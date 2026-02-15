Holder, Hope seal WI's Super Eights spot; Nepal knocked out

Between overs 8 and 15, Nepal went at a run-a-ball, losing two more wickets. Airee stayed steady at one end, and if Nepal were to reach a respectable total, he would be key to that effort.

Airee and Sompal Kami - who came into the XI in place of Lalit Rajbanshi - picked up a boundary each in the 17th over, and then Kami hit Holder for three consecutive boundaries through the off side.

Airee cut a short and wide delivery from Shamar Joseph for six to bring up his half-century - only the second by a Nepal batter in a T20 World Cup - and finished an 18-run over with another six, this time slogging the West Indies quick over midwicket.

However, he fell to Holder in the final over while trying to clear the ropes. Holder closed the innings out well, conceding just seven runs despite offering Nepal a free hit. He also dismissed Karan KC off the final ball to finish with figures of 4 for 27. It was a strong comeback after going wicketless and conceding 34 runs in two overs in the win over England.

West Indies start steady

Brandon King punched his first ball off the back foot through covers for four, but West Indies were not overly hurried in their chase. They picked up a boundary in each of the first three overs before King hit Kami for back-to-back fours.

If flashbacks of the ten-wicket defeat to Italy were worrying Nepal fans, Nandan Yadav offered some respite when he had King caught at mid-on. West Indies finished the powerplay on 44 for 1.

Shai Hope scored a fluent fifty • Getty Images

Hetmyer takes over, Hope finishes off

Hetmyer ensured West Indies did not slow down or come under pressure with a flurry of boundaries.

He struck two boundaries off Sandeep Lamichhane, the second coming off the outside edge right after Nepal removed the lone slip fielder, and then steered Airee through third for another.

Hetmyer launched Lamichhane for the first six of the innings as he raced to 26 off 16.

In the 12th over, Hetmyer whipped Yadav over midwicket before pulling him behind square for four. But as the target drew closer, Hope picked up the pace and reclaimed the lead in the little race between him and Hetmyer.

A misfield at long-on gifted him a boundary off Bhurtel, and the next ball he swung over backward square for six.

Two sixes off Lamichhane - the first bringing up Hope's fifty - saw West Indies level the scores in the 15th over, and they needed just two more balls to seal the win and the two points.