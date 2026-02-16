10:47pm And...breathe. What a run-chase, especially for those with a Sri Lankan persuasion. They now become the fifth team to punch a ticket to the next stage, and Australia, as Marsh said, are now at Ireland and fate's mercy. We hope you enjoyed tuning in just as much as we loved bringing this game to you. We will be back tomorrow nice and early but until then, this is me (Shashwat) signing off on behalf of Raghav and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo. Goodbye and take care, folks!
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: One of the best performances in recent past. Really happy with how it went. We were still positive after losing Pathirana. We had that confidence and knew about the wicket. Each and everyone showed the body language high today. Everyone wanted to contribute somehow. Chameera, Theekshana, Hemantha, we talked about him a lot (after the last game), he delivered today. Missing Hasaranga and Pathirana is a big miss. But luckily we got a cover for Hasaranga. We cannot control that. We need to take the good things from here. Happy with how the proceedings went, especially Pathum's ton. We will continue this for the rest of the tournament. (On his decision at the toss) There were a lot of chats when we opted to bowl, but the group was confident. Boundaries are short, we knew if we could keep them down to 170-180 (we would have a chance). After many years, making it into the next round…it is a good team. Hopefully we can make it to the semis. I want to thank the crowd too - a massive crowd today.
Mitchell Marsh, Australia captain: (On their score and what they felt about it) I thought it was a competitive total. Just disappointing. Well played to Sri Lanka, they outplayed us. We know at our best, we can make big scores. Just lost our way towards the back end. Could not get a partnership going and they bowled well. Knew we were a bit short with the start we had. Not much to say apart from the fact that Sri Lanka outplayed us. It is a devastated group. We are in the lap of the Gods now. Lot of emotions in the room. We have not been at our best. We watch the Zimbabwe-Ireland game with hope, but we are disappointed.
Pathum Nissanka, Player of the Match: (How he did that) The wicket was very good today and he was able to play his normal game. Very happy to get the hundred. We needed a good powerplay, had a good partnership with Kusal (Mendis). (On if the pitch got better in the second innings) Usually, it is a bit easier to chase and the wicket seemed to get better. Not much dew. I was trying to back my strengths, and was waiting for it. Happy to get several of those balls to his strength and happy to get those boundaries.
Jeyarama Balan: "Didn't see a single ball on TV, yet Cricinfo made me live every heartbeat of this match. Shashwat, your commentary kept the vibe electric. WHAT A MATCH.." -- What a match. What a run-chase. And what a player, Pathum Nissanka.
10:22pm Wow. Just wow. The more you try to capture the essence of the innings, the more you might fail to do so. Because an innings of that kind (the one Nissanka played) cannot be described. It needed to be lived. It needed to be felt. And thousands in Pallekele felt that in the flesh. Nissanka made them groove. He made their jaws drop. He ensured they will now go home with sore arms because of all the clapping and the cheering. But most importantly, he made Australia dance to his and SL's tunes.
Take nothing away from Kusal Mendis and Rathnayake either. Mendis registered his third consecutive fifties and was the aggressor in his stand with Nissanka. Rathnayake then walked in at what could have been a tricky juncture and batted like he had been batting in the nets all day.
Another night to forget for Australia. They lacked penetration and like the other day, they could only pick up two wickets as they saw 182 being razed down with consummate ease. They now have to rely on Ireland and SL doing them favours, and if that does not materialize, Australia could, as early as tomorrow, be packing their bags.