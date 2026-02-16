Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: One of the best performances in recent past. Really happy with how it went. We were still positive after losing Pathirana. We had that confidence and knew about the wicket. Each and everyone showed the body language high today. Everyone wanted to contribute somehow. Chameera, Theekshana, Hemantha, we talked about him a lot (after the last game), he delivered today. Missing Hasaranga and Pathirana is a big miss. But luckily we got a cover for Hasaranga. We cannot control that. We need to take the good things from here. Happy with how the proceedings went, especially Pathum's ton. We will continue this for the rest of the tournament. (On his decision at the toss) There were a lot of chats when we opted to bowl, but the group was confident. Boundaries are short, we knew if we could keep them down to 170-180 (we would have a chance). After many years, making it into the next round…it is a good team. Hopefully we can make it to the semis. I want to thank the crowd too - a massive crowd today.