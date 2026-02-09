New Zealand brace for unfamiliar opponents UAE

Big Picture: NZ meet unfamiliar opponents

New Zealand can rely on intel from Mark Chapman, who had come up against UAE more often when he was playing for Hong Kong, and Lockie Ferguson, who is more familiar with the UAE players owing to his stint in the ILT20 as Desert Vipers' captain. They certainly won't take UAE lightly - in 2023, a New Zealand side that included the likes of Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Chapman was toppled by UAE in Dubai

For UAE, this is a chance for them to remind the world that they can challenge top teams after they had missed out on qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

UAE have won just one of their six games at the T20 World Cup, but thanks to the ILT20, most of their players are up to speed with the format. Their captain Muhammad Waseem is a serial six-hitter while Alishan Sharafu can be just as explosive and float in the batting line-up. Left-arm spinner Haider Ali can stifle batters with his accuracy in the powerplay while fast bowler Junaid Siddique can nail yorkers.

UAE beat Bangladesh recently in a bilateral T20I series and gave Pakistan a scare in the Asia Cup. They will be hoping to add more scalps in international cricket.

Form guide

New Zealand: WLWLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

UAE:LLLWW

Rachin Ravindra bagged a golden duck against Afghanistan • ICC/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Rachin Ravindra and Muhammad Waseem

Rachin Ravindra has had a rough build-up to this T20 World Cup. After illness forced him out of the warm-up game against USA in Navi Mumbai, he bagged a golden duck in New Zealand's opening game against Afghanistan and conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled, though he picked up the wicket of a well-set Gulbadin Naib. He will look to make a more substantial contribution on Tuesday. has had a rough build-up to this T20 World Cup. After illness forced him out of the warm-up game against USA in Navi Mumbai, he bagged a golden duck in New Zealand's opening game against Afghanistan and conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled, though he picked up the wicket of a well-set Gulbadin Naib. He will look to make a more substantial contribution on Tuesday.

Muhammad Waseem gets going, he can cause serious damage, and New Zealand know that as well. The UAE captain has struck 190 sixes in 93 T20I innings and is just 16 away from toppling Rohit Sharma's Whengets going, he can cause serious damage, and New Zealand know that as well. The UAE captain has struck 190 sixes in 93 T20I innings and is just 16 away from toppling Rohit Sharma's all-time T20I record . He continues to be the face of UAE cricket in international cricket and the ILT20.

Team news

If Michael Bracewell, who is nursing a calf injury, doesn't recover in time, New Zealand will likely stick with seam-bowling allrounder Jimmy Neesham though he conceded 33 runs in his three wicketless overs against Afghanistan. Finn Allen has been cleared to bat but his shoulder niggle has restricted him from throwing properly in the field. On Sunday, he was mostly at short fine leg and only engaged in under-arm throws.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Finn Allen, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Jimmy Neesham/Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Jacob Duffy

With UAE using Sharafu in the middle order, wicketkeeper-batter Aryansh Sharma will pair up with Waseem at the top. There may be a toss-up between Haider and Simranjeet Singh for the left-arm spinner's spot. Muhammad Zohaib , who was supposed to slot in at No.3, has been sent back home due to "disciplinary issues," according to a statement from the ECB. Sohaib Khan could potentially replace him in UAE's XI.

UAE (probable): 1 Aryansh Sharma (wk), 2 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 3 Alishan Sharafu, 4 Sohaib Khan, 5 Harshit Kaushik, 6 Mayank Kumar, 7 Dhruv Parashar, 8 Muhammad Arfan, 9 Haider Ali, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Muhammad Jawadullah

Pitch and conditions

The Chennai pitch had some covering of grass on Sunday and offered encouraging bounce in the early exchanges between New Zealand and Afghanistan before providing some grip to the slower bowlers as well. With this being a day game as well - 3pm IST start - the surface is expected to play in similar fashion.

Stats and trivia

Seifert is three sixes away from 100 T20I sixes while Allen is five away from the mark. Only Martin Guptill, Colin Munro and Phillips have hit 100 or more sixes for New Zealand in the format.

Since the end of the previous T20 World Cup, Jacob Duffy has taken 23 wickets in the powerplay in 29 innings. Only Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava has more wickets (25) than Duffy in the powerplay during this period, with the benefit of more innings.

Haider Ali's economy rate of 5.93 in the powerplay is the best among all bowlers in the ILT20 (for a minimum of 20 innings).

Quotes

"It comes down to adaptability. We have faced enough bowlers over our time to understand general movements of people's actions and been around the franchise scene quite a bit."

Glenn Phillips on stepping into the unknown against UAE