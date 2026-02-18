Matches (12)
U.A.E. vs South Africa, 34th Match, Group D at Delhi, T20 World Cup, Feb 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
34th Match, Group D, Delhi, February 18, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
122/6
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(13.2/20 ov, T:123) 123/4

South Africa won by 6 wickets (with 40 balls remaining)

corbin-bosch
Player Of The Match
Corbin Bosch
, SA
3/12
corbin-bosch
Cricinfo's MVP
Corbin Bosch
, SA
65.33 ptsImpact List
4

Muhammad Waseem has broken the record for playing most Men's T20 World Cup matches (4) as captain for UAE, going past Khurram Khan

31

de Kock has broken the record for playing the most Men's T20 World Cup matches (31) for SA, going past de Villiers

Catching was the only area South Africa fell short in as they thumped UAE by six wickets - with 40 balls to spare - in the T20 World Cup game in Delhi

18-Feb-2026 • 4 hrs agoEkanth
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
United Arab Emirates1 Inn
122/6(20 overs)
Alishan Sharafu
45 (38)
Corbin Bosch
3/12 (4)
Muhammad Waseem
22 (12)
Anrich Nortje
2/28 (4)
South Africa2 Inn
123/4(13.2 overs)
Dewald Brevis
36 (25)
Muhammad Arfan
1/16 (2)
Ryan Rickelton
30 (16)
Muhammad Farooq
1/19 (2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Corbin Bosch
SA65.33-3/12
Alishan Sharafu
UAE45.5945.59-
Muhammad Waseem
UAE36.8936.89-
George Linde
SA35.58-1/17
Aiden Markram
SA34.8434.84-
That wraps up our coverage of this match. Signing off, Rvel Zahid

Corbin Bosch, Player of the Match: Kept it nice and simple. There was some nip early on, we communicated fanatically and that made my life easy. I've got great guys that I can learn from, spent some time to see what the batters were doing and made plans accordingly. Nervy early on but once you get the first few, then it calms down. We got a good outing yesterday and had a good idea about the wicket. Overcast conditions (helped). Today I kept it more basic and I think it helps me stay nice and calm. Today I kept it very simple. It's amazing; I cannot believe I got 100. Proud of myself but there's plenty to do

Muhammad Waseem, UAE Captain: It's a tough outing for us as a batting team. I think we needed to bat well from the 6th to the end; in the middle part we had to bat well. We are in the learning process so we are learning so many things from this tournament and from senior players. I'm very happy with the performance of Shoaib, Aryan Sharma, Alishan. The boys played excellent cricket throughout the tournament and in the upcoming tournament, more players will raise their hands. Thank you so much to the crowd. I think they are upset with the result but thank you for the support

Aiden Markram, South Africa captain: It was great to see the boys grabbing the opportunity with both hands. The bowling unit was really good in executing plans. Today, with a bit of rain and interesting weather around, was a bit tacky, probably a little less bounce, it was good to get a run around in these conditions. (On fielding:) We let ourselves down in fielding, not up to the mark at all. In the field, we did let ourselves down with our attitude and approach. Lesson for us to learn. Fortunately, we have a little bit of time before the first Super 8 game, which is good for the group. It's about really backing the strengths to the hill

South Africa were comfortably home and mighty impressive, ringing the changes and still getting the desired result. The pace quartet kept things tight and Linde brought all his experience to the fore, claiming the prized scalp of UAE captain Muhammad Waseem. UAE fought well but it was simply too daunting for them to dominate the quality bowling attack that South Africa possess. 123 never posed a challenge and South Africa went all guns blazing, chasing it down in just 13.2 overs. UAE simply didn't have enough runs to make a game of it. Brevis, Rickelton and Markram ensured they broke the back of the chase. UAE showed flashes of brilliance and talent and they weren't afraid to take on the might of South Africa

13.2
1
Junaid Siddique to Smith, 1 run

hurled it short and strays leg-side, helps it away to deep fine and the single gets them over the line. South Africa remain unblemished and will go into the Super Eights unbeaten

Aiden Markram and Muhammad Waseem catch up after the game
Photos

Shadow-Shell: "If you get Test playing status, you're a full member, else you're an associate team. It has nothing to do with World Cups"

13.1
1
Junaid Siddique to Stubbs, 1 run

Over the wicket, back of a length on fifth stump line, opens the face and runs it down to short third for a single, scores are level

Over13
5 runsNeed 2 from 42b
SA 121/4CRR: 9.30  RRR: 0.28
T Stubbs 5 (6b)JF Smith 2 (4b)
Muhammad Farooq1/19 (2)

SH: "@Sara I disagree completely. The terminology highlights the clear discrepancies in the treatment of the so-called "associate" teams relative to their more established counterparts by the very highest powers in the game. What opportunities have been afforded PNG and Uganda since their appearance at the last T20 World Cup, for example? There is a clear need to include these teams in bilateral or multilateral series with established Test-playing nations moving forward."

12.6
1
Muhammad Farooq to Stubbs, 1 run

Tossed up wicket-to-wicket, content to deal in single as he knocks it away to long-off

Abhinav: "All of the T20 leagues are helping the associate nations bridging the gap between them and full members. Good for cricket!!!"

12.5
Muhammad Farooq to Stubbs, no run

Floated a touch full on off, smothers the spin with a forward press to cover, one more left

Ray: "@Sara, understandable you may be upset due to the term "associate team" but if you look at the structure of how it is set up, they are associate members, meaning not full members, don't let labels bring you down, they did well and the world cup is better for having them."

12.4
1
Muhammad Farooq to Smith, 1 run

Bit short and spins across off, hammered to sweeper cover

12.3
1
Muhammad Farooq to Stubbs, 1 run

Darted full on middle with a hint of away turn, opens the face and clips it out to sweeper cover

12.2
1
Muhammad Farooq to Smith, 1 run

Fuller and outside off, pushed to long-off and gallops across to the other end

Lee: "Could Brevis not just see the game out, him being caught is so predictable. He needs to bat out some of his innings."

Sara: "As a UAE supporter, I find the constant use of the term "Associate team" a bit unfair. Teams like UAE, Canada, and others have qualified on merit and are competing on the world stage alongside Full Members. Once you qualify for a World Cup, you're not an associate or an undercard--you're a World Cup team. The game would benefit from recognising performance and progress rather than repeatedly using labels that unintentionally diminish these teams' efforts."

12.1
1
Muhammad Farooq to Stubbs, 1 run

over the wicket, shorter and spinning across off, punched into the covers

Over12
9 runs, 1 wicketNeed 7 from 48b
SA 116/4CRR: 9.66  RRR: 0.87
JF Smith 0 (2b)T Stubbs 2 (2b)
Muhammad Arfan1/16 (2)
11.6
Muhammad Arfan to Smith, no run

Shortens his length, fifth stump line, slashed to backward point and unhappy after not finding a gap, was hit hard

11.5
Muhammad Arfan to Smith, no run

Hits a shortish length and offers width, opens the face and chops it to point

11.4
W
Muhammad Arfan to Brevis, OUT

Up in the air and miscued the skier! Wanted to hoist that over long-off and Harshit (sub) charges in from the deep and takes a safe catch, would be gutted to lose wicket and not get his side over the line. Not on top of the ball and forcing it downtown. Arfan strikes, bowlers just don't have the luxury of runs to attack

Dewald Brevis c sub (H Kaushik) b Muhammad Arfan 36 (25b 1x4 3x6 29m) SR: 144
11.3
1
Muhammad Arfan to Stubbs, 1 run

Short of a length on middle, worked to long-on for a run

11.2
1
Muhammad Arfan to Brevis, 1 run

Pace-off short of a length at middle, bottom-wristed away towards deep midwicket

11.1
6
Muhammad Arfan to Brevis, SIX runs

Slow and a bit full wide of off, another meaty blow, biffed out over long-on and timed it sweetly. Great use of his long levers

11.1
1w
Muhammad Arfan to Brevis, 1 wide

Over the wicket, short ball on leg-stump, wide on height, was a slow ball

Over11
14 runs, 1 wicketNeed 16 from 54b
SA 107/3CRR: 9.72  RRR: 1.77
D Brevis 29 (22b 1x4 2x6)T Stubbs 1 (1b)
Muhammad Farooq1/14 (1)
10.6
1
Muhammad Farooq to Brevis, 1 run

Skids this one quicker on a length wide of off, cut away to point and tears across for a quick single

10.5
1
Muhammad Farooq to Stubbs, 1 run

Dangles a legbreak outside off, caressed to sweeper cover and opens his account with a single

10.4
W
Muhammad Farooq to Rickelton, OUT

How do you like that? Lovely running and diving catch from Parishar! Rocked back and targeted deep square boundary, was floated outside off and he wanted to continue along his merry way, didn't want to slow down, ball was dragged down and spun back a little, touch late on the shot and just not able to hit it with full ferocity

Ryan Rickelton c Parashar b Muhammad Farooq 30 (16b 3x4 2x6 36m) SR: 187.5
10.3
6
Muhammad Farooq to Rickelton, SIX runs

And another six! Pumps it over midwicket for a flat six! Pushed wide of off and he fetches it from there and uses brute force in his wrists to manufacture a six from there

10.2
Muhammad Farooq to Rickelton, no run

Good length and tight on off-stump, blocked back to Farooq

Best performances - batters
A Sharafu
45 runs (38)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
16 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
63%
D Brevis
36 runs (25)
1 four3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
85%
Best performances - bowlers
C Bosch
O
4
M
0
R
12
W
3
ECO
3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
A Nortje
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
2
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
GroundArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
TossSouth Africa, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
South Africa
Corbin Bosch
Match numberT20I no. 3721
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days18 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
DRS
Australia
Rod Tucker
DRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
Roly Black
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
PointsSouth Africa 2, United Arab Emirates 0
Over 14 • SA 123/4

South Africa won by 6 wickets (with 40 balls remaining)
