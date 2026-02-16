Matches (11)
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 30th Match, Group B at Kandy, T20 World Cup, Feb 16 2026

RESULT
30th Match, Group B (N), Pallekele, February 16, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Australia FlagAustralia
181
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(18/20 ov, T:182) 184/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

pathum-nissanka
Player Of The Match
Pathum Nissanka
, SL
100* (52)
pathum-nissanka
Cricinfo's MVP
Pathum Nissanka
, SL
125.95 ptsImpact List
Nissanka ton stuns Australia, puts Sri Lanka in Super Eights

Sri Lanka's spinners backed up by Nissanka's unbeaten century leave Australia needing a miracle to make it to the next round

16-Feb-2026 • 19 hrs agoSidharth Monga
Match centre Scores :  M Venkat Raghav •  Comms :  Shashwat Kumar
Scorecard summary
Australia1 Inn
181/10(20 overs)
Travis Head
56 (29)
Dushan Hemantha
3/37 (4)
Mitchell Marsh
54 (27)
Dushmantha Chameera
2/36 (4)
Sri Lanka2 Inn
184/2(18 overs)
Pathum Nissanka
*100 (52)
Marcus Stoinis
2/46 (4)
Kusal Mendis
51 (38)
Glenn Maxwell
0/16 (2)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Pathum Nissanka
SL125.95125.95-
Dushan Hemantha
SL80.7-3/37
Travis Head
AUS68.2468.24-
Mitchell Marsh
AUS66.766.7-
Dushmantha Chameera
SL51.16-2/36
View full list
Over18
15 runs
SL 184/2CRR: 10.22
P Rathnayake 28 (15b 6x4)P Nissanka 100 (52b 10x4 5x6)
A Zampa0/41 (4)

10:47pm And...breathe. What a run-chase, especially for those with a Sri Lankan persuasion. They now become the fifth team to punch a ticket to the next stage, and Australia, as Marsh said, are now at Ireland and fate's mercy. We hope you enjoyed tuning in just as much as we loved bringing this game to you. We will be back tomorrow nice and early but until then, this is me (Shashwat) signing off on behalf of Raghav and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo. Goodbye and take care, folks!

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: One of the best performances in recent past. Really happy with how it went. We were still positive after losing Pathirana. We had that confidence and knew about the wicket. Each and everyone showed the body language high today. Everyone wanted to contribute somehow. Chameera, Theekshana, Hemantha, we talked about him a lot (after the last game), he delivered today. Missing Hasaranga and Pathirana is a big miss. But luckily we got a cover for Hasaranga. We cannot control that. We need to take the good things from here. Happy with how the proceedings went, especially Pathum's ton. We will continue this for the rest of the tournament. (On his decision at the toss) There were a lot of chats when we opted to bowl, but the group was confident. Boundaries are short, we knew if we could keep them down to 170-180 (we would have a chance). After many years, making it into the next round…it is a good team. Hopefully we can make it to the semis. I want to thank the crowd too - a massive crowd today.

Mitchell Marsh, Australia captain: (On their score and what they felt about it) I thought it was a competitive total. Just disappointing. Well played to Sri Lanka, they outplayed us. We know at our best, we can make big scores. Just lost our way towards the back end. Could not get a partnership going and they bowled well. Knew we were a bit short with the start we had. Not much to say apart from the fact that Sri Lanka outplayed us. It is a devastated group. We are in the lap of the Gods now. Lot of emotions in the room. We have not been at our best. We watch the Zimbabwe-Ireland game with hope, but we are disappointed.

Pathum Nissanka, Player of the Match: (How he did that) The wicket was very good today and he was able to play his normal game. Very happy to get the hundred. We needed a good powerplay, had a good partnership with Kusal (Mendis). (On if the pitch got better in the second innings) Usually, it is a bit easier to chase and the wicket seemed to get better. Not much dew. I was trying to back my strengths, and was waiting for it. Happy to get several of those balls to his strength and happy to get those boundaries.

Jeyarama Balan: "Didn't see a single ball on TV, yet Cricinfo made me live every heartbeat of this match. Shashwat, your commentary kept the vibe electric. WHAT A MATCH.." -- What a match. What a run-chase. And what a player, Pathum Nissanka.

10:22pm Wow. Just wow. The more you try to capture the essence of the innings, the more you might fail to do so. Because an innings of that kind (the one Nissanka played) cannot be described. It needed to be lived. It needed to be felt. And thousands in Pallekele felt that in the flesh. Nissanka made them groove. He made their jaws drop. He ensured they will now go home with sore arms because of all the clapping and the cheering. But most importantly, he made Australia dance to his and SL's tunes.

Take nothing away from Kusal Mendis and Rathnayake either. Mendis registered his third consecutive fifties and was the aggressor in his stand with Nissanka. Rathnayake then walked in at what could have been a tricky juncture and batted like he had been batting in the nets all day.

Another night to forget for Australia. They lacked penetration and like the other day, they could only pick up two wickets as they saw 182 being razed down with consummate ease. They now have to rely on Ireland and SL doing them favours, and if that does not materialize, Australia could, as early as tomorrow, be packing their bags.

17.6
4
Zampa to Rathnayake, FOUR runs

clattered into the deep square leg fence, and Sri Lanka have mowed Australia down, and they have mowed then down with acres to spare! The raging party in the stands gets turned up a notch and Australia, so often World Cup and mentality monsters, are now on the brink of elimination! And it is a fittingly bruising hit to take SL past the finish line. Full just outside off. Rathnayake does not have a care in the world as he walks across the stumps and bludgeons a sweep well beyond the fielder on the fence. Australia had no answers tonight. And they had no answers to a stirring and stunning run-chase!

The fans had a terrific time
Photos
17.5
1
Zampa to Nissanka, 1 run

a hundred from beyond fantasy, and a hundred from the highest of top-drawers! A century to savour, in front of a jam-packed stadium, and this is a knock that will live long in the memory of those who have witnessed it! Short outside off. Nissanka tugs it into the deep mid wicket region and off comes the helmet. A standing ovation from the crowd. They have enjoyed their evening and Nissanka has been a major part of it!

Pathum Nissanka got to his hundred off just 52 balls
Pathum Nissanka celebrates his second T20I century
Photos
17.4
2
Zampa to Nissanka, 2 runs

floated up full outside off. Nissanka lunges forward and chips it towards long on. Back for a brace and Nissanka moves to 99*

17.3
4
Zampa to Nissanka, FOUR runs

four more - and it is like Nissanka has a map in his head and a radar in his bat tonight! Googly on a length on off. Down on the sweep again and Nissanka smears it to deep mid wicket's right!

17.2
Zampa to Nissanka, no run

shortish outside off and Nissanka, for a change, finds the fielder. Cut straight to backward point

17.1
4
Zampa to Nissanka, FOUR runs

in the air, and in the gap! Nissanka into the 90s, and the Aussies are shell-shocked! Back of a length on the stumps. Nissanka brings out the sweep and pings a sweep between deep backward square leg and deep mid wicket!

sovan tarafder: "Pity Nissanka just might not be getting the ton he thoroughly deserves !" -- Don't think he or SL will care about that one bit, as long as they get past the finish line. 13 off 18. Zampa to bowl

Over17
18 runsNeed 13 from 18b
SL 169/2CRR: 9.94  RRR: 4.33
P Nissanka 89 (47b 8x4 5x6)P Rathnayake 24 (14b 5x4)
NT Ellis0/32 (3)
16.6
1
Ellis to Nissanka, 1 run

length ball hidden wide outside off. Nissanka reaches out and drills it towards sweeper cover

Yah: "The shot at 16:4 .. Jayasuriya would be proud of that one !!! "

16.5
6
Ellis to Nissanka, SIX runs

Nissanka is batting like he is on a video game! And he is putting the Aussies to the sword disdainfully. This is full and angling into middle and leg. Nissanka shimmies across and then with utter nonchalance, whips it over fine leg!

Run-a-ball now

16.5
1w
Ellis to Nissanka, 1 wide

Ellis loses his line. Back of a length but too far beyond the tramlines on the off side. Some more exercise for the umpire

16.4
6
Ellis to Nissanka, SIX runs

Oh, Pathum Nissanka, stop it! Banged in short on leg stump. Nissanka jumps out to the leg side and then scythes it over backward point. One of the best shots of the evening!

Back to over the wicket

16.3
2
Ellis to Nissanka, 2 runs

slower ball on a length outside off. Nissanka punches it towards long off, where Smith, on as a sub, misfields and ends up conceding the second

Shadow-Shell: "Well. There's the one good over" -- Make it two good overs for SL in succession.

16.2
1
Ellis to Rathnayake, 1 run

full ball just outside off. Rathnayake winds up and hoicks it towards deep mid wicket

Around the wicket now

16.1
1
Ellis to Nissanka, 1 run

bashed half-way down on off. NIssanka gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards deep square leg

Ellis returns. 31 off 24

Over16
10 runsNeed 31 from 24b
SL 151/2CRR: 9.43  RRR: 7.75
P Rathnayake 23 (13b 5x4)P Nissanka 73 (42b 8x4 3x6)
GJ Maxwell0/16 (2)
15.6
4
Maxwell to Rathnayake, FOUR runs

through everyone and everything! Fizzed in on a length on off. Deceives the batter in the air again. Rathnayake skips down and is not to the pitch. Seems to miss his flick, and the ball sneaks past his inside edge and past Inglis too. Keeper may have been blinded but SL will not care an iota!

15.5
Maxwell to Rathnayake, no run

Inglis goes up in appeal for a stumping, and he thinks he has his man! Tossed up slightly, on a length outside off. Drops on the batter late and Rathnayake misses it completely. Seems to over-balance too, and Inglis takes off the bails. And my oh my. This is mighty close. Touch-and-go territory but the third umpire thinks there is something grounded behind the crease. Wow. The crowd loves it, and Rathnayake has survived by the barest of margins!

Over the wicket now

15.4
4
Maxwell to Rathnayake, FOUR runs

this is right out of the screws too! Floaty full ball outside off. Rathnayake walks across his stumps and blasts it to deep mid wicket's left!

15.3
Maxwell to Rathnayake, no run

hung up on a fullish length wide outside off. Rathnayake slogs it back at the bowler, who gets a good hand to it

15.2
1
Maxwell to Nissanka, 1 run

back of a length outside off. Nissanka goes back and across before hacking it to deep mid wicket

15.1
1
Maxwell to Rathnayake, 1 run

back of a length outside off. Rathnayake hops back and cuts it towards sweeper cover

41 off 30. Surely SL's game to lose now? Maxwell from around the wicket

Over15
20 runsNeed 41 from 30b
SL 141/2CRR: 9.40  RRR: 8.20
P Nissanka 72 (41b 8x4 3x6)P Rathnayake 14 (8b 3x4)
MP Stoinis2/46 (4)
14.6
6
Stoinis to Nissanka, SIX runs

pick the bones out of that one, and the crowd is going bonkers! And why wouldn't they. This is as pure a hit as any we have seen tonight. Short outside off. Nissanka rocks back and whacks it over deep mid wicket!

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
P Nissanka
100 runs (52)
10 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
pull
19 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
83%
TM Head
56 runs (29)
7 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
14 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
87%
Best performances - bowlers
MADI Hemantha
O
4
M
0
R
37
W
3
ECO
9.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
PVD Chameera
O
4
M
0
R
36
W
2
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundPallekele International Cricket Stadium
TossSri Lanka, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka
Match numberT20I no. 3718
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days16 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
DRS
England
Richard Kettleborough
DRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsSri Lanka 2, Australia 0
Win Probability
SL 100%
AUSSL
100%50%100%AUS InningsSL Innings

Over 18 • SL 184/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
Sri Lanka show Australia who's boss (and it's not them)

Nissanka: Had a big target to hit a 100 at this T20 World Cup

Stats - Nissanka emulates Jayawardene and Dilshan

Marsh: Australia are in the lap of the gods now

