Shanaka and Rathnayake blow Oman away with frenetic half-centuries

Sri Lanka 225 for 5 (Mendis 61, Rathnayake 60, Shanaka 50, Ramanandi 2-41) beat Oman 120 for 9 (Mohammad Nadeem 53*, Theekshana 2-11, Chameera 2-19) by 105 runs

Oman did strike early when Jay Odedra cleaned up Kamil Mishara, but the wickets they took never stymied the flow of runs. Pathum Nissanka was trapped up front off the first ball of the sixth over by Sufyan Mehmood, but it still went for 16. And the middle overs saw Mendis ensure the run rate only ever kept rising. The fireworks from Rathnayake and Shanaka in the second half of the innings powered Sri Lanka well beyond Oman's batting capabilities.

The total was never likely to be challenged, and while Oman tried damage limitation, even that was less than successful. Dushmantha Chameera cleaned up Jatinder Singh first ball, and Oman went on to lose two more wickets in a powerplay where only 36 runs were scored. Maheesh Theekshana was sensational throughout his four-over spell, conceding just 11 runs, and made the task much easier for his fellow bowlers. Much of what followed was both sides largely going through the motions. Oman limped to 120, largely thanks to Mohammad Nadeem 's half-century - which makes him the oldest half-centurion at a men's T20 World Cup. But it was little more than a footnote as Sri Lanka romped to victory in Pallekele's first match at this World Cup.

Devastating in the middle

In the overs when a bowling side might generally be expected to rein in the scoring, Oman's disciplines wavered, and Sri Lanka made them pay. The three overs after the powerplay produced just 21 for Sri Lanka, but as Wasim Ali was wrapping up another tidy over, he overstepped, and then overstepped on the free-hit ball again. The over ended up leaking 17, and kicked off a four-over spell where 54 runs were scored. It set up the perfect platform for Rathnayake and Shanaka to exploit at the death.

Destructive at the death

By the 15th over, Sri Lanka were on course for a total beyond Oman's reach, but the carnage was only just starting. Shanaka had made a sedate start, with seven in his first seven balls, but would need just 12 more to get to 50, beating his own Sri Lankan record for the fastest T20I half-century. It began with a six and a four off Jiten Ramanandi before Nadeem Khan was carted around for a 20-run over, and Sufyan for 19 more. The last five overs fetched the hosts 79, comfortably the highest at the death at this World Cup.

Pavan Rathnayake changed the complexion of the game with his 28-ball 60 • ICC/Getty Images

Theekshana steps up

Sri Lanka were dealt a huge blow to their World Cup chances when Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of this World Cup. In his absence, Theekshana becomes the senior spinner for his side, and against Oman, he showed the threat he can pose at this best. He came in to bowl the second over after a 12-run first, and struck first ball, trapping Aamir Kaleem in front. Just three came off the over, and three more in the other powerplay over he sent down.