AUS vs SL Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Bowling comeback, Nissanka ton take Sri Lanka into Super Eights

AUS vs SL Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Bowling comeback, Nissanka ton take Sri Lanka into Super EightsBy Sidharth Monga
Sri Lanka. Super Eights. Here they come
We leave you with a bit of a teaser from our final report, and hope to see you bright and early tomorrow. Thanks for joining us.
Sri Lanka survived an early onslaught to qualify for the Super Eights, leaving Australia right at the exit door and hoping for a miracle. The returning captain Mitchell Marsh and the returning-to-runs Travis Head were brutal in taking Australia to 104 in the first 50 legal deliveries, but some spectacular fielding and spin bowling took 10 for 77 off the last 70 balls.
In front of a partying full house in Pallekele, Sri Lanka’s two most prolific batters, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, brought out both the axe and paper cuts to slice through the chase. Nissanka, who had earlier dropped Glenn Maxwell and then dismissed him with a stunner, went on to score an unbeaten hundred and take Sri Lanka home with two overs to spare.
In the absence of Matheesha Pathirana, who walked off with a calf injury in his first over, their spinners contributed six wickets to go with excellent closing from Dushmantha Chameera, Australia’s lead spinner Adam Zampa, among the best T20 spinners of all time, took no wicket and was lucky to go for only 41 in his four overs.
Nissanka is the Player of the Match
Quite expectedly Pathum Nissanka is the Player of the Match even though the real turnaround transpired when Sri Lanka bowled. That, though, was more of a team effort. Nissanka says the pitch was pretty good, which let him play his natural game. He says Kusal Mendis' innings helped him after he had put on a good powerplay. After Mendis matched his impetus, it was only a matter of batting through. There was no dew but the pitch did get a bit better, he says. He says he just backed his strengths, and he was happy that he got balls in his area.
Nissanka gets the hundred
It could have gone all wrong for Pathum Nissanka if Glenn Maxwell had kicked on from the dropped catch from Nissanka. Hey, he didn't let it happen. He took the catch of the tournament to dismiss Maxwell in the next over. And now he has scored the first hundred of this tournament to take Sri Lanka to the win with two overs to spare. What atmosphere in the stands and the grass banks. They haven't sat down for a minute all through the chase.
Now it is all over
Pavan Rathnayake survives twice in the 16th over bowled by Glenn Maxwell, and then Pathum Nissanka just kills it with two lovely sixes off Nathan Ellis in the 17th. Sri Lanka need just 13 in three overs. Nissanka needs 11 for a hundred. What a cherry it will be on the top of the cake.
Is this the game?
The grass banks and the stands are all partying. They are dancing and cheering every ball. Good thing Pathum Nissanka is scoring in boundaries because it feels like impossible to hear any calls. Nissanka takes 20 off the 15th over, bowled by the only wicket-taker so far, Marcus Stoinis. He is now 72 off 41. Sri Lanka 141 for 2. Need only 41 in the last eight.
Nissanka keeps Sri Lanka in touch with asking rate
Every time Australia string together good results, Sri Lanka manage to wrest back the momentum. Kusal Mendis' wicket is followed immediately by two boundaries from the new man Pavan Rathnayake. Adam Zampa goes through the first five balls of 14th over without a boundary but the six ball flies back over his head as Nissanka reaches the pitch of the ball by charging at him. Zampa is 3-0-26-0, and he has been lucky to get away with a couple of full tosses. This is where Australia are losing this defence. Sri Lanka need 61 off the last six with eight wickets in hand.
Stoinis gets Mendis
Marcus Stoinis has come back to pick his second wicket of the night. Just a length ball, which Kusal Mendis gets a bit too much under. He is caught at deep midwicket. Has the worm started to turn again? It was around this time that Australia batters struggled for runs. Sri Lanka 105 for 2 in 12.2.
Nissanka joins Mendis to 50
Pathum Nissanka started off like a runaway train, putting the pace bowlers to the sword in the powerplay. Outside the powerplay he has taken a bit of a back seat but both of them have reached their fifties in the same over. Nissanka has taken 32 balls. Sri Lanka need 78 off the last 10 with nine wickets in hand.
Three times fifty for Mendis
Kusal Mendis has picked up the scoring against spin and has reached his third straight fifty in 35 balls. Only the fifth to do it three times in a row in World Cups. Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and KL Rahul are the others.
No signs of slowing down
Just outside the powerplay, Australia manage to sneak in one over without a boundary, but the Sri Lanka batters stay busy after that. Also Adam Zampa bookends his first over with two long hops, which are pulled away for fours. Then Kusal Mendis charges at Cooper Connolly and chips him over extra cover for four. And then sweeps the last ball for four. Both batters in their 40s now. Sri Lanka 85 for 1 in nine overs.
Nissanka takes Sri Lanka to 61 powerplay runs
Pathum Nissanka is chopping Sri Lanka down with both the axe and paper cuts. One ball he pummels Msrcus Stoinis through midwicket, next ball he opens the face to guide him tantalisingly wide of the diving Josh Inglis. He is 38 off 20. Sri Lanka 61 for 1. Now starts another game.
Nissanka keeps Sri Lanka rolling
Cooper Connolly comes on in the fifth over, gets away with a full toss right away but Pathum Nissanka extracts his pound of flesh with a crazy reverse pull for six and a delicate late cut for four. Nissanka has run away to 30 off 17, has gone past 2500 T20I runs, and Sri Lanka are 48 for 1 in five overs.
Nissanka takes down Bartlett
Pathum Nissanka has hit three boundaries off Xavier Bartlett in the third over, and without any violence. It is strange that Bartlett hasn't tried a single slower ball this over. Bowling slower balls with the new ball is also an important skill these days. Lungi Ngidi made a big difference with just that when South Africa just scraped past Afghanistan. Sri Lanka 27 for 1 in three overs.
Stoinis gets Kusal Perera early
Marcus Stoinis shares the new ball as Australia look to utilise changes of pace. He has a deep point and a deep square leg. So he is going to bowl into the pitch. Kusal Perera makes room, Stoinis goes short and wide, and he still cuts and is caught at deep point. Sri Lanka 8 for 1 in 1.2.
Correction on dew
Commentators who have been on the field report there isn't much of it. We apologise for earlier saying there was a lot of it. We were misled by the moisture on the wheels of the vehicle carrying the camera. It must have been from some overflow outside the playing field.
Xavier Bartlett starts for Australia against Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera. Sri Lanka 8 for 0 after one over.
Do Australia have enough?
What really happened there? Did the pitch slow down so much? Can pitches slow down so much in less than an hour? Did Marsh and Head bat outdo the conditions so comprehensively? Do Australia still have enough?
Australia in quick sand
The harder they have tried, the more difficult it has been for Australia. Despie a no-ball in the final over, Dushmantha Chameera has conceded nothing and got rid of Marcus Stoinis with a slow legcutter. There have been two lives, but the fielding over has been sensational. Especially the ground fielding. And now another diving catch at short third. Australia were 104 for 0 off the first 50 balls. The next 70 have brought 10 wickets for 77 runs. Australia have been restricted to 181. Last two overs: 4 wickets for 6 runs. Pandemonium in the stands. Proper party.
Official update on Pathirana
The good thing is it is calf and not hamstring. Here is an official update.
Matheesha Pathirana experienced discomfort in his left leg calf while bowling during the match and was unable to continue. He will not bowl further in this game. A scan will be conducted tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.
Excellent 19th over from Theekshana
Maheesh Theekshana has an unenviable job to do. First three overs in the powerplay, and now one at the death in the absence of the injured Matheesha Pathirana. He has kept Marcus Stoinis away from the strike. And he has got Cooper Connolly on the slog sweep. Followed it up with three dots to Xavier Bartlett. ASustralia just 177 for 7 in 19 overs. They looked for 220-230 after that start from Travis Head and Mitch Marsh.
Chameera gets Inglis
A proper Test-match bouncer from Dushmantha Chameera has got rid of Josh Inglis. He could have been out for a golden duck, but is now gone for 27 off 22. What a sharp and quick bouncer from round the wicket. Right at the right shoulder. Australia 174 for 6 in 17.5.
Hemantha 4-0-37-3
Dasun Hemantha has come back superbly after his first over was taken apart by Travis Head for 14 runs. His other three have produced 23 runs and three wickets. One of them at the death. He could have got Josh Inglis for a golden duck as well. Australia 168 for 5 in 17 overs.
Nissanka makes up for the drop spectacularly
What a way to make up for a dropped catch. Glenn Maxwell has nailed a reverse sweep first ball of the 17th over. Everybody is looking at the fence, but Pathum Nissanka has flown high to his left at backward point, goalkeeper style, and plucked it with both hands. Maxwell gone for 22 off 15. Australia 160 for 5 in 16.1 overs.
Maxwell dropped by Nissanka
Not foten you get a chance from Glenn Maxwell when he is looking as good as he did in the 15th over. That too against pace. He skies one off Dushmantha Chameera, but Pathum Nissanka spills it at mid-on. Both these batters have been given a life each now. Australia 160 for 4 in 16 overs.
Maxwell revives Australia's charge
With a straight six and a four over extra cover off Kamindu Mendis in the 15th over, GlennMaxwell has put Australia back over 10 an over and on track for 200. Sri Lanka worked really hard from overs 9 to 14 to restrict them, but they are up against it again. Especially with Matheesha Pathirana injured. Australia 151 for 4 in 15 overs.
Kamindu Mendis gets Tim David
This is now a proper comeback from Sri Lanka. Kamindu Mendis has to bowl to make up for the injured Matheesha Pathirana. He is bowling left-arm spin because there are two right-hand batters in the middle. And Tim David tries to take him downtown only managing to sky him down to long-off. And to make things better for Sri Lanka, there is proper dew now. That could make it easier to bat in the second innings. Australia 130 for 4 in 12.4.
Hemantha makes it a triple-strike
Soon after getting to fifty, Mitchell Marsh is caught back to a full and straight delivery. He is not given out on the field because the bat is close to the ball, but replays confirm pad first.
And the next ball turns and bounces past Josh Inglis only for Kusal Mendis to miss the stumping. Not sure that turn is a good sign for Sri Lanka unless there is dew later on. Australia 117 for 3 in 11 overs.
Marsh gets to fifty
Pulling a long hop from Dashun Hemantha, Mitch Marsh has got to 53 off just 25 balls. This is some innings. Proper alpha move to walk back and take the place of the highest run-getter for them. Always the right thing to do by the way, but optics can sometimes make your vision hazy. Not Australia. They are 114 for 2 in 10.1.
One brings two
Cameron Green doesn't get going at all, and on 3 off 6 he tries to charge Dunith Wellalage, who goes wide and gets the stumping to dismiss Green. Australia 100 for 2 in 10 overs.
Hemantha finally gets rid of Head
Tarvis Head got stuck into Dushan Hemantha from the moment he came on to bowl, and while Hemantha has got Head caught at wide long-off, a lot of damage has been done already. Head has taken 20 off 8 from Hemantha. Gone for 56 off 29. Australia 104 for 1 in 8.3 overs.
Fifty for Head
Travis Head is mock-spraying perfume or deodorant on himself after reaching his fifty, his first in T20s since the end of the last IPL. Proper innings. Got off with a pick-up four first ball, and just kept going. Fifty off 27. The severest punishment has been reserved for the legspinner Dushan Hemantha.
Marsh stamps his imprint
Some incredible stroke-making in the sixth over, the last of the powerplay. Maheesh Theekshana has not done much wrong, but he has been hit for five consecutive fours. the first two are chef's kiss because those two balls are hitting the top of off. Marsh just stands still till impossibly late and punches them through square cover for fours. Then a half-volley is chipped over cover. Then an ungainly mow across the line. And then a cover-drive on the up. Marsh is 34 off 16 now, Head 35 off 20. Australia 70 for 0 in six over. Plus Pathirana is injured. Everything going wrong for Sri Lanka
Injury for Pathirana
Rotten news for Sri Lanka. Matheesha Pathirana, who has slowed Australia down a little in the third over, is clutching his left hamstring immediately after delivering the fourth legal ball of the over. It looks nasty. He is limping off then field, and captain Dasun Shanaka completes the over. Travis Head takes a four off one of those two deliveries. Australia 32 for 0 after three overs.
Australia off to a flier
Early signs of more pace in the pitch than Colombo, and Dushmantha Chameera provides this dynamic duo plenty of it in the first over. Australia are up and running
Sri Lanka choose to field, Marsh back for Australia
Mitchell Marsh came back to captain Australia, but called late at the toss in practically a must-win match for them. Dasun Shanaka decided to field, a decision Australia lived to regret against Zimbabwe. However, in a night match, dew must have been on the mind when Sri Lanka made that call.
Australia made three changes in all, but none of them involved Steven Smith. Also out went Matt Renshaw, their highest run-getter in the tournament. Australia also brought in Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett for Matthew Kuhnemann and Ben Dwarshius. The structure of the side, though, remained the same perhaps with Connolly providing more batting as the left-arm spinner.
Sri Lanka's structure remained the same as well with only one change. Kusal Perera replaced Kamil Mishara at the top of the order.
This was a huge match for Australia after they lost to Zimbabwe in Colombo. Even a win against Sri Lanka was not certain to assure progress into the next round. Their best bet was to win this match and hope for Zimbabwe to lose to Ireland. In case Zimbabwe won against Ireland and lost to Sri Lanka, it would cause a three-way tie. In case of a defeat, they would be left needing defeats for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka and Ireland.
Sri Lanka were better placed, but a defeat could prove catastrophic for them, making their match against Zimbabwe crucial.
Australia 1 Mitchell Marsh (capt.), 2 Travis Head, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Tim David, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Cooper Connolly, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Nathan Ellis, 11 Adam Zampa
Sri Lanka 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Dushan Hemantha, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
How can Sri Lanka avoid elimination?
By S Rajesh
A win against Australia will guarantee qualification. Even if they lose, Sri Lanka will make the Super Eights if they beat Zimbabwe, and if Zimbabwe lose to Ireland or Australia lose to Oman. If neither of those results happen, there will be a three-way tie on six points.
If Sri Lanka lose both matches then Zimbabwe will qualify, and Australia will have to lose to Oman for Sri Lanka to have any chance of taking the second spot in the group with four points.
How can Australia avoid elimination?
By S Rajesh
Australia's 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe means they are in danger of elimination. Even if they win their two remaining matches, it will come down to net run rate if Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe beat Ireland. In that case, Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will end up on six points, with Ireland on two.
For Australia to be certain of qualification on six points, they are dependent on other results: Sri Lanka should lose to Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe should lose to Ireland. In either of those cases only one team other than Australia will finish on six points.
Australia won't be eliminated even if they lose to Sri Lanka on Monday, but their qualification will be tenuous: for them to have any chance with four points (assuming they beat Oman), Zimbabwe must lose both their remaining matches, to Ireland and Sri Lanka. That will leave Sri Lanka on eight points, and Australia, Zimbabwe, and Ireland fighting for the second spot with four points.
Can Australia survive?
Welcome to the Live Report for the first match with elimination implications for a former champion side. Thanks to their shock defeat to Zimbabwe, Australia need to win this match to stay alive in this tournament. Sri Lanka would love to complete what Zimbabwe started. Not least because if they don't win tonight, they could end up in a must-win match against Zimbabwe. Pallekele is decked up for this big match.
He's in - Smith is back for Australia
Steven Smith has been officially added to Australia's T20 World Cup squad, filling the spot created by Josh Hazlewood's absence, meaning he is available to face Sri Lanka on Monday evening if needed. Smith was flown over after Mitchell Marsh suffered testicular bleeding after a blow in the groin ahead of Australia's opening match against Ireland. He arrived in time to travel with the team to Pallekele, where they will play their final two group matches.
All on the line for Australia
Australia have no room for error now. Mathematically they won't be eliminated with a defeat against Sri Lanka, but it would leave them needing something close to a miracle. For Sri Lanka, the stakes aren't quite as high, but with a confident Zimbabwe as their last opposition in the group stage they would ideally not want to leave their fate uncertain. A win would lock them into the Super Eights.
