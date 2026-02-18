SA vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SA ease past UAE

Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 9:03 AM (5 hrs ago)•Published Feb 18, 2026, 3:35 AM
SA vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SA ease past UAEBy Ekanth
SA win in style
Brevis, at the start, flays and pulls Jawadullah before slapping Haider over extra cover for six. Rickelton, looks to finish early as he whacks two sixes ooff Farooq before falling on the deep-midwicket boundary. SA need just 18 off 56 balls.
They lose Brevis, who top-edges a pull to mid-off, but the job is done in style as South Africa win with 40 balls to go. The winning run comes off Jason Smith's bat as he helps the ball fine with a pull.
1
4
2
1
SA break back of the chase
Actually, it's more than a steady start. It's a rapid start for SA as they smash 11 boundaries and a six in a 58-run powerplay. Yes, they lose de Kock - both openers in the process - but the damage has been done.
De Kock cut a short-and-wide ball to deep-backward point. That's after he and Rickelton dined on some off-side boundaries, especially with the bowlers going short and wide.
3
1
Steady start for SA
There's no scoreboard pressure, so the openers see off the offspin of Parashar in the first over and latch onto the pace from Siddique in the second. Three fours, two of them flicks from Markram, and one a pull from QDK. Shows that the bowler can't err in line.
In the very next over, Markram tries to turn the tables on the spin theory. Takes on Haider Ali and opened up off side and leg side for three boundaries. Haider has the last laugh, with an arm ball that beats the slog and hits top of leg. SA 32 for 1 in three.
1
1
Covers come on as the innings ends
UAE got just 20 runs and lost two wickets in the last four overs. It was symbolic of the innings that didn't really go anywhere. Lot of shortish balls in the last two overs, a couple of cutters sprinkled in. Not much UAE's lower-middle order could do. They end up with 122 for 6.
Drizzle had started in the final over but the over was completed and the covers came on right after.
1
Sharafu falls
Sharafu's charmed life comes to an end as he looks to pull a ball that's not too short and is taken by Mapakha at deep midwicket. It wasn't straightforward though as there was almost a collision between Mapakha, running back, and Rabada running in towards the ball.
It leaves Firdose going, 'SA are a mess'. That's just catching though, they're well ahead of the game as UAE are 114 for 5 in 18 overs.
1
3
Sharafu pinged on the helmet twice
After the hit by Mapakha, it's Bosch who bowls a sharp bouncer and unhinges the visor on the back of the helmet to set it flying. Sharafu charging down again, this time he was beside the ball and got beaten on the pull.
Like last time though, Sharafu charges the very next ball and slashes. Should've been out caught at deep third but the ball goes through Nortje's hands at deep third. And as I type, Bosch has dropped the fourth chance at mid-on, ran back and looked to take it above his head and ball popped out. QDK can't believe his eyes. UAE 103 for 4 in 16.1
1
Gone before you know it
The three balls from Rabada that beat bat in the 12th over sum it up. Haider misses two cuts and Sharafu one as they back away to shortish balls and try to use the pace. Add to that Mapakha hitting Sharafu on the helmet the previous over when the batter tried to duck and you see how pace is troubling UAE.
And Haider falls to the short ball after a struggle (6 off 14 balls). He backs away, gets followed by a Nortje bouncer, and looks to pull with eyes off the ball. The top edge goes to midwicket and UAE slip to 82 for 4.
1
Short is the place to be
Bosch goes into the pitch and has the ball rise outside off. Sohaib, who has not gotten going, looks to dab it to deep third for a single. Ends up running it to the keeper for a dolly. SA 66 for 3 in 9.3
2
Alishan uses pace
After two post-wicket overs that went for six runs, Alishan looks to drive Nortje through cover and gets a thick edge through slip. He then flat-bats a shortish ball over backward point.
2
1
Fourth and fifth bowlers strike
Linde comes on as the fourth bowler in the fifth over under floodlights. Waseem has a sighter and like he did to Rabada, wanted to take Linde on. Got square on to a full ball and missed a hard sweep. Got hit in front of leg stump and burnt a review.
Corbin Bosch comes on next over. He, too, has a sighter and an attempt to tee off, gets cramped and hurried by a short ball. He can't get away with a top-edged pull this time. It's taken at midwicket, UAE 42 for 2.
1
3
1
Bounce for Rabada
All the balls in the first over were short of a length or short. There were missed cuts and one top edged pull behind the keeper for six from Aryansh Sharma.
Change of plans from Rabada against Waseem and it doesn't work. Two full and a short ball go for four. But then, Rabada goes back to short against Aryansh, gets a top edged pull, Quinton de Kock goes back and puts a catch down. UAE 30 for 0 in three overs.
1
SA bowl, make four changes
Toss South Africa chose to field vs UAE
South Africa have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against UAE in their T20 World Cup 2026 match on what captain Aiden Markram called a tacky pitch in Delhi. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said he wanted to bowl first as well.
Weather also played a part in his decision - there was a drizzle just ten minutes before the toss, which forced parts of the ground to be covered.
Having already secured their place in the Super Eight, South Africa made four changes, pretty much emptying out their bench, mainly giving their premier bowlers a rest. They brought in Jason Smith, Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje for their first games of the tournament, and also brought George Linde back. They left out David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.
UAE made two changes too, for what will be their final outing at this World Cup.
Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Farooq were brought in for Syed Haider and Simranjeet Singh to "give the side more balance", as Waseem put it.
On an overcast morning in Delhi, the temperates are expected to rise as the sun comes out. The pitch has offered the least amount of turn, at 1.6 degrees, among all the World Cup venues. Shaun Pollock, at the pitch report, said that the tackiness will provide sideways movement for the fast bowlers early on.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
1
3
Drizzle before toss... but worry not
With about ten minutes to go for the toss, Firdose Moonda, our correspondent from the ground, says it's started to drizzle in Delhi. No updates on whether it impacts the toss yet.
About five minutes later, Firdose says that the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off.
1
1
2
Chance for Sohaib Khan to build on impressive record
Sohaib Khan has two fifties in three games. He has nearly as many sixes as fours and has struck at 157, the best strike rate for UAE in this comp. He will face a tough challenge today especially in Marco Jansen, whose height is known to create extra bounce. There's also the added threat of the middle overs with Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi. If Sohaib can make a dent today, it'll be a knock to remember.
2
1
Good times for an SA fan
Enduring a double super-over against Afghanistan is now bearing fruit for SA fans. All they need is a win or a washout against UAE to get through to the Super Eight. They have a strong XI and line up better than UAE player-to-player. Can UAE, who have grown in confidence and have a win under their belt. Can they, weather permitting, surprise SA in Delhi? We'll find out soon.
1
Plucky UAE look to sign off on a high with SA scalp
The threat of rain looms over South Africa's final group stage game in the T20 World Cup 2026, but for a change, there is no jeopardy of weather-induced heartbreak for last year's finalists. They have won their three games so far, and already secured their spot in the Super Eight.
They will, however, want to keep up their winning habit, and go into the next round with a perfect record. The match against UAE will also see South Africa play their first game outside Ahmedabad this World Cup, so it will be a test for them in comparatively unfamiliar conditions.
The match will offer South Africa a chance to rotate, and also work on any potential weaknesses they may have identified so far.
They come up against a UAE side that showed plenty of fight in their last match against Afghanistan. Although it ended in defeat, Alishan Sharafu and Sohaib Khan's knocks, as well as their bowling display for most parts of Afghanistan's chase, will give them confidence.
That game was also a day match in Delhi, so UAE will feel they have a better grasp of the conditions.
They may not have qualification to play for, but a chance to end their campaign by slaying a giant will be ample motivation for UAE.
Form guide
South Africa: WWWLW (Last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
UAE: LWLLL
UAE: LWLLL
1
1