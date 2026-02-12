2:23pm Sri Lanka's second win in the last six T20Is in Pallekele and this is as thumpin as it gets. Certainly gives them a net run-rate boost. Once their batters came to the party, Kusal Mendis and Shanaka hitting fifties and then Kamindu Mendis providing the finishing touches, it was already a mountain too far for Oman. They can hold their heads high for not getting bowled out despite losing their middle-order wickets in clusters. Mohammad Nadeem also has a T20 World Cup fifty to show. A combined bowling effort from Sri Lanka sees them win their second game on the trot in this competition.
Pavan Rathnayake, Player of the Match: "Wicket played very well today. I played my normal game. I like playing spin but I try to rotate the strike. Mood in the team is very well, everyone supports each other."
A couple of stat tidbits from Sampath Badarupalli:
- At 43 years and 161 days, Mohammad Nadeem is the oldest to score a fifty in any ICC tournament. The previous oldest was Netherlands' Flavian Aponso (43y 121d), who scored 58 against Pakistan in the 1996 men's ODI World Cup game
- Nadeem's 52-ball fifty is also the joint-slowest at the men's T20 World Cup, alongside Mohammad Rizwan against Canada in 2024
Jatinder Singh, Oman captain: "Hardly anything we can do with the skill level. If you see our squad, there are hardly four-five players with 40+ T20I experience. There is lack of experience, there are no games, we are not part of the FTP. We play ODIs but not a lot of T20s. Our coaches are trying to pace up things but certain things are not in our control. We will get the exposure and experience only by playing."
Dasun Shanaka, SL captain: "Very pleased the way we batted today. Used the conditions very well. Kusal and Pavan planned the innings well, Kamindu and myself gave the finishing touches. It is the more of the way we wanted to play. With the conditions, we will use them well in the future. Very hard to replace Wanindu. He is a champions bowler. Hemantha has been in the side for a while and has played a few games here and there. Harder for him to have an impact straightaway but I am sure he will do well. Confidence with the batting is important. Batters taking it deep was a concern. Really happy with the way Kusal went in the last two games. Each batter chipping in at the right time is important. Hopefully Pathum Nissanka will fire"
