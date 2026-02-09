Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip Oman

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza decided to field first against Oman in the men's T20 World Cup match at the SSC in Colombo. Both teams were happy to reach Sri Lanka early, to get themselves in tune with the conditions in the country. Zimbabwe return to the tournament after missing out in the previous edition in the West Indies and United States of America. They had made it to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup’s 2022 edition, but couldn’t get through the qualifiers phase for the 2024 tournament. They completed qualification alongside Namibia; Briant Bennett was the tournament’s top run-getter while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava were among the top wicket-takers. Zimbabwe is bolstered by the return of Graeme Cremer, whose November 2025 return to the team marked the end of the longest gap between matches (in terms of T20I matches). Oman are one of three qualifiers from the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Nepal and UAE. They have previously appeared in the 2016, 2021 and 2024 editions of the T20 World Cup.