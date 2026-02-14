Jansen, Markram hand South Africa statement win

Marco Jansen 's first four-wicket haul in T20Is broke the back of two New Zealand assaults to give South Africa an easy win and a likely top spot in Group D. Not that the finish matters as the teams' games in Super Eights are pre-decided as long as they make it out of the first group.

This was the first successful chase in a night game of this World Cup, but this was also arguably the first night match between evenly matched sides. Having survived Afghanistan in this group of death, both sides played with freedom. New Zealand kept coming at South Africa, reaching 33 for 0 in 3.1 overs, 57 for 1 in 5.1 and then 138 for 4 in 13.5.

However, Jansen pegged New Zealand back every time, the final strike resulting in a practical shutdown: only 37 came off the last 37 balls as New Zealand ran out of batting. In response, Aiden Markram 's personal best of 86 off 44 ended the game with 17 balls to spare, making it 5-0 for them against New Zealand in T20 World Cups.

Allen, Seifert throw the gauntlet

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada kept the dangerous duo of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen quiet for two overs, but the eventual onslaught arrived on a pitch where the ball came onto bat beautifully. Allen started off with three fours and a six in the third over, bowled by Ngidi. The powerplay hitting involved no innovation or cuteness, just timing and power.

Jansen intercepts New Zealand twice

Jansen's first ball of the night was dismissed disdainfully for a six over mid-on by Siefert. Jansen immediately went to Plan B. Mid-on went back, leaving no boundary riders on the off side. Siefert looked to exploit that field but Jansen bowled an accurate short ball to take an edge through to the keeper.

Marco Jansen got hit but kept taking wickets • AFP/Getty Images

Allen didn't slow down, but then Jansen came back for the last over of the powerplay to take out Rachin Ravindra and Allen. While Ravindra got a thick edge to short third, Allen got too close to a slower offcutter and couldn't find the elevation to clear mid-off.

Mark Chapman still kept coming, but when Keshav Maharaj bowled Glenn Phillips to make it 64 for 4 in seventh over, New Zealand finally had to go into recovery mode.

Chapman, Mitchell put NZ back on track

To be absolutely accurate, only Mitchell was in recovery mode. Chapman looked in fine touch, and pulled Maharaj for a six two balls after Phillips' fall. Ngidi managed to bowl the 10th over without a boundary, but in the 11th and 12th the duo took 29. Corbin Bosch was hit for a four by each batter, and Markram a six each. At 131 for 4 in 13, New Zealand were back on track for 200, which looked like the bare minimum to stay competitive.

Jansen runs interference again

Jansen had got one wicket with a slower ball already, but on his return he unveiled a knuckle ball, which completely bewitched Chapman, who was 48 off 25 at that point. When Ngidi had Mitchell caught at long-on - for a change, with an on-pace delivery that hit the inner half of the bat - New Zealand had lost six wickets with more than four overs left. Only James Neesham could do some damage in the end but 175 looked paltry with dew already apparent.

Markram leads the romp

There are many different routes to a one-sided chase but Markram took us on a scenic one. His driving, both on the up and otherwise, both along the ground and in the air, both on the off side and on, was gorgeous right from the time he square-drove the second ball of the chase for four. The next one went through the covers. In the second over, he bent his back knee and cover drove in the air for a six. The best perhaps was the six over long-on off Jacob Duffy to a ball that was short of a length and didn't give him any room to swing his arms.