Aiden Markram, South Africa captain: It was great to see the boys grabbing the opportunity with both hands. The bowling unit was really good in executing plans. Today, with a bit of rain and interesting weather around, was a bit tacky, probably a little less bounce, it was good to get a run around in these conditions. (On fielding:) We let ourselves down in fielding, not up to the mark at all. In the field, we did let ourselves down with our attitude and approach. Lesson for us to learn. Fortunately, we have a little bit of time before the first Super 8 game, which is good for the group. It's about really backing the strengths to the hill