Dasun Shanaka, SL captain: "Very pleased the way we batted today. Used the conditions very well. Kusal and Pavan planned the innings well, Kamindu and myself gave the finishing touches. It is the more of the way we wanted to play. With the conditions, we will use them well in the future. Very hard to replace Wanindu. He is a champions bowler. Hemantha has been in the side for a while and has played a few games here and there. Harder for him to have an impact straightaway but I am sure he will do well. Confidence with the batting is important. Batters taking it deep was a concern. Really happy with the way Kusal went in the last two games. Each batter chipping in at the right time is important. Hopefully Pathum Nissanka will fire"