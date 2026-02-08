Matches (11)
RESULT
8th Match, Group B (D/N), Colombo (SSC), February 09, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Oman FlagOman
103
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(13.3/20 ov, T:104) 106/2

Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)

blessing-muzarabani
Player Of The Match
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
3/16
blessing-muzarabani
Cricinfo's MVP
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
62.45 ptsImpact List
Zimbabwe look to hit the ground running vs Oman

Oman are playing their second successive T20 World Cup while Zimbabwe are here after missing qualification in 2024

Madushka Balasuriya
Feb 8, 2026, 11:49 AM
1:46

Zimbabwe's experience vs Oman's multi-team tournament familiarity

Big picture: Zimbabwe, Oman have a point to prove

Could the T20 World Cup 2026 be a tournament for the underdog? The early signs are promising. Netherlands came a dropped catch away from a monumental upset of Pakistan, while USA had India on the ropes until a god-tier Suryakumar Yadav intervention saved the giants.
Now, the spotlight shifts to the SSC in Colombo, where Oman will be hoping to go one better when they square off against Zimbabwe in a high-stakes Group B encounter.
It is a contest made more intriguing as a repeat of their warm-up clash just four days prior. There, Oman issued a stern signifier of their intentions, chasing down a formidable 187 with four wickets to spare. This followed an equally impressive five-wicket dispatching of a Sri Lanka A side.
For those paying attention, Oman's ascent is no fluke. Since becoming an ICC Affiliate in 2000, they have evolved from a regional side into a four-time T20 World Cup participant (2016, 2021, 2024, and 2026). After qualifying as runners-up in the East Asia Pacific Qualifier, they enter this tournament with a ranking that has climbed to 18th in the world, and despite a winless Rising Stars Asia Cup campaign they offered up some fight against India A.
For the "Chevrons" that warm-up loss was a bucket of cold water. Zimbabwe's run-up to the tournament has been a mixed bag: despite an undefeated Africa Region Qualifier campaign, they managed just one win in November's tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and suffered a home whitewash against Afghanistan.
However, the longer view remains hopeful. This is a side that finally broke a string of first-round eliminations in 2022 - highlighted by a famous defeat of Pakistan - and they are desperate to erase the memory of failing to qualify in 2024. Now they're back with a squad largely on the right side of 30, and one anchored by the supreme experience afforded by a trio of near-40-year-olds - Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer.
Over recent years, they've shown the ability to hang with the best, now is when they will hope to bring it all together. Oman. meanwhile. want to show they're ready for the big time. Two sides with something to prove, it's what the T20 World Cup is all about.

Form guide

Zimbabwe: LLWLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Oman: WWLWW

In the spotlight: Aamir Kaleem and Brian Bennett

An experienced, versatile asset, Aamir Kaleem's 2026 World Cup campaign is the an unlikely story of resurgence. Initially serving as the national U-19 coach, and left out of the World Cup squad, the 44-year-old was handed a late injury recall and immediately proved his worth by smashing a match-winning 80 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka A in the warm-ups. Providing explosive power at the top of the order and disciplined left-arm spin, the veteran's skillset and composure - along with his impact in the dressing room - could prove vital in Oman's giant-slaying ambitions.
At 22, Brian Bennett is undoubtedly the future of Zimbabwean cricket, but such has been his impact as late he is also very much the present. In the warm-up game against Oman, he struck a 28-ball 56, which is not surprising when you take his recent form - over the past 10 games, he's struck at 152.25 and averages 40.50. Against Associate nations this number balloons, striking at 187.31 and averaging 48.84. He is set to be the cornerstone of Zimbabwe's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, and they will be banking on another fast start to set them on their way.

Team news

Zimbabwe (probable XI): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Brendan Taylor (wk), 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tony Munyonga, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Richard Ngarava
Oman (probable XI): 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Karan Sonavale, 5 Wasim Ali, 6 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 7 Jiten Ramanandi, 8 Nadeem Khan, 9 Shah Faisal, 10 Shakeel Ahmed, 11 Jay Odedra

Pitch and conditions

The SSC welcomed back T20 cricket in some style on Saturday as Netherlands and Pakistan contested a thriller on a wicket that offered something for the seamers and batters in the first half of each innings, before becoming much more spin-friendly as the innings wore on. Expect more of the same on Monday. As for the weather, expect some shade from the clouds but the rain is expected to stay clear.

Stats and trivia

  • Brian Bennett holds is the youngest player to have scored a century in all three international formats
  • At 44 years old, Aamir Kaleem is officially the oldest player to ever feature in a men's T20 World Cup
  • Sikandar Raza needs 117 more to become the first Zimbabwean to reach 3,000 runs in the format

Quotes

"He is a great player, a great mentor to be around. I have played a lot of cricket with him together, during my early days. He is the one who is always ready for the challenge. And he is such a passionate guy. And you love his energy around the dressing room. So having him around us is a great, great boost for the team."
Jatinder Singh on the return of Aamir Kaleem
"Sri Lanka is a wonderful place to host the tournament. We love being here as well. Sri Lankan people, we have managed to turn them as fans and they'll be wishing and rooting for us wherever Zimbabwe goes and plays. So hopefully earn a lot more respect here and go home with our head held high."
Sikandar Raza is looking forward to playing in Sri Lanka
