T20 World Cup (3)

Sri Lanka vs Oman, 16th Match, Group B at Kandy, T20 World Cup, Feb 12 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
16th Match, Group B, Pallekele, February 12, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
225/5
Oman FlagOman
(20 ov, T:226) 120/9

Sri Lanka won by 105 runs

pavan-rathnayake
Player Of The Match
Pavan Rathnayake
, SL
60 (28)
pavan-rathnayake
Cricinfo's MVP
Pavan Rathnayake
, SL
65.62 ptsImpact List
94

Kusal Mendis and Rathnayake's 94-run partnership is SL's highest for the 3rd wicket in Men's T20 World Cup, breaking the record of 87 between Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene

T20I CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Mohammad Nadeem* rhb
53563194.646 (13b)1 (2b)
Jay Odedra rhb
4120033.332 (3b)2 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Matheesha Pathirana rf
301103.6610001 - 0 - 5 - 0
Dunith Wellalage sla
401714.2511102 - 0 - 4 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
7182177*22.19
103625*36.00
MatWktsBBIAve
27404/2418.23
10113/925.36
Partnership
11 Runs, 22 B (RR: 3)  
Last Bat
Shah Faisal 1 (8b) 
 FOW
109/9 (16.2 Ov)
1
1
1w
1
1
19th
3Runs
1
1
1
18th
3Runs
1
1
1
17th
1Run
W
1
16th
1Run
1
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  S Sudarshanan
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Pavan Rathnayake
SL65.6265.62-
Dasun Shanaka
SL59.1957.880/6
Kusal Mendis
SL45.0945.09-
Maheesh Theekshana
SL36.51-2/11
Mohammad Nadeem
OMA34.534.5-
View full list
Over20
5 runs
OMA 120/9CRR: 6.00
Mohammad Nadeem 53 (56b 3x4 1x6)Jay Odedra 4 (12b)
M Pathirana0/11 (3)

2:23pm Sri Lanka's second win in the last six T20Is in Pallekele and this is as thumpin as it gets. Certainly gives them a net run-rate boost. Once their batters came to the party, Kusal Mendis and Shanaka hitting fifties and then Kamindu Mendis providing the finishing touches, it was already a mountain too far for Oman. They can hold their heads high for not getting bowled out despite losing their middle-order wickets in clusters. Mohammad Nadeem also has a T20 World Cup fifty to show. A combined bowling effort from Sri Lanka sees them win their second game on the trot in this competition.

Pavan Rathnayake, Player of the Match: "Wicket played very well today. I played my normal game. I like playing spin but I try to rotate the strike. Mood in the team is very well, everyone supports each other."

A couple of stat tidbits from Sampath Badarupalli:

- At 43 years and 161 days, Mohammad Nadeem is the oldest to score a fifty in any ICC tournament. The previous oldest was Netherlands' Flavian Aponso (43y 121d), who scored 58 against Pakistan in the 1996 men's ODI World Cup game

- Nadeem's 52-ball fifty is also the joint-slowest at the men's T20 World Cup, alongside Mohammad Rizwan against Canada in 2024

Jatinder Singh, Oman captain: "Hardly anything we can do with the skill level. If you see our squad, there are hardly four-five players with 40+ T20I experience. There is lack of experience, there are no games, we are not part of the FTP. We play ODIs but not a lot of T20s. Our coaches are trying to pace up things but certain things are not in our control. We will get the exposure and experience only by playing."

Dasun Shanaka, SL captain: "Very pleased the way we batted today. Used the conditions very well. Kusal and Pavan planned the innings well, Kamindu and myself gave the finishing touches. It is the more of the way we wanted to play. With the conditions, we will use them well in the future. Very hard to replace Wanindu. He is a champions bowler. Hemantha has been in the side for a while and has played a few games here and there. Harder for him to have an impact straightaway but I am sure he will do well. Confidence with the batting is important. Batters taking it deep was a concern. Really happy with the way Kusal went in the last two games. Each batter chipping in at the right time is important. Hopefully Pathum Nissanka will fire"

That's all we have from Pallekele today. But there's another game about to start in Mumbai where Nepal take on Italy. Do hop over and join our coverage there. Till the next time, ciao, take care!

19.6
Pathirana to Mohammad Nadeem, no run

Yorker on leg, clipped to short midwicket. Oman are not bowled out but go down by 105 runs in Pallekele

19.5
1
Pathirana to Odedra, 1 run

Low full toss outside off, he presses forward to push it to cover ans sprints. Nadeem runs hard and makes it, would have been in even if there was a direct hit

19.4
1
Pathirana to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 run

Yorker on middle, squeezed through square leg

19.4
1w
Pathirana to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 wide

Slower one on a length wide outside off, he is unable to reach that. Goes on the bounce to Kusal

19.3
1
Pathirana to Odedra, 1 run

Full on off, driven square through the off side

19.2
Pathirana to Odedra, no run

Slower one just outside off, kept out to the on side

19.1
1
Pathirana to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 run

Very full on middle and leg, squeezed out from the crease

Pathirana for the last over

Over19
3 runsNeed 111 from 6b
OMA 115/9CRR: 6.05  RRR: 111.00
Mohammad Nadeem 51 (53b 3x4 1x6)Jay Odedra 2 (9b)
DN Wellalage1/17 (4)
18.6
1
Wellalage to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 run

Shortish outside off, he goes back and slaps it to deep cover

18.5
1
Wellalage to Odedra, 1 run

Looped up outside off. He charges down and whips it down to long-on

18.4
Wellalage to Odedra, no run

Quicker and fuller outside off, defended off the front foot

18.3
1
Wellalage to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 run

Nadeem makes room to push it through cover to complete his third T20I half-century

18.2
Wellalage to Mohammad Nadeem, no run

Fuller on the stumps, defended off the front foot

18.1
Wellalage to Mohammad Nadeem, no run

Fuller outside off, slapped to backward point

Over18
3 runsNeed 114 from 12b
OMA 112/9CRR: 6.22  RRR: 57.00
Jay Odedra 1 (7b)Mohammad Nadeem 49 (49b 3x4 1x6)
PHKD Mendis1/10 (2)
17.6
Kamindu Mendis to Odedra, no run

Smart work from Nissanka but is there any bat? Spots Odedra go back to clip it fine and quickly runs to his left from slip. Grabs with his left hand but it doesn't stick. But came off his pads anywa

17.5
1
Kamindu Mendis to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 run

Goes back and tucks it through square leg to get to the other end

17.4
Kamindu Mendis to Mohammad Nadeem, no run

Spins away after landing on a length on middle. He plays it around the corner

17.3
1
Kamindu Mendis to Odedra, 1 run

Looks to go over the off side but gets it past short midwicket off the inner edge

17.2
Kamindu Mendis to Odedra, no run

Fuller outside off, looks to tap and run. But the non-striker spots the point fielder swooping in and sent him back in time

17.1
1
Kamindu Mendis to Mohammad Nadeem, 1 run

Shortish outside off, slapped to deep cover

Kamindu back again

Over17
1 run, 1 wicketNeed 117 from 18b
OMA 109/9CRR: 6.41  RRR: 39.00
Jay Odedra 0 (4b)Mohammad Nadeem 47 (46b 3x4 1x6)
DN Wellalage1/14 (3)
16.6
Wellalage to Odedra, no run

Once again he prods forward and blocks. One run, a wicket and four dots

Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
BKG Mendis
61 runs (45)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
76%
P Rathnayake
60 runs (28)
8 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
M Theekshana
O
4
M
0
R
11
W
2
ECO
2.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
PVD Chameera
O
2
M
0
R
19
W
2
ECO
9.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundPallekele International Cricket Stadium
TossOman, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Pavan Rathnayake
Match numberT20I no. 3701
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days12 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Richard Kettleborough
DRS
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
DRS
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsSri Lanka 2, Oman 0
Win Probability
SL 100%
SLOMA
100%50%100%SL InningsOMA Innings

Over 20 • OMA 120/9

Sri Lanka won by 105 runs
