Vulnerable Sri Lanka present Ireland opportunity for an upset

Big picture: Sri Lanka in search of lost glory

There was a time when Sri Lanka were among the most consistent T20I sides. Between 2009 and 2014, they made the semi-finals of four successive T20 World Cups. But since then, they haven't qualified for the knockouts even once.

This time, they are the co-hosts. But that may not be a huge advantage. Their captain Dasun Shanaka isn't happy with the Sri Lankan pitches, which he feels are too slow for T20 cricket. At the R Premadasa Stadium, where they start their campaign and later play against Zimbabwe, their win-loss record in T20Is is 8-24 - the worst among the four home venues . Having recently been swept 3-0 at home by England, their confidence may not be high either.

So, can Ireland , their opponents on Sunday, take advantage of that? At the 2024 T20 World Cup, Ireland had failed to win even one match. But they come into this edition on the back of two series wins, albeit against Italy and UAE but in Dubai, where the conditions might not have been too different from what they will get in Sri Lanka. If they are to qualify for the Super Eights, they will have to beat at least one of Sri Lanka and Australia.

Form guide

Sri Lanka LLLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Ireland WWLWW

In the spotlight: Pathum Nissanka and Paul Stirling

Pathum Nissanka , Sri Lanka's leading run-getter in T20Is, has a career strike rate of only 127.25. But don't get fooled by that. In the last couple of years, he has really upped his game. Since the start of 2025, he has scored 717 runs at a strike rate of 147.22 . He also scored his maiden T20I hundred during this period: 107 off 58 balls against India in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka will need more blazing starts from him at the World Cup.

Paul Stirling has struggled for runs of late • Associated Press

Just like Nissanka, Ireland captain Paul Stirling is the leading run-scorer for his team. But unlike Nissanka, he hasn't been in great form. Since 2025, he has scored only 233 runs in 14 T20Is, at an average of 19.41, a strike rate of 133.14 and a best of 45. Can he find his mojo and lead by example?

Team news

Sri Lanka may decide to go in with an extra batter, possibly in the form of Janith Liyanage. But the nature of the pitch will decide that. Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, and Pavan Rathnayake are also competing for two spots.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake/Kusal Perera, 5 Kamindu Mendis/Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Josh Little is the only Ireland player to have played in the IPL, but given his recent struggles with form and fitness, he is not assured of a spot in the first XI.

Ireland (probable): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Ben Calitz, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Gareth Delany, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Barry McCarthy/Josh Little, 11 Matthew Humphreys

Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana will support Wanindu Hasaranga • Sameera Peiris/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

Ireland wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker said the pitch looked " really dry " and suspected it would help spinners. The venue has hosted just one T20I in the last two years. In that game , in July 2025, Sri Lanka posted 132 for 7, which Bangladesh chased down in 16.3 overs with eight wickets to spare. The weather is expected to be cloudy but there is no forecast for rain. The temperature will hover around 25°C.

Stats and trivia

There has not been a single calendar year since 2022 in which Sri Lanka have a positive win-loss record in T20Is. This year so far, it reads 1-4.

Since the start of 2025, Matthew Humphreys' economy rate of 6.48 is the sixth-best among Full Member bowlers who have bowled at least 40 overs.

Stirling is 112 short of 4000 T20I runs. Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the only ones to have breached that mark, while Jos Buttler is on 3950.

Both Wanindu Hasaranga and Little have a T20 World Cup hat-trick each but Curtis Campher is the only one to have taken four in four balls in the tournament's history.

Quotes

"The bowlers have been good throughout; we've just had some issues with the batting. But I think in this tournament, where we might have better pitches, the batters can show what they can do."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka