed. Paudel did review it, only for ball-tracking to show it was clipping the leg stump.
Paudel had said at the toss that the first four overs would be a tricky period, and he was right, with West Indies picking up two wickets and Nepal struggling to get going.
While Hosein has been wily with the new ball as he usually is, Forde has got the ball swinging inside and out, threatening both edges. Dipendra Singh Airee keeps out two inswingers, and is then beaten by two balls going away. Then an inducker hits his thigh pads. A tough initiation for the batter as Forde bowls a wicket maiden in the powerplay.
Hosein gets Bhurtel again
4 Number of times Akeal Hosein has dismissed Kushal Bhurtel
Akeal Hosein, bowling the first over of the game, wins the first match-up battle, castling Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel with an arm ball. This is the fourth time in four T20I innings that Hosein has dismissed Bhurtel, having gotten the better of him in all three of the T20Is in their bilateral series in UAE last year.
Bhurtel has just 18 runs from 18 balls against the left-arm spinner.
Hosein bowled an arm ball from wide of the crease, with an angled seam, and it beat Bhurtel's defence on the inside to give West Indies their first inroad.
Shepherd out, Forde in for West Indies
Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs Nepal
West Indies captain Shai Hope opted to bowl against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium, hoping to make the most of a pitch that he deemed to be "a little bit more damp than expected". Both teams made one change each.
West Indies have left out fast bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd, who has "a slight little niggle". Matthew Forde comes in as a like-for-like replacement in the XI.
Nepal have made a tactical change, with fast bowling allrounder Sompal Kami replacing left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbasnhi. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said that he expects Kami to be more effective on the Wankhede surface.
Nepal have played both their matches at the Wankhede and have a good measure of the conditions, while West Indies beat England at the same venue as well, although that was an evening game.
West Indies XI: 1 Brandon King, 2 Shai Hope (capt), 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Matthew Forde, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph
Nepal XI: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Dipendra Singh Airee, 5 Aarif Sheikh, 6 Lokesh Bam, 7 Gulshan Jha, 8 Karan KC, 9 Nandan Yadav, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Sompal Kami
The Wankhede vibe
West Indies find consistency
From the start of 2025 to the start of this T20 World Cup, West Indies had struggled to find rhythm and consistency. They had lost 19 of the 29 T20Is they played in this period, including six games in a row. Apart from a five-game winning streak, they weren't able to string two consecutive wins together.
However, the West Indies that arrived for the World Cup looks a different unit. In a World Cup where Associate and lower-ranked nations have run the big teams close, West Indies brushed Scotland aside without much hassle and then booked a comfortable win over England, who are among the stronger contenders for the title.
Their batting is firing, their bowlers are getting wickets, and West Indies look like a well-oiled unit. Today, they have a chance of maintaining their perfect record in the World Cup and taking another step in the direction of a third T20 World Cup title.
Stuart Law's 'social media' warning for Nepal
Leading up to the game, Nepal head coach Stuart Law has spoken strongly about the need for the players to distance themselves from their phones, or well at least social media, and focus on cricket.
"It's a difficult one because I know a lot of the players, they rely on it to gain endorsements and sponsorship, etc. But I think also that at World Cups, cricket is the main thing. I've tried to explain to them that if we keep winning games of cricket, your likes will go up anyway."
Survival on the line for Nepal; WI eye Super Eights
Nepal almost pulled off the upset of the tournament when they came within one hit of taking down England at the Wankhede. But what could have been the most famous win in Nepal's cricketing history was followed by a 10-wicket drubbing courtesy Italy, and now they desperately need two points to keep alive their hopes of making it through to the next round.
The path to the Super Eights for West Indies is a much simpler one. Two points guarantee progress, and after comfortable wins over Scotland and England, they will want to keep their momentum going. Of course, they will remember Nepal's 2-1 series win over them in the UAE, albeit they played a much younger, more inexperienced side in that series, and look like one of the big form teams in this T20 World Cup.
