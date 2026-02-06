Scotland seek to seize their reprieve in West Indies opener

Big picture: Scotland's late call-up

Scotland begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday, two weeks to the day after they were formally invited to the tournament . They are the beneficiaries of Bangladesh's removal - or "refusal to participate… per the published match schedule" in the ICC's words - and expressed sympathy for their players, before turning their focus to a last-minute scramble to India.

Cricket Scotland only has around 30 full-time staff, who were already stretched thin by the competing demands of the men's Under-19 World Cup and the women's T20 World Cup qualifiers even before this unexpected reprieve. They have worked around the clock for the last fortnight, and have successfully secured visas, kit and a new sponsor for their 15-man squad.

Most of their players spent last month doing indoor fitness training back home and have dropped everything: wicketkeeper Matthew Cross was halfway through renovating his house, while others found themselves arranging childcare at a few days' notice. Tom Bruce , who recently switched allegiance, cut short his commitments as Central Districts captain in his native New Zealand.

It has clearly not been ideal preparation, and they lost both warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Namibia in Bengaluru. But Scotland have shown at the last three T20 World Cups that they are a serious side: they are ranked 14th in the world, after all, and nobody in Group B will take them lightly.

It is an unusual situation, though Scotland's players are all aware of a footballing parallel that bodes well for them: in 1992, Denmark were late invitees to the European Championships due to war in Yugoslavia and went on to win the title, beating Germany in the final. Going all the way may be an unrealistic ambition for Scotland, but they could easily challenge for the Super 8s.

For West Indies, a return to Eden Gardens will bring memories of their famous triumph over England nearly a decade ago - not least for head coach Daren Sammy, who lifted the trophy as captain after Carlos Brathwaite's four successive sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over. "We are going to India and I'm pretty sure nobody is giving us a chance - same as 2016," Sammy said.

It is a huge shame that Nicholas Pooran , one of the world's best in this format, will not be at the World Cup after retiring from international cricket last year. But even in his absence, West Indies have a strong, deep batting line-up with plenty of experience in Indian conditions, though their bowling attack looks lighter than some.

Form guide:

Scotland: LLWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

West Indies: WLLWL

In the spotlight: Brandon McMullen and Jason Holder

Brandon McMullen showcased his talent by hitting 60 off 34 balls - including six sixes - as Scotland gave Australia a major scare in St Lucia at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and warmed up for this edition with 95 off 39 against Namibia in Bengaluru. Born and raised in South Africa, McMullen spent the Christmas period playing franchise cricket in the UAE and is Scotland's linchpin, bowling seam-up in the Powerplay as well as batting at No. 3.

Jason Holder was an unused squad member when West Indies won this title a decade ago. He has achieved plenty since, including a long tenure as Test captain, but is now a regular on the franchise treadmill and took a record-breaking 97 T20 wickets in 2025 . He will spearhead West Indies' attack in India, and generally closes out the Powerplay before returning at the death.

Team news: Hetmyer available after late arrival

Scotland have a full 15-man squad fit and available - no mean feat at such short notice - and have a settled batting line-up, but have a decision to make around their bowling attack. Legspinner Chris Greaves was expensive in both warm-up games, and could make way to enable left-arm swing bowler Brad Currie to take the new ball.

Scotland (possible): 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Matt Cross (wk), 7 Michael Leask, 8 Chris Greaves, 9 Mark Watt, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Safyaan Sharif

Shimron Hetmyer's arrival in India was delayed by what Cricket West Indies described as a "minor visa issue" but he landed in Kolkata on Friday afternoon. He is officially available to play on Saturday, but the out-of-form Johnson Charles could deputise at No. 3 if West Indies decide he is not ready. Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde are competing for a single spot in the seam attack.

West Indies (possible): 1 Shai Hope (capt/wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Shimron Hetmyer/Johnson Charles, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Jayden Seales.

Pitch and conditions: Expect high scores

A 3pm start (local time) will mean a floodlit run-chase. There have been five afternoon games at Eden Gardens in the last three IPL seasons, all of them high-scoring: three scores of 200-plus were narrowly defended, and targets of 162 and 180 were chased with ease. In IPL 2025 , the average first-innings score there was 199. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-late 20s, with no rain expected.

Stats and trivia

Jason Holder needs two wickets to reach 100 T20I wickets. He would be the 35th bowler to reach that landmark in men's T20Is, but the first West Indies player.

Scotland's 42-run win over West Indies at the 2022 World Cup was the teams' only previous meeting in T20Is.

Shai Hope scored 1733 runs in all T20 cricket last year. Only Nicholas Pooran (1918) and Sahibzada Farhan (1847) scored more.

Holder and Johnson Charles were both squad members when West Indies won the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. Daren Sammy, their head coach, was captain.

This is the second time that Scotland have appeared at a T20 World Cup despite missing out on qualification. They were invited to the 2009 edition in England when Zimbabwe withdrew.

Scotland only finished fourth in the European qualifiers for this tournament, below Jersey, but were invited to replace Bangladesh by virtue of their world ranking.

Quotes

"We've very sympathetic towards the Bangladeshi players, but we still massively believe that we should be here. We had a blip in the summer… There's no second-guessing our invite into this tournament. We're all ready to go."

Scotland spinner Mark Watt has no doubt that his side deserve their last-minute opportunity.