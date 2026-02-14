Matches (12)
New Zealand vs South Africa, 24th Match, Group D at Ahmedabad, T20 World Cup, Feb 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
24th Match, Group D (N), Ahmedabad, February 14, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Today, 1:30 PM
55m
Lungi Ngidi needs 5 wicket(s) to become the highest wicket-taker for SA in T20Is

2

de Kock needs 2 more six(es) to equal the record for most sixes for SA in Men's T20 World Cup

Group D
Group D
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
New ZealandNew Zealand
220041.919
2
South AfricaSouth Africa
220041.425
Match centre 

Shadow-Shell: "It was supposed to be the group of death, but both teams will be coming in very relaxed. On the other hand, Groups B&C are very much alive" -- England, though, are doing their best to ensure they have a relaxed time of it too.

5:55pm After 39 overs on Wednesday against Afghanistan, South Africa had it in their grasp. And then, they almost had it snatched away from them. A few minutes later, Afghanistan had it. And they too had it snatched away from them. Only for South Africa, with Afghanistan threatening a third heist, to somehow squeak past the finish line.

New Zealand have had no such hiccups, and they have not even entertained the possibility of a heartbreak. Two clinical Chepauk run-chases have catapulted them to the top of the group and barring anything dramatic, they should find themselves in the next stage.

Therein, though, also lies the caveat. World Cups are meant to be dramatic. They are designed to throw up surprises. And they are supposed to, even for two teams sitting as comfortably as New Zealand and South Africa, not allow a moment's rest.

And so, here we are again. Back at the venue where South Africa may have played the most incredible game this format has seen all these years, and where New Zealand now arrive, with the Super Eights in sight and with ambitions as colossal as this stadium itself.

Maybe not quite the high-stakes, high-jeopardy contest this could have been had fate had other ideas but a salivating prospect nonetheless, with two high-quality sides lying in wait. So, sit back, relax and enjoy as I, Shashwat Kumar, bring ESPNcricinfo's live coverage to you!

Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
6 M257 Runs51.4 Avg174.82 SR
GD Phillips
7 M218 Runs36.33 Avg155.71 SR
Q de Kock
9 M383 Runs42.56 Avg178.97 SR
AK Markram
9 M277 Runs34.63 Avg143.52 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
10 M15 Wkts9.67 Econ13.06 SR
IS Sodhi
8 M9 Wkts11.06 Econ15.66 SR
L Ngidi
7 M14 Wkts7.66 Econ10.35 SR
C Bosch
6 M8 Wkts8.2 Econ15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SA
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
GroundNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3711
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days14 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Ireland
Roly Black
TV Umpire
Australia
Rod Tucker
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
