Sikandar Raza: "I thought we bowled exceptionally well. We read the pitch correctly and executed our plans perfectly. This was about as clinical as we can be. A few boundaries and a couple of bad overs don't really bother me; the main thing is that our plans worked, both with the ball and the bat. Ideally, you'd want to win by nine wickets or have the openers finish it off, but with the nerves of a first World Cup game, I'm very happy with this performance. [Surprised by the bounce?] No, we watched the previous games closely and inspected the ground yesterday. I looked at the history of this ground and the role the grass plays. I knew that with our two tall bowlers, we would find bounce regardless. Once I saw it happening, I was quite happy because it's tough for any batter when you have guys like that, plus Brad as backup, generating that kind of height. [Tempted to bowl the seamers' full quota in the middle overs] I have to be careful with Blessing's workload since he's returning from a back injury. I wanted him to bowl three in the powerplay, which he did, but I also wanted to keep an over in reserve for the death just in case. I thought Benny and Wellington did a decent job in the middle. I brought Richard back in the 15th over and he got a wicket immediately. Every time I asked the boys to step up, they delivered, whether by taking a wicket or keeping things tight. [Brendan Taylor's condition] As soon as we made eye contact, I wanted him off the field. I've seen this happen too many times where he tries to play through it and makes it worse. He's a key member of the team, and we have a few days before the next game, so I didn't want to take any chances. His initial reaction was that it felt bad, but we'll wait for the scan and the medical report. [Message to the team] I told them that bravery, courage, and clarity will go a long way. Today proved that our plans work, and I want everyone to keep executing them to the best of their ability. Seeing the bounce and pace of the wicket today just reassured us that we're on the right track."