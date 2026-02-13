Netherlands vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mukkamalla, Harmeet keep USA alive with big win

Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 4:36 PM (19 hrs ago)•Published Feb 13, 2026, 12:39 PM
Netherlands vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mukkamalla, Harmeet keep USA alive with big winBy Vishal Dikshit
A 93-run hammering
USA 196 for 6 (Mukkamalla 79, Ranjane 48*, de Leede 3-37) beat Netherlands 103 (de Leede 23, Harmeet 4-21, van Schalkwyk) by 93 runs
A fired-up USA kept their T20 World Cup campaign alive with a thumping victory and their first over Netherlands in men’s T20Is. After boundary-laden efforts from Saiteja Mukkamalla and Shubham Ranjane powered USA to 196, Harmeet Singh led the spinners to reduce Netherlands to 66 for 5 on a pitch that offered turn, swing and purchase for slower deliveries. Netherlands then lost 5 for 28 in the end for a 93-run hammering.
It was the first evening game of this World Cup in Chennai where USA got things going as soon as they were asked to bat. Once openers Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel set the tone with early intent for boundaries, Mukkamalla’s 79 off 51 led USA’s charge for nearly 14 overs with the run rate nearly kissing 10 an over. Ranjane then came out all guns blazing in the death overs and set a total Netherlands have never chased before in a T20 World Cup.
USA’s spinners then put the pressure on Netherlands from the get-go. Once Nosthush Kenjige struck in the second over, Harmeet ran through Netherlands once he came on in the powerplay to bag his second four-for in T20Is.
3
USA closing in...
This is getting over quickly for Netherlands. After Mohammad Mohsin clatters the stumps to send back van Beek, van Schalkwyk sends down a legcutter to reach 10 wickets in three games. Netherlands have quickly slipped from 66 for 5 to 96 for 9. And USA moments away from their first win over Netherlands in men's T20Is.
Harmeet finishes with 4-0-21-4, only his second four-for in T20Is.
1
Harmeet keeps them coming
122 Runs Netherlands need in the remaining 10 overs
He's getting sharp turn on this Chepauk pitch. It's not a turner as such but there's purchase for spin, a bit of uneven bounce and assistance for pace bowlers too when pace is taken off.
After sending back de Leede, Harmeet fires one into the stumps of the captain Scott Edwards, who tried to pull this one away but the ball rattled the top of his middle stump. Netherlands in deep trouble on 75 for 6 at the halfway mark and USA have brought on the spin squeeze. Harmeet has 3 for 16 from his three overs so far.
1
Van Schalkwyk, Harmeet strike; Netherlands in trouble
USA have been very impressive with their bowling and fielding plans this World Cup. They had India in deep trouble in the powerplay and today have taken out four Dutch wickets in the first seven overs.
Almost as if this pitch was waiting for van Schalkwyk, he struck with his fourth ball as Colin Ackermann flicked his wobble-seam delivery straight to midwicket in the sixth over. Harmeet bowls the next and this one didn't look like a great delivery but Bas de Leede has hit that straight to cover. Big, big wicket.
Netherlands 56 for 4 after seven. USA's fielding could still improve though. They had put down five catches in their first two games.
2
Heaven at 37
Time to welcome Shadley van Schalkwyk for the last over of the powerplay. Remember how he got three in an over against the mighty Indian batting lin-up in their opening game. He is making hay while the sun shines, isn't he? On top of the wicket-taking charts of the World Cup so far.
Netherlands have meanwhile lost a second wicket. Max O'Dowd couldn't really get going tonight and he tried to pull left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh over mid-on but couldn't clear the fielder. USA 41 for 2 after five. There's good pace and bounce in the wicket, as the fiery Ali Khan showed, and Bas de Leede is looking in good touch.
2
Kenjige gets the first strike
He comes from around the wicket to right-hand batter Michael Levitt, he gets to turn the ball, and unfortunately for Levitt, the balls keeps very low to go under his swinging bat and rattle the stumps. Netherlands had opened the bowling with offspinner Aryan Dutt, and now USA have brought spin on in the second over in which Kenjige concedes just five singles after a first-ball wicket.
Netherlands 14 for 1 after two. The asking rate is a touch above 10.
1
1
1
The first half with Aakash Chopra and Monty Desai
An impressive last over from van Beek for just nine runs keeps USA just shy of the 200 mark in this must-win clash. Saiteja Mukkamalla was the man who got things going with his intent for big hits from the time he walked out. His booming drives, late cuts and pulls helped him fetch five fours and four sixes as he also found gaps regularly to keep the run rate almost touching 10. Shubham Ranjane then brought out his big hits, as he had against Pakistan, and his unbeaten 48 off 24 meant USA put on a very competitive score.
Is this chaseable? The Netherlands bowlers kept digging the ball short and slow into the pitch and the cutters did work at times. That means Shadley van Schalkwyk will be licking his lips because that's precisely what he does, whether with the new ball or old. He has already taken two four-fors in the two matches so far and will be itching to bowl here.
1
1
1
Shubham Ranjane on the charge
Netherlands are being carted all around the park. With Mukkamalla gone, Shubham Ranjane takes charge and plays the field. He has come well prepared for the short and slow deliveries Netherlands have been using a lot to try and slow things down. Ranjane keeps shuffling to the off side for those kind of balls and he keeps hitting them. He slog sweeps one for four, he pulls one over deep backward square for six more in the 18th over and follows it with a straight six when de Leede changes the line at the start of the 19th over.
Fourteen runs in the 18th over, another 13 in the 19th and USA are 187 for 5 after 19. One to go.
1
De Leede gets the big one
We're into the death overs, USA are nearly touching the 10-run-per-over mark and Netherlands are desperate for a wicket. And it's Bas de Leede, bowling one slower ball or cutter after another, who accounts for the well-set Mukkamalla with a slower short one that the batter is not able to get on top of. A slow and short offcutter, Mukkamalla pulls and hands a catch to deep square leg. Mukkamalla walks off for a smashing 79 off 51, raising his bat for the knowledgable Chennai crowd.
USA 160 for after 17. The big question is can USA build on that solid score to get to 200 or at least 190-plus? Milind Kumar joins Shubham Ranjane.
1
Van der Merwe can't find a dot
0 Dot balls for van der Merwe in his three overs so far
The experienced left-arm spinner has been taken for runs tonight at Chepauk and USA's clear intent of nudging the ball here and there, finding the gaps, going over the top for boundaries has kept him thinking.
Mukkamalla is looking in great touch here. USA 136 for 3 after 14. Can they get 200?
2
Fifty with a six!
30 Balls for Saiteja's Mukkamalla half-century
With a glorious lofted drive over the covers, Mukkamalla has raced to his maiden fifty in T20 World Cups, with his second six of the night. He has carried this innings after Jahangir and Monank got going early on and has kept the run rate well over nine an over. USA 114 for 3 after 12.
Who is Saiteja Mukkamalla you ask? A man inspired by India's 2011 World Cup victory and who has trained with VVS Laxman. Read his interview here.
1
Knuckle ball breaks the fifty stand
This half-century stand between Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla. Monank had just hammered de Leede's short ball for a disdainful boundary to bring up the fifty stand off 35 balls. And de Leede replies with a deft knuckle ball at 116.1kmh, the lack of pace so deceptive that Monank is almost through with his shot, then sees the short ball still coming at him and ends up sticking his bat up to try and ramp but ends up giving a catch to the keeper for a simple catch.
USA are 96 for 2 after 10, looking good for a big score.
1
Tulips for Valentine's Day
1
USA are off...
18 Dot balls for USA in their powerplay score of 53
These USA batters have come out with a clear intent of hitting boundaries early on. Four fours and three sixes in the first six.
1
1
1
Monank's new record
5 Most matches as USA captain in T20 World Cups
Monank, meanwhile, is walking the talk. With his eye set in, he has middled a sumptuous straight drive and followed it with a mow on the leg side. USA 42 for 1 after five.
Klein wins the early battle against Jahangir
Jahangir was looking in some form and going after the balls with no half measures. He smashed Kyle Klein over the covers with disdain to enthrall the USA fans at the ground. but next ball Klein aims for the stumps, Jahangir misses his booming drive and Klein celebrates with...what do you call this...wipe-the-face celebration?
USA 27 for 1 after three.
1
1
The disobedient Shayan Jahangir
Just half hour ago USA captain Monank Patel had said he wants his top-order batters to watch the first five to ten balls before belting the big hits. But here's Shayan Jahangir, with the captain watching from the non-striker's end, who has smoked two sixes with mighty pulls in the first seven balls of the innings. Can't blame him though as both were short balls there to be hit. The first from offspinner Aryan Dutt and the second from van Beek.
Early signs from Chennai also show turn and swing. Jahangir was also beaten by some outswing from van Beek in the second over. USA 23 for 0 after two.
1
Toss and teams: Three changes for USA
Toss Netherlands chose to bowl vs USA
In the first night game in Chennai of this T20 World Cup, Netherlands have opted to chase in what is a must-win clash for USA.
Netherlands do have two points to their name after their victory against Namibia, and they made one change of bringing back right-arm quick Kyle Klein as a like for like for Timm van der Gugten. Klein had played in the opening game when they ran Pakistan close whereas van der Gugten had featured against Namibia when he leaked 21 runs in two overs.
USA, on the other hand, made three changes. Ali Khan was fit again after hurting himself in their opening clash against India. He, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Nosthush Kenjige came in for Andries Gous, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.
USA captain Monank Patel wanted his top-order batters to take more responsibility by seeing through the first five to 10 balls instead of going for the big shots straightaway.
It was "quite chilly" according to Ian Bishop at the toss as the temperature was around 24 degrees Celsius and will dip further with some humidity around.
USA: 1 Monank Patel (capt), 2 Shayan Jahangir (wk), 3 Saiteja Mukkamalla, 4 Milind Kumar, 5 Sanjay Krishnamurthi, 6 Shubham Ranjane, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Nosthush Kenjige, 11 Ali Khan.
Netherlands: 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt/wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Kyle Klein, 11 Fred Klaassen.
Live analysis with our experts Aakash Chopra and Monty Desai
Test cricket can wait for the Dutch
Allrounder Logan van Beek went into the details on the eve of their match against USA, saying "one Test in two years" doesn't help an Associate team.
Getting close to the toss...
We're about 15 minutes from the toss in Chennai where it's a pleasant 24 degrees right now. Dew is always around the corner for evening games, this is the first 7pm game in Chennai this World Cup, so the team wining the toss could prefer chasing. Here's what is expected from the two teams' XIs:
There's no reason for Netherlands to tweak their winning combination unless there are any injuries or illnesses in their camp, though veteran Max O'Dowd has been below par.
Netherlands (probable): 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Timm van der Gugten, 11 Fred Klaasen
If Ali Khan is fit, he could potentially come back in place of Adil. There might be a toss-up between Mukkamalla and Shayan Jahangir for the opening slot.
USA (probable): 1 Andries Gous (wk), 2 Shayan Jahangir/Saiteja Mukkamalla, 3 Monank Patel (capt), 4 Milind Kumar, 5 Sanjay Krishnamurthi , 6 Shubham Ranjane, 7 Harmeet Singh , 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan/Ehsan Adil
USA need to break Netherlands duck to stay alive
After running India close in their opening game in Mumbai, USA were outplayed by Pakistan in Colombo in their second. A third successive defeat, against Netherlands will knock them out of contention for the Super Eight stage. History is also against USA: they have not beaten Netherlands in three attempts in men's T20Is. Netherlands will be high on confidence after easing past Namibia on the back of Bas de Leede's all-round effort in Delhi.
1