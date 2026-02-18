Muscular South Africa stroll into Super Eight with all-win record

South Africa 123 for 4 (Brevis 36, Rickelton 30, Arfan 1-16) beat UAE 122 for 6 (Sharafu 45, Bosch 3-12, Nortje 2-28) by six wickets

UAE could not make a dent in their final game of the tournament. Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 45 in an innings where six of the eight batters on show scored 13 or fewer. Four of their bowlers took a wicket each but none threatened South Africa in a modest chase.

Waseem, Sharafu, and not much else

Muhammad Waseem 's intent was clear from the start when he drove Kwena Mapakha for four down the ground. He hit three boundaries off Kagiso Rabada to start the third over, making room and going down the ground twice and then helping one down to fine leg.

But when Waseem looked to take down spin in similar fashion, he missed a sweep off Linde and was pinned in front.

Sharafu couldn't get going for large parts of his 38-ball 45. He was hit on the helmet twice and was dropped twice. He started well with an inside-out drive off Linde and carved Anrich Nortje over deep third, but he then went 17 balls without a boundary. He got three fours in his last ten balls before edging a cramped pull to midwicket.

George Linde picked up the first wicket • AFP/Getty Images

Short is the place to be

On a tacky surface in Delhi, South Africa's pacers worked out their lengths early and stuck to them well. According to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball data, they bowled 46 balls on a short or short-of-good-length spot and conceded just 41 runs and took four wickets with those.

The death overs also had a lot of short balls, with some cutters thrown in, and UAE made just 20 runs and lost two wickets in that period.

Bosch, Nortje lead SA's bowling

Bosch bowled across all phases, took a three-for, and was the most economical bowler. He had Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Arfan pull to midwicket, and got rising bounce to get Sohaib Khan nicking to the keeper.

Nortje conceded 18 in his first two overs but came back sharply with the wickets of Syed Haider and Sharafu in his back two, both of them with into-the-pitch balls that were pulled to fielders.

Linde had a great day in Maharaj's absence too. He got Waseem, kept it slow, and often hit the length length to concede just one boundary in his four-over spell.

Alishan Sharafu gave the UAE innings some impetus • AFP/Getty Images

Drops grow contagious for SA

South Africa dropped four catches in UAE's innings, it was a major blemish in an otherwise clinical performance for them.

It started with a regulation chance to Quinton de Kock off an Aryansh Sharma miscue. De Kock ran back but couldn't get underneath the swirling ball and a late turn to the side didn't help as the ball popped out.

Then there were three drops between the 15th and 17th overs. Nortje tried to relay a catch to Jason Smith, who couldn't collect it. Sharafu survived again next over as Nortje ran in from deep third but couldn't hold on to a low chance in front of him. Bosch dropped a regulation chance off Muhammad Arfan, running in from mid-off, and juggling a high catch to the ground.

Aiden Markram and Muhammad Waseem catch up after the game • ICC/Getty Images

SA break open chase in powerplay

A rain break between innings did not matter to South Africa's top-order batters, who approached the chase with free-flowing batting that resulted in 11 fours and a six in a 56-run powerplay.

Markram hit five fours and a six in 11 balls. He was severe on Junaid Siddique, who bowled too straight, and Haider Ali, whom he hit both sides of the ground before missing a slog and losing his stumps.

Rickelton and de Kock kept South Africa rolling by punishing Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah as they bowled short and wide. It did work as de Kock fell cutting to deep-backward point but by then the required rate was under five.

Rickelton and Brevis take control