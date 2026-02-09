Matches (11)
T20 World Cup (5)
Ranji Trophy (3)
SA Women vs PAK Women (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
RESULT
8th Match, Group B (D/N), Colombo (SSC), February 09, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Oman FlagOman
103
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(13.3/20 ov, T:104) 106/2

Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)

blessing-muzarabani
Player Of The Match
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
3/16
blessing-muzarabani
Cricinfo's MVP
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
62.45 ptsImpact List
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Zimbabwe's pace trio of Muzarabani, Ngarava and Evans shared nine wickets among them to rattle Oman for 103

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
Feb 9, 2026, 12:50 PM • 8 hrs ago
Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets in his first two overs, Oman vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, Colombo, February 9, 2026

Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets in his first two overs  •  ICC/Getty Images

Zimbabwe 106 for 2 (Bennett 48*, Mehmood 2-12) beat Oman 103 (Shukla 28, Muzarabani 3-16, Evans, 3-18, Ngarava 3-17) by eight wickets
Zimbabwe returned to the T20 World Cup with a thumping eight-wicket win against Oman in Colombo on Monday. Their tall pace trio - Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava - engineered Oman's batting collapse on a bouncy SSC track, before Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor took them home with a clinical third-wicket partnership.
Zimbabwe's three-man pace attack, all well over six feet tall, claimed nine of the ten wickets to fall. This was the first time their fast bowlers achieved this feat in a T20 World Cup match. Muzarabani was the first to strike, taking three of the four wickets to fall in the powerplay. Ngarava picked up one wicket in the powerplay and two in the middle overs, before Evans, with a bit of a sling in his action, took the last three wickets.

Muzarabani bosses powerplay

When Ngarava bowled a shorter length in the first over, the Oman openers seemed to judge the lengths quite well. Muzarabani, however, bowled a fuller delivery first up from the other end, which caught Oman captain Jatinder Singh on the back foot. The ball nipped back into his stumps as the Oman procession began.
Ngarava removed Hammad Mirza in the next over with a short ball. Forty-four-year-old Aamir Kaleem then played an awkward upper cut, caught at third man for just five. Muzarabani wasn't done yet, removing Karan Sonavale with another short ball, caught behind as the batter failed to time the pull shot properly.

Evans joins the party

Raza's wicket in the seventh over made it 27 for 5, before Sufyan Mehmood and Vinayak Shukla added 42 runs for the sixth wicket. Shukla struck four boundaries in his 28, while Mehmood made 25 off 39 balls. Ngarava returned to the attack and removed Shukla with his first delivery, before dismissing Jatin Ramanandi later in the same over.
Evans then removed the last three wickets, though the final one was largely to Brian Bennett's credit. He ran hard for 20 metres to his right from deep midwicket to complete a stunning diving catch. Nadeem Khan, the batter, fell for 20 off the penultimate ball of the Oman innings.

Mehmood offers hope

After Zimbabwe got off to a rapid start, Sufyan Mehmood offered some hope for Oman. With his first ball, the medium-pacer had Tadiwanashe Marumani caught at point. Wasim Ali took a splendid catch, diving to his right against a fiercely struck cut shot. One ball later, wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla took another fine catch off a delivery that rushed through Dion Myers' inside edge. Shukla appealed loudly, although the umpire did not initially give it out. Replays later came in handy, as Myers was dismissed for a duck.

Calm batting from Bennett, Taylor

The veteran Taylor got Zimbabwe back on track with a boundary off Nadeem Khan in the fifth over. Bennett continued to dominate from the other end, hitting Mehmood and Nadeem for two more fours. Taylor then guided Jatin Ramanandi for his second boundary, before the pair took Nadeem to the cleaners in the 11th over.
Taylor struck a superb reverse sweep after Bennett slapped a cut and timed a paddle sweep to start the over. Captain Raza then got them home with a cracking cover drive, sealing victory with 6.3 overs to spare.
Blessing MuzarabaniBrad EvansRichard NgaravaBrian BennettOmanZimbabweOman vs ZimbabweICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Win Probability
ZIM 100%
OMAZIM
100%50%100%OMA InningsZIM Innings

Over 14 • ZIM 106/2

Zimbabwe won by 8 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)
Match CoverageSee all
Three quicks, one vision: Zimbabwe's pace pack finds its rhythm

Three quicks, one vision: Zimbabwe's pace pack finds its rhythm

Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Muzarabani, Ngarava power Zimbabwe past Oman

Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Oman

Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Oman

Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip Oman

Oman vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Zim whip Oman

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions