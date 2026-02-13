10.21pm: Right, that's your lot for tonight on another bumper day of World Cup action. Three more games tomorrow: Ireland vs Oman, England vs Scotland, and New Zealand vs South Africa. We'll be back to bring you all of the action as ever and on behalf of Andrew Miller and Sudeep Poojar, this is Matt Roller saying thanks for your company.
Monank Patel: "Really happy with the way we played. Batting first wasn't easy, the wicket was holding but we showed the intent. [Aggressive early?] Initially we wanted to look at the pitch. As soon as we knew, we wanted to make sure we punished the bad balls, showed the intent and put them under pressure. We prepared really well in the warm-up games. Lots of learnings from the first two games. [Feedback for batters?] After Shayan got out, the message I sent was that it was a 170 pitch with the quality of spinners we had. [Saiteja?] He's an incredible talent for USA... Very mature player, took the responsibility we've been talking about. [Harmeet?] It was very simple for him, as soon as he saw the ball was gripping a bit. He has the experience and skills to spin the ball, he varied the pace. Credit to him."
Here's Scott Edwards. [196?] More than we were hoping for. The USA put us under pressure. We dragged it back alright at the end. [Pitch?] It was obviously quite a good pitch. We never really got going, we just kept losing wickets. [Wickets key?] When the rate gets up to 11 or 12 pretty quick, it's that balance of getting the rate down and not losing wickets. We didn't get it right today. [India next?] We obviously travel again tomorrow. We'll have a debrief, a day off, then reset."
Keshav: "As an India fan, can cricinfo please run all the numbers are bottom line the NRR situation for India in case they lose to both Pak on Sunday and the Dutch next Wednesday? There is a chance that USA, India, and Netherlands are all tied on 2 wins and the team with the highest NRR makes it, which looks like a fight between USA and India in that situation." -- Don't worry, I'm sure our stats team will be working on a new scenarios piece as I write.
A huge boost to the USA's Net Run Rate. Have a look at the updated Group A table here. If they beat Namibia in their last game, and Pakistan lose their last two, then they have every chance. Not hugely likely, but their hopes are still alive!
Harmeet Singh is named Player of the Match. "When I first saw the wicket, the ball was holding quite a bit," he tells Alan Wilkins. "The plan was looking to spin the ball. In the Powerplay, it did grip from ball one. It was more like a one-day plan. The chat we had in the mid-innings was there is assistance when you look to spin the ball. [Batting effort?] They deserve this more, especially Saiteja and Shubham, the way they played. [Super 8s?] Funny things happen. We keep trusting, we keep fighting. The first two games were close ones... We've shown the world what we can do."
10.07pm:The joint second-biggest win (by runs) of the tournament. Here's the list in full. Who saw that coming? The Dutch came into this game after a near-miss against Pakistan and a comfortable win over Namibia, but have been crushed by the USA in front of a good crowd in Chennai.