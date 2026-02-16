AUS vs SL Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Bowling comeback, Nissanka ton take Sri Lanka into Super Eights

Some incredible stroke-making in the sixth over, the last of the powerplay. Maheesh Theekshana has not done much wrong, but he has been hit for five consecutive fours. the first two are chef's kiss because those two balls are hitting the top of off. Marsh just stands still till impossibly late and punches them through square cover for fours. Then a half-volley is chipped over cover. Then an ungainly mow across the line. And then a cover-drive on the up. Marsh is 34 off 16 now, Head 35 off 20. Australia 70 for 0 in six over. Plus Pathirana is injured. Everything going wrong for Sri Lanka