U.S.A. vs Netherlands, 21st Match, Group A at Chennai, T20 World Cup, Feb 13 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
21st Match, Group A (N), Chennai, February 13, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
196/6
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
(15.5/20 ov, T:197) 103

U.S.A. won by 93 runs

harmeet-singh
Player Of The Match
Harmeet Singh
, USA
4/21
saiteja-mukkamalla
Cricinfo's MVP
Saiteja Mukkamalla
, USA
85.49 ptsImpact List
5

Monank Patel has broken the record for playing most Men's T20 World Cup matches (5) as captain for USA, going past Aaron Jones

9

Harmeet Singh has broken the record for playing the most Men's T20 World Cup matches (9) for USA, going past Andries Gous

Mukkamalla 79, Harmeet four-for lead USA's trouncing of Netherlands

Shubham Ranjane's 48* in 24 balls powered USA to 196, and Netherlands folded for 103 in reply

13-Feb-2026 • 19 hrs agoVishal Dikshit
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Matt Roller
Scorecard summary
United States of America1 Inn
196/6(20 overs)
Saiteja Mukkamalla
79 (51)
Bas de Leede
3/37 (4)
Shubham Ranjane
*48 (24)
Logan van Beek
1/28 (4)
Netherlands2 Inn
103/10(15.5 overs)
Bas de Leede
23 (17)
Harmeet Singh
4/21 (4)
Scott Edwards
20 (14)
Shadley van Schalkwyk
3/21 (2.5)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Saiteja Mukkamalla
USA85.4985.49-
Bas de Leede
NED74.6226.753/37
Shubham Ranjane
USA60.5457.70/4
Harmeet Singh
USA50.52- 1.984/21
Monank Patel
USA46.5946.59-
View full list

10.21pm: Right, that's your lot for tonight on another bumper day of World Cup action. Three more games tomorrow: Ireland vs Oman, England vs Scotland, and New Zealand vs South Africa. We'll be back to bring you all of the action as ever and on behalf of Andrew Miller and Sudeep Poojar, this is Matt Roller saying thanks for your company.

Monank Patel: "Really happy with the way we played. Batting first wasn't easy, the wicket was holding but we showed the intent. [Aggressive early?] Initially we wanted to look at the pitch. As soon as we knew, we wanted to make sure we punished the bad balls, showed the intent and put them under pressure. We prepared really well in the warm-up games. Lots of learnings from the first two games. [Feedback for batters?] After Shayan got out, the message I sent was that it was a 170 pitch with the quality of spinners we had. [Saiteja?] He's an incredible talent for USA... Very mature player, took the responsibility we've been talking about. [Harmeet?] It was very simple for him, as soon as he saw the ball was gripping a bit. He has the experience and skills to spin the ball, he varied the pace. Credit to him."

Here's Scott Edwards. [196?] More than we were hoping for. The USA put us under pressure. We dragged it back alright at the end. [Pitch?] It was obviously quite a good pitch. We never really got going, we just kept losing wickets. [Wickets key?] When the rate gets up to 11 or 12 pretty quick, it's that balance of getting the rate down and not losing wickets. We didn't get it right today. [India next?] We obviously travel again tomorrow. We'll have a debrief, a day off, then reset."

Keshav: "As an India fan, can cricinfo please run all the numbers are bottom line the NRR situation for India in case they lose to both Pak on Sunday and the Dutch next Wednesday? There is a chance that USA, India, and Netherlands are all tied on 2 wins and the team with the highest NRR makes it, which looks like a fight between USA and India in that situation." -- Don't worry, I'm sure our stats team will be working on a new scenarios piece as I write.

A huge boost to the USA's Net Run Rate. Have a look at the updated Group A table here. If they beat Namibia in their last game, and Pakistan lose their last two, then they have every chance. Not hugely likely, but their hopes are still alive!

Harmeet Singh is named Player of the Match. "When I first saw the wicket, the ball was holding quite a bit," he tells Alan Wilkins. "The plan was looking to spin the ball. In the Powerplay, it did grip from ball one. It was more like a one-day plan. The chat we had in the mid-innings was there is assistance when you look to spin the ball. [Batting effort?] They deserve this more, especially Saiteja and Shubham, the way they played. [Super 8s?] Funny things happen. We keep trusting, we keep fighting. The first two games were close ones... We've shown the world what we can do."

10.07pm:The joint second-biggest win (by runs) of the tournament. Here's the list in full. Who saw that coming? The Dutch came into this game after a near-miss against Pakistan and a comfortable win over Namibia, but have been crushed by the USA in front of a good crowd in Chennai.

15.5
W
van Schalkwyk to Klaassen, OUT

chipped to mid-off, and the USA have done it! Get the Springsteen blaring. That is a thrashing. A third win at a T20 World Cup for the USA after they saw off Canada and Pakistan two years ago on home soil, and they've absolutely steamrolled the Dutch in Chennai. Set up by Saiteja Mukkamalla, sealed by Harmeet Singh.

Fred Klaassen c Milind Kumar b van Schalkwyk 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 50
Shadley van Schalkwyk finished the match with Fred Klaassen's wicket
Photos
15.4
van Schalkwyk to Klaassen, no run

short ball, can't lay bat on it.

MC: "Well, Matt, hydration is important. To all my fellow ESPN readers, this is your friendly PSA to go drink a glass of water :)" -- Friday night might call for something stronger!

15.3
1
van Schalkwyk to Klein, 1 run

shimmies outside leg stump, works down to long-on

Andy C: "Huge NRR boost incoming for USA. Not out of this tourney should Pakistan lose to India on Sunday. Pakistan then on a banana skin needing to win their last match to keep USA out"

15.2
1
van Schalkwyk to Klaassen, 1 run

in the slot, clears the front leg and drives to mid-off on the bounce

15.1
van Schalkwyk to Klaassen, no run

shoots low from back of a length, dead-batted into the off side

Over15
3 runsNeed 96 from 30b
NED 101/9CRR: 6.73  RRR: 19.20
K Klein 5 (10b)FJ Klaassen 2 (2b)
NP Kenjige1/20 (3)
14.6
Kenjige to Klein, no run

tossed up outside off, slapped to point on the bounce

14.5
Kenjige to Klein, no run

tossed up above the eyeline, half-hearted appeal as Klein is struck on the pad while sweeping but clearly outside the line

14.4
1
Kenjige to Klaassen, 1 run

driven firmly down to long-off with a full extension of the arms

14.4
1w
Kenjige to Klaassen, 1 wide

on with the angle, past the pads. 100 up

Karthik: "Heinrich instead of Fred would have been more fun"

14.3
1
Kenjige to Klein, 1 run

punched out to deep cover

14.2
Kenjige to Klein, no run

full outside off, pressed to cover

14.1
Kenjige to Klein, no run

pushed back

Glum faces in the Dutch dugout. A real off-night for them.

Sam: "what was that delay post wicket about?" -- Incredibly, it seems like they took drinks at nine down. I was stunned into silence, so apologies for that.

Over14
9 runs, 1 wicketNeed 99 from 36b
NED 98/9CRR: 7.00  RRR: 16.50
K Klein 4 (5b)FJ Klaassen 1 (1b)
SC van Schalkwyk2/19 (2)
13.6
1
van Schalkwyk to Klein, 1 run

wide on the crease, whipped out to deep backward square

13.5
1
van Schalkwyk to Klaassen, 1 run

squeezed down to deep third via the outside edge

Hari: "Finally, happy to see a proper Chepauk pitch served." -- Yes, has turned into something slow and low. Looked like a belter when the US were batting!

Joe: "the final rites can begin, the fat lady can burst into song" -- Vocal chords loosening...

13.4
W
van Schalkwyk to Dutt, OUT

through him this time! 10 wickets for the tournament for SvS. Legcutter on a length, sneaks under the bottom edge as Dutt looks to launch again over the leg side, and rearranges his stumps

Aryan Dutt b van Schalkwyk 9 (7b 0x4 1x6 8m) SR: 128.57
13.3
6
van Schalkwyk to Dutt, SIX runs

crunched into the Dutch dugout! Dug in halfway down, and Dutt frees his arms like a tennis player crunching a forehand at Wimbledon. Clean connection over midwicket

Ian Bishop is waxing lyrical on commentary about Harmeet Singh's spell, and how he adjusted to conditions by dropping his pace after his first over.

13.2
1
van Schalkwyk to Klein, 1 run

steps across his stumps, knocks a cutter into the midwicket region

13.1
van Schalkwyk to Klein, no run

length ball in the corridor of carnage, does him on the outside edge

Van Schalkwyk returns.

Over13
4 runs, 1 wicketNeed 108 from 42b
NED 89/8CRR: 6.84  RRR: 15.42
K Klein 2 (2b)A Dutt 3 (5b)
Mohammad Mohsin2/19 (3)

AJ: "USA did really well in 2024 and they have done very well so far. With Olympics scheduled in 2028 in LA, I hope that Cricket starts picking up in USA." -- They have some major governance issues to resolve, but they've been very impressive tonight on the pitch. Also competed well against India and, to a lesser extent, Pakistan.

12.6
1
Mohammad Mohsin to Klein, 1 run

googly, punched past the diving point fielder

12.5
1
Mohammad Mohsin to Dutt, 1 run

full on off stump, miscued up and over the off side

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
SR Mukkamalla
79 runs (51)
5 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
20 runs
1 four1 six
Control
81%
SS Ranjane
48 runs (24)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
19 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
Harmeet Singh
O
4
M
0
R
21
W
4
ECO
5.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
3W
1W
SC van Schalkwyk
O
2.5
M
0
R
21
W
3
ECO
7.41
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
TossNetherlands, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
U.S.A.
Harmeet Singh
Match numberT20I no. 3707
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days13 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
DRS
India
Nitin Menon
DRS
TV Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
PointsUnited States of America 2, Netherlands 0
Win Probability
USA 100%
USANED
100%50%100%USA InningsNED Innings

Over 16 • NED 103/10

Fred Klaassen c Milind Kumar b van Schalkwyk 3 (6b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 50
W
U.S.A. won by 93 runs
'USA!USA!USA!' - Chepauk finds a new love on Valentine's Day eve

Netherlands hampered by lack of practice under lights, says coach

Mukkamalla 79, Harmeet four-for lead USA's trouncing of Netherlands

Netherlands opt to bowl against USA; Kyle Klein replaces Timm van der Gugten

