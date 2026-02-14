Shadow-Shell: "It was supposed to be the group of death, but both teams will be coming in very relaxed. On the other hand, Groups B&C are very much alive" -- England, though, are doing their best to ensure they have a relaxed time of it too.
5:55pm After 39 overs on Wednesday against Afghanistan, South Africa had it in their grasp. And then, they almost had it snatched away from them. A few minutes later, Afghanistan had it. And they too had it snatched away from them. Only for South Africa, with Afghanistan threatening a third heist, to somehow squeak past the finish line.
New Zealand have had no such hiccups, and they have not even entertained the possibility of a heartbreak. Two clinical Chepauk run-chases have catapulted them to the top of the group and barring anything dramatic, they should find themselves in the next stage.
Therein, though, also lies the caveat. World Cups are meant to be dramatic. They are designed to throw up surprises. And they are supposed to, even for two teams sitting as comfortably as New Zealand and South Africa, not allow a moment's rest.
And so, here we are again. Back at the venue where South Africa may have played the most incredible game this format has seen all these years, and where New Zealand now arrive, with the Super Eights in sight and with ambitions as colossal as this stadium itself.
Maybe not quite the high-stakes, high-jeopardy contest this could have been had fate had other ideas but a salivating prospect nonetheless, with two high-quality sides lying in wait. So, sit back, relax and enjoy as I, Shashwat Kumar, bring ESPNcricinfo's live coverage to you!