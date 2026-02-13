Monank Patel: "Really happy with the way we played. Batting first wasn't easy, the wicket was holding but we showed the intent. [Aggressive early?] Initially we wanted to look at the pitch. As soon as we knew, we wanted to make sure we punished the bad balls, showed the intent and put them under pressure. We prepared really well in the warm-up games. Lots of learnings from the first two games. [Feedback for batters?] After Shayan got out, the message I sent was that it was a 170 pitch with the quality of spinners we had. [Saiteja?] He's an incredible talent for USA... Very mature player, took the responsibility we've been talking about. [Harmeet?] It was very simple for him, as soon as he saw the ball was gripping a bit. He has the experience and skills to spin the ball, he varied the pace. Credit to him."