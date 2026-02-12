SL vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Rathnayake, Shanaka lead Sri Lanka onslaught

Live
SL vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Rathnayake, Shanaka lead Sri Lanka onslaughtBy Danyal Rasool
Sri Lanka wrap up a 105-run win
It's the ninth win by more than 100 runs at a T20 World Cup, and it's come as part of a performance that has seen Sri Lanka look completely dominant from start to finish. The 225 they posted was overkill, frankly, and Oman limp to 120 in what have been two disaappointing showings at a tournament they are on the verge of exiting.
Mohammad Nadeem gets his half-century
It's not made much of a difference to the fate of this game, and it's taken 52 balls to come. But he becomes the oldest player to score a half-century at 40, beating the record of none other than Sanath Jayasuriya
Theekshana sets the benchmark
11 Runs conceded in his four-over spell, the most economical at this World Cup
Did Oman make the right call?
Oman struggling to make a move
61 Oman's 10-over score, the third lowest this World Cup behind India against USA and Oman's own effort vs Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka well on top after the Powerplay
Well, Oman have tried, but they've just not been good enough at this level. They needed to keep wickets in hand and get off to a flyer, and well, they've done neither. Jatinder Singh was cleaned up by Chameera in the first over, and Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza have followed suit. They lost three in the Powerplay, and after seven overs, the asking rate has already soared past 14
Sri Lankan batters breaking records
Sri Lanka rampant in the first 20
Well, there were no phases to this innings. Sri Lanka took the attack to Oman from the first over, and never really let up. Three half-centuries through the middle helped them put on 225, the second highest score for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup history, and the highest score of this tournament so far. Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and Dasun Shanaka got their quickfire half-centuries, with Shanaka's 19-ball effort the quickest Sri Lankan 50 in T20I cricket. Left arm quick Shah Faisal was the only bright spot for Oman, conceding just 11 in his first three overs before his figures were spoiled somewhat when he went for another 17 in the 20th over.
Sri Lanka's captain stands up under pressure
Big moment for Dasun,", Madushka, at the venue, says. His role is a thankless one as a finisher, especially because generally he comes in the midst of a collapse. Not often he gets to come in with time to settle in and have SL in a position of strength. You could argue there was no pressure, but also maybe more pressure than ever." And boy, has he responded. 50 off 20
Kusal, Rathnayake lead Sri Lanka charge
Pavan Rathnayake puts Oman to the sword
24 The number of balls he took to get to 50, the second fastest for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups
Oman just lost the worst review of this tournament
Faisal bowled an excellent over, conceding just one in the innings' third. HOwever, Oman also lost a ludicrous review midway, when he hit Kusal Mendis on the upper thigh and Oman went up in appeal. The ball pitched a yard outside leg and was going a yard over the stumps, but they went for the review anyway, and lost it.
It's been an eventful start, with Jay Odedra bowling Kamil Mishara out beautifully by varying his flight. Unfortunately for Oman, he also conceded 14 in the over. Wasim, who replaces him, hasn't fared much better, leaking another 13, and Sri Lanka are flying high at 37 for one in four
The line-ups
Oman win the toss and bowl
In the World Cup's first game in Pallekele, the Oman captain has no hesitation putting Sri Lanka in.
"Since there's a bit of moisture we want to play to the conditions," Jatinder Singh said. "One game doesn't define us, we want to get our batting right and everything will fall in place."
There are two changes in the Oman side, with Jay Odedra and Mohammad Nadeem coming in.
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka said it looked a decent wicket, and that he was happy to bat. "We expected to score more in the first game against Ireland, but the pitch was on the slow side. Hopefully this one will be better". He says scoring through the middle overs is a priority.
The big news for Sri Lanka is that Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Dushan Hemantha replaces him in the XI today.
Oman: 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Wasim Ali, 5 Mohammad Nadeem, 6 Jiten Ramanandi, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Sufyan Mehmood, 9 Nadeem Khan, 10 Shah Faisal, 11 Jay Odedra
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Dushan Hemantha, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.
Weather update from the ground
Madushka at the venue tells us what conditions are like right now: Slightly misty morning near Pallekele, so something in it for the seamers early on possibly. But worryingly, an early forecast has a minimal chance of rain in the afternoon. Bright blue skies at the moment though. Also will be curious to see how the crowd pans out seeing as this is a weekday morning start - Kandy fans are usually quite eager.
Will Hemantha come in?
Hasaranga's injury will test Sri Lanka's resolve in whether they stick to a 6-5 combination. Hemantha could slot in for Hasaranga, or Sri Lanka might opt for an extra batter.
Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Pavan Rathnayake, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Dushan Hemantha, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana.
Oman have no injury concerns and are likely to name an unchanged XI.
Oman (probable): 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Wasim Ali, 5 Karan Sonavale, 6 Jiten Ramanandi, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Sufyan Mehmood, 9 Nadeem Khan, 10 Shah Faisal, 11 Shakeel Ahmed.
Pitch and conditions: Clear skies on the cards
The pitches in the recent Sri Lanka-England series proved a mixed bag for the batters, but following recent comments from Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and an ICC mandate for good batting tracks, we can expect runs. This is a day game, so there could be early moisture in the surface and assistance for the seamers. The weather is expected to stay clear, and be less humid than Colombo.
In the spotlight: Kamindu Mendis and Shakeel Ahmed
Kamindu Mendis wasn't even supposed to be here. But Sri Lanka are grateful that he is. Picked, dropped, and picked again, Kamindu has never been sure of a place in Sri Lanka's XI, but a Player-of-the-Match 44 off 19 against Ireland has removed the doubts. Sri Lanka had been crying out for his ability to bat anywhere in the middle order and provide impetus through the middle overs - particularly against spin.
Sri Lanka's batters struggled to get away Ireland's modest spin offering at the Khettarama. The pitch in Pallekele might not be as helpful, but recent history has shown that spinners will still play a role. As such, Sri Lanka will need to be particularly wary of Shakeel Ahmed's accuracy. He picked up 2 for 24 against the Sri Lanka A side, and if the Pallekele pitch offers any turn, he is the most likely candidate to exploit the co-hosts' historical struggles against disciplined left-arm spin.
Sri Lanka's Pallekele problem
Sri Lanka take on Oman at bogey venue
Big picture: Hasaranga-less SL face Oman
On most days Sri Lanka would enter Thursday's clash in Kandy against Oman as heavy favourites. They've beaten Oman in their solitary meeting - an ODI in 2023 - and are generally formidable in home conditions. But the psychological and tactical knock-on effects of Wanindu Hasaranga being ruled out of the tournament provide an intriguing backdrop.
The star legspinner is a renowned bully of Associates and those lower down the T20 rungs, as highlighted by his match-turning 3 for 25 against Ireland, whose batters found him too much to handle even on one leg. His absence therefore leaves a massive hole in Sri Lanka's middle-overs containment plan - one Oman will no doubt be looking to exploit - while his power-hitting will also be missed.
His replacement, legspinning allrounder Dushan Hemantha, is like-for-like cover on paper, but the only area in which Hemantha has regularly excelled in in his handful of international white-ball outings has been in the field. The pressure will squarely shift to Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to spearhead the spin attack, with neither being as proficient a wicket-taker as Hasaranga.
Sri Lanka's bowling had been their trump card coming into this tournament, but Hasaranga's injury following that of Eshan Malinga's days prior to the tournament have exposed yet another chink in their armour.
Sri Lanka's batting concerns have also been exacerbated by Hasaranga's absence. The middle order has struggled for consistency, particularly against spin - a challenge they're likely to face in abundance against a spin-centric Omani attack - and now one of their better spin hitters is out.
Runs up the order from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been crucial to Sri Lanka's recent successes, while a revelatory knock from Kamindu Mendis against Ireland has offered hope lower down. But you sense the key to an unlikely upset will be whether Oman can access Sri Lanka's soft middle cheaply - do that and it's anybody's game.
For Oman, this is a quintessential do-or-die fixture. Currently at the bottom of Group B after a loss to Zimbabwe, they must secure a victory to keep their Super Eight hopes alive. They can draw confidence from their warm-up victory over a Sri Lanka A side earlier this month, where Aamir Kaleem's blistering 80 and Vinayak Shukla's finishing proved they can compete with the islanders' second string. They will also need to find a way to contend with the express pair of Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana, having lost nine wickets to Zimbabwe's seamers in their opener.