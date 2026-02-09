Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip Oman

Live
Updated: Feb 9, 2026, 12:27 PM (8 hrs ago)•Published Feb 9, 2026, 6:19 AM
Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip OmanBy Mohammad Isam
Bennett makes it a day to remember
As much as the Zimbabwe pace attack gave them a huge advantage, Brian Bennett too has spent a good day in Colombo. He took a worldie to end the Oman innings, when he ran plenty to his right to complete a diving effort.
He then struck some meaty blows, coupled with soft touches, as he rounded off Zimbabwe's chase with an unbeaten 48. There's going to be a lot more expected from this 22-year-old who has already struck centuries in each format of the game.
Zimbabwe end chase fast
Zimbabwe beat Oman by eight wickets with 6.3 overs to spare in Colombo. Sikandar Raza struck the winning runs in the 14th over after Brendan Taylor walked off with a hamstring niggle in the previous over. Brian Bennett top scored with 48 not out, while Taylor made 31 before his walkoff.
The main credit however goes to their three-man pace attack, as they took nine of their ten wickets to knock off Oman for 103 runs in 19.5 overs.
Taylor off with hamstring pull
Veteran Zimbabwe batter Brendan Taylor left the field with the side needing six runs to win, after he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 13th over. Taylor was completing a second run when he looked to be feeling some pain on his legs. It was a prudent decision from Taylor to walk off, and allow the team doctors to look at his situation.
Bennett, Taylor find their groove
Nadeem Khan was bowling well up to this point, but Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor went after him in the eleventh over. Bennett played the paddle sweep, followed by a hard sweep. Taylor finished the over with an excellent reverse sweep, as Zimbabwe try to romp home fast.
Zim eye NRR boost
With matches ahead against Australia, Ireland and Zimbabwe, it will be prudent for Zimbabwe to look to run down the Oman total within fewer overs. Brian Bennett and Brendon Taylor have sussed out the conditions at the SSC for long enough, and now a push for bigger overs will come.
Oman meanwhile, could sneak in a few more wickets, which should slow down the Zimbabwe chase.
Mehmood snag two in three balls
Sufyan Mehmood has handed Oman a lifeline after he removed Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Meyers in his first thre balls, as Zimbabwe slipped to 30 for two in the fourth over.
Zimbabwe had got off to a rapid start before Mehmood pulled things back, but it wasn't just the bowler. Wasim Ali took a superb grab at backward point after Marumani cut the ball hard. Vinayak Shukla then took a superb catch standing up to the stumps.
Zimbabwe start 104 chase
Zimbabwe have a comfortable chase coming up for them, unless Oman spring them a surprise with their own brand of pace and bounce. It is however hard to extract bounce from any surface without the habit of having done it in the past. Oman has a host of spinners, including Nadeem Khan who is a left-arm wrist spinner.
Zimbabwe though can't take things for granted, as they want to win the match against Oman. Are they going to push hard to get them a big net run-rate boost from their first game?
Bennett's stunner underlines Zim dominance
Brian Bennett's catch in the last over of the Oman innings, when he ran about 20 metres to his right from deep midwicket, capped off Zimbabwe's excellent display at the SSC. They bowled out Oman for 103 runs in 19.5 overs, with Bennett taking the stunning grab to dismiss Nadeem Khan, who was at least striking the ball well.
Ngarava, Muzarabani dominate Zim attack
This from our man at the ground Madushka Balasuriya is excellent: Seamers have taken 71% of all wickets in T20Is for Zimbabwe since the end of the 2024 World Cup. 138 out of 193 wickets, with Ngarava, Muzarabani and Evans accounting for 109 of those.
Can Oman reach three-figure mark?
Oman lost their eighth wicket in the 17th over, when Brad Evans picked up his first wicket. Sufyan Mehmood was the batter, holing out in the deep square-leg boundary. It now leaves Oman in a perilous position, about reaching the three figure-mark, as they are 76 for 8 with 3.4 overs still remaining.
Ngarava breaks the partnership
Richard Ngarava returns to the attack, and straight away removes Vinayak Shukla, who was looking confident batting on 28.
Ngarava got the ball to rear up on Shukla, who was in no position to play the cut shot. He tried to play one late, which took the edge. Brendan Taylor, behind the stumps, grabbed the chance diving to his right.
Some respite for Oman
Excellent over for Oman, as they get 17 runs off Brian Bennett's 12th over. Sufyan Mahmood got things going with a reverse hit off the first ball, before Vinayak Shukla got three later in the over.
Shukla struck with a slog sweep, following it up with a dab past the wicketkeeper and short third man. He finished the over with another sweep, this time a conventional one, as Oman's run-rate got a good boost.
Oman bank on Shukla after losing five
When Sikandar Raza removed Wasim Ali in the seventh over, it put Oman in danger of getting bowled out for a low score in their first match. They had already lost four wickets in the powerplay, with Blessing Muzarabani picking up three wickets.
But Oman has Vinayak Shukla at the crease, with a bit of form behind him. Shukla has a fifty against Kuwait in September, but he has made scores of thirties regularly in the last few matches. Can he drag Oman out of this mire?
Zim quicks nip four quickly
Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngrava grabbed Zimbabwe's advatange in the powerplay, after Oman lost three wickets by the fourth over.
Muzarabani removed Jatinder Singh with his first ball, before Hammad Mirza edged the left-arm quick Ngarava. Muzarabani then had Aamir Kaleem with a wayward short, caught at third-man in the fourth over. He rounded off the over with the wicket of Karan Sonavale, to reduce Oman to 17 for 4.
Now it will be interesting to see if Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza continues with the two fast bowlers through the powerplay.
Zimbabwe's tall trio in focus
Zimbabwe's tall trio of fast bowlers have a big role to play, if they can master the SSC conditions this afternoon.
Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani pose a unique challenge to batting line-ups, particularly Oman who are unlikely to have faced such a bowling attack too often.
Muzarabani returns to the side after missing the tri-series in Pakistan last November. He is the spearhead of the attack, coming from wide of the crease as he tries to hone into the stumps often.
Richard Ngrava, Zimbabwe's Test and ODI captain, brings his left-arm angle into play, often getting the ball to nip back into the right-handers.
Evans meanwhile is another injury returnee, having impressed in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He is also quite the match-winner, giving captain Sikandar Raza some handy options in the Powerplay and death overs.
Zimbabwe decide to bowl first
Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Oman
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza decided to field first against Oman in the men's T20 World Cup match at the SSC in Colombo. Both teams were happy to reach Sri Lanka early, to get themselves in tune with the conditions in the country. Zimbabwe return to the tournament after missing out in the previous edition in the West Indies and United States of America. They had made it to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup’s 2022 edition, but couldn’t get through the qualifiers phase for the 2024 tournament. They completed qualification alongside Namibia; Briant Bennett was the tournament’s top run-getter while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava were among the top wicket-takers. Zimbabwe is bolstered by the return of Graeme Cremer, whose November 2025 return to the team marked the end of the longest gap between matches (in terms of T20I matches). Oman are one of three qualifiers from the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Nepal and UAE. They have previously appeared in the 2016, 2021 and 2024 editions of the T20 World Cup.
Report from the ground
As we wait for the toss, our man at the SSC, Madushka Balasuriya reports: Free entry again today at the SSC, entry through gates 5 and 7. Pretty hot out today, nearly melted in the car ride into the ground. Everyone back to work after a manufactured long weekend courtesy Independence Day last week too. Lots of offices around the ground though, so hopefully that drums up a crowd later on in the day.
Can Cremer bring back the old spark?
Zimbabwe have the old band back. Graeme Cremer returned to the team after a gap of seven years, having set the world record for the longest gap between T20Is, ending his exile in November last year.
Does Oman have a psychological edge over Zimbabwe?
"Whether you like it or not, there is a psychological advantage. We have beaten them in the warm-ups and hopefully, we're going to do the same in the upcoming game."
This is what Oman captain Jatinder Singh believes, ahead of their T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe. Oman beat Zimbabwe in one of their warm-up matches, in Colombo last week.
His Zimbabwean counterpart, Sikandar Raza, though brushed aside any such edge.
"Warm-ups are there just for an indication. We haven't played T20 cricket for two and a half months... ideally we wanted to win both games as well, but most importantly there was a bigger picture and we got what we wanted out of those warm-ups," said Raza.
In the spotlight
An experienced, versatile asset, Aamir Kaleem's 2026 World Cup campaign is the an unlikely story of resurgence. Initially serving as the national U-19 coach, and left out of the World Cup squad, the 44-year-old was handed a late injury recall and immediately proved his worth by smashing a match-winning 80 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka A in the warm-ups. Providing explosive power at the top of the order and disciplined left-arm spin, the veteran's skillset and composure - along with his impact in the dressing room - could prove vital in Oman's giant-slaying ambitions.
At 22, Brian Bennett is undoubtedly the future of Zimbabwean cricket, but such has been his impact as late he is also very much the present. In the warm-up game against Oman, he struck a 28-ball 56, which is not surprising when you take his recent form - over the past 10 games, he's struck at 152.25 and averages 40.50. Against Associate nations this number balloons, striking at 187.31 and averaging 48.84. He is set to be the cornerstone of Zimbabwe's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, and they will be banking on another fast start to set them on their way.
Zimbabwe, Oman have point to prove
Could the T20 World Cup 2026 be a tournament for the underdog? The early signs are promising. Netherlands came a dropped catch away from a monumental upset of Pakistan, while USA had India on the ropes until a god-tier Suryakumar Yadav intervention saved the giants.
Now, the spotlight shifts to the SSC in Colombo, where Oman will be hoping to go one better when they square off against Zimbabwe in a high-stakes Group B encounter.
It is a contest made more intriguing as a repeat of their warm-up clash just four days prior. There, Oman issued a stern signifier of their intentions, chasing down a formidable 187 with four wickets to spare. This followed an equally impressive five-wicket dispatching of a Sri Lanka A side.
