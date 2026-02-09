Matches (11)
T20 World Cup (5)
Ranji Trophy (3)
SA Women vs PAK Women (1)
One-Day Cup (2)

Oman vs Zimbabwe, 8th Match, Group B at Colombo, T20 World Cup, Feb 09 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
8th Match, Group B (D/N), Colombo (SSC), February 09, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Oman FlagOman
103
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(13.3/20 ov, T:104) 106/2

Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)

blessing-muzarabani
Player Of The Match
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
3/16
blessing-muzarabani
Cricinfo's MVP
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
62.45 ptsImpact List
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
26%
ZIM Win & Bat
38%
OMA Win & Bowl
13%
ZIM Win & Bowl
23%
3.3K votes
Fan rating
Fan Ratings are openRate the teams and player performance
Tap to rate now!
Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Zimbabwe's pace trio of Muzarabani, Ngarava and Evans shared nine wickets among them to rattle Oman for 103

09-Feb-2026 • 8 hrs agoMohammad Isam
Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Oman1 Inn
103/10(19.5 overs)
Vinayak Shukla
28 (21)
Blessing Muzarabani
3/16 (4)
Sufyan Mehmood
25 (39)
Richard Ngarava
3/17 (4)
Zimbabwe2 Inn
106/2(13.3 overs)
Brian Bennett
*48 (36)
Sufyan Mehmood
2/12 (3)
Brendan Taylor
*31 (30)
Wasim Ali
0/10 (2)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Blessing Muzarabani
ZIM62.45-3/16
Sufyan Mehmood
OMA60.7710.862/12
Richard Ngarava
ZIM55.27-3/17
Vinayak Shukla
OMA49.3149.31-
Brian Bennett
ZIM38.0142.930/18
View full list

That wraps up all the action from today's match. Thanks to everyone for tuning in. The final game of today's triple-header starts in about 45 minutes; be sure to join Alan Gardner for that one. From our side, this is Rashad Mahbub signing off on behalf of Chandan Duorah and Thilak Ram. Goodbye!

Sikandar Raza: "I thought we bowled exceptionally well. We read the pitch correctly and executed our plans perfectly. This was about as clinical as we can be. A few boundaries and a couple of bad overs don't really bother me; the main thing is that our plans worked, both with the ball and the bat. Ideally, you'd want to win by nine wickets or have the openers finish it off, but with the nerves of a first World Cup game, I'm very happy with this performance. [Surprised by the bounce?] No, we watched the previous games closely and inspected the ground yesterday. I looked at the history of this ground and the role the grass plays. I knew that with our two tall bowlers, we would find bounce regardless. Once I saw it happening, I was quite happy because it's tough for any batter when you have guys like that, plus Brad as backup, generating that kind of height. [Tempted to bowl the seamers' full quota in the middle overs] I have to be careful with Blessing's workload since he's returning from a back injury. I wanted him to bowl three in the powerplay, which he did, but I also wanted to keep an over in reserve for the death just in case. I thought Benny and Wellington did a decent job in the middle. I brought Richard back in the 15th over and he got a wicket immediately. Every time I asked the boys to step up, they delivered, whether by taking a wicket or keeping things tight. [Brendan Taylor's condition] As soon as we made eye contact, I wanted him off the field. I've seen this happen too many times where he tries to play through it and makes it worse. He's a key member of the team, and we have a few days before the next game, so I didn't want to take any chances. His initial reaction was that it felt bad, but we'll wait for the scan and the medical report. [Message to the team] I told them that bravery, courage, and clarity will go a long way. Today proved that our plans work, and I want everyone to keep executing them to the best of their ability. Seeing the bounce and pace of the wicket today just reassured us that we're on the right track."

Jatinder Singh: "We were asked to bat first, and I don't think we put enough runs on the board. It's too much to ask the bowlers to defend 104; as a batting unit, we simply didn't click. In a T20 game, you need around 160 or 170 to give your bowlers a total they can actually fight with. [Preparation to face the seam bowlers] We played a warm-up game, so we were ready for it, but the bounce on this particular pitch was a bit more than we experienced in the practice matches. We just had to cope with it. Like I said, you need a competitive score to give the bowlers a chance. [Positives from the game] I think we can take some positives. Sufyan and Mehmood bowled really well, as did Faisal. Our fielding was also quite good, so we can carry those things forward. [Discussion in the dressing room] We had a huddle as soon as the game ended. I told them not to let their heads drop. It's only the start of the tournament. You have to keep believing because miracles can happen. We are the ones who have to make the difference; we have to be warriors out there."

Player of the Match, Blessing Muzarabani: "It was great to get that first win out of the way. From here on, it's just game by game for us. We're staying focused as the tournament progresses, and I'm really happy with how today went. [Short run up in the last over] Not really. I'm coming back from a slight back injury, so sometimes that gets in your head and you don't want to push it too hard. But it was essentially the same run-up. [Conditions] We got some good bounce. It was a bit skiddy as well, so I'm really pleased I was able to use the conditions effectively. As I said, it's just game by game. I'm not going to overthink things. I'm just happy with today's result. [Fancy your chances against Australia and Ireland] It's going to be a good challenge, for sure. But our approach doesn't change; we're taking it one match at a time. A good ball is still a good ball."

Brendan Taylor was retired hurt in his previous T20 innings last month as well. The third time he retired hurt in his last five T20 innings.

5:58 pm Zimbabwe couldn't have asked for a better way to get their first points on the board. They were on top from the start and ended up outclassing Oman in every department. The tone was set early, with Marumani tearing into Shakeel in the second over, cracking four boundaries in a row to get the chase moving. Oman did have a brief moment where it looked like things might get interesting, and it came through Mehmood. After his earlier contribution with the bat, he picked up the new ball and struck twice in the fourth over, jolting Zimbabwe and forcing a quick rethink. The Chevrons were 43 for 2 at the end of the power play, but Taylor and Bennett did a brilliant job of calming things down after that early flurry. Bennett was the aggressor, taking on the bowling, while Taylor played the stabilizing role, nudging the score along at just over a run a ball. There was a slight worry when Taylor had to retire hurt on 31 runs, clearly uncomfortable while running between the wickets, though Zimbabwe will be hoping it's nothing too serious. Bennett stayed right through to the end, finishing unbeaten on 48 off 36 balls, and Mehmood's two wickets ended up being the only bright spot for Oman on a difficult afternoon. The post-match presentations are coming up shortly; don't go anywhere.

Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets

13.3
4
Sonavale to Raza, FOUR runs

Zimbabwe kick off their campaign in style with a clinical and dominant victory over Oman! Width on offer length ball outside off, Raza stands tall deep inside the crease and hammers the ball through the covers, beating the long off fielder with ease. Bennett is left stranded on 48 at the non-striker's end, just short of a half-century, but the team's victory is surely what matters most to him. Handshakes are being exchanged all around as the match concludes. Meanwhile, the Oman players have gathered near the pitch for a lengthy huddle as their captain shares some final words.

13.2
1
Sonavale to Bennett, 1 run

back of a length ball works it away to long off

13.1
1
Sonavale to Raza, 1 run

length ball outside off, slashes it hard to the short cover fielder, good stop by Jatinder there

Sonavale joins the attack

Over13
11 runsNeed 4 from 42b
ZIM 100/2CRR: 7.69  RRR: 0.57
BJ Bennett 47 (35b 7x4)Sikandar Raza 0 (0b)
Shakeel Ahmed0/27 (2)
12.6
2
Shakeel to Bennett, 2 runs

length ball on the pads, tucks it to square leg for a couple of runs. 100 comes up for Zimbabwe.

Brendan Taylor was visibly hobbling while running between the wickets and has decided to walk off retired hurt. This brings the captain, Sikandar Raza, to the crease as the new batter.

12.5
4
Shakeel to Bennett, FOUR runs

Clubbed over midwicket! You can't bowl short deliveries to Bennett! A fraction short outside off, plenty of room for Bennett to free his arms, clears the front leg and whips this over midwicket region

Brendan Taylor retired hurt 31 (30b 3x4 0x6 39m) SR: 103.33
12.4
1
Shakeel to Taylor, 1 run

flatter length ball plays with the straight bat to long on

12.3
2
Shakeel to Taylor, 2 runs

length ball driven firmly through the covers, the sweeper fielder fumbles and the batters complete the double

12.2
1
Shakeel to Bennett, 1 run

back of a length ball turns it down to midwicket

12.1
1
Shakeel to Taylor, 1 run

good length ball on the pads, dabs it to short fine leg

Shakeel in

Over12
4 runsNeed 15 from 48b
ZIM 89/2CRR: 7.41  RRR: 1.87
BRM Taylor 27 (27b 3x4)BJ Bennett 40 (32b 6x4)
Sufyan Mehmood2/12 (3)
11.6
1
Sufyan to Taylor, 1 run

good length ball plays across the line to midwicket for a single

11.5
1
Sufyan to Bennett, 1 run

length ball plays with the straight bat to the long off area

11.4
1
Sufyan to Taylor, 1 run

slight fuller and squeezes through square leg area

11.3
Sufyan to Taylor, no run

slower through the air ball outside off, smothers to the cover fielder

Syd: "Australia hardly ever have a good run going into any ICC tournament. And then mid-way through the groups they remember, 'ooh we are the best' and then smash away. They can't fool me anymore."

11.2
Sufyan to Taylor, no run

back of a length ball nips back in and inside edges onto the pad

11.1
1
Sufyan to Bennett, 1 run

slight fuller around off, driven straight down the ground to long off

Mehmood returns to the attack

Over11
15 runsNeed 19 from 54b
ZIM 85/2CRR: 7.72  RRR: 2.11
BRM Taylor 25 (23b 3x4)BJ Bennett 38 (30b 6x4)
Nadeem Khan0/28 (3)
10.6
4
Nadeem to Taylor, FOUR runs

Nails the reverse sweep! Quicker and fuller around off, gets down on one knee and pierces the short third area, excellent timing and placement by Taylor.

10.5
2
Nadeem to Taylor, 2 runs

floated fuller length ball driven with the full face of the bat to widish deep cover for a couple of runs. 50 partnership comes up off 44 balls.

10.4
1
Nadeem to Bennett, 1 run

non-turner length ball on middle-leg, moves onto the back foot and steers it to long on

10.3
4
Nadeem to Bennett, FOUR runs

Slapped through point! Bowls a tad fuller and wide outside off, presents the full face of the bat and bludgeons this hard, beats the backward point fielder

10.2
4
Nadeem to Bennett, FOUR runs

Cheeky! Back of a length ball on the stumps, plays the paddle sweep fine and races away to the ropes

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
BJ Bennett
48 runs (36)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
86%
BRM Taylor
31 runs (30)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
8 runs
0 four0 six
Control
93%
Best performances - bowlers
B Muzarabani
O
4
M
1
R
16
W
3
ECO
4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
R Ngarava
O
4
M
1
R
17
W
3
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundSinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
TossZimbabwe, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani
Match numberT20I no. 3691
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days9 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
DRS
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
DRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
England
Richard Kettleborough
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsZimbabwe 2, Oman 0
Win Probability
ZIM 100%
OMAZIM
100%50%100%OMA InningsZIM Innings

Over 14 • ZIM 106/2

Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)
Match CoverageSee all
Three quicks, one vision: Zimbabwe's pace pack finds its rhythm

Three quicks, one vision: Zimbabwe's pace pack finds its rhythm

Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Oman

Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Oman

Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip Oman

Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip Oman

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions