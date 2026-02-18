That wraps up our coverage of this match. Signing off, Rvel Zahid
Corbin Bosch, Player of the Match: Kept it nice and simple. There was some nip early on, we communicated fanatically and that made my life easy. I've got great guys that I can learn from, spent some time to see what the batters were doing and made plans accordingly. Nervy early on but once you get the first few, then it calms down. We got a good outing yesterday and had a good idea about the wicket. Overcast conditions (helped). Today I kept it more basic and I think it helps me stay nice and calm. Today I kept it very simple. It's amazing; I cannot believe I got 100. Proud of myself but there's plenty to do
Muhammad Waseem, UAE Captain: It's a tough outing for us as a batting team. I think we needed to bat well from the 6th to the end; in the middle part we had to bat well. We are in the learning process so we are learning so many things from this tournament and from senior players. I'm very happy with the performance of Shoaib, Aryan Sharma, Alishan. The boys played excellent cricket throughout the tournament and in the upcoming tournament, more players will raise their hands. Thank you so much to the crowd. I think they are upset with the result but thank you for the support
Aiden Markram, South Africa captain: It was great to see the boys grabbing the opportunity with both hands. The bowling unit was really good in executing plans. Today, with a bit of rain and interesting weather around, was a bit tacky, probably a little less bounce, it was good to get a run around in these conditions. (On fielding:) We let ourselves down in fielding, not up to the mark at all. In the field, we did let ourselves down with our attitude and approach. Lesson for us to learn. Fortunately, we have a little bit of time before the first Super 8 game, which is good for the group. It's about really backing the strengths to the hill
South Africa were comfortably home and mighty impressive, ringing the changes and still getting the desired result. The pace quartet kept things tight and Linde brought all his experience to the fore, claiming the prized scalp of UAE captain Muhammad Waseem. UAE fought well but it was simply too daunting for them to dominate the quality bowling attack that South Africa possess. 123 never posed a challenge and South Africa went all guns blazing, chasing it down in just 13.2 overs. UAE simply didn't have enough runs to make a game of it. Brevis, Rickelton and Markram ensured they broke the back of the chase. UAE showed flashes of brilliance and talent and they weren't afraid to take on the might of South Africa